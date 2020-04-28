Novartis : Q1 2020 Results Presentation
04/28/2020 | 04:18am EDT
Novartis AG
Investor Relations
Q1 2020 Results
Investor Presentation
April 28, 2020
Disclaimer
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "expected," "will," "planned," "pipeline," "outlook," or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential new products, potential new indications for existing products, potential product launches, or regarding potential f uture revenues from any such products; or regarding potential manufacturing or supply chain disruptions; or regarding our estimates of the impact of past and f uture COVID-19 related forward purchasing on sales and on core operating income in the future; or regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on clinical trials, and research and development timelines; or regarding potential future or pending transactions; or regarding potential future sales or earnings of the Group or any of its divisions or potential shareholder returns; or by discussions of strategy, plans, expectations or intentions; or regarding the Group's liquidity or cash flow positions and its ability to meet its ongoing financial obligations and operational needs; or regarding drug discovery collaboration efforts and support of clinical trials for existing Novartis medicines and a commitment to donate up to 130 million doses of generic hydroxychloroquine to support the global COVID-19 pandemic response. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In particular, our expectations could be affected by, among other things: disruptions of our manufacturing or supply chain impacting our ability to meet demand for our products in the f uture; liquidity or cash flow disruptions affecting our ability to meet our ongoing financial obligations and to support our ongoing business activities; uncertainties regarding the impact of past and future COVID-19 related forward purchasing on sales and core operating income in the future; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on enrollment in, initiation and completion of our clinical trials in the future, and research and development timelines; global trends toward healthcare cost containment, including ongoing government, payer and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; uncertainties regarding potential significant breaches of data security or data privacy, or disruptions of our information technology systems; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally, including potential regulatory actions or delays with respect to the development of the products described in this presentation; the potential that the strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities expected from the acquisition of the Japanese business of Aspen Global Incorporated, and other transactions described, may not be realized or may be more difficult or take longer to realize than expected; potential adverse reactions to the transaction by customers, suppliers or strategic partners; dependence on key personnel of Aspen Global Incorporated; dependence on third parties to fulfill manufacturing and supply obligations; the uncertainties involved in predicting shareholder returns; the uncertainties in the research and development of new healthcare products, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection, including the ultimate extent of the impact on Novartis of the loss of patent protection and exclusivity on key products that commenced in prior years and is expected to continue this year; safety, quality, data integrity, or manufacturing issues; uncertainties involved in the development or adoption of potentially transformational technologies and business models; uncertainties regarding actual or potential legal proceedings, including, among others, product liability litigation, disputes and litigation with business partners or business collaborators, government investigations generally, litigation and investigations regarding sales and marketing practices, and intellectual property disputes; our performance on environmental, social and governance measures; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; uncertainties regarding future global exchange rates; uncertainties regarding future demand for our products; and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this presentation as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Enbrel
®is a registered trademark of Amgen, I nc. Humira ®and Skyrizi ®are registered trademarks of Abbvie Inc. Siliq ®is a registered trademark Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, I nc. Stelara ®, Tremfya ®and Simponi ®are registered trademarks of Janssen Biotech, Inc. Taltz ®is a registered trademark of Eli Lilly and Company. Cimzia ®is a registered trademark of UCB Group of Companies.
2 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Participants
Vas Narasimhan
John Tsai
Chief Executive Officer
Head of Global Drug Development and CMO
Harry Kirsch
Richard Saynor
Chief Financial Officer
CEO, Sandoz
Marie-France Tschudin
Shannon Thyme Klinger
President, Novartis Pharmaceuticals
Group General Counsel
Susanne Schaffert
President, Novartis Oncology
3 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
4 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Maintaining strong operational performance while supporting the global response to COVID-19
Strong operational performance
Pipeline delivering
Robust pandemic response
Positive CHMP opinion;
Continuing operations
1
+34%
Japan approval
Stable manufacturing & supply
% cc vs. PY
100% sites operational
Positive CHMP opinion in nr-axSpA
Key regulatory submissions on track
Ofatumumab
Filing accepted in US, EU
>9,100 remote monitoring visits
+13%
New ways of working
Inclisiran
Filing accepted in US, EU
22%
400+ disease education online sessions in China
HFpEF submitted in US
9%
External collaborations
Approval in EU, JP, others
3
Therapeutics Accelerator, ACTIV partnership
Sales
Core OpInc
Clinical investigation
Capmatinib
Priority Review
Estimate
2:
3 sponsored trials, 32 IIT proposals supported
COVID-19 related forward purchases
TQJ230
Fast Track designation
COVID-19 response funds and donations
Excluding COVID-19 related forward purchases
USD 40m fund, 130m doses hydroxychloroquine
1. Refers to continuing operations as defined on page 33 of the Condensed Interim Financial Report, excludes Alcon, includes the businesses of Innovative Medicines and Sandoz, as well as the continuing corporate functions.
2. We provide these management estimates based on the best data available to Novartis, as we believe this information is helpful to our investors to better understand Q1 underlying business performance 3. Switzerland, Canada, Australia
5 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
COVID-19 response
Relentless commitment to our associates, patients, HCPs and society while helping to ensure business continuity
Associates
Patients
HCPs
Society
Focusing on
Helping ensure
Embracing new
Playing a pivotal
employees'
safety and
ways of working
role in the global
health and safety
uninterrupted supply
response
Business continuity
Clinical trials
Manufacturing and supply chain
Medical and commercial activities
6 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Business continuity - manufacturing and supply chain
Mitigating actions in place to facilitate supply chain integrity and safeguard our people and patients
Suppliers
Own Operations
Customers
All major suppliers operational,
All internal sites operational,
Strong supply reliability performance,
no impact foreseen
stable supply outlook
all launch brands on track
Mitigating actions
Transparency across the value chain
Close collaboration with suppliers
End-to-endsupply chain tracking
Assessment of critical materials and alternative sources
Assess and adjust inventory
Assessment of inventory levels/policies
Stock replenishments
Adapt how we operate
Supporting employee health and safety
Scenario planning and optimize capacity
Close collaboration with local HAs
Identify and secure logistics capacity
Change mode of transport,re-route,pre-book, leverage freight capacity jointly
Assess realistic customer demand
Market insights to estimate demand
Respond to shortage/buying behavior
Strong financial condition, cash collections or liquidity
<2%
>6months
>99.5%
Sales supported by APIs single-sourced
Inventory for key brands
Customer Service Level
from China and India
across Innovative Medicines YTD
7 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Business continuity - clinical trials
Regulatory submissions for 2020 remain on track while COVID-19 impacts on clinical trials are manageable
Key regulatory submissions on track
Inclisiran (KJX839)
Hyperlipidemia (EU)
Entresto
®
HFpEF (US)
AVXS-101 IT
SMA
Alpelisib (BYL719)
PROS
177Lu-PSMA-617
mCRPC
Spartalizumab (PDR001) combo
Metastatic melanoma
Clinical trial strategy
Continuous trial-by-trial assessment of safety & data integrity
300+ trials
1| 96,000 patients
Planning(25% of clinical trials 1) Continue study start-up planning activities
Recruitment
(22%)
Paused in affected areas, while pivoting to and fully leveraging recovering areas
Maintenance
(37%)
Continue with current mitigations
Close out
(16%)
Continue database lock and clinical study report submissions
Slowdowns in new enrollments of ongoing studies and start-up of new studies
Mitigation to minimize impact
Enabled by real-time digital technologies
Direct-to-patient medication delivery Home nursing services
Remote medical monitoring Virtual safety assessments
>9,100 remote monitoring visits
2+2,500 users on SENSE platform <24h time to detect, evaluate, respond to site-level actions
1. GDD trials only 2. As of April 24, 2020
8 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Associates
Broad array of initiatives implemented to support our associates throughout the crisis
Job safety
Employee wellbeing
Ways of working & reward
No job losses related to COVID-19
12 calendar days paid leave
Paused ongoing restructurings
Childcare assistance
Give back to society
Virtual volunteering
GlobalGiving via SPARK
Wellbeing initiatives
TIGNUM X App
Virtual coaching sessions
Online learning
Coursera for family / friends
Khan Academy
Digital tools for Field Force
Adapted sales incentive schemes
Increased protective measures
Recognition payment
9 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
HCPs and patients
Quickly embraced new ways of working with HCPs and patients
Patients
Prioritized patient-oriented
HCPs
Scaled up multi-channel
digital solutions
engagement
Access to online drug refill
China: partnered with top 3 e-pharmacies
Online disease education live broadcasting
China: ~12m people, 400+ sessions
Access to direct-to-patient services
US: Patient platform Phreesia processing ~60m patient intakes annually
Supporting patient organizations
Web meetings
China: 900k HCPs in 31k web meetings
1
South Korea: 20x participants increase in webinars
Rep-triggered WeChat and email
China: engaged ~64k HCPs
1
Free licenses for remote detailing
Veeva Engage licenses
HCP portal
Partnerships with P2P HCP and in-workflow platforms
US: Doximity with >1m HCPs
1. From February 1 to April 17
10 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Society
Playing an important role in addressing COVID-19 pandemic to make a material difference
COVID-19 response funds and donations
USD 40mCOVID-19 Response Funds
Hydroxychloroquine:
commitment
to donate
130m dosesthrough May, reaching over 60 countries, 50m doses shipped to date to 25countries.
External collaborations
Co-chairedCOVID-19
Therapeutics Accelerator
under
coordination of Bill & Melinda GatesFoundation
Member ofCOVID-19 direct
partnershiporganized by Innovative Medicines Initiative
Member ofACTIV¹ partnership
planned by NIH²
Member ofR&D Leaders
Consortium
Internal discovery
Launched drug discovery efforts including
collaborationwith University of California, Berkeley
Screening selected
chemical librariesinternally for potential antiviral activity
Identified partners to contribute our unique
biomarker capabilities and
expertise
Clinical investigations
Novartis-sponsored studies
Investigator-Initiated Trials (IIT)
proposals supported
Approved Managed Access
requests and institution /government requests
1. Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines. 2. NIH: National Institutes of Health
11 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Society - clinical investigations
Supporting clinical investigations for promising drugs both company-led and investigator-initiated
Novartis-sponsored
32 IIT proposals supported
Phase 3 studies
including:
Canakinumab
Secukinumab
(Cytokine storm)
(Cytokine storm)
Ruxolitinib¹
Imatinib
(Cytokine storm)
(SARS-CoV replication)
Hydroxychloroquine
Valsartan
(Anti-viral and immunomodulator)
(ACE2 expression)
Omalizumab
(Antiviral effect)
Access initiatives
IP initiative to support broad hydroxychloroquine access if approved for COVID-19 (e.g. non-exclusive voluntary licenses)
Individual MAP requests approved in ~4 hours
697 individual MAP requests and
23 institution / government requests approved
2
As of April 24, 2020 1. In collaboration with Incyte 2. Canakinumab, ruxolitinib, tesidolumab/LFG316
12 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Monitoring potential impact of the pandemic
Patient / physician
Payor / healthcare
Clinical trial /
dynamics
system dynamics
regulatory dynamics
13 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Strong operational performance from growth drivers
Key growth driver sales Q1 2020
Sales
Growth vs. PY
Growth vs. PY
USD Million
USD Million
cc
Key growth drivers and launches, as % of Innovative Medicines sales
569
212
62%
170
170
nm
930
139
19%
403
96
33%
90
90
nm
74
74
nm
161
70
82%
366
69
26%
68
68
nm
213
62
44%
318
60
27%
93
48
109%
nm - not meaningful
46%
36%
29%
23%
Q1 2017
Q1 2018
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
1. Includes Tasigna
®, Xolair ®, Aimovig ®and Luxturna ®
Adakveo
®
Mayzent
®
Beovu
®
Piqray
®
Xiidra
®
Kymriah
®
Lutathera
®
Kisqali
®
Zolgensma
®
Ilaris
®
Jakavi
®
Tafinlar+Mekinist
®
Promacta
®
Entresto
®
Cosentyx
®
Other
1
14 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Sandoz: Strong underlying momentum in Q1, further benefiting from COVID-19 related forward purchasing
Biopharmaceutical sales
USD million
+31% cc
450
335
351
Q1'18 Q1'19 Q1'20
Performance
Sales of USD 2.5bn +11% cc (includingCOVID-19 related forward purchasing), driven by biosimilars which continue to grow strongly
Europe sales USD 1.4bn +19% cc
Strong underlying operational results
COVID-19supports Q1 retail growth
Successful ongoing Sandoz and NTO transformation with core gross margin improvement and functional cost decline
US divestment to Aurobindo
Mutual agreement to terminate
Opportunity to optimize US business
15 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Zolgensma
®: US growth momentum continues; robust IV data presented, CHMP positive opinion
Q1 highlights
USD 170m
Continued broad access & patient
demand drove Q1 sales
Intravenous data showed significant,
clinically meaningful benefit including
prolonged event-free survival, motor
milestone achievement and durability
up to 5 years post-dosing
FDA completed review of its August
2019 Form 483 response with no
further enforcement action
Regulatory milestones
CHMP positive opinion (March)
EC decision confirming approval expected by June 2020
Japan approval (March)
Reimbursement expected by the end of
H1 2020, pending agreement
OthersDecisions anticipated late 2020 or early 2021 in Switzerland, Canada, Australia, Argentina, South Korea, Brazil
16 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
AVXS-101 IT: Compelling clinical profile; regulatory engagement ongoing
STRONG data demonstrates compelling profile
Strong efficacy
Robust response
Replaces chronic administration
Safety profile
With a mean 6-point increase in Hammersmith
1, twice the clinically meaningful threshold
With nearly all (92%) achieving a clinically meaningful response
With a single, one-time dose
Consistent with IV AVXS-101 program
Additional pre-clinical data requested by FDA to lift IT clinical hold expected to be generated in studies planned / initiated
Plan to engage with FDA Q2 to clarify scope of data required
Plan to approach FDA for pre-BLA meeting based on STRONG data, which confirm the positive benefit/risk of IT formulation
BLA submission timing: dependent on FDA feedback, could range from H2 2020 to 2021
1. Efficacy data reflective of patients between 2-5 years of age who received Dose B
17 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
On track for 2020 catalysts
Maintaining long-term momentum
Potential catalysts
Major approvals
1
Major submissions
3
Major readouts
5(Phase 3)
Phase 3 starts
Selected examples
Ofatumumab (OMB157)
Capmatinib (INC280)
7
Inclisiran (KJX839)
Relapsing MS
NSCLC
Hyperlipidemia (US)
QVM / QMF 149
Cosentyx
® 2
Asthma
nr-AxSpA
Inclisiran (KJX839)
AVXS-101 IT
4
Alpelisib (BYL719)
Hyperlipidemia (EU)
SMA
PROS
177Lu-PSMA-617
Spartalizumab (PDR001) combo
Entresto
®
mCRPC
Metastatic melanoma
HFpEF (US)
177Lu-PSMA-617
Beovu
®
Entresto
®
mCRPC
DME
Post-acute MI (IA)
Asciminib (ABL001)
Kisqali
®
Jakavi
®
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia
Breast cancer(MONALEESA-2 OS)
Chronic GvHD
TQJ230
8
LNP023
MBG453
CVRR
PNH
MDS
Tropifexor (LJN452)
Alpelisib (BYL719)
Beovu
®
NASH
Multiple indications
6
PDR
1. First approval in any market. 2. Positive CHMP received
3. First submission in any market
4. FDA placed a partial clinical hold based on findings in a small preclinical animal study
5. Readouts enabling submission, label change
or pivotal trial initiation 6. HER2+ aBC, TNBC, ovarian cancer, head and neck cancer 7. Received FDA Priority Review designation 8. Received FDA Fast Track designation
18 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
19 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Strong Q1 performance and news flow, setting Pharmaceuticals up for continued growth in 2020
Pharmaceuticals net sales
Strong underlying momentum across portfolio
(incl. COVID-19 related forward purchasing)
Solid demand for growth drivers and established brands
USD billion, growth in % cc
+14%
Q1 COVID-19 effects net positive, expected to reverse
6.1
Benefit of forward buying for orals / self-administered
therapies, expected to reverse in later quarters
5.5
0.4
Negative impact on HCP-administered products
1.6
2.0
Rich newsflow on launch brands
3.9
3.7
Beovu
®approved in EU and JP
Positive CHMP opinion for Cosentyx ®nr-axSpA
Inclisiran file accepted in US and EU
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Ofatumumab submitted in EU
Growth drivers
1
Recent launches
2
Established products
3
1. Cosentyx
®, Entresto ®, Ilaris ®, Xolair ®2. Zolgensma ®, Xiidra ®, Aimovig ®, Luxturna ®, Mayzent ®and Beovu ®
3. All other brands.
20 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Cosentyx
®: Solid start in 2020 with 19% YoY growth and further evidence of efficacy in joints
Sales evolution
USD million, % cc
Ex-US
US
+19%
930
791
354
317
474
576
Strong underlying demand across indications
PsO TRx +27% YoY vs. market +17% 1
SpA TRx +30% YoY vs. market +13% 2
Strengthened value proposition
Positive CHMP opinion fornr-axSpA
FDA approval forup-titration to 300mg in AS
EMA submission of 300mg / 2mL PFS and autoinjector
ULTIMATE showed early significant effect on joint synovitis
Significant additional growth potential
nr-axSpAlaunch expected Q2, completing axSpA spectrum
Large remaining biologic penetration potential in all indications 3
1. IQVIA National Prescription Audit for Dermatology WE 03/27/2020; market includes Enbrel
®, Humira ®, Siliq ®, Skyrizi ™, Stelara ®, Taltz ®, Tremfya ®. 2. IQVIA National Prescription Audit for Rheumatology WE 03/27/2020; SpA market includes Cimzia ®, Enbrel ®, Humira ®, Simponi ®, Stelara ®, Taltz ®. 3. PsO: Prevalent to mod+ severe Treated pool is from DRG; Bx treated : DRG + IQVIA patient equivalents. PsA and Axial SpA: Epidemiology, diagnosed, treated and Bx pool and aligned with DRG, latest country inputs (internal assumption based multiple data sources).
