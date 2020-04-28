Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

NOVARTIS    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS

(NOVN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 04/28 04:32:49 am
88.26 CHF   +0.26%
04:40aNOVARTIS : sales, profits rise in first quarter on COVID-19 buying rush
RE
04:29aNOVARTIS AG : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
04:18aNOVARTIS : Q1 2020 Results Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Novartis : Q1 2020 Results Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 04:18am EDT

Novartis AG

Investor Relations

Q1 2020 Results

Investor Presentation

April 28, 2020

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "expected," "will," "planned," "pipeline," "outlook," or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential new products, potential new indications for existing products, potential product launches, or regarding potential f uture revenues from any such products; or regarding potential manufacturing or supply chain disruptions; or regarding our estimates of the impact of past and f uture COVID-19 related forward purchasing on sales and on core operating income in the future; or regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on clinical trials, and research and development timelines; or regarding potential future or pending transactions; or regarding potential future sales or earnings of the Group or any of its divisions or potential shareholder returns; or by discussions of strategy, plans, expectations or intentions; or regarding the Group's liquidity or cash flow positions and its ability to meet its ongoing financial obligations and operational needs; or regarding drug discovery collaboration efforts and support of clinical trials for existing Novartis medicines and a commitment to donate up to 130 million doses of generic hydroxychloroquine to support the global COVID-19 pandemic response. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In particular, our expectations could be affected by, among other things: disruptions of our manufacturing or supply chain impacting our ability to meet demand for our products in the f uture; liquidity or cash flow disruptions affecting our ability to meet our ongoing financial obligations and to support our ongoing business activities; uncertainties regarding the impact of past and future COVID-19 related forward purchasing on sales and core operating income in the future; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on enrollment in, initiation and completion of our clinical trials in the future, and research and development timelines; global trends toward healthcare cost containment, including ongoing government, payer and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; uncertainties regarding potential significant breaches of data security or data privacy, or disruptions of our information technology systems; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally, including potential regulatory actions or delays with respect to the development of the products described in this presentation; the potential that the strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities expected from the acquisition of the Japanese business of Aspen Global Incorporated, and other transactions described, may not be realized or may be more difficult or take longer to realize than expected; potential adverse reactions to the transaction by customers, suppliers or strategic partners; dependence on key personnel of Aspen Global Incorporated; dependence on third parties to fulfill manufacturing and supply obligations; the uncertainties involved in predicting shareholder returns; the uncertainties in the research and development of new healthcare products, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection, including the ultimate extent of the impact on Novartis of the loss of patent protection and exclusivity on key products that commenced in prior years and is expected to continue this year; safety, quality, data integrity, or manufacturing issues; uncertainties involved in the development or adoption of potentially transformational technologies and business models; uncertainties regarding actual or potential legal proceedings, including, among others, product liability litigation, disputes and litigation with business partners or business collaborators, government investigations generally, litigation and investigations regarding sales and marketing practices, and intellectual property disputes; our performance on environmental, social and governance measures; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; uncertainties regarding future global exchange rates; uncertainties regarding future demand for our products; and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this presentation as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Enbrel®is a registered trademark of Amgen, I nc. Humira®and Skyrizi®are registered trademarks of Abbvie Inc. Siliq®is a registered trademark Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, I nc. Stelara®, Tremfya®and Simponi®are registered trademarks of Janssen Biotech, Inc. Taltz®is a registered trademark of Eli Lilly and Company. Cimzia®is a registered trademark of UCB Group of Companies.

2 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Participants

Vas Narasimhan

John Tsai

Chief Executive Officer

Head of Global Drug Development and CMO

Harry Kirsch

Richard Saynor

Chief Financial Officer

CEO, Sandoz

Marie-France Tschudin

Shannon Thyme Klinger

President, Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Group General Counsel

Susanne Schaffert

President, Novartis Oncology

3 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Company overview

4 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Maintaining strong operational performance while supporting the global response to COVID-19

Strong operational performance

Pipeline delivering

Robust pandemic response

Positive CHMP opinion;

Continuing operations

1

+34%

Japan approval

Stable manufacturing & supply

% cc vs. PY

100% sites operational

Positive CHMP opinion in nr-axSpA

Key regulatory submissions on track

Ofatumumab

Filing accepted in US, EU

>9,100 remote monitoring visits

+13%

New ways of working

Inclisiran

Filing accepted in US, EU

22%

400+ disease education online sessions in China

HFpEF submitted in US

9%

External collaborations

Approval in EU, JP, others3

Therapeutics Accelerator, ACTIV partnership

Sales

Core OpInc

Clinical investigation

Capmatinib

Priority Review

Estimate2:

3 sponsored trials, 32 IIT proposals supported

COVID-19 related forward purchases

TQJ230

Fast Track designation

COVID-19 response funds and donations

Excluding COVID-19 related forward purchases

USD 40m fund, 130m doses hydroxychloroquine

1. Refers to continuing operations as defined on page 33 of the Condensed Interim Financial Report, excludes Alcon, includes the businesses of Innovative Medicines and Sandoz, as well as the continuing corporate functions.

