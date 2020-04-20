Novartis : Proceeds With Trial for Hydroxychloroquine in Hospitalized Covid-19 Patients

By Giulia Petroni



Novartis AG said Monday that it would proceed with a phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the use of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of hospitalized patients with Covid-19.

The Swiss biotech company said that it has reached an agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to proceed with the trial and that it plans to begin enrollment for this study within the next few weeks.

The trial will involve approximately 440 patients and will be conducted at more than a dozen sites in the U.S, Novartis said.

The company added it would make its hydroxychloroquine intellectual property available through nonexclusive voluntary licenses, appropriate waivers, or similar mechanisms.

Drug supply will be provided by its generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars division Sandoz, Novartis said.