21 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Entresto
®: Strong Q1 fueled by demand acceleration in key markets
Sales evolution
USD million, % cc
Ex-US
US
+62%
569
276
357
158
199
293
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
1. IQVIA NPA - TRx March '20;
2. DRG, IQVIA; NRDL- National Reimbursement Drug List.
Ejection Fraction
Strong momentum across geographies
All-timehighs in US NBRx >4,500, TRx +46% YoY 1
Strong acceleration in China following NRDL listing
Co-promotionagreement with Otsuka in JP, ahead of expected launch in H2 2020
Poised for continued growth
~75% of 3.4m eligible HFrEF patient population remaining in G7 2
Submitted HFpEF file to FDA
PARADISEpost-AMI on track for readout mid-2021
AHA - American Heart Association; QoL - Quality of Life; NRDL - National Reimbursement Drug List; HFpEF - Heart Failure with preserved
22 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Beovu
®: Strong initial uptake based on efficacy. Working with RS community to understand rare safety signal 1
After thorough SRC review, Novartis continues to consider benefit-risk to be positive
Retinal vasculitis
2
1.30/ 10,000 injections
Retinal vascular occlusion
3
1.95/ 10,000
injections
Retinal vasculitis + retinal
2.60/ 10,000
injections
vascular occlusion
2
Rare safety signal 1transparently communicated
Updating safety information in Beovu ®PI
Continuing root-cause analysis/ clinical trial program and progressing access to Beovu
®
Extensive investigation in collaboration with external experts to identify root cause of signal
Continuing most comprehensive Ph3/4 aVEGF clinical trial program to date
DME studies and MERLIN fully recruited, other studies subject to evolution ofCOVID-19
Approved in top 9ex-US markets 4in Q1 2020
Long exclusivity in US and EU
SRC = Safety Review Committee; PI = Prescribing Information; IOI = intraocular inflammation; specific diagnoses vary depending on the exact location in the eye and can include iritis and uveitis, among others; DME = Diabetic Macular Edema;
1. Retinal vasculitis and/or Retinal vascular occlusion that may result in severe vision loss. Typically these events occur in the presence of IOI.
brolucizumab.info will be updated to reflect these updated rates regularly.Event rates are discrete: There is no double counting between categories. 2. Inflammation of retinal blood vessels that can be a specific diagnosis or part of localized (e.g., IOI) or systemic inflammatory disorder. For some of the cases assessed, it was not clear whether the occlusion was of arterial and/or venous origin. Events typically occur in the presence of IOI. 3. Blockage of any retinal blood vessel - artery or vein - due to any number of causes. Includes physician reports of retinal artery occlusion, retinal artery thrombosis, retinal artery embolism, retinal ischaemia, arterial occlusive disease and retinal vascular occlusion. 4. EU5, UK, CH, JP, Canada
23 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Ophthalmology franchise severely affected by COVID-19, with significant impact on prescriptions across conditions
Franchise sales evolution
USD million, % cc
+5%
1,196
1,161
68
Beovu
®
533
90
Xiidra
®
487
Lucentis
®
628
551Other
Significant impact of COVID-19 on ophthalmology care
Clinic shutdowns, emergency only appointments, elective surgeries postponed, reduced patient flow
"Injection-only"visits fixed schedule visits 1
Reduced prescriptions in the 4 weeks ending April 10
3
aVEGF scripts
Down
15%TRx, down 12%NBRx 2
Dry eye disease
Down
6%TRx, down 46%NBRx 2
Other ophthalmology
Down
33%TRx 2
1. Retina Society recommendations 2. IQVIA prescription data; w/e 10 April 2020 3. 4 weeks average vs. prior 4 weeks average
24 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Ofatumumab: Has potential to set a new standard for simple, broad and early B-cell therapy use in RMS
Can provide broad and early high efficacy treatment for RMS
Potential to be first choice for broad range of RMS patients
Powerful sustained efficacy
MS market volume
mAbs
Favorable safety
share by class
3
22%
Precise and targeted B-cell therapy
44%Orals
Flexibility through at home self-administration
Based on strong ASCLEPIOS I&II data
34%
Superior efficacy for relapses, MRI activity
BRACE
Substantial reductions in disability progression 1
Lower levels of NfL 2
No significant signals of infections/ malignancies
PDUFA date June 2020, CHMP expected Q1 2021
1. CDW, confirmed disability worsening and CDP, confirmed disability progression are interchangeable terms, defined by an increase ≥1.5 EDSS points for patients with baseline EDSS of 0, increase of ≥1.0 EDSS points patients with baseline EDSS of 1.0-5.0 and increase of t ≥0.5 EDSS points for patients with baseline EDSS of 5.5 2. NfL levels at month three measured as adjusted geometric mean levels and difference is geometric mean ratio (GMR) 3. MS Market = BRACE + Orals + mAbs ; Volume = Standard Units converted to days of therapy (DOT); DOT normalizes dosing schedules to be comparable for different therapies Source: IQVIA PADDS
25 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Inclisiran: Preparing to launch first-in-class siRNA cholesterol-lowering treatment with twice yearly dosing
Persistent and underserved patient population in ASCVD
#1
CV disease and greatest cause of death
globally
1
50m
Patients with ASCVD or FH in key markets
2
60%
Patients treated with statins do not meet goal
3
and are at risk of LDL-C accumulation over time
On track for approval as early as December 2020
Regulatory submissions accepted by FDA/ EMA
ORION-9,ORION-10,ORION-11 published in NEJM 4
durable and potentLDL-C reduction up to 52%
twice yearly dosing
administration by HCP
Progressing health systems partnering to accelerate access and improve patient outcomes
CV = Cardiovascular; ACVD = Aherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease; FH = Familial Hypercholesterolemia; LDL-C = Low Density Lipoproein Cholesterol; HCP = Healthcare Professional; 1. McClellan M, et al. Circulation. 2019;139:e44-e54,
2. DRG (2019); 3. Boekholdt et al. Very Low LDL-C levels and CVD Risk JACC VOL 64.No 5 2014:485-94. 4. Raal FJ., et al. NEJM. March 18 2020. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa1913805, Ray K., et al. NEJM. March 18, 2020. DOI:10.1056/NEJMoa1912387
26 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
27 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Recent launches and growth drivers off to a strong start in Q1 2020
Oncology net sales
(incl. COVID-19 related forward purchasing) USD billion, % cc
+12%
3.6
0.4
3.3
0.2
0.9
1.1
2.2
2.1
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Recent launches
1
Growth drivers
2
Base business
3
Q1 key highlights
Strong uptake of recent launches, including Piqray ®and Adakveo ®, as well as Kisqali ®(USD 161m, +82% cc)
Growth drivers continueddouble-digit performance, led by Promacta ®/Revolade ®(USD 403m, +33% cc), Tafinlar ®+ Mekinist ®(USD 366m, +26% cc)
Net positive impact fromCOVID-19-related forward purchasing, expected to reverse in later quarters
Delivered strong growth despite significant Gx erosion
1. Recent launches include Kisqali
®, Kymriah ®, Lutathera ®, Piqray ®, Adakveo ®2.Growth drivers include Promacta ®/Revolade ®, Jakavi ®(marketed by Novartis ex-US), Tafinlar ®+ Mekinist ®.
3. Base business - other brands.
28 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Piqray
®: Growth momentum reflects strong launch execution and clear unmet need
Net sales
74
67
USD million
43
6
Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20
Q1 sales driven by expanded coverage and strong Rx momentum; blockbuster potential in current indication alone
Continued uptake in PIK3CA testing, with goal to reach a rate of 40% by YE 2020
Foundation Medicine PIK3CA CDx plasma anticipated Q2 2020
Expanding geographical footprint with approvals in 13 markets; CHMP opinion expected Q2 2020
Progressing with "EPIK" development programs: study protocols for HER2+ advanced BC, TNBC, ovarian cancer, PROS 1have been aligned with the FDA
29 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Adakveo
®: Off to a strong start in the US with net sales of USD 15m in Q1
Strong uptake in Q1
320
Accounts have ordered Adakveo
®and
~75% have repeated orders
60%
Of high-volume accounts
1have ordered
Adakveo
®, while 40% await P&T review
96%
Brand awareness among surveyed
hematologists
Payer coverage and further expansion
C / JC code as of April 1, J code as of July 1, improving
reimbursement confidence
12
State Medicaid programs from the top 23 states for
SCD prevalence have published policies
2
Ex-US approvals (Brazil, India)
EU approval expected H2 2020
SCD - Sickle cell disease 1. High patient volume accounts defined as accounts with >200 patients
30 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Financial review and 2020 guidance
31 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Strong underlying performance and COVID-19 related forward purchasing drove Q1 results
Continuing operations
1
Q1
Change vs. PY
USD million
2020
% USD
% cc
2
Net Sales
12,283
11
13
Core Operating income
2
4,177
28
34
Operating income
2,744
22
30
Net Income
2,173
16
24
Core EPS (USD)
2
1.56
29
34
EPS (USD)
0.96
19
27
Free Cash Flow
2
2,021
8
Excluding COVID-19 related forward purchases and lower than expected spend, we estimate
3:
Sales growth to be approximately 9% (cc)
Core operating income growth to be approximately 22% (cc)
The COVID-19 related impacts,
+USD 0.4bnon sales and core operating income, are expected to reverse in the remainder of 2020
1. Refers to continuing operations as defined on page 33 of the Condensed Interim Financial Report, excludes Alcon, includes the businesses of Innovative Medicines and Sandoz, as well as the continuing corporate functions 2. Constant currencies (cc), core results and free cash flow are non-IFRS measures. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found on page 43 of the Condensed Interim Financial Report 3. We provide these management estimates based on the best data available to Novartis, as we believe this information is helpful to our investors to better understand Q1 underlying business performance
32 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Strong underlying performance excluding COVID-19 benefits with core margin expansion of +3%pts
Continuing operations
1
1
The COVID-19 related impacts are expected to reverse in the remainder of 2020
1. Refers to continuing operations as defined on page 33 of the Condensed Interim Financial Report, excludes Alcon, includes the businesses of Innovative Medicines and Sandoz, as well as the continuing corporate functions 2. Constant currencies (cc), core results and free cash flow are non-IFRS measures. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found on page 43 of the Condensed Interim Financial Report 3. We provide these management estimates based on the best data available to Novartis, as we believe this information is helpful to our investors to better understand Q1 underlying business performance
33 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Operational sales momentum expected to remain throughout the year while investing in new launches
Sales growth (cc), illustrative
13%
Mainly lapping Xiidra
®
9%
acquisition and H2
2019 launches
Q1 2020
COVID-19 Stocking
Q1 vs. PY excl.
Gx Erosion
Others
FY 2020
vs. PY
normalization
COVID-19 estimate
1
vs. PY
Core OpInc growth (cc), illustrative
34%
Sales and investments
22%
in upcoming launches
including Inclisiran
High single to
low double digit
Q1 2020
COVID-19 Stocking
Q1 vs. PY excl.
Gx Erosion
Launches &
FY 2020
vs. PY
normalization
COVID-19 estimate
1
Growth Drivers
vs. PY
1. We provide these management estimates based on the best data available to Novartis, as we believe this information is helpful to our investors to better understand Q1 underlying business performance
34 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
FY 2020 key assumptions
Barring unforeseen events (in cc)
Continuing operations full year guidance key assumptions
Sales and core
Retaining the Sandoz US Oral Solids and Dermatology businesses
operating income
impacts sales and core operating income growth by approximately -1%pt
Return to normal prescription and consumption dynamics during Q2 in
our major markets
No Gilenya
®or Sandostatin ®LAR generics enter in 2020 in the US
Core net
Expenses expected to increase by around 0.2bn vs. 2019 reflecting
financial result
additional financing costs to acquire The Medicines Company
We will closely monitor the business dynamics and provide any additional guidance at Q2 earnings
35 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
2020 Novartis full year guidance confirmed
Barring unforeseen events; growth vs. PY in cc
Continuing operations | full year guidance
1
Including the expected impact from retaining the Sandoz US oral solids & dermatology businesses
2
Sales expected to grow mid to high single digit
IM Division expected to grow mid to high single digit
Sandoz expected to grow low single digit
Core operating income expected to grow high single to low double digit
1. Includes the forecast assumption that we see a return to normal prescription and consumption dynamics during Q2 in our major markets. The guidance also includes the forecast assumption that no Gilenya
®and no Sandostatin ®LAR generics enter in 2020 in the US 2. 1%pt negative impact on both sales and core operating income growth
36 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Q1 free cash flow increased to USD 2bn
Continuing operations
1free cash flow 2
USD billion
+8%
Key drivers vs. PY:
2.0
+Higher operating income
1.9
(adjusted for non-cash items)
Higher working capital*
Accounts receivables, supporting sales growth
Accounts payables, due to lower spending
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
*Overall cash conversion cycle measures broadly in line with historical average
Refers to continuing operations as defined on page 33 of the Condensed Interim Financial Report, excludes Alcon, includes the businesses of Innovative Medicines and Sandoz, as well as the continuing corporate functions
Free cash flow is anon-IFRS measure. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found on page 43 of the Condensed Interim Financial Report
37 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Expected currency impact for full year 2020
Currency impact vs. PY
%pts, assuming late-April exchange rates prevail in 2020
FX impact on net sales
FX impact on core operating income
-3
-2
-4
-3
-5
-6
-6
-7
FY
Q1
Q2
FY
FY
Q1
Q2
FY
Actual Simulation
38 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
39 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Conclusion
Advancing broad range of efforts with our associates, patients, HCPs and society to support the global response toCOVID-19
Continuing to deliver our medicines and advance our innovative pipeline as reflected in our strong operational performance in Q1
Maintaining our full year outlook
40 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Net debt increased by USD 13.9bn mainly due to acquisitions and the annual dividend payment
-13.9
-15.9
-7.0
0.3
-29.8
0.7
-9.9
2.0
Dec 31, 2019
Dividends
M&A
Free Cash
Treasury share
Others
Mar 31, 2020
transactions
1
Flow
transactions, net
1. Mainly the acquisition of The Medicines Company for USD 9.6bn (excluding cash acquired of USD 0.1bn)
42 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
2020 expected pipeline milestones
H1 2020
H2 2020
✓Achieved
✕Missed
Regulatory
Beovu
®
nAMD (EU/JP)
✓
Adakveo
®
Sickle cell disease (EU)
Cosentyx
®
nr-axSpA (EU/US)
✓
2
Capmatinib (INC280)
NSCLC (US/JP)
decisions and
Cosentyx
®
AS (CN)
Cosentyx
®
Pediatric psoriasis (EU)
opinions
Ofatumumab (OMB157)
Relapsing MS (US)
Cosentyx
®
nr-axSpA (JP)
Piqray
®
HR+/HER2- aBC with PIK3CA
Entresto
®
HFpEF (US)
mutation (EU)
QVM149
Asthma (EU/JP)
Inclisiran (KJX839)
Hyperlipidemia (US)
Tafinlar
®& Mekinist ®
Adjuvant melanoma (CN)
✓
Xolair
®
Nasal polyposis (US/EU)
Xiidra
®
DED (EU)
Zolgensma
®IV
SMA (EU/JP)
✓
3
Major
Entresto
®
HFpEF (US)
✓
Alpelisib (BYL719)
PROS (US)
Inclisiran (KJX839)
Hyperlipidemia (EU)
✓
AVXS-101 IT
4
SMA (US)
expected
Juvenile PsA / enthesitis-related
submissions
Cosentyx
®
arthritis (US/EU)
Spartalizumab (PDR001)
Metastatic melanoma (US/EU)
and Tafinlar
®& Mekinist ®
177Lu-PSMA-617
mCRPC (US)
Major
Entresto
®
Post-acute MI
Asciminib (ABL001)
CML 3L
expected trial
Tropifexor (LJN452)
NASH
Beovu
®
DME
readouts
1
UNR844
Presbyopia
✓
Jakavi
®
chronic GVHD
Kisqali
®
aBC (MONALEESA-2 OS)
177Lu-PSMA-617
mCRPC
1. Achieved = on-time readout of data, irrespective of trial outcome
2. Positive CHMP received, filing underway in US
3. Positive CHMP received, JP approval received
4. Now expected to file H2 2020 to H1 2021
43 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Our pipeline projects at a glance
Phase 1/2
Phase 3
Registration
Total
O N C O LO G Y
52
21
3
76
P H A R MA C E U T IC A LS
58
20
11
89
Cardiovascular, Renal, Metabolism
12
5
1
18
Immunology, Hepatology, Dermatology
22
5
3
30
Neuroscience
5
3
2
10
Ophthalmology
5
3
1
9
Respiratory
8
2
3
13
Global Health
6
2
1
9
B IO S IMILA R S
0
1
0
1
Total
110
42
14
166
CRM: Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism. IHD: Immunology, Hepatology & Dermatology.
NS: NeuroScience.