2. We provide these management estimates based on the best data available to Novartis, as we believe this information is helpful to our investors to better understand Q1 underlying business performance 3. Switzerland, Canada, Australia

5 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

COVID-19 response

Relentless commitment to our associates, patients, HCPs and society while helping to ensure business continuity

Associates

Patients

HCPs

Society

Focusing on

Helping ensure

Embracing new

Playing a pivotal

employees'

safety and

ways of working

role in the global

health and safety

uninterrupted supply

response

Business continuity

Clinical trials

Manufacturing and supply chain

Medical and commercial activities

6 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Business continuity - manufacturing and supply chain

Mitigating actions in place to facilitate supply chain integrity and safeguard our people and patients

Suppliers

Own Operations

Customers

All major suppliers operational,

All internal sites operational,

Strong supply reliability performance,

no impact foreseen

stable supply outlook

all launch brands on track

Mitigating actions

Transparency across the value chain

  • Close collaboration with suppliers
  • End-to-endsupply chain tracking
  • Assessment of critical materials and alternative sources

Assess and adjust inventory

  • Assessment of inventory levels/policies
  • Stock replenishments

Adapt how we operate

  • Supporting employee health and safety
  • Scenario planning and optimize capacity
  • Close collaboration with local HAs

Identify and secure logistics capacity

  • Change mode of transport,re-route,pre-book, leverage freight capacity jointly

Assess realistic customer demand

  • Market insights to estimate demand
  • Respond to shortage/buying behavior

Strong financial condition, cash collections or liquidity

<2%

>6months

>99.5%

Sales supported by APIs single-sourced

Inventory for key brands

Customer Service Level

from China and India

across Innovative Medicines YTD

7 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Business continuity - clinical trials

Regulatory submissions for 2020 remain on track while COVID-19 impacts on clinical trials are manageable

Key regulatory submissions on track

Inclisiran (KJX839)

Hyperlipidemia (EU)

Entresto®

HFpEF (US)

AVXS-101 IT

SMA

Alpelisib (BYL719)

PROS

177Lu-PSMA-617

mCRPC

Spartalizumab (PDR001) combo

Metastatic melanoma

Clinical trial strategy

Continuous trial-by-trial assessment of safety & data integrity

300+ trials1| 96,000 patients

Planning(25% of clinical trials1) Continue study start-up planning activities

Recruitment (22%)

Paused in affected areas, while pivoting to and fully leveraging recovering areas

Maintenance (37%)

Continue with current mitigations

Close out (16%)

Continue database lock and clinical study report submissions

Slowdowns in new enrollments of ongoing studies and start-up of new studies

Mitigation to minimize impact

Enabled by real-time digital technologies

Direct-to-patient medication delivery Home nursing services

Remote medical monitoring Virtual safety assessments

>9,100 remote monitoring visits2+2,500 users on SENSE platform <24h time to detect, evaluate, respond to site-level actions

1. GDD trials only 2. As of April 24, 2020

8 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Associates

Broad array of initiatives implemented to support our associates throughout the crisis

Job safety

Employee wellbeing

Ways of working & reward

No job losses related to COVID-19

12 calendar days paid leave

Paused ongoing restructurings

Childcare assistance

Give back to society

Virtual volunteering

GlobalGiving via SPARK

Wellbeing initiatives

TIGNUM X App

Virtual coaching sessions

Online learning

Coursera for family / friends

Khan Academy

Digital tools for Field Force

Adapted sales incentive schemes

Increased protective measures

Recognition payment

9 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

HCPs and patients

Quickly embraced new ways of working with HCPs and patients

Patients

Prioritized patient-oriented

HCPs

Scaled up multi-channel

digital solutions

engagement

Access to online drug refill

China: partnered with top 3 e-pharmacies

Online disease education live broadcasting

China: ~12m people, 400+ sessions

Access to direct-to-patient services US: Patient platform Phreesia processing ~60m patient intakes annually

Supporting patient organizations

Web meetings

China: 900k HCPs in 31k web meetings1

South Korea: 20x participants increase in webinars

Rep-triggered WeChat and email

China: engaged ~64k HCPs1

Free licenses for remote detailing Veeva Engage licenses

HCP portal

Partnerships with P2P HCP and in-workflow platforms

US: Doximity with >1m HCPs

1. From February 1 to April 17

10 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Society

Playing an important role in addressing COVID-19 pandemic to make a material difference

COVID-19 response funds and donations

USD 40mCOVID-19 Response Funds

Hydroxychloroquine: commitment

to donate 130m dosesthrough May, reaching over 60 countries, 50m doses shipped to date to 25countries.

External collaborations

Co-chairedCOVID-19

Therapeutics Accelerator under

coordination of Bill & Melinda GatesFoundation

Member ofCOVID-19 direct

partnershiporganized by Innovative Medicines Initiative

Member ofACTIV¹ partnership

planned by NIH²

Member ofR&D Leaders

Consortium

Internal discovery

Launched drug discovery efforts including collaborationwith University of California, Berkeley

Screening selected chemical librariesinternally for potential antiviral activity

Identified partners to contribute our unique biomarker capabilities and

expertise

Clinical investigations

Novartis-sponsored studies

Investigator-Initiated Trials (IIT) proposals supported

Approved Managed Access requests and institution /government requests

1. Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines. 2. NIH: National Institutes of Health

11 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Society - clinical investigations

Supporting clinical investigations for promising drugs both company-led and investigator-initiated

Novartis-sponsored

32 IIT proposals supported

Phase 3 studies

including:

Canakinumab

Secukinumab

(Cytokine storm)

(Cytokine storm)

Ruxolitinib¹

Imatinib

(Cytokine storm)

(SARS-CoV replication)

Hydroxychloroquine

Valsartan

(Anti-viral and immunomodulator)

(ACE2 expression)

Omalizumab

(Antiviral effect)

Access initiatives

IP initiative to support broad hydroxychloroquine access if approved for COVID-19 (e.g. non-exclusive voluntary licenses)

Individual MAP requests approved in ~4 hours

697 individual MAP requests and

23 institution / government requests approved2

As of April 24, 2020 1. In collaboration with Incyte 2. Canakinumab, ruxolitinib, tesidolumab/LFG316

12 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Monitoring potential impact of the pandemic

Patient / physician

Payor / healthcare

Clinical trial /

dynamics

system dynamics

regulatory dynamics

13 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Strong operational performance from growth drivers

Key growth driver sales Q1 2020

Sales

Growth vs. PY

Growth vs. PY

USD Million

USD Million

cc

Key growth drivers and launches, as % of Innovative Medicines sales

569

212

62%

170

170

nm

930

139

19%

403

96

33%

90

90

nm

74

74

nm

161

70

82%

366

69

26%

68

68

nm

213

62

44%

318

60

27%

93

48

109%

nm - not meaningful

46%

36%

29%

23%

Q1 2017

Q1 2018

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

1. Includes Tasigna®, Xolair®, Aimovig®and Luxturna®

Adakveo®

Mayzent®

Beovu®

Piqray®

Xiidra®

Kymriah®

Lutathera®

Kisqali®

Zolgensma®

Ilaris®

Jakavi®

Tafinlar+Mekinist®

Promacta®

Entresto®

Cosentyx®

Other1

14 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Sandoz: Strong underlying momentum in Q1, further benefiting from COVID-19 related forward purchasing

Biopharmaceutical sales

USD million

+31% cc

450

335351

Q1'18 Q1'19 Q1'20

Performance

  • Sales of USD 2.5bn +11% cc (includingCOVID-19 related forward purchasing), driven by biosimilars which continue to grow strongly
  • Europe sales USD 1.4bn +19% cc
  • Strong underlying operational results
  • COVID-19supports Q1 retail growth
  • Successful ongoing Sandoz and NTO transformation with core gross margin improvement and functional cost decline

US divestment to Aurobindo

  • Mutual agreement to terminate
  • Opportunity to optimize US business

15 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Zolgensma®: US growth momentum continues; robust IV data presented, CHMP positive opinion

Q1 highlights

USD 170m

Continued broad access & patient

demand drove Q1 sales

Intravenous data showed significant,

clinically meaningful benefit including

prolonged event-free survival, motor

milestone achievement and durability

up to 5 years post-dosing

FDA completed review of its August

2019 Form 483 response with no

further enforcement action

Regulatory milestones

CHMP positive opinion (March)

EC decision confirming approval expected by June 2020

Japan approval (March)

Reimbursement expected by the end of

H1 2020, pending agreement

OthersDecisions anticipated late 2020 or early 2021 in Switzerland, Canada, Australia, Argentina, South Korea, Brazil

16 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

AVXS-101 IT: Compelling clinical profile; regulatory engagement ongoing

STRONG data demonstrates compelling profile

Next steps

Strong efficacy

Robust response

Replaces chronic administration

Safety profile

With a mean 6-point increase in Hammersmith1, twice the clinically meaningful threshold

With nearly all (92%) achieving a clinically meaningful response

With a single, one-time dose

Consistent with IV AVXS-101 program

Additional pre-clinical data requested by FDA to lift IT clinical hold expected to be generated in studies planned / initiated

Plan to engage with FDA Q2 to clarify scope of data required

Plan to approach FDA for pre-BLA meeting based on STRONG data, which confirm the positive benefit/risk of IT formulation

BLA submission timing: dependent on FDA feedback, could range from H2 2020 to 2021

1. Efficacy data reflective of patients between 2-5 years of age who received Dose B

17 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

On track for 2020 catalysts

Maintaining long-term momentum

Potential catalysts

Major approvals1

Major submissions3

Major readouts5(Phase 3)

Phase 3 starts

Selected examples

Ofatumumab (OMB157)

Capmatinib (INC280)7

Inclisiran (KJX839)

Relapsing MS

NSCLC

Hyperlipidemia (US)

QVM / QMF 149

Cosentyx®2

Asthma

nr-AxSpA

Inclisiran (KJX839)

AVXS-101 IT4

Alpelisib (BYL719)

Hyperlipidemia (EU)

SMA

PROS

177Lu-PSMA-617

Spartalizumab (PDR001) combo

Entresto®

mCRPC

Metastatic melanoma

HFpEF (US)

177Lu-PSMA-617

Beovu®

Entresto®

mCRPC

DME

Post-acute MI (IA)

Asciminib (ABL001)

Kisqali®

Jakavi®

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Breast cancer(MONALEESA-2 OS)

Chronic GvHD

TQJ2308

LNP023

MBG453

CVRR

PNH

MDS

Tropifexor (LJN452)

Alpelisib (BYL719)

Beovu®

NASH

Multiple indications6

PDR

1. First approval in any market. 2. Positive CHMP received

3. First submission in any market

4. FDA placed a partial clinical hold based on findings in a small preclinical animal study

5. Readouts enabling submission, label change

or pivotal trial initiation 6. HER2+ aBC, TNBC, ovarian cancer, head and neck cancer 7. Received FDA Priority Review designation 8. Received FDA Fast Track designation

18 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

19 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Strong Q1 performance and news flow, setting Pharmaceuticals up for continued growth in 2020

Pharmaceuticals net sales

Strong underlying momentum across portfolio

(incl. COVID-19 related forward purchasing)