44 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Novartis submission schedule
New medical entities: lead and new indications
2020
2021
2022
2023
≥2024
TQJ230
spartalizumab
Lead
asciminib
Lead
ECF843
Lead
LAG525
Lead
177Lu-PSMA-R2
Lead
ianalumab
Lead
UNR844
Lead
PDR001
ABL001
Dry eye
Solid Tumors
177Lu-PSMA-R2
VAY736
Presbyopia
CVRR-Lp(a)
m BRAF V600+ melanoma
(+Taf/Mek)
CML 3L
Prostate cancer
AIH
ganaplacide
177Lu-PSMA-617
Lead
MBG453
Lead
LOU064
Lead
177Lu-NeoB
Lead
LNA043
Lead
CPK850
Lead
INDICATIONS
177Lu-PSMA-617
HR-MDS
Chronic spontaneous urticaria
177Lu-NeoB
Osteoarthritis
RP
KAF156
mCRPC 3L
Multiple Solid Tumors
Malaria uncomplicated
ligelizumab
Lead
iscalimab
Lead
VPM087
Lead
tropifexor
Lead
LMI070
Lead
cipargamin
QGE031
CFZ533
1st line CRC / 1st line RCC
LJN452
SMA
KAE609
Chronic urticaria
Renal Tx
NASH
Malaria severe
CSJ117
Lead
adriforant
Lead
tropifexor&cenicriviroc
Lead
MIJ821
Lead
LXE408
Severe asthma
ZPL389
LJC242
Depression
Visceral leishmaniasis
Atopic dermatitis
NASH
LEAD
LNP023
Lead
CEE321
Lead
SAF312
Lead
QBW251
Lead
PNH
Atopic Dermatitis
COSP
COPD
AVXS-201
Lead
OAV201
Rett syndrome
canakinumab
LCM
canakinumab
LCM
capmatinib
LCM
spartalizumab
LCM
LOU064
LCM
LNP023
INDICATIONS
ACZ885
ACZ885
LCM
INC280
LCM
PDR001
LCM
SjS
iMN
LNP023
MBG453
ianalumab
NSCLC 2L
Adjuvant NSCLC
Solid tumors
Malignant melanoma (combo)
canakinumab
LCM
LNP023
LCM
crizanlizumab
LCM
iscalimab
Lead
tropifexor
LCM
inclisiran
ACZ885
C3G
SEG101
CFZ533
LJN452
KJX839
NSCLC 1L
Sickle cell anaemia w ith crisis ped
Liver Tx
NASH (combos)
CVRR-LDLC
LNP023
LCM
MBG453
LCM
iscalimab
LCM
ofatumumab
LCM
cipargamin
IgAN
Maintenance for MRD+ AML
CFZ533
OMB157
KAE609
SjS
Ped MS
Malaria uncomplicated
NEW
aHUS
Unfit AML
VAY736
pSjS
Compared to past reports, we have categorized submission schedules into NMEs (lead & new indications) and supplementary indications for existing brands
45 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Lead
Lead
Lead
Lead
LCM
LCM
LCM
Novartis submission schedule
Supplementary indications for existing brands
alpelisib, BYL719
LCM
Kymriah
PROS
tisagenlecleucel-T, CTL019
r/r DLBCL 1st relapse
Kisqali
LCM
ribociclib, LEE011 HR+/HER2- BC (adj)
Piqray
LCM
alpelisib, BYL719
TNBC
Piqray
LCM
alpelisib, BYL719 HNSCC 2/3L
Kymriah
tisagenlecleucel-T, CL019 r/r DLBCL (+ pembro)
LCMJakavi
ruxolitinib, INC424 Pediatrics Chronic GVHD
LCM
Cosentyx
LCM
secukinumab, AIN457
Lupus Nephritis
Cosentyx
LCM
secukinumab, AIN457 Psoriasis 2ml Auto-injector
Cosentyx
LCM
secukinumab, AIN457
PsA H2H
Cosentyx US
LCM
secukinumab, AIN457
Ped Psoriasis
AVXS-101
LCM
onasemno-geneabepar-vovec, OAV101
SMA IT
Xolair
LCM
omalizumab, IGE025 CSU (for CN)
Entresto
LCM
valsartan+sacubitril, LCZ696 HFpEF
Kymriah
tisagenlecleucel-T, CTL019 r/r Follicular lymphoma
Tafinlar
dabrafenib, DRB436 HGG/LGG - Pediatrics
Promacta
eltrombopag, ETB115
Food effect free formulation
Jakavi
ruxolitinib, INC424
Steroid refractory chronic GVHD
Jakavi
ruxolitinib, INC424
Steroid refractory acute GVHD
Beovu
brolucizumab, RTH258
DME
Xolair
omalizumab, IGE025 Food allergy
Xolair
omalizumab, IGE025 Auto-injector
Entresto
valsartan+sacubitril, LCZ696 Post-AMI
Lamprene US
clofazimine, LAM320 Tuberculosis
LCM
LCM
LCM
LCM
LCM
LCM
LCM
LCM
LCM
LCM
Promacta
LCM
eltrombopag, ETB115 Radiation sickness syndrome
Adakveo
LCM
crizanlizumab, SEG101
Sickle cell anaemia new formulations
Cosentyx
LCM
secukinumab, AIN457
SpA IV
Cosentyx
LCM
secukinumab, AIN457
Hidradenitis suppurativa
Cosentyx
LCM
secukinumab, AIN457
AS H2H
Entresto EU
a
LCM
valsartan+sacubitril, LCZ696
Pediatric HF
Piqray
LCM
alpelisib, BYL719 HER2+ adv BC
Piqray
LCM
alpelisib, BYL719 Ovarian cancer
Kymriah
LCM
tisagenlecleucel-T, CTL019 Adult r/r ALL
Tafinlar
LCM
dabrafenib, DRB436 Tyroid cancer
Beovu
LCM
brolucizumab, RTH258 Diabetic retinopathy
Beovu
LCM
brolucizumab, RTH258
RVO
Coartem
LCM
artemether + lumefantrine, CCA566 Malaria uncomplicated, <5kg patients
denosumab
BioS
GP2411
anti RANKL mAb
Jakavi
LCM
ruxolitinib, INC424 Pediatrics Acute GVHD
Kymriah
LCM
tisagenlecleucel-T, CTL019
1L high risk ALL, pediatrics & young adults
Lutathera
177Lu-oxodotreotide b)GEP-NET 1L
Jakavi
ruxolitinib, INC424 Myelofibrosis (combination)
LCMCosentyx
secukinumab, AIN457
GCA
LCMCosentyx
secukinumab, AIN457 Lichen Planus
LCM
Mayzent
LCM
siponimod, BAF312
Ped MS
LCM
Approved in US
177Lu-dotatate in US
Compared to past reports, we have categorized submission schedules into NMEs (lead & new indications) and supplementary indications for existing brands
46 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Novartis pipeline in registration
6 lead indications
Lead indication
Oncology
Code
Name
Mechanism
Indication(s)
BYL719
Piqray
PI3Kα inhibitor
PIK3CA mutant HR+, HER2 (-) postmenopausal adv BC 2nd line
(+fulv)
INC280
capmatinib
Met Inhibitor
NSCLC
SEG101
Adakveo®
P-selectin Inhibitor
Sickle cell disease
Immunology, Hepatology, Dermatology
Code
Name
Mechanism
Indication(s)
AIN457
Cosentyx
IL17A Inhibitor
Ped Psoriasis
nr-axSpA
Psoriasis 2ml Auto-injector
Ophthalmology
Code
Name
Mechanism
Indication(s)
LIF606
Xiidra EU
LFA-1 antagonist
Dry Eye
Neuroscience
Code
Name
M echanism
Indication(s)
OAV101
Zolgensma®
Gene therapy
SMA IV
OMB157
ofatumumab
CD20 Antagonist
r MS
Respiratory Disease
Code
Name
Mechanism
Indication(s)
IGE025
Xolair
IgE Inhibitor
Nasal polyps
QMF149
Indacaterol acetate
Long acting
β2-adrenergic
Asthma
+mometasone furoate
agonist + inhaled corticosteroid
QVM149
Indacaterol acetate
Long acting
β2-adrenergic
Asthma
+mometasone fuorate
agonist + long-acting muscarinic
+glycopyrrnium bromide
antagonist + inhaled
corticosteroid
Cardiovascular, Renal, Metabolism
Code
Name
Mechanism
Indication(s)
KJX839
inclisiran
siRNA (PCSK9)
Hyperlipidemia
Global Health
Code
Name
Mechanism
Indication(s)
LAM320
Lamprene®
SMPD1 Inhibitor
Tuberculosis
a)
47 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Novartis pipeline in Phase 3
5 lead indications
Lead indication
Oncology
Code
Name
Mechanism
Indication(s)
177Lu-PSMA-617
177Lu-PSMA-617
Targeted Radioligand Therapy
mCRPC
177
Lu-
Lutathera®
Targeted Radioligand Therapy
GEP-NET 1L
oxodotreotide
3)
ABL001
asciminib
BCR-ABL Inhibitor
CML 3L
ACZ885
canakinumab
IL-1b Inhibitor
NSCLC 1L
NSCLC 2L
Adjuvant
NSCLC
BYL719
Piqray®
PI3Kα inhibitor
HER2+ adv BC
TNBC
HNSCC 2/3L
Ovarian cancer
CTL019
Kymriah
CD19 CART
r/r Follicular
1L high risk
r/r DLBCL 1st
Adult r/r ALL
lymphoma
ALL, pediatrics
relapse
and young
adults
ETB115
Promacta®
Thrombopoietin receptor (TPO-R)
Radiation sickness syndrome
Food effect free formulation
Agonist
INC424
Jakavi
JAK1/2 Inhibitor
Acute GVHD
Chronic GVHD
LEE011
Kisqali®
CDK4 Inhibitor
HR+/HER2- BC (adj)
PDR001
Spartalizumab
PD1 Inhibitor
m BRAF V600+ melanoma (+Taf/Mek)
SEG101
crizanlizumab
P-selectin Inhibitor
Sickle cell anemia new formulation
Immunology, Hepatology, Dermatology
Code
Name
Mechanism
Indication(s)
AIN457
Cosentyx
IL17A Inhibitor
Lupus
Hidradenitis
AS H2H
SpA IVIV
Nephritis
suppurativa
QGE031
ligelizumab
IgE Inhibitor
Chronic spontaneous urticaria
Ophthalmology
Code
Name
Mechanism
Indication(s)
RTH258
Beovu®
VEGF Inhibitor
Diabetic retinopathy
RVO
DME
FDA placed a partial hold onAVXS-101 intrathecal clinical trials for SMA patients based on findings in a small pre-clinical animal study
Approved in US
177Lu-dotatate in US
Neuroscience
Code
Name
Mechanism
Indication(s)
BAF312
Mayzent®
S1P1 Modulator
Ped MS
OAV101
AVXS-101
Survival motor neuron protein
SMA IT
1)
gene therapy
OMB157
ofatumumab
CD20 Antagonist
Ped MS
Respiratory Disease
Code
Name
Mechanism
Indication(s)
IGE025
Xolair®
IgE Inhibitor
Food allergy
Auto-injector
Cardiovascular, Renal, Metabolism
Code
Name
Mechanism
Indication(s)
KJX839
inclisiran
siRNA (PCSK9)
CVRR-LDLC
LCZ696
Entresto®
AT-II / NEP,NEP,AGTR1,AGTR2 Inhibitor
Post-AMI
Pediatric HF
2)
HFpEF
TQJ230
TQJ230
Anti-Apo(a) ASO targeting Lp(a)
CVRR-Lp(a)
Global Health
Code
Name
Mechanism
Indication(s)
COA566
Coartem®
-
Malaria uncomplicated, <5kg patients
LAM320
Lamprene®
SMPD1 Inhibitor
Tuberculosis US
Biosimilars
Code
Name
Mechanism
Indication(s)
GP2411
denosumab
anti RANKL mAb
Denosumab BioS
48 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Novartis pipeline in Phase 2
30 lead indications
Lead indication
Code
Name
M echanism
Indication(s)
BYL719
alpelisib
PI3Kα inhibitor
PROS
CTL019
Kymriah
CD19 CART
r/r DLBCL (+ pembro)
EGF816
nazartinib+capmatinib Opdivo
EGFR Inhibitor
NSCLC
INC280
capmatinib
MET Inhibitor
Solid tumors
MET Inhibitor + spartalizumab
HCC
INC424
Jakavi®
JAK1/2 Inhibitor
Myelofibrosis (combination)
LAG525
LAG525
LAG3 Inhibitor
Solid Tumors
MBG453
MBG453
TIM3 Antagonist
HR-MDS
Unfit AML
NIR178
NIR178, spartalizumab
Ad2AR Inhibitor, PD1 Inhibitor
Cancers
PDR001
spartalizumab
PD1 Inhibitor
Solid tumors (combo)
Metastatic melanoma (combo)
SEG101
crizanlizumab
P-selectin Inhibitor
Ped sickle cell anaemia with
crisis
Immunology, Hepatology, Dermatology
Code
Name
M echanism
Indication(s)
AIN457
Cosentyx®
IL17A Inhibitor
GCA
Lichen Planus
CFZ533
iscalimab
CD40 Inhibitor
Renal/Liver Tx
SjS
HS
LJC242
tropifexor&cenicriviroc
CCR2 Inhibitor, FXR agonist
NASH (combos)
LJN452
tropifexor
FXR agonist
NASH
NASH (combos)
LNA043
LNA043
ANGPTL3 Agonist
Osteoarthritis
LOU064
LOU064
BTK Inhibitor
CSU
SjS
LYS006
LYS006
Anti-inflammatory
Acne
Colitis ulcerative
VAY736
ianalumab
BAFF-R Inhibitor
pSjS
AIH
SLE
ZPL389
adriforant
HRH4 Antagonist
AD
Code
Name
Mechanism
Indication(s)
BAF312
Mayzent®
S1P1 Modulator
Stroke
BLZ945
BLZ945
CSF-1 Inhibitor
ALS
LMI070
branaplam
Survival motor neuron protein
SMA
MIJ821
MIJ821
NR2B Inhibitor
Depression
Respiratory Disease
Code
Name
Mechanism
Indication(s)
ACZ885
canakinumab
IL-1b Inhibitor
Sarcoidosis
CJM112
CJM112
IL-17A Inhibitor
Asthma
CSJ117
CSJ117
TSLP Inhibitor
Severe asthma
LOU064
LOU064
BTK Inhibitor
Asthma
QBW251
QBW251
CFTR Potentiator
COPD
VAY736
ianalumab
BAFF-R Inhibitor
IPF
Cardiovascular, Renal, Metabolism
Code
Name
Mechanism
Indication(s)
CFZ533
iscalimab
CD40 Inhibitor
Lupus Nephritis
T1DM
LCZ696
Entresto®
AT-II / NEP,NEP,AGTR1,AGTR2
nHCM
Inhibitor
LMB763
nidufexor
FXR Agonist
Diabetic Nephropathy
LNP023
LNP023
CFB Inhibitor
PNH
IgAN
C3G
iMN
aHUS
LTW980
LTW980
-
Hypertriglyceridemia
Ophthalmology
Code
Name
Mechanism
Indication(s)
CPK850
CPK850
RLBP1 AAV
RP
ECF843
ECF843
rh-Lubricin
Dry eye
LKA651
LKA651
EPO Inhibitor
DME
SAF312
SAF312
TRPV1 Antagonist
COSP
UNR844
UNR844
disulfide bonds Modulator
Presbyopia
Global Health
Code
Name
Mechanism
Indication(s)
AFQ056
AFQ056
mGluR5 Antagonist
Addiction
KAE609
cipargamin
PfATP4 inhibitor
Malaria Severe
Malaria uncomplicated
KAF156
ganaplacide
-
Malaria uncomplicated
LXE408
LXE408
Protozoan Inhibitor
Visceral leishmaniasis
49 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Novartis pipeline in Phase 1 (1 of 2)
37 lead indications
Lead indication
Oncology
Code
Name
Mechanism
Indication(s)
177Lu-NeoB
177Lu-NeoB
Radioligand therapy target GRPR
Multiple solid tumors
177Lu-PSMA-R2
177Lu-PSMA-R2
Radioligand therapy target PSMA
Prostate cancer
ADPT01
NIR178, LAG525, spartalizumab, canakinumab, capmatinib
LAG3 Inhibitor,PD1 Inhibitor
TNBC
BLZ945
BLZ945 + spartalizumab
CSF-1 Inhibitor + PD1 Inhibitor
Solid tumors
CSJ137
CSJ137
Growth Factor Inhibitor
Anaemia
CTL019
Kymriah®
CD19 CART
Lymphoma
r/r DLBCL (+ pembro)
DKY709
DKY709 + spartalizumab
-
Cancers
EGF816
nazartinib + LXH254, ribociclib, capmatinib, Opdivo, Mekinist
EGFR Inhibitor
NSCLC
HDM201
HDM201 + MBG453, venetoclax
MDM2 Inhibitor
Haematological malignancy
INC424
Jakavi
JAK1/2 Inhibitor
Myelofibrosis (combination)
JEZ567
JEZ567
CD123 CART
AML
JJO686
JJO686
CD22 CART
ALL
KAZ954
KAZ954
-
Solid tumors
LHC165
LHC165 + spartalizumab
TLR7 Agonist
Solid tumors
LXF821
LXF821
EGFR CART, PD1 Inhibitor
Glioblastoma multiforme
LXH254
LXH254 (combos)
cRAF Inhibitor
Solid tumors
Solid tumors
MAK683
MAK683
EED Inhibitor
Cancers
MAS825
MAS825
-
Inflammatory diseases
MBG453
MBG453 (combos)
TIM3 Antagonist
Cancers
MCM998
MCM998, LXG250
BCMA CART, CD19 CART
Multiple myeloma
MIK665
MIK665
MCL1 Inhibitor
AML (combo)
Haematological malignancy
NIS793
NIS793, spartalizumab
TGFB1 Inhibitor, PD1 Inhibitor
Solid tumors
NIZ985
NIZ985, spartalizumab
IL-15 Agonist
Solid tumors
NJH395
NJH395
-
Solid tumors
NZV930
NZV930, spartalizumab, NIR178
CD73 Antagonist
Solid tumors
PDR001
spartalizumab (combos)
PD1 Inhibitor, TIM3 Antagonist
AML
Solid tumors (combo)
SQZ622
SQZ622
CD123xCD3 Modulator
AML
TNO155
TNO155
SHP2 Inhibitor
Solid tumors (single agent)
Solid tumors (combo)
VAY736
ianalumab + ibrutinib
BAFF-R Inhibitor,BTK Inhibitor
Haematological malignancy
VOB560
VOB560
-
Cancers
VPM087
VPM087
IL1B Antagonist
1st line CRC / 1st line RCC
WNT974
WNT974 + spartalizumab
Porcupine Inhibitor
Solid tumors
WVT078
WVT078
-
Multiple myeloma
YTB323
YTB323
±ibrutinib
CD19 CART
Haematological malignancy
50 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Novartis pipeline in Phase 1 (2 of 2)
Lead indication
37 lead indications
Immunology, Hepatology, Dermatology
Global Health
Code
Name
Mechanism
Indication(s)
Code
Name
Mechanism
Indication(s)
DFV890
DFV890
-
Multiple Indications
KAF156
ganaplacide
-
Malaria prophylaxis
CEE321
CEE321
Pan JAK Inhibitor
AD
LRX712
LRX712
-
Osteoarthritis
MHS552
MHS552
-
Autoimmune Indications
MHV370
MHV370
-
SLE
Neuroscience
Code
Name
Mechanism
Indication(s)
OAV201
AVXS-201
MECP2 gene therapy
Rett syndrome
Respiratory Disease
Code
Name
Mechanism
Indication(s)
CMK389
CMK389
IL-18 Inhibitor
Sarcoidosis
LTP001
LTP001
-
Respiratory Diseases
Cardiovascular, Renal, Metabolism
Code
Name
Mechanism
Indication(s)
HSY244
HSY244
-
Atrial fibrillation
MBL949
MBL949
-
Diabetes
1. FDA placed a partial hold on AVXS-101 intrathecal clinical trials for SMA patients based on findings in a small pre-clinical animal study
51 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Clinical Trials Update
Includes selected ongoing or recently concluded global trials of Novartis development programs/products which are in confirmatory development or marketed (typically Phase 2 or later).