Solid demand for growth drivers and established brands

USD billion, growth in % cc

+14%

Q1 COVID-19 effects net positive, expected to reverse

6.1

Benefit of forward buying for orals / self-administered

therapies, expected to reverse in later quarters

5.5

0.4

Negative impact on HCP-administered products

1.6

2.0

Rich newsflow on launch brands

3.9

3.7

Beovu®approved in EU and JP

Positive CHMP opinion for Cosentyx®nr-axSpA

Inclisiran file accepted in US and EU

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Ofatumumab submitted in EU

Growth drivers1

Recent launches2

Established products3

1. Cosentyx®, Entresto®, Ilaris®, Xolair®2. Zolgensma®, Xiidra®, Aimovig®, Luxturna®, Mayzent®and Beovu®

3. All other brands.

20 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Cosentyx®: Solid start in 2020 with 19% YoY growth and further evidence of efficacy in joints

Sales evolution

USD million, % cc

Ex-US

US

+19%

930

791

354

317

474576

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Strong underlying demand across indications

  • PsO TRx +27% YoY vs. market +17%1
  • SpA TRx +30% YoY vs. market +13%2

Strengthened value proposition

  • Positive CHMP opinion fornr-axSpA
  • FDA approval forup-titration to 300mg in AS
  • EMA submission of 300mg / 2mL PFS and autoinjector
  • ULTIMATE showed early significant effect on joint synovitis

Significant additional growth potential

  • nr-axSpAlaunch expected Q2, completing axSpA spectrum
  • Large remaining biologic penetration potential in all indications3

1. IQVIA National Prescription Audit for Dermatology WE 03/27/2020; market includes Enbrel®, Humira®, Siliq®, Skyrizi, Stelara®, Taltz®, Tremfya®. 2. IQVIA National Prescription Audit for Rheumatology WE 03/27/2020; SpA market includes Cimzia®, Enbrel®, Humira®, Simponi®, Stelara®, Taltz®. 3. PsO: Prevalent to mod+ severe Treated pool is from DRG; Bx treated : DRG + IQVIA patient equivalents. PsA and Axial SpA: Epidemiology, diagnosed, treated and Bx pool and aligned with DRG, latest country inputs (internal assumption based multiple data sources).

21 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Entresto®: Strong Q1 fueled by demand acceleration in key markets

Sales evolution

USD million, % cc

Ex-US

US

+62%

569

276

357

158

199

293

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

1. IQVIA NPA - TRx March '20;

2. DRG, IQVIA; NRDL- National Reimbursement Drug List.

Ejection Fraction

Strong momentum across geographies

  • All-timehighs in US NBRx >4,500, TRx +46% YoY1
  • Strong acceleration in China following NRDL listing
  • Co-promotionagreement with Otsuka in JP, ahead of expected launch in H2 2020

Poised for continued growth

  • ~75% of 3.4m eligible HFrEF patient population remaining in G72
  • Submitted HFpEF file to FDA
  • PARADISEpost-AMI on track for readout mid-2021

AHA - American Heart Association; QoL - Quality of Life; NRDL - National Reimbursement Drug List; HFpEF - Heart Failure with preserved

22 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Beovu®: Strong initial uptake based on efficacy. Working with RS community to understand rare safety signal1

After thorough SRC review, Novartis continues to consider benefit-risk to be positive

Retinal vasculitis2

1.30/ 10,000 injections

Retinal vascular occlusion3

1.95/ 10,000

injections

Retinal vasculitis + retinal

2.60/ 10,000

injections

vascular occlusion2

  • Rare safety signal1transparently communicated
  • Updating safety information in Beovu®PI

Continuing root-cause analysis/ clinical trial program and progressing access to Beovu®

  • Extensive investigation in collaboration with external experts to identify root cause of signal
  • Continuing most comprehensive Ph3/4 aVEGF clinical trial program to date
  • DME studies and MERLIN fully recruited, other studies subject to evolution ofCOVID-19
  • Approved in top 9ex-US markets4in Q1 2020
  • Long exclusivity in US and EU

SRC = Safety Review Committee; PI = Prescribing Information; IOI = intraocular inflammation; specific diagnoses vary depending on the exact location in the eye and can include iritis and uveitis, among others; DME = Diabetic Macular Edema;

1. Retinal vasculitis and/or Retinal vascular occlusion that may result in severe vision loss. Typically these events occur in the presence of IOI. brolucizumab.info will be updated to reflect these updated rates regularly.Event rates are discrete: There is no double counting between categories. 2. Inflammation of retinal blood vessels that can be a specific diagnosis or part of localized (e.g., IOI) or systemic inflammatory disorder. For some of the cases assessed, it was not clear whether the occlusion was of arterial and/or venous origin. Events typically occur in the presence of IOI. 3. Blockage of any retinal blood vessel - artery or vein - due to any number of causes. Includes physician reports of retinal artery occlusion, retinal artery thrombosis, retinal artery embolism, retinal ischaemia, arterial occlusive disease and retinal vascular occlusion. 4. EU5, UK, CH, JP, Canada

23 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Ophthalmology franchise severely affected by COVID-19, with significant impact on prescriptions across conditions

Franchise sales evolution

USD million, % cc

+5%

1,196

1,161

68

Beovu®

533

90

Xiidra®

487

Lucentis®

628

551Other

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Significant impact of COVID-19 on ophthalmology care

  • Clinic shutdowns, emergency only appointments, elective surgeries postponed, reduced patient flow
  • "Injection-only"visits fixed schedule visits1

Reduced prescriptions in the 4 weeks ending April 103

aVEGF scripts

Down 15%TRx, down 12%NBRx2

Dry eye disease

Down 6%TRx, down 46%NBRx2

Other ophthalmology

Down 33%TRx2

1. Retina Society recommendations 2. IQVIA prescription data; w/e 10 April 2020 3. 4 weeks average vs. prior 4 weeks average

24 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Ofatumumab: Has potential to set a new standard for simple, broad and early B-cell therapy use in RMS

Can provide broad and early high efficacy treatment for RMS

Potential to be first choice for broad range of RMS patients

Powerful sustained efficacy

MS market volume

mAbs

Favorable safety

share by class3

22%

Precise and targeted B-cell therapy

44%Orals

Flexibility through at home self-administration

Based on strong ASCLEPIOS I&II data

34%

Superior efficacy for relapses, MRI activity

BRACE

Substantial reductions in disability progression1

  • Lower levels of NfL2
  • No significant signals of infections/ malignancies

PDUFA date June 2020, CHMP expected Q1 2021

1. CDW, confirmed disability worsening and CDP, confirmed disability progression are interchangeable terms, defined by an increase ≥1.5 EDSS points for patients with baseline EDSS of 0, increase of ≥1.0 EDSS points patients with baseline EDSS of 1.0-5.0 and increase of t ≥0.5 EDSS points for patients with baseline EDSS of 5.5 2. NfL levels at month three measured as adjusted geometric mean levels and difference is geometric mean ratio (GMR) 3. MS Market = BRACE + Orals + mAbs ; Volume = Standard Units converted to days of therapy (DOT); DOT normalizes dosing schedules to be comparable for different therapies Source: IQVIA PADDS

25 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Inclisiran: Preparing to launch first-in-class siRNA cholesterol-lowering treatment with twice yearly dosing

Persistent and underserved patient population in ASCVD

#1

CV disease and greatest cause of death

globally1

50m

Patients with ASCVD or FH in key markets2

60%

Patients treated with statins do not meet goal3

and are at risk of LDL-C accumulation over time

On track for approval as early as December 2020

  • Regulatory submissions accepted by FDA/ EMA
  • ORION-9,ORION-10,ORION-11 published in NEJM4
    • durable and potentLDL-C reduction up to 52%
    • twice yearly dosing
    • administration by HCP
  • Progressing health systems partnering to accelerate access and improve patient outcomes

CV = Cardiovascular; ACVD = Aherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease; FH = Familial Hypercholesterolemia; LDL-C = Low Density Lipoproein Cholesterol; HCP = Healthcare Professional; 1. McClellan M, et al. Circulation. 2019;139:e44-e54,

2. DRG (2019); 3. Boekholdt et al. Very Low LDL-C levels and CVD Risk JACC VOL 64.No 5 2014:485-94. 4. Raal FJ., et al. NEJM. March 18 2020. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa1913805, Ray K., et al. NEJM. March 18, 2020. DOI:10.1056/NEJMoa1912387

26 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

27 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Recent launches and growth drivers off to a strong start in Q1 2020

Oncology net sales

(incl. COVID-19 related forward purchasing) USD billion, % cc

+12%

3.6

0.4

3.3

0.2

0.9

1.1

2.2

2.1

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Recent launches1

Growth drivers2

Base business3

Q1 key highlights

  • Strong uptake of recent launches, including Piqray®and Adakveo®, as well as Kisqali®(USD 161m, +82% cc)
  • Growth drivers continueddouble-digit performance, led by Promacta®/Revolade®(USD 403m, +33% cc), Tafinlar®+ Mekinist®(USD 366m, +26% cc)
  • Net positive impact fromCOVID-19-related forward purchasing, expected to reverse in later quarters
  • Delivered strong growth despite significant Gx erosion

1. Recent launches include Kisqali®, Kymriah®, Lutathera®, Piqray®, Adakveo®2.Growth drivers include Promacta®/Revolade®, Jakavi®(marketed by Novartis ex-US), Tafinlar®+ Mekinist®.

3. Base business - other brands.

28 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Piqray®: Growth momentum reflects strong launch execution and clear unmet need

Net sales

74

67

USD million

43

6

Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20

  • Q1 sales driven by expanded coverage and strong Rx momentum; blockbuster potential in current indication alone
  • Continued uptake in PIK3CA testing, with goal to reach a rate of 40% by YE 2020
  • Foundation Medicine PIK3CA CDx plasma anticipated Q2 2020
  • Expanding geographical footprint with approvals in 13 markets; CHMP opinion expected Q2 2020
  • Progressing with "EPIK" development programs: study protocols for HER2+ advanced BC, TNBC, ovarian cancer, PROS1have been aligned with the FDA

1. RWE study protocol

29 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Adakveo®: Off to a strong start in the US with net sales of USD 15m in Q1

Strong uptake in Q1

320

Accounts have ordered Adakveo®and

~75% have repeated orders

60%

Of high-volume accounts1have ordered

Adakveo®, while 40% await P&T review

96%

Brand awareness among surveyed

hematologists

Payer coverage and further expansion

C / JC code as of April 1, J code as of July 1, improving

reimbursement confidence

12

State Medicaid programs from the top 23 states for

SCD prevalence have published policies

2

Ex-US approvals (Brazil, India)

EU approval expected H2 2020

SCD - Sickle cell disease 1. High patient volume accounts defined as accounts with >200 patients