For further information on all Novartis clinical trials, please visit: www.novartisclinicaltrials.com
Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic
Entresto
®- Angiotensin receptor neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI)
Study
NCT02678312 PANORAMA HF (CLCZ696B2319)
NCT03785405 (CLCZ696B2319E1 - extension study)
Indication
Heart failure in pediatric patients
Heart failure in pediatric patients
Phase
Phase 2/3
Phase 3
Patients
360
240
Primary Outcome
Part 1: Pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics of
Number of participants with Adverse Events (AEs) and
sacubitril/valsartan LCZ696 analytes
Measures
Serious Adverse Events (SAEs)
Part 2: Efficacy and safety compared with enalapril
• Part 1: Sacubitril/valsartan 0.8 mg/kg or 3.1 mg/kg or
both; 0.4 mg/kg or 1.6 mg/kg or both (single doses).
• Part 2: enalapril/placebo 0.2 mg/kg bid (ped. formulation
• Single arm, open label sacubitril/valsartan (pediatric
Arms/Intervention
1mg/ml) and adult formulation (2.5, 5, 10 mg bid);
formulation granules (12.5, 31.25 mg in capsules); liquid
Sacubitril/valsartan (LCZ696)/placebo: Ped. formulation
formulation (1mg/ml and 4mg/ml concentration) and
granules (12.5, 31.25 mg in capsules); liquid formulation
adult formulation (50, 100, 200 mg bid))
(1mg/ml and 4mg/ml concentration) and adult
formulation (50, 100, 200 mg bid)
Pediatric patients from 1 month to < 18 years of age with
Pediatric patients with heart failure due to systemic left
Target Patients
heart failure due to systemic left ventricle systolic
ventricle systolic dysfunction who have completed study
dysfunction
CLCZ696B2319
H2-2021; (Analysis of 110 pts from Part 2 formed the basis
for pediatric submission in Apr-2019 and approval by the US
Expected Completion
FDA in Oct-2019 for the treatment of symptomatic HF with
2022
systemic left ventricular systolic dysfunction in children aged
1 year and older)
Publication
TBD
TBD
54Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Entresto
®- Angiotensin receptor neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI)
Study
NCT02884206 PERSPECTIVE (CLCZ696B2320)
NCT02468232 PARALLEL-HF (CLCZ696B1301)
Indication
Heart failure
Heart failure, reduced ejection fraction
Phase
Phase 3
Phase 3
Patients
592
225
Primary Outcome
Change from baseline in the CogState Global Cognitive
Time to the first occurrence of the composite endpoint -
either cardiovascular (CV) death or heart failure (HF)
Measures
Composite Score (GCCS)
hospitalization
• Sacubitril/valsartan 50, 100, and 200 mg bid with
•
Sacubitril/valsartan 50 mg, 100 mg, 200 mg bid/placebo
Arms/Intervention
placebo of valsartan
of enalapril
• Valsartan 40, 80, and 160 mg bid tablets with placebo
•
Enalapril 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg bid / placebo of
for sacubitril/valsartan
sacubitril/valsartan
Target Patients
Patients with chronic heart failure with preserved ejection
Japanese heart failure patients (NYHA Class II-IV) with
fraction
reduced ejection fraction
Expected Completion
2022
Q1-2019(actual) ; H1-2021(open-label extension)
Publication
TBD
Planned in H1-2020: Core study primary manuscript in Circ
J
55Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Entresto
®- Angiotensin receptor neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI)
Study
NCT01920711 PARAGON-HF (CLCZ696D2301)
NCT03066804 PARALLAX (CLCZ696D2302)
Indication
Heart failure, preserved ejection fraction
Heart failure, preserved ejection fraction
Phase
Phase 3
Phase 3
Patients
4,822
2,572
Primary Outcome
Cumulative number of primary composite events of
Change in NT-proBNP from baseline to week 12
cardiovascular (CV) death and total (first and recurrent) HF
and change in 6 minute walk distance (6MWD) from
Measures
hospitalizations
baseline to Week 24
• Sacubitril/valsartan 50 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg bid and
•
Sacubitril/valsartan or placebo 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200
matching placebo
•
Enalapril 2.5 mg, 5 mg and 10 mg bid and matching
Arms/Intervention
mg bid
placebo
•
Valsartan or placebo 40 mg, 80 mg, and 160 mg bid
• Valsartan 40 mg, 80 mg, 160 mg bid and matching
placebo
Target Patients
Heart failure patients (NYHA Class II-IV) with preserved
Heart failure patients (NYHA Class II-IV) with preserved
ejection fraction
ejection fraction
Expected Completion
2019(actual)
2019(actual)
• Sep-2019: Primary manuscript (ARNI in HFpEF.
Solomon S et al; NEJM. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa1908655)
•
Q2-2020 Study design publication (manuscript is
• Sep-2019: ESC: Late breaker presentation of primary
accepted in ESC Heart Failure)
Publication
results
•
Q3-2020 Baseline data publication
• Mar-2020: Effects across full range of EF, effects on
• Q3-2020 Primary data presentation at ESC congress
NTproBNP in HFpEF, SBP in HFpEF, Subgroups (mode
•
Q3/Q4-2020 Primary data publication
of death, MRA, age, gender).
56Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Entresto
®- Angiotensin receptor neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI)
Study
NCT03909295 (CLCZ696D1301E1 - extension study)
NCT02924727 PARADISE-MI (CLCZ696G2301)
Indication
Heart failure chronic
Post-acute myocardial infarction
Phase
Phase 3
Phase 3
Patients
52
5,670
Primary Outcome
Number of participants with Adverse Events (AEs) and
Time to the first occurrence of a confirmed composite
endpoint (cardiovascular (CV) death, heart failure (HF)
Measures
Serious Adverse Events (SAEs)
hospitalization, or outpatient heart failure)
• Sacubitril/valsartan 50 mg, 100 mg, 200 mg bid / placebo
Arms/Intervention
• Sacubitril/valsartan 50 mg,100 mg,200 mg film coated
of ramipril/valsartan
tablets
• Ramipril 1.25 mg, 2.5 mg, and 5 mg bid / placebo of
sacubitril/valsartan / placebo for valsartan
Japanese heart failure patients (NYHA Class II-IV) with
Post-AMI patients with evidence of LV systolic dysfunction
Target Patients
preserved ejection fraction after CLCZ696D2301
and/or pulmonary congestion, with no known prior history of
(PARAGON-HF)
chronic HF
Expected Completion
Q4-2019
(actual)
H1-2021
Publication
TBD
TBD
57Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
KJX839 - small interfering RNA (siRNA) inhibitor of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9)
Study
NCT03060577 ORION-3 (CKJX839A12201E1)
NCT03814187 ORION-4 (CKJX839A1KJX839B12301)
Hypercholesterolemia inc. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular
Hypercholesterolemia inc. Heterozygous Familial
Indication
Disease (ASCVD) and ASCVD risk equivalents
Hypercholesterolaemia (HeFH)
Heterozygous Familial Hypercholesterolaemia (HeFH)
Phase
Phase 2
Phase 3
Patients
~374: 284 in Group 1 and 90 in Group 2
~15,000
A composite of major adverse cardiovascular events,
LDL-C reduction at Day 210 for Group 1 subjects
defined as:
Primary Outcome
Changes in other lipids and lipoproteins and reduction of
•
Coronary heart disease (CHD) death;
Measures
LDL-C of more than 50% for patients that are above LDL-C
•
Myocardial infarction;
goal ; longer term exposure and safety.
•
Fatal or non-fatal ischaemic stroke; or
• Urgent coronary revascularization procedure
Arms/Intervention
Target Patients
Expected Completion
Publication
•
Group 1 - inclisiran 300mg sc every 6 months until day
Arm 1: every 6 month treatment KJX839 300mg (given by
720 and then on Day 810, followed by every 6 months for a
subcutaneous injection on the day of randomization, at 3
planned duration of 4 years
months and then every 6-months) for a planned median
•
Group 2- Evolocumab 140mg s.c. injection every 2
duration of about 5 years
weeks for 360 days, followed by inclisiran 300mg on Day
Arm 2: matching placebo (given bysubcutaneous injection
360, Day 450 and then every 6 months for a planned
on the day of randomization, at 3 months and then every 6-
duration of 4 years.
months) for a planned median duration of about 5 years.
Patients with HeFH or pre-existing atherosclerotic
Patient population with mean baseline LDL-C ≥ 100mg/dL;
cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) on background statin +/-
long- 5 year- follow-up time is designed to show best in-
ezetimibe therapy
class CV outcomes (25% benefit).
Primary endpoint: 2022
Primary endpoint: 2024
TBD
TBD
58Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
KJX839 - small interfering RNA (siRNA) inhibitor of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9)
Study
NCT03851705 ORION-5 (CKJX839A12304)
NCT03399370 ORION-8 (CKJX839A12305B)
Hypercholesterolemia inc. Homozygous Familial
Hypercholesterolemia inc. Heterozygous Familial
Indication
Hypercholesterolaemia (HeFH) and Homozygous Familial
Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)
Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)
Phase
Phase 3
Phase 3
Patients
56 randomized 2:1 inclisiran: placebo
2967 entered the study
Primary Outcome Measures
Arms/Intervention
Target Patients
LDL-C reduction at Day 150
The effect of inclisiran treatment on the proportion of
subjects achieving prespecified low density lipoprotein
Changes in PCSK9, other lipids and lipoproteins and
cholesterol(LDL-C)targets at end of study. The safety and
reduction of LDL-C of more than 20%
tolerability profile of long term use of inclisiran
Part 1: inclisiran 300mg on Day 1 and Day 90 or placebo
on Day 1 and Day 90
Inclisiran 300mg on day 1 (placebo patients in feeder study)
• Part 2: placebo on Day 180, inclisiran on Day 270 and
or placebo on Day 1 (inclisiran patients in feeder study )
then every 6 months for a planned duration of 2 years or
then inclisiran 300mg on Day 90 and every 6 months for a
for placebo patients in part 1 inclisiran on Day 180, Day
planned duation of 3 years
270 and then every 6 months for a planned duration of 2
years
Patients with HeFH or pre-existing atherosclerotic
Patients with HoFH
cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) on background statin +/-
ezetimibe therapy and risk equivalents. Patients from
ORION 9, 10 & 11 studies
Expected Completion
Primary endpoint: 2021
Primary endpoint: 2023
Publication
TBD
TBD
59Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
LNP023 - Factor B inhibition of the complement alternative pathway
Study
NCT03373461 (CLNP023X2203)
NCT04154787 (CLNP023D12201)
Indication
IgA nephropathy (IgAN)
Idiopathic membranous nephropathy (iMN)
Phase
Phase 2
Phase 2
Patients
146
72
Primary Outcome
Change from baseline of log transformed UPCR derived
Measures
from the 24h urine collections at Baseline and Day 90
Change from baseline of UPCR derived from 24hr urine collections at Baseline and Week 24
Arms/Intervention
Target Patients
Expected Completion
Publication
• LNP023 Dose 1 - 10mg bid
• LNP023 Dose - 200mg bid
• LNP023 Dose 2 - 50mg bid
• LNP023 Dose - 50mg bid
•
LNP023 Dose 3
- 200mg bid
• Rituximab
•
LNP023 Dose 4
- 100mg bid (Part 2 only)
Patients with biopsy proven iMN who are at high risk of
Patients with biopsy-verified IgA nephropathy
disease progression defined on the basis of antibody anti-
PLA2R titre and proteinuria
H2-2021
2022
TBD
TBD
60Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
LNP023 - Factor B inhibition of the complement alternative pathway
Study
NCT03832114 (CLNP023X2202)
NCT03955445 (CLNP023B12001B)
Indication
C3 glomerulopathy (C3G)
C3 glomerulopathy (C3G)
Phase
Phase 2
Phase 2 (open-label extension)
Patients
27
27 (from ongoing Phase 2, potential patient from Ph3)
Cohort A: Ratio to Baseline of UPCR to Week 12 derived from 24hr urine collection
Cohort B: Change from Baseline in C3 Deposit Score (based on immunofluorescence microscopy) at Week 12
Characterize the effect of LNP023 treatment on a composite renal response endpoint at 9 months (1. a stable or improved eGFR and, 2. a reduction in proteinuria and 3. an increase in C3 compared to the CLNP023X2202 baseline visit)
Arms/Intervention
Target Patients
Expected Completion
Publication
Increasing doses of LNP023 up to 200mg bid:
• Cohort A: Native kidney patients
• Open-label LNP023 200mg bid
• Cohort B: Kidney transplanted patients
Patients with C3 glomerulopathy
Patients with C3 glomerulopathy
H1-2021
2025
TBD
TBD
61Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
LNP023 - Factor B inhibition of the complement alternative pathway
Study
NCT03439839 (CLNP023X2201)
NCT03896152 (CLNP023X2204)
Indication
Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH)
Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH)
Phase
Phase 2
Phase 2
Patients
15
10
Reduction of chronic hemolysis, based on LDH level at
Reduction of PNH associated hemolysis, based on
percentage of patients with 60% reduction in LDH or LDH
Week 13
below upper limit of normal up to 12 weeks of treatment.
• Cohort 1: 10 patients receiving LNP023 200mg bid, in
addition to SoC, for 13 weeks with 3yr treatment extension period
Cohort 2: 5 patients receiving LNP023 50mg bid, in addition to SoC, for minimum 2 weeks with 3yr treatment extension period. Dose may be increased D15 onwards to 200mg bid if LDH not within limit of normal or reduced by at least 60% compared to Baseline.