30 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Financial review and 2020 guidance

31 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Strong underlying performance and COVID-19 related forward purchasing drove Q1 results

Continuing operations1

Q1

Change vs. PY

USD million

2020

% USD

% cc2

Net Sales

12,283

11

13

Core Operating income 2

4,177

28

34

Operating income

2,744

22

30

Net Income

2,173

16

24

Core EPS (USD)2

1.56

29

34

EPS (USD)

0.96

19

27

Free Cash Flow 2

2,021

8

Excluding COVID-19 related forward purchases and lower than expected spend, we estimate3:

  • Sales growth to be approximately9% (cc)
  • Core operating income growth to be approximately22% (cc)

The COVID-19 related impacts, +USD 0.4bnon sales and core operating income, are expected to reverse in the remainder of 2020

1. Refers to continuing operations as defined on page 33 of the Condensed Interim Financial Report, excludes Alcon, includes the businesses of Innovative Medicines and Sandoz, as well as the continuing corporate functions 2. Constant currencies (cc), core results and free cash flow are non-IFRS measures. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found on page 43 of the Condensed Interim Financial Report 3. We provide these management estimates based on the best data available to Novartis, as we believe this information is helpful to our investors to better understand Q1 underlying business performance

32 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Strong underlying performance excluding COVID-19 benefits with core margin expansion of +3%pts

Continuing operations1

3

2

2

2

2

2

2

2

2

2

2

1

The COVID-19 related impacts are expected to reverse in the remainder of 2020

1. Refers to continuing operations as defined on page 33 of the Condensed Interim Financial Report, excludes Alcon, includes the businesses of Innovative Medicines and Sandoz, as well as the continuing corporate functions 2. Constant currencies (cc), core results and free cash flow are non-IFRS measures. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found on page 43 of the Condensed Interim Financial Report 3. We provide these management estimates based on the best data available to Novartis, as we believe this information is helpful to our investors to better understand Q1 underlying business performance

33 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Operational sales momentum expected to remain throughout the year while investing in new launches

Sales growth (cc), illustrative

13%

Mainly lapping Xiidra®

9%

acquisition and H2

2019 launches

Mid to high single digit

Q1 2020

COVID-19 Stocking

Q1 vs. PY excl.

Gx Erosion

Others

FY 2020

vs. PY

normalization

COVID-19 estimate1

vs. PY

Core OpInc growth (cc), illustrative

34%

Sales and investments

22%

in upcoming launches

including Inclisiran

High single to

low double digit

Q1 2020

COVID-19 Stocking

Q1 vs. PY excl.

Gx Erosion

Launches &

FY 2020

vs. PY

normalization

COVID-19 estimate1

Growth Drivers

vs. PY

1. We provide these management estimates based on the best data available to Novartis, as we believe this information is helpful to our investors to better understand Q1 underlying business performance

34 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

FY 2020 key assumptions

Barring unforeseen events (in cc)

Continuing operations full year guidance key assumptions

Sales and core

Retaining the Sandoz US Oral Solids and Dermatology businesses

operating income

impacts sales and core operating income growth by approximately -1%pt

Return to normal prescription and consumption dynamics during Q2 in

our major markets

No Gilenya®or Sandostatin®LAR generics enter in 2020 in the US

Core net

Expenses expected to increase by around 0.2bn vs. 2019 reflecting

financial result

additional financing costs to acquire The Medicines Company

We will closely monitor the business dynamics and provide any additional guidance at Q2 earnings

35 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

2020 Novartis full year guidance confirmed

Barring unforeseen events; growth vs. PY in cc

Continuing operations | full year guidance1

Including the expected impact from retaining the Sandoz US oral solids & dermatology businesses2

Sales expected to grow mid to high single digit

  • IM Division expected to growmid to high single digit
  • Sandoz expected to growlow single digit

Core operating income expected to grow high single to low double digit

1. Includes the forecast assumption that we see a return to normal prescription and consumption dynamics during Q2 in our major markets. The guidance also includes the forecast assumption that no Gilenya®and no Sandostatin®LAR generics enter in 2020 in the US 2. 1%pt negative impact on both sales and core operating income growth

36 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Q1 free cash flow increased to USD 2bn

Continuing operations1free cash flow2

USD billion

+8%

Key drivers vs. PY:

2.0

+Higher operating income

1.9

(adjusted for non-cash items)

Higher working capital*

Accounts receivables, supporting sales growth

Accounts payables, due to lower spending

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

*Overall cash conversion cycle measures broadly in line with historical average

  1. Refers to continuing operations as defined on page 33 of the Condensed Interim Financial Report, excludes Alcon, includes the businesses of Innovative Medicines and Sandoz, as well as the continuing corporate functions
  2. Free cash flow is anon-IFRS measure. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found on page 43 of the Condensed Interim Financial Report

37 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Expected currency impact for full year 2020

Currency impact vs. PY

%pts, assuming late-April exchange rates prevail in 2020

FX impact on net sales

FX impact on core operating income

-3

-2

-4

-3

-5

-6

-6

-7

FY

Q1

Q2

FY

FY

Q1

Q2

FY

2019

2020

2019

2020

Actual Simulation

38 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

39 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Conclusion

  • Advancing broad range of efforts with our associates, patients, HCPs and society to support the global response toCOVID-19
  • Continuing to deliver our medicines and advance our innovative pipeline as reflected in our strong operational performance in Q1
  • Maintaining our full year outlook