Arm 1: 4wks treatment LNP023 25mg bid followed by 8wk treatment LNP023 100mg bid and 2yr extension LNP023 100mg bid
Arm 2: 4wks treatment LNP023 50mg bid followed by 8wk treatment LNP023 200mg bid and 2yr extension LNP023 200mg bid
Target Patients
Expected Completion
Publication
Patients with PNH, showing signs of active hemolysis
Patients with PNH, showing signs of active hemolysis, not
despite treatment with SoC (defined as an antibody with anti
treated with any other complement inhibitor less than 3
C5 activity).
months prior to study start Day 1
Primary endpoint: Q4-2020
Primary endpoint: Q4-2020
Extension period: 2023
Extension period: 2022
In preparation
TBD
62Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
TQJ230 - Antisense oligonucleotide targeting apolipoprotein(a) mRNA
Study
NCT04023552 Lp(a)HORIZON (CTQJ230A12301)
Indication
Cardiovascular risk reduction
Phase
Phase 3
Patients
7,680
Primary Outcome
Time to the first occurrence of MACE (cardiovascular death,
non-fatal MI, non-fatal stroke and urgent coronary re-
Measures
vascularization)
Arms/Intervention
TQJ230 80 mg injected monthly subcutaneously or
matched placebo
Target Patients
Patients with a history of Myocardial infarction or Ischemic
Stroke, or a clinically significant symptomatic Peripheral
Artery Disease, and Lp(a) ≥ 70 mg/dL
Expected Completion
2024
Publication
TBD
63Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Immunology, Hepatology & Dermatology
CFZ533 - Blocking, non-depleting,Fc-silent,anti-CD40 monoclonal antibody
Study
NCT03663335 CIRRUS I (CCFZ533A2201)
NCT03905525 TWINSS (CCFZ533B2201)
Indication
Kidney transplantation
Sjögren's syndrome
Phase
Phase 2B
Phase 2B
Patients
676
260
Primary Outcome Measures
Arms/Intervention
Composite event (BPAR, Graft Loss or Death) over 12
Change in EULAR Sjögren's syndrome Disease Activity
months post-transplantation and post conversion (for
Index (ESSDAI) score and EULAR Sjögren's syndrome
maintenance cohort)
Patient Reported Index (ESSPRI) score
• Two cohorts: de novo TX and maintenance
• Three dose arms of CFZ533
• Test Arms: CFZ533 + MMF + corticosteroids
• Placebo
• Standard of Care: TAC + MMF + corticosteroids
Target Patients
Kidney transplant recipients
Patients with Sjögren's syndrome
Expected Completion
2022
2022
Publication
Manuscript of PoC trial to be submitted in Q1-2020
Manuscript of PoC trial published in The Lancet-
Rheumatology January 23, 2020
65Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
CFZ533 - Blocking, non-depleting,Fc-silent,anti-CD40 monoclonal antibody
Study
NCT03781414 CONTRAIL I (CCFZ533A2202)
Indication
Liver transplantation
Phase
Phase 2
Patients
128
Primary Outcome
Proportion of patients with composite event (BPAR, Graft
Measures
Loss or Death) over 12 months
• Control/Standard of Care: TAC + MMF + Corticosteroids
Arms/Intervention
• CFZ533 dose A + MMF + Corticosteroids
• CFZ533 dose B + MMF + Corticosteroids
Target Patients
Expected Completion
Publication
Liver transplant recipients
2023
TBD
66Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Cosentyx
®- Anti IL-17
Study
NCT03504852 (CAIN457A2324)
NCT03589885 MATURE (CAIN457A2325)
Indication
Psoriasis
Psoriasis
Phase
Phase 3B
Phase 3
Patients
331
122
Primary Outcome
PASI 90 response and IGA mod 2011 0 or 1 response after
PASI 75 response and IGA mod 2011 0 or 1 response after
Measures
16 weeks of treatment
12 weeks of treatment
Arms/Intervention
Target Patients
Expected Completion
Publication
•
Secukinumab 300 mg every 2 weeks after weekly doses
•
Secukinumab 2 mL (300 mg) auto-injector
till Week 4
•
Secukinumab 2 x 1 mL (150 mg each) prefilled syringe
•
Secukinumab 300 mg every 4 weeks after weekly doses
•
Placebo 2 mL auto-injector
till Week 4
•
Placebo 2 x 1 mL prefilled syringe
Subjects (≥90kg) with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis
Subjects with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis
Q3-2020
Q4-2020
TBD
TBD
67Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Cosentyx
®- Anti IL-17
Study
NCT02471144 (CAIN457A2310)
NCT03668613 (CAIN457A2311)
Indication
Psoriasis
Psoriasis
Phase
Phase 3
Phase 3
Patients
162
84
Primary Outcome
Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75 response and
Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75 response and
Investigators' Global Assessment (IGA) 0 or 1 response at
Investigators' Global Assessment (IGA) 0 or 1 response at
Measures
week 12
week 12
•
Secukinumab low dose
Arms/Intervention
•
Secukinumab high dose
•
Secukinumab low dose
•
Placebo
•
Secukinumab high dose
•
Etanercept (comparator)
Target Patients
Patients from 6 to less than 18 years of age with severe
Pediatric patients of age 6 to <18 years, with moderate to
chronic plaque psoriasis
severe plaque psoriasis
Expected Completion
2023
2023
Publication
TBD
TBD
68Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Cosentyx
®- Anti IL-17
Study
NCT03066609 (CAIN457A2318)
Indication
Psoriasis
Phase
Phase 3
Patients
543
Primary Outcome
Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75 response and
Measures
Investigators' Global Assessment (IGA) 0 or 1 response at
week 12
Arms/Intervention
Target Patients
Expected Completion
Publication
Secukinumab 300 mg
Secukinumab 150 mg
Placebo
Patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque-type psoriasis with or without psoriatic arthritis comorbidity
Q1-2019
(actual)
Week 16 results: Poster presented at: 2019 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting,
March1-5, 2019, Washington, D.C.
52-weekresults: Poster at EADV 2019, Madrid 9-13 October, 2019
Manuscript Publication under assessment
69Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Cosentyx
®- Anti IL-17
Study
NCT03031782 (CAIN457F2304)
NCT03769168 (CAIN457F2304E1 - extension study)
Indication
Psoriatic arthritis
Psoriatic arthritis
Phase
Phase 3
Phase 3
Patients
80
64
Primary Outcome
Time to 33 flares
Number of participants with JIA ACR30 response
Measures
Arms/Intervention
•
Secukinumab (pre-filled syringe) 75 mg
•
Secukinumab 75 mg/0.5 ml
•
Placebo
•
Secukinumab 150 mg/1.0 ml
Target Patients
Juvenile idiopathic arthritis subtypes of psoriatic and
Patients with juvenile idiopathic arthritis subtypes of juvenile
enthesitis-related arthritis
psoriatic arthritis and enthesitis related arthritis
Expected Completion
H1-2021
2025
Publication
TBD
TBD
70Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Cosentyx
®- Anti IL-17
Study
NCT01892436 FUTURE 1 extension (CAIN457F2306E1)
NCT01649375 MEASURE 2 (CAIN457F2310)
Indication
Psoriatic arthritis
Ankylosing spondylitis
Phase
Phase 3
Phase 3
Patients
460
219
Primary Outcome
Proportion of subjects that have a positive clinical response
Assessment of SpondyloArthritis International Society /
to treatment (individual improvement) in disease activity
Measures
ASAS 20 response
according to ACR20 (or ACR50 or ACR 70)
•
Secukinumab 75 mg
•
Secukinumab 75 mg
Arms/Intervention
•
Secukinumab 150 mg
•
Secukinumab 150 mg
•
Placebo
Target Patients
Patients with active psoriatic arthritis
Patients with active ankylosing spondylitis
Expected Completion
2018(actual)
2018(actual)
• 3 year results: ACR 2016; Mease PJ et al. Arthritis
• Primary 52 week results: Baeten D & Sieper J, et al. N
Rheumatol. 2016; 68 (suppl 10)
Engl J Med 2015;373:2534-48
•
3 years results: Manuscript published in September
•
2 year results: Marzo-Ortega, et al. Arthritis Care Res
2018 (Mease PJ, et al. RMD Open 2018;4:e000723.
2017 Feb 24. doi: - 10.1002/acr.23233
doi:10.1136/rmdopen-2018-000723)
•
3 year results: Marzo-Ortega, et al. RMD 2017
Publication
•
5 year results: Philip J. Mease, Arthur Kavanaugh,
•
5 year results: EULAR 2019; Marzo-Ortega H, et al.
Andreas Reimold, et al. "Secukinumab Provides
FRI0379. Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases
Sustained Improvements in the Signs and Symptoms of
2019;78:873.
Psoriatic Arthritis: Final 5
‐year Results from the Phase 3
•
5 year results; manuscript accepted and to be published
FUTURE 1 Study." ACR Open Rheumatology. November
in Q2-2020
14, 2019.
https://doi.org/10.1002/acr2.11097
71Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Cosentyx
®- Anti IL-17
Study
NCT01752634 FUTURE 2 (CAIN457F2312)
NCT02008916 MEASURE 3 (CAIN457F2314)
Indication
Psoriatic arthritis
Ankylosing spondylitis
Phase
Phase 3
Phase 3
Patients
399
222
Primary Outcome
Proportion of subjects achieving American College of
Assessment of Spondyloarthritis International Society
Measures
Rheumatology 20 (ACR20) response criteria
criteria / ASAS 20 response
•
Secukinumab (AIN457) 150 mg s.c.
•
Secukinumab 10 mg/kg / 300 mg
•
Secukinumab (AIN457) 75 mg s.c.
Arms/Intervention
•
Secukinumab 10 mg/kg / 150 mg
•
Secukinumab (AIN457) 300 mg s.c.
•
Placebo
•
Placebo s.c.
Target Patients
Patients with active psoriatic arthritis
Patients with active ankylosing spondylitis
Expected Completion
2019(actual)
2018(actual)
• 16 weeks results: PANLAR congress in Apr-2016
•
Primary results: McInnes IB, et al. Lancet.
•
52 weeks results: Pavelka et al. Arthritis Research &
Therapy 2017
2015;386:1137-46
•
2 year results: Presented at ACR in Nov-2017
Publication
•
2 years results: McInnes et al, Rheumatology
•
3 year (EOS) results: To be presented (ORAL) at
2017;56:1993-2003
PANLAR April 2019
•
5 years: published Lancet Rheumatology in March 2020
• 3 year (EOS) manuscript published in ACR Open
Rheumatology in January 2020
72Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Cosentyx
®- Anti IL-17
Study
NCT02745080 EXCEED (CAIN457F2366)
Indication
Psoriatic arthritis
Phase
Phase 3
Patients
850
Primary Outcome
American College of Rheumatology 20 (ACR20) response
Measures
Arms/Intervention
•
Secukinumab 300 mg s.c.
• Adalimumab 40 mg s.c.
Target Patients
Patients with active psoriatic arthritis
Expected Completion
Q1-2020
Publication
•
Manuscript will be published in Apr-2020
73Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Cosentyx
®- Anti IL-17
Study
NCT02696031 PREVENT (CAIN457H2315)
NCT03259074 SURPASS (CAIN457K2340)
Indication
Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis
Ankylosing spondylitis
Phase
Phase 3
Phase 3
Patients
555
837
Primary Outcome
The proportion of participants who achieved an ASAS 40
No radiographic structural progression as measured by
response (Assessment of SpondyloArthritis International
modified Stoke Ankylosing Spondylitis Spine Score
Measures
Society criteria);
(mSASSS)
•
Secukinumab 150 mg load
•
Secukinumab 150/300 mg
Arms/Intervention
•
Secukinumab 150 mg no load
•
Adalimumab biosimilar 40 mg
•
Placebo
Target Patients
Patients with non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis
Patients with active ankylosing spondylitis
Expected Completion
Week 52: Q3-2019
(actual); Final: H1-2021
2022
• Abstract (16 week results) submitted as a late breaker to
Publication
ACR 2019
TBD
•
Manuscript submitted in Mar-2020
74Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Cosentyx
®- Anti IL-17
Study
NCT03713619 SUNSHINE (CAIN457M2301)
NCT04179175 (CAIN457M2301E1)
Indication
Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS)
Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS)
Phase
Phase 3
Phase 3
Patients
471
745
Primary Outcome
Proportion of participants with Hidradenitis Suppurativa
Proportion of patients with Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical
Measures
clinical response (HiSCR)
Response (HiSCR)
• Secukinumab 300 mg every 2 weeks
Arms/Intervention
•
Secukinumab 300 mg every 4 weeks
•
Secukinumab 300 mg every 2 weeks
•
Placebo (every 2 weeks)
•
Secukinumab 300 mg every 4 weeks
•
Placebo (every 4 weeks)
Patients with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa
Target Patients
Patients with moderate to severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa
completing either of the core trials AIN457M2301 (NCT
0313632) or AIN567M2302 (NCT03713619)
Expected Completion
H2-2021
2025
Publication
Preliminary results in EADV (most likely) in 2021
TBD
75Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Cosentyx
®- Anti IL-17
Study
NCT03713632 SUNRISE (CAIN457M2302)
Indication
Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS)
Phase
Phase 3
Patients
471
Primary Outcome
Proportion of patients with Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical
Measures
Response (HiSCR)
• Secukinumab 300 mg every 2 weeks
Arms/Intervention
•
Secukinumab 300 mg every 4 weeks
•
Placebo (every 2 weeks)
•
Placebo (every 4 weeks)
Target Patients
Expected Completion
Subjects with moderate to severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa
H2-2021
Publication
Preliminary results in EADV (most likely) in 2021
76Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Cosentyx
®- Anti IL-17
Study
NCT04156620 INVIGORATE-1 (CAIN457P12301)
NCT04209205 INVIGORATE-2 (CAIN457P12302)
Indication
Axial spondyloarthritis
Axial spondyloarthritis
Phase
Phase 3
Phase 3
Patients
500
380
Primary Outcome
The proportion of subjects achieving an ASAS40
The proportion of subjects achieving American College of
(Assessment of SpondyloArthritis International Society
Measures
Rheumatology 50 (ACR50) response criteria
criteria) response
Arms/Intervention
•
Secukinumab intravenous (i.v.) regimen
•
Secukinumab intravenous (i.v.) regimen
•
Placebo intravenous (i.v.) regimen
•
Placebo intravenous (i.v.) regimen
Target Patients
Patients with active axial spondyloarthritis
Patients with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) despite current
or previous NSAID, DMARD and/or anti-TNF therapy
Expected Completion
2022
2022
Publication
TBD
TBD
77Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Ilaris
®- Anti IL-1β
Study
NCT02296424 (CACZ885G2306)
Indication
SJIA - Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
Phase
Phase 3B/4
Patients
182
Proportion of patients in clinical remission on
Primary Outcome
canakinumab who are able to remain in remission
following canakinumab dose tapering (reduced
Measures
canakinumab dose or prolonged canakinumab dosing
interval)
Arms/Intervention
•
Canakinumab dose reduction
•
Canakinumab dose interval prolongation
Target Patients
Patients with Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (SJIA)
(Pediatric)
Expected Completion
2018(actual)
• Remission & flexible dosing - presented at ISSAID &
Publication
EULAR in Q2-2019
• Planned manuscript in 2019: Remission & flexible
dosing submitted in Q4-2019
78Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
LJN452 - FXR Agonist
Study
NCT02855164 (CLJN452A2202)
NCT04065841 ELIVATE (CLJN452D12201C)
Indication
Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)
Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)
Phase
Phase 2
Phase 2
Patients
345
210
Adverse event profile of different doses; determine the dose
relationship of LJN452 on markers of hepatic inflammation
Proportion of patients with resolution of NASH and no
Primary Outcome
in NASH (ALT and AST); determine dose-response
worsening of fibrosis OR improvement in fibrosis by at least
Measures
relationship of LJN452 on liver fat content by changes in
one stage without worsening of NASH at Week 48
quantitative MRI; determine effect of LJN452 on liver fibrosis
compared with baseline
by biopsy
• Arm A: combination therapytropifexor + licogliflozin
• Arm B: tropifexor monotherapytropifexor (+ licogliflozin
Arms/Intervention
•
Multiple LJN452 doses and placebo
placebo)
• Arm C: licogliflozin monotherapylicogliflozin (+ tropifexor
placebo)
Target Patients
Patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)
Adult patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)
and liver fibrosis
Expected Completion
Q2-2020
2022
• Primary (interim) data abstract submitted to AASLD in
Publication
Q3-2019
Planned in H1-2023
•
Manuscript to be submitted in Q4-2020
79Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
LOU064 - Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor
Study
NCT03926611 (CLOU064A2201)
NCT04109313 (CLOU064A2201E1)
Indication
Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU)
Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU)
Phase
Phase 2
Phase 2
Patients
308
250
Primary Outcome Measures
Change from baseline in weekly Urticaria Activity Score (UAS7) at Week
•
Long-term safety and tolerability
4
•
Arm 1 Low dose of LOU064 orally in the morning (once daily) and
matching placebo in the evening from Day 1 to 85
•
Arm 2 Medium dose of LOU064 orally in the morning (once daily) and
matching placebo in the evening from Day 1 to 85
Arms/Intervention
•
Arm 3 High dose of LOU064 orally in the morning (once daily) and
•
Selected dose of LOU064 taken orally twice a day
matching placebo in the evening from Day 1 to 85
(morning and evening) from day 1 to week 52
• Arm 4 Low dose of LOU064 orally, twice daily from Day 1 to 85
• Arm 5 Medium dose of LOU064 orally, twice daily from Day 1 to 85
• Arm 6 High dose of LOU064 orally, twice daily from Day 1 to 85
•
Placebo arm Matching placebo, orally, twice daily from Day 1 to 85
Target Patients
Adults with CSU inadequately controlled by H1-antihistamines
Patients with CSU who have participated in preceding
studies with LOU064
Expected Completion
Q3-2020
2022
Publication
TBD
TBD
80Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
LJC242 - FXR agonist + CCR2/CCR5 inhibitor
Study
NCT03517540 TANDEM (CLJC242A2201J)
Indication
Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis
Phase
Phase 2
Patients
193
Primary Outcome
• Evaluation of safety and tolerability of combination
Measures
therapy (tropifexor + cenicriviroc) by monitoring adverse
event profile, vital signs and laboratory parameters
Arms/Intervention
Target Patients
Expected Completion
Publication
Tropifexor
Cenicriviroc
Tropifexor + cenicriviroc
Adult patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and liver fibrosis
Q4-2020
Manuscript to be submitted in H1-2021
81Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
QGE031 - Anti-IgE
Study
NCT02477332 (CQGE031C2201)
NCT02649218 (CQGE031C2201E1)
Indication
Chronic spontaneous urticaria / Chronic idiopathic urticaria
Chronic spontaneous urticaria / Chronic idiopathic urticaria
Phase
Phase 2B
Phase 2B
Patients
382
226
Primary Outcome
Establish dose-response relationship of QGE031 with respect
Long-term safety; number of participants with treatment-
Measures
to achievement of complete hives response at week 12
emergent adverse events
•
Ligelizumab 24mg q4wks for 20 weeks
•
Ligelizumab 72mg q4wks for 20 weeks
Arms/Intervention
•
Ligelizumab 240mg q4wks for 20 weeks
Ligelizumab 240 mg q4wks open label for 52 weeks
• Ligelizumab 120mg single dose
•
Omalizumab 300mg q4wks for 20 weeks
•
Placebo q 4wks for 20 weeks
Adult patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria inadequately
Adult patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria inadequately
controlled with H
1-antihistamines at approved or increased
Target Patients
controlled with H
1-antihistamines at approved or increased
doses, alone or in combination with H
2-antihistamines or
doses, alone or in combination with H
2-antihistamines or
leukotriene receptor antagonists.
leukotriene receptor antagonists.
Expected Completion
2017(actual)
2019(actual)
• Primary results: Presented at EAACI 2018, EADV 2018,
• Primary results: AAD 2019;
• Secondary results presented in 2019 at: AAD, EAACI,
and GUF 2018; NEJM publication (3 Oct 2019);
WCD, EADV, PAAM, ACAAI, UCARE
• Secondary results presented in 2019 at: AAD, EAACI,
Publication
• Exploratory results presented/ planned in 2020: AAAAI,
WCD, EADV, PAAM, ACAAI, UCARE.
EAACI, EADV, ACAAI; Encoring all at GUF
•
Exploratory results presented/ planned in 2020: AAAAI,
• 5 Manuscripts 2020: core results extension; time to loss
EAACI, EADV, ACAAI; Encoring all at GUF
response, fast response; angioedema; data visualization
82Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
QGE031 - Anti-IgE
Study
NCT03437278 (CQGE031C2202)
Indication
Chronic spontaneous urticarial / Chronic idiopathic urticaria
Phase
Phase 2
Patients
48
Primary Outcome
Change in the 7 day Urticaria Activity Score (UAS7)
Measures
• Ligelizumab high dose q4wks for 24 weeks
Arms/Intervention
•
Ligelizumab low dose q4wks for 24 weeks
•
Placebo / ligelizumab high dose q4wks for 8 / 16 weeks
Target Patients
Expected Completion
Adolescents from 12 to <18 years of age, with chronic spontaneous urticaria
H2-2021
• Study design was presented at PAAM (Peds Allergy &
Asthma Meeting) and at UCARE meeting 2019
Publication
•
Primary results to be presented in 2022 (e.g. EAACI,
PAAM, EADV)
•
Manuscript to be submitted in 2022
83Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
QGE031 - Anti-IgE
Study
NCT03580369 Pearl 1 (CQGE031C2302)
NCT03580356 Pearl 2 (CQGE031C2303)
Indication
Chronic spontaneous urticaria
Chronic spontaneous urticaria
Phase
Phase 3
Phase 3
Patients
1,050
1,050
Primary Outcome
Absolute change from baseline in UAS7 (Urticaria Activity
Absolute change from baseline in UAS7 (Urticaria Activity
Measures
Score) at week 12
Score) at week 12
•
Ligelizumab dose A q4w for 52 weeks
•
Ligelizumab dose A q4w for 52 weeks
•
Ligelizumab dose B q4w for 52 weeks
•
Ligelizumab dose B q4w for 52 weeks
Arms/Intervention
•
Omalizumab 300 mg q4w for 52 weeks
•
Omalizumab 300 mg q4w for 52 weeks
•
Placebo q4w from randomization to wk20, then
•
Placebo q4w from randomization to wk20, then
ligelizumab dose B from wk24 to wk52
ligelizumab dose B from wk24 to wk52
Target Patients
Adolescents and adults with chronic spontaneous urticaria
Adolescents and adults with chronic spontaneous urticaria
inadequately controlled with H1-antihistamines
inadequately controlled with H1-antihistamines
Expected Completion
H2-2021
H2-2021
• Study design presented at UCARE 2018
Publication
• 2020: C2302E1 extension study (NCT04210843) design EAACI
• Primary results to be presented in 2022 (e.g. EAACI, PAAM, EADV)
•
Manuscript to be submitted in 2022
84Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
VAY736 - Fully human IgG1/κ anti-BAFF-R mAb
Study
NCT02962895 (CVAY736A2201)
NCT03217422 AMBER (CVAY736B2201)
Indication
Primary Sjögren's syndrome
Autoimmune hepatitis
Phase
Phase 2B
Phase 2/3
Patients
180
80
Primary Outcome
Safety and efficacy of VAY736 in primary Sjögren's
Alanine aminotransferase (ALT) normalization
Measures
syndrome (pSS)
Arms/Intervention
•
VAY736
• VAY736
•
Placebo
• Placebo control with conversion to active VAY736
Target Patients
Patients with moderate to severe primary Sjögren's
Autoimmune hepatitis patients with incomplete response or
syndrome (pSS)
intolerant to standard treatment of care
Expected Completion
Q2-2020
2023
Publication
•
Manuscript to be submitted in 2020
TBD
85Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
ZPL389 - H4 receptor antagonist
Study
NCT03517566 ZEST (CZPL389A2203)
NCT03948334 ZESTExt (CZPL389A2203E1 - extension
study)
Indication
Atopic dermatitis
Atopic dermatitis
Phase
Phase 2
Phase 2
Patients
360
360
Primary Outcome
IGA (Investigator's global assessment) response at week 16
Frequency of Adverse Events (AEs) and Serious Adverse
Measures
Events (SAEs)
•
ZPL389 dose 1
•
ZPL389 Dose 1 + Topical Corticosteroids (TCS) and /or
•
ZPL389 dose 2
Topical Calcineurin Inhibitors (TCI)
Arms/Intervention
•
ZPL389 dose 3
•
ZPL389 Dose 2 + Topical Corticosteroids (TCS) and /or
•
ZPL389 dose 4
Topical Calcineurin Inhibitors (TCI)
•
Placebo
Target Patients
Patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis
Adult patients with atopic dermatitis
Expected Completion
H1-2021
2023
Publication
TBD
TBD
86Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Aimovig
®- CGRP receptor antagonist
Study
NCT03096834 LIBERTY (CAMG334A2301)
NCT03333109 EMPOWER (CAMG334A2302)
Indication
Migraine
Migraine
Phase
Phase 3
Phase 3
Patients
246
900
Primary Outcome
Percentage of patients with a 50% response in the reduction
Change from baseline in monthly migraine days at the last
Measures
of Monthly Migraine Days (MMD)
month (Month 3) of the double-blind treatment period
•
Subcutaneous injection of AMG334 (erenumab)
•
AMG334 (erenumab) Dose 1
Arms/Intervention
•
AMG334 (erenumab) Dose 2
•
Subcutaneous injection of placebo
•
Placebo
Target Patients
Adult episodic migraine patients who have failed prophylactic
Adult episodic migraine patients
migraine treatments
Expected Completion
2017 DBT phase (actual); H1-2021 OLE phase (final DBL)
Q2-2020
• Planned for Q1-2020 (Neurology): PROs and
prespecified subgroup analysis (DBT phase)
Publication
• Planned for Q2-2020: 1Y OLE
Planned for H2-2020
• Planned for Q4 2020: 2Y OLE - TBC. Potentially
abstract only
88Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Aimovig
®- CGRP receptor antagonist
Study
NCT03867201 DRAGON (CAMG334A2304)
Indication
Migraine
Phase
Phase 3
Patients
550
Primary Outcome
Change from baseline in monthly migraine days during the
Measures
last 4 weeks of the 12-week treatment period
Arms/Intervention
• Subcutaneous injection of AMG334 (erenumab) 70 mg
• Subcutaneous injection of placebo
Target Patients
Adult chronic migraine patients
Expected Completion
2022 DBT phase; 2024 OLE phase
Publication
Planned in Q4-2023 (DBT)
89Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Gilenya
®- S1P-R modulator
Study
NCT01633112 ASSESS (CFTY720D2312)
Indication
Relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS)
Phase
Phase 3B
Patients
1,064
Primary Outcome
Comparison of 2 doses (0.25 mg and 0.5 mg) of fingolimod
to glatiramer acetate (20 mg) in reducing the annualized
Measures
relapse rate up to 12 months
• Fingolimod 0.5 mg orally
Arms/Intervention
•
Fingolimod 0.25mg orally
• Copaxone
®20 mg s.c.
Target Patients
Patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis
Expected Completion
2018(actual)
• Primary data presentation at AAN in 2019
Publication
•
Primary manuscript submitted in February 2020,
publication expected by Jun-2020
90Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
LMI070 - SMN2 RNA splice modulator
Study
NCT02268552 (CLMI070X2201)
Indication
Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy
Phase
Phase 1/2
Patients
39
Primary Outcome
Number of participants with adverse events (AEs), serious
Measures
adverse events (SAEs) and deaths
Branaplam oral, once weekly:
• Part 1: 5 ascending doses
Arms/Intervention
• Part 2: 2 different dose levels
• Part 3: patients continue on initial dose assigned in Part
1 or Part 2
Target Patients
Patients with type 1 spinal muscular atrophy
Expected Completion
Q3-2020 (Part 2)
Publication
TBD
91Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Mayzent
®- S1P-R modulator
Study
NCT01665144 -EXPAND (CBAF312A2304)
Indication
Secondary progressive multiple sclerosis
Phase
Phase 3
Patients
1,652
Primary Outcome Measures
The delay in time to confirmed disability progression as
measured by EDSS (Expanded Disability Status Scale)
Arms/Intervention
Target Patients
Expected Completion
Publication
BAF312(5-day titration: 0.25mg to 1.25mg; Maintenance
dose: 2mg (day 6))
Placebo
Patients with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis
Core in 2016/Extension in 2023
The Lancet Neurology, Volume 39, No.10127, p1237-1330, March 2018
92Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
OMB157 - Anti-CD20
Study
NCT02792218 Asclepios I (COMB157G2301)
NCT02792231 Asclepios II (COMB157G2302)
Indication
Multiple sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis
Phase
Phase 3
Phase 3
Patients
900
900
Primary Outcome
Annualized Relapse Rate (ARR) - number of confirmed
Annualized Relapse Rate (ARR) - number of confirmed
relapses in a year calculated based on cumulative number
relapses in a year calculated based on cumulative number
Measures
of relapses by patient adjusted for time-in-study by patient
of relapses by patient adjusted for time-in-study by patient
Arms/Intervention
•
Ofatumumab subcutaneous
•
Ofatumumab subcutaneous
•
Teriflunomide oral
•
Teriflunomide oral
Target Patients
Patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis
Patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis
Expected Completion
Q3-2019
(actual)
Q3-2019
(actual)
Publication
Primary manuscript planned in H1-2020
Primary manuscript planned in H1-2020
93Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
OMB157 - Anti-CD20
Study
NCT03249714 APOLITOS (COMB157G1301)
NCT03650114 ALITHIOS (COMB157G2399)
Indication
Multiple sclerosis
Multiple Sclerosis
Phase
Phase 2
Phase 3
Patients
60
2010
Primary Outcome
Reduced cumulative number of Gd-enhanced T1 lesions
Evaluate the long-term safety and tolerability of ofatumumab
across 4 MRI scans at week 12, 16, 20 and 24 (ofatumumab
20 mg subcutaneous (sc) once every 4 (q4) weeks in
Measures
vs placebo)
subjects with RMS from the first dose of ofatumumab
Arms/Intervention
•
Ofatumumab 20 mg subcutaneous injections
• Ofatumumab 20 mg every 4 weeks
•
Placebo
Target Patients
Patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis
Patients with relapsing MS
Expected Completion
Q1-2020
(actual)
2025
Publication
TBD
TBD
94Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Zolgensma
®- SMN1 gene replacement therapy
Study
NCT03461289 STRIVE-EU(CL-302)
NCT03306277 STRIVE (CL-303)
Indication
Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy
Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy
Phase
Phase 3
Phase 3
Patients
33
22
Primary Outcome
• Achievement of independent sitting for at least 30
Proportion of participants sitting without support
seconds
Measures
• Event-free survival
Arms/Intervention
Open-label,single-arm,single-dose, intravenous
Open-label,single-arm,single-dose, intravenous
Target Patients
Patients with spinal muscular atrophy Type 1
Patients with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1
Expected Completion
H2-2020
Q4-2019
(actual)
Publication
ICNMD 2020, Manuscript planned H1-2021
MDA 2020, Manuscript planned H2-2020
95Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Zolgensma
®- SMN1 gene replacement therapy
Study
NCT03505099 SPR1NT (CL-304)
NCT03837184 STRIVE Asia Pacific (CL-306)
Indication
Spinal muscular atrophy
Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy
Phase
Phase 3
Phase 3
Patients
30
6
• [2 copies of SMN2] Percentage of participants achieving
functional independent sitting for at least 30 seconds at
Primary Outcome
any visit
Proportion of participants sitting without support
Measures
• [3 copies of SMN2] Percentage of participants achieving
the ability to stand without support for at least 3 seconds
at any visit
Arms/Intervention
Open-label,single-arm,single-dose, intravenous
Open-label,single-arm,single-dose, intravenous
Target Patients
Pre-symptomatic patients with spinal muscular atrophy and
Patients with spinal muscular atrophy Type 1
multiple copies SMN2
Expected Completion
H2-2021
H2-2021
Publication
MDA 2020 (interim)
TBD
96Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Zolgensma
®- SMN1 gene replacement therapy
Study
NCT03381729 STRONG (CL-102)
Indication
Type 2 spinal muscular atrophy
Phase
Phase 1
Patients
51
Primary Outcome
•
Safety and tolerability, incidence of adverse events
•
Proportion of patients achieving Standing Milestone
Measures
• Change in Hammersmith Functional Motor Scale
Arms/Intervention
Open-label,single-arm,single-dose, intrathecal
Target Patients
Patients with spinal muscular atrophy with 3 copies of SMN2
Expected Completion
Q4-2019 [Cohort B]
(actual)
Publication
MDA 2020, Manuscript planned for 2H 2020
97Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
ABL001 - Specific, allosteric Bcr-Abl kinase inhibitor
Study
NCT03106779 ASCEMBL (CABL001A2301)
Indication
Phase
Patients
Primary Outcome Measures
Arms/Intervention
Target Patients
Expected Completion
Publication
Chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML)
Phase 3
233
Major Molecular Response (MMR) rate at 24 weeks
ABL001 40 mg bid
Bosutinib 500 mg
Patients with chronic myelogenous leukemia in chronic phase, previously treated with 2 or more tyrosine kinase inhibitors
Q3-2020
Manuscript submissionQ4-2020
Abstract submission to congressQ3-2020
99Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
ACZ885 - IL-1β inhibitor
Study
NCT03447769 CANOPY-A (CACZ885T2301)
NCT03631199 CANOPY-1 (CACZ885U2301)
Indication
Adjuvant NSCLC
1
stLine Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
Phase
Phase 3
Phase 3
Patients
1,500
627
Primary Outcome Measures
Arms/Intervention
Target Patients
• Safety run-in part: Incidence of dose limiting toxicities
Disease free survival (primary), overall survival (key
•
Double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled part:
secondary)
Progression free survival (PFS)
•
Overall survival (OS)
•
Canakinumab 200mg q3w sc for 18 cycles
•
Canakinumab or matching placebo in combination with
pembrolizumab and platinum-based doublet
•
Placebo q3w sc for 18 cycles
chemotherapy
Patients with:
Patients with
•
High-risk NSCLC (AJCC/UICC v.8 stage II-IIIA and IIIB
•
Histologically confirmed Stage IIIB, IV NSCLC with no
(T>5cm N2)) after complete resection and standard of
prior systemic anticancer therapy
care adjuvant cisplatin-based chemotherapy
•
Squamous and non-squamous NSCLC
•
All histologies
• No EGFR mutation and ALK rearrangement
Expected Completion
Interim Analysis: 2022; Final: 2023
Interim Analysis: Q4-2020 (PFS); Final: 2022 (OS)
Johnson B et al. Presented at AACR-NCI-EORTC 2019
Publication
TBD
(safety run-in)
Manuscript submission Q4-2020 (safety run-in)
Abstract submission to congress H1-2021
100Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
ACZ885 - IL1β inhibitor
Study
NCT03626545 CANOPY-2 (CACZ885V2301)
Indication
Phase
Patients
Primary Outcome Measures
Arms/Intervention
Target Patients
Expected Completion
Publication
2
nd/ 3 rdLine Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
Phase 3
240
Safetyrun-in part: Incidence of dose limiting toxicities
Double-blind,randomized, placebo-controlled part: Overall Survival
canakinumab in combination with docetaxel
canakinumabmatching-placebo in combination with docetaxel
Patients with:
Stage IIIB or IV NSCLCwithout EGFR, ALK,ROS-1 or B- RAF mutation
Previously treated with platinum therapy and PD(L)1- inhibitor
H1-2021
Abstract submission to congress H1-2021
101Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
BYL719 - Alpha-specific PI3K inhibitor
Study
NCT02437318 SOLAR-1 (CBYL719C2301)
Indication
HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer with PIK3CA mutation
Phase
Phase 3
Patients
572
Primary Outcome
Progression-free survival (PFS) for patients with PIK3CA
Measures
mutant status
Arms/Intervention
• Fulvestrant 500 mg + alpelisib 300 mg
• Fulvestrant 500 mg + placebo
Men and postmenopausal women with hormone receptor
Target Patients
positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer which
progressed on or after aromatase inhibitor treatment
Expected Completion
2018(actual)
• Andre F, et al. Presentation at ESMO 2018
Publication
• Andre et al. Manuscript N Engl J Med 2019;380:1929-
1940.
102Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Exjade
®- Iron chelation of bis-hydroxy-phenyl triazole type
Study
NCT00940602 TELESTO (CICL670A2302)
Indication
Iron overload
Phase
Phase 2
Patients
224
Primary Outcome
To compare deferasirox to placebo with regard to event-free
survival in low and int-1 risk MDS patient with transfusional
Measures
iron overload
Arms/Intervention
•
Deferasirox, iron chelator
•
Placebo
Target Patients
Patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (low/int-1 risk) and
transfusional iron overload
Expected Completion
2018(actual)
• Angelucci E, et al. Presentation at ASH 2018
Publication
•
Angelucci E, et al. Manuscript Ann Intern Med 2020 Mar
24 [Online ahead of print]
103Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
INC280 - MET Inhibitor
Study
NCT02414139 (CINC280A2201)
Indication
EGFR Wild-type, ALK negative advanced Non-small Cell
Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
Phase
Phase 2
Patients
364
Primary Outcome
Overall Response Rate (ORR)
Measures
•
Pre-treated pts. with MET GCN: ≥ 6; ≥ 4 and < 6; < 4
• Pre-treated pts. with MET mutations regardless of
cMET GCN as second or third line
Arms/Intervention
•
Treatment-naïve pts. with MET dysregulation
•
Pre-treated pts with MET dysregulation - second line
• Treatment-naïve pts with cMET mutations regardless of cMET GCN
Target Patients
Expected Completion
Publication
Adult patients with EGFR wild-type (wt), ALK-negative advanced/ metastatic NSCLC with either MET amplification or MET mutations
2019(actual)
Wolf J, et al. Presented at ASCO 2019
Wolf J, et al. Manuscript submittedQ1-2020
104Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Jakavi
®- JAK1/2 inhibitor
Study
NCT02913261 REACH2 (CINC424C2301)
NCT03112603 REACH3 (CINC424D2301)
Indication
Steroid-refractory acute graft vs. host disease (SR aGVHD)
Steroid-refractory chronic graft vs. host disease (SR cGVHD)
Phase
Phase 3
Phase 3
Patients
310
330
Primary Outcome
Overall Response Rate (ORR) at 28 Days
Overall Response Rate (ORR) at 183 Days
Measures
Arms/Intervention
•
Ruxolitinib 10mg bid
•
Ruxolitinib 10mg bid
•
Best available therapy (BAT)
•
Best available therapy (BAT)
Target Patients
Patients with SR aGVHD
Patients with SR cGVHD
Expected Completion
2019(actual)
Interim Analysis: 2019(actual); Final: Q3-2020
• Zeiser R, et al. Manuscript N Engl J Med (accepted Q1-
Publication
2020, not yet published)
•
Manuscript submission in H2-2020
• Zeiser R, et al. Abstract accepted for presentation at
•
Abstract submission to congress in H2-2020
EBMT Q3-2020
105Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Jakavi
®- JAK1/2 inhibitor
Study
NCT03491215 REACH4 (CINC424F12201)
NCT04097821 ADORE (CINC424H12201)
Indication
Acute graft versus host disease
Myelofibrosis
Phase
Phase 2
Phase 1/2
Patients
45
130
Primary Outcome Measures
Arms/Intervention
Target Patients
Expected Completion
Publication
• Measurement of PK parameters
• Incidence of dose limiting toxicities within the first 2
cycles
• Overall Response Rate (ORR)
• Response rate at the end of cycle 6
•
Ruxolitinib
• Ruxolitinib
•
Ruxolitinib+Siremadlin
•
Ruxolitinib+Crizanlizumab
•
Ruxolitinib+MBG453
Pediatric patients with grade II-IV acute graft vs. host disease
Patients with Myelofibrosis (MF)
after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
2023
2024
TBD
TBD
106Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Kisqali
®- CDK 4/6 inhibitor
Study
NCT03701334 NATALEE (CLEE011O12301C)
Indication
Adjuvant treatment of hormone receptor (HR)-positive,
HER2-negative, early breast cancer (EBC)
Phase
Phase 3
Patients
~4,000
Primary Outcome
Invasive Disease-Free Survival for using STEEP criteria
(Standardized Definitions for Efficacy End Points in adjuvant
Measures
breast cancer trials)
Arms/Intervention
•
Ribociclib + endocrine therapy
•
Endocrine therapy
Pre and postmenopausal women and men with HR-positive,
Target Patients
HER2-negative EBC, after adequate surgical resection, who
are eligible for adjuvant endocrine therapy
Expected Completion
Interim Analysis: H1-2021
;Final: H2-2022
Publication
TBD
107Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Kymriah
®- CAR-T therapy
Study
NCT02445248 JULIET (CCTL019C2201)
NCT03568461 ELARA (CCTL019E2202)
Indication
Relapsed / refractory DLBCL
Relapsed / refractory follicular lymphoma (FL)
Phase
Phase 2
Phase 2
Patients
128
113
Primary Outcome Measures
Arms/Intervention
Target Patients
Expected Completion
Publication
Overall response rate; efficacy and safety of CTL019
Complete Response Rate (CRR)
Single-arm study of single dose of CTL019
Single-arm study of tisagenlecleucel
Adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell
Adult patients with relapsed or refractory FL
lymphoma (DLBCL)
2017(actual)
Interim Analysis: Q3-2020
Schuster et al. Presentations at ICML 2017; at EHA 2017; at ASH 2017; at ASH 2018; Borchmann et al.
Presentation at EHA 2018; Bachanova et al.
Abstract submission to congress in H2-2020
Presentation at ICML 2019
Schuster et al. N Engl J Med.2019;380(1):45-56. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa1804980. Epub 2018 Dec 1.
108Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Kymriah
®- CAR-T therapy
Study
NCT03876769 CASSIOPEIA (CCTL019G2201J)
NCT03570892 BELINDA (CCTL019H2301)
Indication
1
stline high risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL)
2
ndline Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)
Phase
Phase 2
Phase 3
Patients
160
318
Primary Outcome Measures
Arms/Intervention
Target Patients
Expected Completion
5 year Disease Free Survival (DFS)
Event-free Survival (EFS)
Single-arm study of tisagenlecleucel; retreatment allowed
Tisagenlecleucel versus standard of care
Adult patients with aggressive B-cellNon-Hodgkin
Pediatric and young adult patients with 1
stline high risk ALL
Lymphoma after failure of rituximab and anthracycline-
containing frontline immunochemotherapy
2025
H2-2021
109Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
MBG453 - TIM-3 antagonist
Study
NCT03946670 STIMULUS MDS-1 (CMBG453B12201)
Indication
Myelodysplastic syndrome
Phase
Phase 2
Patients
120
Primary Outcome
Complete Remission (CR) rate and Progression Free
Measures
Survival (PFS)
Arms/Intervention
• Experimental: MBG453 + hypomethylating agents
• Placebo comparator: Placebo + hypomethylating agents
Target Patients
Adult subjects with intermediate, high or very high risk
Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) as per IPSS-R criteria
Expected Completion
H2-2021
Publication
TBD
110Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
PDR001 - PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor
Study
NCT02967692 COMBI-i (CPDR001F2301)
Indication
Phase
Patients
Primary Outcome Measures
Arms/Intervention
Target Patients
BRAFV600 mutant metastatic melanoma
Phase 3
538
Part 1 (safety-run in): 9; Part 2 (biomarker cohort): 27; Part 3
(Phase III, randomized, placebo controlled): 532
Progression-Free Survival (PFS)
Spartalizumab 400mg i.v. Q4W + Tafinlar 150mg bid + Mekinist 2 mg
Placebo + Tafinlar 150 mg bid + Mekinist 2 mg
Previously untreated patients with unresectable or metastatic BRAF V600 mutant melanoma
Expected Completion
Q3-2020
Publication
•
Abstract submission to congress in Q3-2020
•
Manuscript submission Q3-2020
111Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
PDR001 - PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor
Study
NCT03484923 (CPDR001J2201)
Indication
Previously treated unresectable or metastatic melanoma
Phase
Phase 2
Patients
230
Primary Outcome
Objective Response Rate (ORR)
Measures
•
PDR001 400mg i.v. Q4W + LAG525 600 mg i.v. Q4W
•
PDR001 400mg i.v. Q4W + capmatinib 400 mg bid orally
Arms/Intervention
•
PDR001 400mg i.v. Q4W + canakinumab 300 mg (s.c)
Q4W
• PDR001 400mg i.v. Q4W + ribociclib 600 mg p.o QD on Days 1 to 21 of a 28-day cycle
Target Patients
Expected Completion
Publication
Adult patients with previously treated unresectable or metastatic melanoma
H2-2021
TBD
112Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Promacta
®/Revolade ®- Thrombopoetin receptor agonist
Study
NCT03025698 (CETB115E2201)
NCT03988608 (CETB115E2202)
Indication
Previously untreated or relapsed/refractory severe aplastic
Previously untreated or relapsed/refractory severe aplastic
anemia or recurrent aplastic anemia
anemia or recurrent aplastic anemia
Phase
Phase 2
Phase 2
Patients
60
20
Primary Outcome
PK of eltrombopag at steady state in pediatric patients with
Hematologic response rate
Measures
SAA
Arms/Intervention
Target Patients
Expected Completion
Eltrombopag 12.5, 25, 50, 75 mg FCT & 25 mg pFOS
Arm B: previously untreatedSAA-hATG/cyclosporine +
eltrombopag
• Eltrombopag 25 mg film-coated tablets
• Arm A: relapsed/refractory SAA or AA:
hATG/cyclosporine + eltrombopag or cyclosporine +
eltrombopag
Pediatric patients from age 1 <18 years with
Chinese patients with refractory or relapsed severe aplastic
relapsed/refractory SAA or recurrent AA after IST or
anemia
previously untreated SAA
2025
2023
113Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Rydapt
®- Multi-targeted kinase inhibitor
Study
NCT03280030 (CPKC412A2220)
NCT03591510 (CPKC412A2218)
Indication
Acute myeloid leukemia
Acute myeloid leukemia
Phase
Phase 2
Phase 2
Patients
66
50
Primary Outcome
Incidence of safety events and event free survival
Occurrence of dose limiting toxicities
Measures
Event Free Survival ( EFS)
Arms/Intervention
Target Patients
Expected Completion
•
Midostaurin 50 mg
• Chemotherapy followed by Midostaurin
•
Placebo
Newly diagnosed patients with FLT3-mutated acute myeloid
Newly diagnosed pediatric patients with FLT3 mutated acute
leukemia (AML) from pan-Asia countries
myeloid leukemia (AML)
Q2-2020
H2-2022
Publication
Abstract submission to congress in Q4-2020
TBD
114Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
SEG101 - p-Selectin inhibitor
Study
NCT03264989 SOLACE-Adults (CSEG101A2202)
NCT03474965 SOLACE-Kids (CSEG101B2201)
Indication
Prevention of Vaso-Occlusive Crises (VOC) in patients with
Prevention of VOC in pediatric patients with SCD
Sickle Cell Disease (SCD)
Phase
Phase 2
Phase 2
Patients
55
100
Primary Outcome
PK/PD and safety of SEG101 (crizanlizumab) at 5 mg/kg
PK/PD and safety of SEG101 at 5 mg/kg
Measures
SEG101 (crizanlizumab) at a dose of 5.0 mg/kg (or 7.5
SEG101 (crizanlizumab) at a dose of 5 mg/kg by IV infusion
Arms/Intervention
mg/kg for exploratory group) by IV infusion, ±
± Hydroxyurea/Hydroxycarbamide
Hydroxyurea/Hydroxycarbamide
Target Patients
Adult SCD patients with VOC
Pediatric SCD patients with VOC
Expected Completion
2018(actual)
H2-2021 (pediatric patients ≥6 year old)
2022 (pediatric patients 6 months - 6 year old)
Publication
Abstract submission to congress in Q3-2020 (7.5 mg group)
Abstract submission to congress in Q3-2020
115Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
SEG101 - p-Selectin inhibitor
Study
NCT03814746 STAND (CSEG101A2301)
Indication
Prevention of Vaso-Occlusive Crises (VOC) in patients with
Sickle Cell Disease (SCD)
Phase
Phase 3
Patients
240
Primary Outcome
Rate of VOC events leading to healthcare visit
Measures
Arms/Intervention
Target Patients
Expected Completion
Publication
Crizanlizumab 5.0 mg/kg
Crizanlizumab 7.5 mg/kg
Placebo
Adolescent and adult SCD patients (12 years and older)
H1-2022
TBD
116Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Tafinlar
®- BRAF inhibitor
Study
NCT01677741 (CDRB436A2102)
Indication
BRAFV600 mutant cancers
Phase
Phase 1/2
Patients
86
Primary Outcome
Safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics
Measures
Arms/Intervention
Single-arm study of oral dabrafenib (dose based on age
and weight)
Target Patients
Pediatric subjects aged 1 year to <18 years with advanced
BRAF V600-mutation positive solid tumors
Expected Completion
H1-2021
• Kieran MW et al. Manuscript Clin Cancer Res
2019;25(24):7294-7302 (PK analysis)
Publication
• Hargrave DR et al. Manuscript Clin Cancer Res
2019;25(24):7303-7311 (safety/efficacy in low-grade
gliomas)
117Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Tafinlar
®+Mekinist ®- BRAF inhibitor and MEK inhibitor
Study
NCT02684058 (CDRB436G2201)
Indication
BRAFV600 mutant gliomas
Phase
Phase 2
Patients
142
Primary Outcome
Objective response rate
Measures
Arms/Intervention
Dabrafenib + trametinib (dose based on age and weight)
Target Patients
Children and adolescent patients with BRAF V600 mutation
positive relapsed or refractory high grade glioma (HGG) or
BRAF V600 mutation positive low grade glioma (LGG)
Expected Completion
2022
Publication
TBD
118Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Tafinlar
®+Mekinist ®- BRAFV600 inhibitor and MEK inhibitor
Study
NCT02124772 (CTMT212X2101)
Indication
BRAFV600 mutant solid tumors
Phase
Phase 1/2A
Patients
142
Primary Outcome
Safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics and clinical activity
Measures
Arms/Intervention
Trametinib (dose based on age and weight)
Dabrafenib + trametinib (dose based on age and weight)
Target Patients
Pediatric Subjects Aged 1 Month to <18 Years with
Advanced V600-Mutation Positive Solid Tumors
Expected Completion
H1-2021
Publication
Abstract accepted for presentation at ASCO Q2-2020
119Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Zykadia
®- ALK inhibitor
Study
NCT02299505 ASCEND-8 (CLDK378A2112)
Indication
ALK activated NSCLC
Phase
Phase 2
Patients
306
Primary Outcome
Part 1: Pharmacokinetics when taken with food
Measures
Part 2: Overall Response Rate (ORR) when taken with food
• Oral LDK378 450 mg once daily taken with food
Arms/Intervention
• Oral LDK378 600 mg once daily taken with food
• Oral LDK378 750 mg once daily fasted
Target Patients
Adult patients with ALK-rearranged(ALK-positive) advanced non-small cell
lung cancer
Part 1 (PK): 2016
(actual)
Expected Completion
Part 2 (ORR): Q4-2018
(actual)
Final (ORR): Q3-2020
• Part 1 (PK): Cho BC, et al. J Thorac Oncol. 2017 Sep; 12(9) 1357-1367
Publication
• Part 2 (ORR): Cho B et al. J Thorac Oncol. 2019 Jul; 14(7) 1255-1265
• Final (ORR): Abstract submission to congress Q3-2020
120Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
177Lu-PSMA-617 - Lu-labelled prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)
Study
NCT03511664 VISION (PSMA-617-01)
Indication
PSMA-positive Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate
Cancer (mCRPC)
Phase
Phase 3
Patients
831
Primary Outcome
•
Radiographic Progression Free Survival
Measures
•
Overall Survival
Arms/Intervention
•
177Lu-PSMA-617 plus BS/BSC
•
BS/BSC alone
Adult patients with PSMA-positive Metastatic Castration-
Target Patients
resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC)
Expected Completion
Q4-2020
Publication
TBD
121Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Lucentis
®- Anti-VEGF
Study
NCT02375971 RAINBOW (CRFB002H2301)
NCT02640664 RAINBOW Extension (CRFB002H2301E1)
Indication
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Phase
Phase 3
Phase 3
Patients
224
180
Absence of active Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) and
Primary Outcome
unfavorable structural outcome at Week 24, defined as, 1)
To evaluate the visual function of patients by assessing the
survival, 2) no intervention with a second modality for ROP,
visual acuity in the better-seeing eye at the patient's fifth
Measures
3) absence of active ROP and 4) absence of unfavorable
birthday.
structural outcome
•
Ranibizumab 0.2 mg (up to 3 injections max)
•
Ranibizumab 0.2 mg (up to Week 40, if warranted)
Arms/Intervention
•
Ranibizumab 0.1 mg (up to 3 injections max)
•
Ranibizumab 0.1 mg (up to Week 40, if warranted)
•
Laser therapy
Target Patients
Male and female preterm infants with bilateral retinopathy of
Male and female preterm infants with bilateral retinopathy of
prematurity (ROP) who require treatment.
prematurity (ROP) who completed RAINBOW .