40 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Appendix

Net debt increased by USD 13.9bn mainly due to acquisitions and the annual dividend payment

-13.9

-15.9

-7.0

0.3

-29.8

0.7

-9.9

2.0

Dec 31, 2019

Dividends

M&A

Free Cash

Treasury share

Others

Mar 31, 2020

transactions1

Flow

transactions, net

1. Mainly the acquisition of The Medicines Company for USD 9.6bn (excluding cash acquired of USD 0.1bn)

42 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

2020 expected pipeline milestones

H1 2020

H2 2020

Achieved

Missed

Regulatory

Beovu®

nAMD (EU/JP)

Adakveo®

Sickle cell disease (EU)

Cosentyx®

nr-axSpA (EU/US)

2

Capmatinib (INC280)

NSCLC (US/JP)

decisions and

Cosentyx®

AS (CN)

Cosentyx®

Pediatric psoriasis (EU)

opinions

Ofatumumab (OMB157)

Relapsing MS (US)

Cosentyx®

nr-axSpA (JP)

Piqray®

HR+/HER2- aBC with PIK3CA

Entresto®

HFpEF (US)

mutation (EU)

QVM149

Asthma (EU/JP)

Inclisiran (KJX839)

Hyperlipidemia (US)

Tafinlar®& Mekinist®

Adjuvant melanoma (CN)

Xolair®

Nasal polyposis (US/EU)

Xiidra®

DED (EU)

Zolgensma®IV

SMA (EU/JP)

3

Major

Entresto®

HFpEF (US)

Alpelisib (BYL719)

PROS (US)

Inclisiran (KJX839)

Hyperlipidemia (EU)

AVXS-101 IT4

SMA (US)

expected

Juvenile PsA / enthesitis-related

submissions

Cosentyx®

arthritis (US/EU)

Spartalizumab (PDR001)

Metastatic melanoma (US/EU)

and Tafinlar®& Mekinist®

177Lu-PSMA-617

mCRPC (US)

Major

Entresto®

Post-acute MI

Asciminib (ABL001)

CML 3L

expected trial

Tropifexor (LJN452)

NASH

Beovu®

DME

readouts1

UNR844

Presbyopia

Jakavi®

chronic GVHD

Kisqali®

aBC (MONALEESA-2 OS)

177Lu-PSMA-617

mCRPC

1. Achieved = on-time readout of data, irrespective of trial outcome

2. Positive CHMP received, filing underway in US

3. Positive CHMP received, JP approval received

4. Now expected to file H2 2020 to H1 2021

43 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Our pipeline projects at a glance

Phase 1/2

Phase 3

Registration

Total

O N C O LO G Y

52

21

3

76

P H A R MA C E U T IC A LS

58

20

11

89

Cardiovascular, Renal, Metabolism

12

5

1

18

Immunology, Hepatology, Dermatology

22

5

3

30

Neuroscience

5

3

2

10

Ophthalmology

5

3

1

9

Respiratory

8

2

3

13

Global Health

6

2

1

9

B IO S IMILA R S

0

1

0

1

Total

110

42

14

166

CRM: Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism. IHD: Immunology, Hepatology & Dermatology.

NS: NeuroScience.

44 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Novartis submission schedule

New medical entities: lead and new indications

2020

2021

2022

2023

≥2024

TQJ230

spartalizumab

Lead

asciminib

Lead

ECF843

Lead

LAG525

Lead

177Lu-PSMA-R2

Lead

ianalumab

Lead

UNR844

Lead

PDR001

ABL001

Dry eye

Solid Tumors

177Lu-PSMA-R2

VAY736

Presbyopia

CVRR-Lp(a)

m BRAF V600+ melanoma

(+Taf/Mek)

CML 3L

Prostate cancer

AIH

ganaplacide

177Lu-PSMA-617

Lead

MBG453

Lead

LOU064

Lead

177Lu-NeoB

Lead

LNA043

Lead

CPK850

Lead

INDICATIONS

177Lu-PSMA-617

HR-MDS

Chronic spontaneous urticaria

177Lu-NeoB

Osteoarthritis

RP

KAF156

mCRPC 3L

Multiple Solid Tumors

Malaria uncomplicated

ligelizumab

Lead

iscalimab

Lead

VPM087

Lead

tropifexor

Lead

LMI070

Lead

cipargamin

QGE031

CFZ533

1st line CRC / 1st line RCC

LJN452

SMA

KAE609

Chronic urticaria

Renal Tx

NASH

Malaria severe

CSJ117

Lead

adriforant

Lead

tropifexor&cenicriviroc

Lead

MIJ821

Lead

LXE408

Severe asthma

ZPL389

LJC242

Depression

Visceral leishmaniasis

Atopic dermatitis

NASH

LEAD

LNP023

Lead

CEE321

Lead

SAF312

Lead

QBW251

Lead

PNH

Atopic Dermatitis

COSP

COPD

AVXS-201

Lead

OAV201

Rett syndrome

canakinumab

LCM

canakinumab

LCM

capmatinib

LCM

spartalizumab

LCM

LOU064

LCM

LNP023

INDICATIONS

ACZ885

ACZ885

LCM

INC280

LCM

PDR001

LCM

SjS

iMN

LNP023

MBG453

ianalumab

NSCLC 2L

Adjuvant NSCLC

Solid tumors

Malignant melanoma (combo)

canakinumab

LCM

LNP023

LCM

crizanlizumab

LCM

iscalimab

Lead

tropifexor

LCM

inclisiran

ACZ885

C3G

SEG101

CFZ533

LJN452

KJX839

NSCLC 1L

Sickle cell anaemia w ith crisis ped

Liver Tx

NASH (combos)