Expected Completion
2018(actual)
2023
•
EURETINA: Sep-2018
•
AAO: Oct-2018
•
Primary manuscript published online by The Lancet in
Sep-2019
Publication
(
https://www.thelancet.com/pdfs/journals/lancet/PIIS0140
Submission of publication of 2 year data (Interim Analysis 2)
-6736(19)31344-3.pdf)
in 2020
• Submission of manuscript on Pop PK/PD analysis in
2020
• Submission of manuscript on time-course of clinical
response to treatment in 2020
123Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
RTH258 - Anti-VEGF
Study
NCT02434328 HARRIER (CRTH258A2302)
NCT02307682 HAWK (CRTH258A2301)
Indication
Neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD)
Neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD)
Phase
Phase 3
Phase 3
Patients
743
1,082
Primary Outcome
Change in Best Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA) from
Change in Best Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA) from
Measures
baseline at week 48
baseline at week 48
•
Brolucizumab (RTH258) 6 mg/50 µL
•
Brolucizumab (RTH258) 3 mg/50 µL
Arms/Intervention
•
Brolucizumab (RTH258) 6 mg/50 µL
•
Aflibercept 2 mg/50 µL
•
Aflibercept 2 mg/50 µL
Target Patients
Subjects with exudative age-related macular degeneration
Subjects with exudative age-related macular degeneration
Expected Completion
2018(actual)
2018(actual)
• Year 1 Manuscript: Dugel P, et al. Ophthalmology 2019 Apr 12; HAWK and HARRIER: Phase 3, Multicenter,
Randomized, Double-Masked Trials of Brolucizumab for Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration.
Publication
•
Secondary publications planned for 2020 are: Fluid resolution, PCV and CNV subtypes, CST variability, the IPDA, safety
and VFQ outcomes submitting in Q1-Q3 of 2020
• Abstracts submissions on superior anatomic outcomes/Fluid/PostHoc results are planned for key retinal congresses (WOC; ARVO; ASRS, EURETINA AAO and APVRS) throughout 2020
124Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
RTH258 - Anti-VEGF
Study
NCT03386474 (CRTH258A2301E1)
NCT03481634 KESTREL (CRTH258B2301)
Indication
Neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD)
Diabetic eye disease
Phase
Phase 3
Phase 3
Patients
150
534
Primary Outcome
Number of treatment-emergent adverse events
Change from baseline in best-corrected visual acuity
Measures
(BCVA)
•
Brolucizumab (RTH258) 6 mg/50 µL
•
Brolucizumab (RTH258) 3 mg/50 µL
Arms/Intervention
•
Brolucizumab (RTH258) 6 mg/50 µL
•
Aflibercept 2 mg/50 µL
•
Aflibercept 2mg/50 uL
Target Patients
Patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration
Patients with visual impairment due to diabetic macular
who have completed the CRTH258A2301 study
edema (DME)
Expected Completion
2018(actual)
H2-2021
Publication
Planned publication of the attributes of brolucizumab and
Week 52 safety and efficacy data to be submitted as an
durability in Q1-2020
abstract in H1-2021 (KITE and KESTREL)
125Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
RTH258 - Anti-VEGF
Study
NCT03481660 KITE (CRTH258B2302)
NCT04058067 KINGLET (CRTH258B2304)
Indication
Diabetic eye disease
Diabetic macular edema
Phase
Phase 3
Phase 3
Patients
356
268
Primary Outcome
Change from baseline in best-corrected visual acuity
Change in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA)
Measures
(BCVA)
Arms/Intervention
•
Brolucizumab (RTH258) 6 mg/50 µL
•
Brolucizumab (RTH258) 6 mg/50 µL
•
Aflibercept 2 mg/50 µL
•
Aflibercept 2 mg/50 µL
Target Patients
Patients with visual impairment due to diabetic macular
Chinese patients with visual impairment due to diabetic
edema (DME)
macular edema
Expected Completion
H2-2021
2022
Publication
Week 52 safety and efficacy data to be submitted as an
Publication planned for 2023
abstract H1 2021 (KITE and KESTREL)
126Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
RTH258 - Anti-VEGF
Study
NCT03917472 KINGFISHER (CRTH258B2305)
NCT03802630 RAPTOR (CRTH258C2301)
Indication
Diabetic macular edema
Retinal vein occlusion
Phase
Phase 3
Phase 3
Patients
500
500
Primary Outcome
Change in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) from
Change from baseline in best-corrected visual acuity
Measures
baseline up to week 52
(BCVA) at week 24
Arms/Intervention
•
Brolucizumab (RTH258) 6 mg/50 µL
•
Brolucizumab (RTH258) 6 mg/50 µL
•
Aflibercept 2 mg/50 µL
•
Aflibercept 2 mg/50 µL
Target Patients
Patients with visual impairment due to diabetic macular
Adult patients with visual impairment due to macular edema
edema
secondary to branch retinal vein occlusion
Expected Completion
H2-2021
2022
Publication
Publication submission planned for 2022
Publication submission planned for 2022
127Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
RTH258 - Anti-VEGF
Study
NCT03810313 RAVEN (CRTH258C2302)
NCT04047472 HOBBY (CRTH258A2307)
Indication
Retinal vein occlusion
Macular degeneration
Phase
Phase 3
Phase 3
Patients
750
494
Primary Outcome Measures
Arms/Intervention
Change from baseline in best-corrected visual acuity
Change from baseline in best-corrected visual acuity
(BCVA) at week 24
(BCVA) at week 48
•
Brolucizumab (RTH258) 6 mg/50 µL
•
Brolucizumab (RTH258) 6 mg/50 µL
•
Aflibercept 2 mg/50 µL
•
Aflibercept 2 mg/50 µL
Target Patients
Adult patients with visual impairment due to macular edema
Chinese patients with neovascular age-related macular
secondary to central retinal vein occlusion
degeneration
Expected Completion
2023
2023
Publication
TBD
TBD
128Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
UNR844 - Disulfide bonds modulator
Study
NCT03809611 (CUNR844A2203)
Indication
Presbyopia
Phase
Phase 2
Patients
124
Primary Outcome
Change in binocular distance-corrected near visual acuity
Measures
(DNCVA) from baseline at month 3
Arms/Intervention
•
1.5% solution UNR844-Cl
•
Placebo
Target Patients
Patients with presbyopia
Expected Completion
Q1-2020
Publication
TBD (Original plan to publish at ASCRS in 2020, but ASCRS
got cancelled due to COVID-19)
129Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
QBW251 - CFTR potentiator
Study
NCT04072887 (CQBW251B2201)
Indication
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
Phase
Phase 2
Patients
900
Primary Outcome
Trough FEV1 (Forced Expiratory Volume in 1 second)
Measures
change from baseline after 12 weeks of treatment
•
QBW251 450 mg
•
QBW251 300 mg
Arms/Intervention
•
QBW251 150 mg
•
QBW251 75 mg
•
QBW251 25 mg
•
Placebo
Target Patients
Expected Completion
Publication
COPD patients on background triple inhaled therapy (LABA / LAMA / ICS)
H2-2021
TBD
131Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
QMF149 - Long-acting beta2 agonist and inhaled corticosteroid
Study
NCT02892019 (CQMF149G2202)
Indication
Asthma
Phase
Phase 2
Patients
80
Primary Outcome
Trough FEV1
Measures
Arms/Intervention
• Indacaterol acetate 75 μg od (via Concept1 inhaler)
• Indacaterol acetate 150 μg od (via Concept1 inhaler)
Target Patients
Children ≥ 6 to < 12 years of age with asthma
Expected Completion
2019(actual)
Publication
Planned in H2-2020
132Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
QVM149 - Long-acting beta2 agonist, Long-acting muscarinic antagonist and inhaled corticosteroid
Study
NCT02554786 PALLADIUM (CQVM149B2301)
NCT02571777 IRIDIUM (CQVM149B2302)
Indication
Asthma
Asthma
Phase
Phase 3
Phase 3
Patients
2,216
3,092
Primary Outcome
Trough FEV1
Trough FEV1
Measures
•
QMF149 150/160 µg od
•
QVM149 150/50/160 µg od
•
QMF149 150/320 µg od
• QVM149 150/50/80 µg od
Arms/Intervention
• MF 400 µg od
• QMF149 150/160 µg od
• MF 400 µg bid
• QMF149 150/320 µg od
•
Salmeterol 50 µg /fluticasone 500 µg bid
•
Salmeterol 50 µg /fluticasone 500 µg bid
Adult and adolescent (≥12 years) patients with asthma
Adult (≥18 years) patients with asthma inadequately
Target Patients
inadequately controlled on medium/high-dose ICS or low-
controlled on medium/high-dose of LABA/ICS (GINA step ≥4)
dose LABA/ICS (GINA step ≥ 3)
Expected Completion
2019(actual)
2019(actual)
Publication
•
Planned in H1-2020
•
Planned in H1-2020
•
Abstract: van Zyl-Smit et al, presented at BTS Dec-2019
•
Abstract ATS Q2-2020
133Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
QVM149 - Long-acting beta2 agonist, Long-acting muscarinic antagonist and inhaled corticosteroid
Study
NCT03100500 (CQVM149B1305)
NCT03100825 (CQVM149B1304)
Indication
Asthma
Asthma
Phase
Phase 3
Phase 3
Patients
51
94
Primary Outcome
Long-term safety/tolerability: Incidence and severity of
Long-term safety/tolerability: Incidence and severity of
treatment emergent adverse events during the 52 weeks
treatment emergent adverse events during the 52 weeks
Measures
study
study
Arms/Intervention
• Single arm: QMF149 150/320 μg od
• Single Arm: QVM149 150/50/160 μg od
Target Patients
Japanese patients with asthma inadequately controlled
Japanese patients with asthma inadequately controlled
Expected Completion
2019(actual)
2019(actual)
• Japanese J Allergo (B1304/1305 combined); Planned in
• Japanese J Allergo (B1304/1305 combined); Planned in
Publication
H2-2020
H2-2020
• Abstract for ATS in Q2-2020
• Abstract for ATS in Q2-2020
134Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
QVM149 - Long-acting beta2 agonist, Long-acting muscarinic antagonist and inhaled corticosteroid
Study
NCT02892344 QUARTZ (CQVM149B2303)
NCT03158311 ARGON (CQVM149B2306)
Indication
Asthma
Asthma
Phase
Phase 3
Phase 3
Patients
802
1,251
Primary Outcome
Trough FEV1
Non-inferiority of Asthma Quality of Life Questionnaire
Measures
(AQLQ)
•
QMF149 150/80 µg od
• QVM149 150/50/80 μg od
Arms/Intervention
•
QVM149 150/50/160 μg od
• MF 200 µg od
•
Salmeterol/fluticasone 50/500 μg bid + tiotropium 5 μg od
Adult and adolescent (≥12 years) patients with mild asthma
Target Patients
inadequately controlled on low-dose ICS or low-dose
Patients with uncontrolled asthma
LABA/ICS (Gina step 2-3)
Expected Completion
2019(actual)
2019(actual)
Publication
•
O. Kornmann et al. Respiratory Medicine 161 (2020)
•
Resp Med; Planned in Q2-2020
• Abstract: D'Andrea et al, presented at ERS Sep-2019
•
Abstract ATS Q2-2020
135Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Xolair
®- anti-IgE antibody
Study
NCT03369704 (CIGE025F1301)
Indication
Seasonal allergic rhinitis: Severe Japanese Cedar Pollinosis
Phase
Phase 3
Patients
337
Primary Outcome Measures
Mean nasal symptom score, consists of severity of sneezing, rhinorrhea and nasal congestion.
In addition to standard of care:
Arms/Intervention
•
Omalizumab per approved allergic asthma dosing table for IgE/body weight combinations
•
Placebo
Target Patients
Expected Completion
Publication
Patients with severe Japanese cedar pollinosis, whose symptoms were inadequately controlled with current recommended therapies
2019(actual)
Late breaking abstract was published at AAAAI (American Association of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology) annual meeting, Feb 2019
Poster published at EAACI (the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology), Jun 2019
Oral presentations were made at JRS (Japanese Rhinologic Society), Oct 2019, and Asian Pacific Society of Respirology congress, Nov 2019
Manuscript submitted to JACI in Practice,Q1-2020
136Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals
Hyrimoz
®- Biosimilar adalimumab
Study
NCT02744755 ADMYRA (GP17-302)
Indication
Immunology
Phase
Phase 3
Patients
353
Primary Outcome
Change in DAS28-CRP score from baseline to week 12 in
patients treated with GP2017 and patients treated with
Measures
Humira
®
Arms/Intervention
•
GP2017
• US licensed Humira
®adalimumab
Target Patients
Patients with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis
Expected Completion
2018(actual)
• Wiland, P. et al., presented at EULAR 2019
Publication
•
Wiland, P. et al., BioDrugs, Q2 2020
138Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
GP2411 - Biosimilar denosumab
Study
NCT03974100 (CGP24112301)
Indication
Osteoporosis
Phase
Phase 3
Patients
522
Primary Outcome
Percent change from baseline (%CfB) in lumbar spine Bone
Measures
Mineral Density
•
GP2411 60 mg /mL subcutaneous injection every 6
Arms/Intervention
months
•
Prolia
®60 mg /mL subcutaneous injection every 6
months
Target Patients
Expected Completion
Publication
Postmenopausal women with osteoporosis
2022
Study data publications expected for 2024 and beyond. The overall study design will be published at WCO and ECTS congresses 2020.
139Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
KAF156 - Plasmodium Falciparum Inhibitor - PfCARL mediated
Study
NCT03167242 (CKAF156A2202)
Indication
Malaria
Phase
Phase 2
Patients
~500
Primary Outcome
PCR-corrected adequate clinical and parasitological
Measures
response (ACPR)
Arms/Intervention
• KAF156 and LUM-SDF (different combinations)
• Coartem
Target Patients
Adults and children with uncomplicated Plasmodium
Falciparum Malaria
Expected Completion
H2-2021
Publication
TBD
141Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
KAE609 - Plasmodium Falciparum Inhibitor - spiroindolone against PfATP4
Study
NCT03334747 (CKAE609A2202)
Indication
Malaria
Phase
Phase 2
Patients
186
Primary Outcome
CTCAE grades increase from baseline in alanine
aminotransferase (ALT) or aspartate aminotransferase
Measures
(AST)
Arms/Intervention
•
KAE609
•
Coartem
Target Patients
Adults with uncomplicated Plasmodium Falciparum malaria
Expected Completion
Q1-2020
(actual)
Publication
TBD
142Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Abbreviations
AIH
Autoimmune hepatitis
mCRPC
Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer
aHUS
atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome
MDR
Multi-drug resistant
ALL
Acute lymphoblastic leukemia
MDS
Myelodysplastic syndrome
ALS
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
MS
Multiple sclerosis
AMI
Acute myocardial infarction
nAMD
Neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration
AML
Acute myeloid leukemia
NASH
Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis
AS H2H
Ankylosing spondylitis head-to-head study versus adalimumab
nHCM
Non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy
BC
Breast cancer
nr-axSpA
Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis
C3G
C3 glomerulopathy
NSCLC
Non-small cell lung cancer
CCF
Congestive cardiac failure
PDR
Proliferative diabetic retinopathy
CLL
Chronic lymphocytic leukemia
PEF
Preserved ejection fraction
CML
Chronic myeloid leukemia
PNH
Paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria
CRC
Colorectal cancer
PsA H2H
Psoriatic arthritis head-to-head study versus adalimumab
COPD
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
RCC
Renal cell carcinoma
COSP
Chronic ocular surface pain
PROS
PIK3CA related overgrowth spectrum
CSU
Chronic spontaneous urticaria
RA
Rheumatoid arthritis
CVRR-Lp(a)
Secondary prevention of cardiovascular events in patients with elevated levels of lipoprotein (a)
rMS
Relapsing multiple sclerosis
CVRR-LDLC
Secondary prevention of cardiovascular events in patients with elevated levels of LDLC
ROP
Retinopathy of prematurity
DME
Diabetic macular edema
RP
Retinitis pigmentosa
DLBCL
Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma refractory
RVO
Retinal vein occlusion
GCA
Giant cell arteritis
SAA
Severe aplastic anemia
GVHD
Graft-versus-host disease
SjS
Sjögren's syndrome
HCC
Hepatocellular carcinoma
SLE
Systemic lupus erythematosus
HFpEF
Chronic heart failure with preserved ejection fraction
SMA Type 1
Spinal muscular atrophy type 1
HF-rEF
Chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction
SMA Type 2/3
Spinal muscular atrophy type 2/3
HNSCC
Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma
SpA
Spondyloarthritis
HS
Hidradenitis suppurativa
SPMS
Secondary progressive multiple sclerosis
IgAN
IgA nephropathy
TNBC
Triple negative breast cancer
iMN
Membranous nephropathy
T1DM
Type 1 Diabetes melitus
IPF
Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
143 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation
Sales 2020
49 778 M
EBIT 2020
15 190 M
Net income 2020
9 068 M
Debt 2020
17 997 M
Yield 2020
3,46%
P/E ratio 2020
21,4x
P/E ratio 2021
18,6x
EV / Sales2020
4,47x
EV / Sales2021
4,13x
Capitalization
204 B
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Average target price
100,22 $
Last Close Price
90,19 $
Spread / Highest target
39,1%
Spread / Average Target
11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target
-20,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
1st jan. Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS -4.21% 204 428