CVRR-LDLC

LNP023

LCM

MBG453

LCM

iscalimab

LCM

ofatumumab

LCM

cipargamin

IgAN

Maintenance for MRD+ AML

CFZ533

OMB157

KAE609

SjS

Ped MS

Malaria uncomplicated

NEW

aHUS

Unfit AML

VAY736

pSjS

Compared to past reports, we have categorized submission schedules into NMEs (lead & new indications) and supplementary indications for existing brands

45 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Lead

Lead

Lead

Lead

LCM

LCM

LCM

Novartis submission schedule

Supplementary indications for existing brands

2020

2021

20222023

≥2024

alpelisib, BYL719

LCM

Kymriah

PROS

tisagenlecleucel-T, CTL019

r/r DLBCL 1st relapse

LCM

KisqaliLCM

ribociclib, LEE011 HR+/HER2- BC (adj)

PiqrayLCM

alpelisib, BYL719

TNBC

PiqrayLCM

alpelisib, BYL719 HNSCC 2/3L

Kymriah

tisagenlecleucel-T, CL019 r/r DLBCL (+ pembro)

LCMJakavi

ruxolitinib, INC424 Pediatrics Chronic GVHD

LCM

Cosentyx

LCM

secukinumab, AIN457

Lupus Nephritis

CosentyxLCM

secukinumab, AIN457 Psoriasis 2ml Auto-injector

Cosentyx

LCM

secukinumab, AIN457

PsA H2H

Cosentyx US

LCM

secukinumab, AIN457

Ped Psoriasis

AVXS-101LCM

onasemno-geneabepar-vovec, OAV101

SMA IT

XolairLCM

omalizumab, IGE025 CSU (for CN)

EntrestoLCM

valsartan+sacubitril, LCZ696 HFpEF

Kymriah

tisagenlecleucel-T, CTL019 r/r Follicular lymphoma

Tafinlar

dabrafenib, DRB436 HGG/LGG - Pediatrics

Promacta

eltrombopag, ETB115

Food effect free formulation

Jakavi

ruxolitinib, INC424

Steroid refractory chronic GVHD

Jakavi

ruxolitinib, INC424

Steroid refractory acute GVHD

Beovu

brolucizumab, RTH258

DME

Xolair

omalizumab, IGE025 Food allergy

Xolair

omalizumab, IGE025 Auto-injector

Entresto

valsartan+sacubitril, LCZ696 Post-AMI

Lamprene US

clofazimine, LAM320 Tuberculosis

LCM

LCM

LCM

LCM

LCM

LCM

LCM

LCM

LCM

LCM

PromactaLCM

eltrombopag, ETB115 Radiation sickness syndrome

AdakveoLCM

crizanlizumab, SEG101

Sickle cell anaemia new formulations

Cosentyx

LCM

secukinumab, AIN457

SpA IV

Cosentyx

LCM

secukinumab, AIN457

Hidradenitis suppurativa

Cosentyx

LCM

secukinumab, AIN457

AS H2H

Entresto EUa

LCM

valsartan+sacubitril, LCZ696

Pediatric HF

PiqrayLCM

alpelisib, BYL719 HER2+ adv BC

PiqrayLCM

alpelisib, BYL719 Ovarian cancer

KymriahLCM

tisagenlecleucel-T, CTL019 Adult r/r ALL

TafinlarLCM

dabrafenib, DRB436 Tyroid cancer

BeovuLCM

brolucizumab, RTH258 Diabetic retinopathy

BeovuLCM

brolucizumab, RTH258

RVO

CoartemLCM

artemether + lumefantrine, CCA566 Malaria uncomplicated, <5kg patients

denosumabBioS

GP2411

anti RANKL mAb

JakaviLCM

ruxolitinib, INC424 Pediatrics Acute GVHD

KymriahLCM

tisagenlecleucel-T, CTL019

1L high risk ALL, pediatrics & young adults

Lutathera

177Lu-oxodotreotideb)GEP-NET 1L

Jakavi

ruxolitinib, INC424 Myelofibrosis (combination)

LCMCosentyx

secukinumab, AIN457

GCA

LCMCosentyx

secukinumab, AIN457 Lichen Planus

LCM

Mayzent

LCM

siponimod, BAF312

Ped MS

LCM

  1. Approved in US
  2. 177Lu-dotatate in US

Compared to past reports, we have categorized submission schedules into NMEs (lead & new indications) and supplementary indications for existing brands

46 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Novartis pipeline in registration

6 lead indications

Lead indication

Oncology

Code

Name

Mechanism

Indication(s)

BYL719

Piqray

PI3Kα inhibitor

PIK3CA mutant HR+, HER2 (-) postmenopausal adv BC 2nd line

(+fulv)

INC280

capmatinib

Met Inhibitor

NSCLC

SEG101

Adakveo®

P-selectin Inhibitor

Sickle cell disease

Immunology, Hepatology, Dermatology

Code

Name

Mechanism

Indication(s)

AIN457

Cosentyx

IL17A Inhibitor

Ped Psoriasis

nr-axSpA

Psoriasis 2ml Auto-injector

Ophthalmology

Code

Name

Mechanism

Indication(s)

LIF606

Xiidra EU

LFA-1 antagonist

Dry Eye

Neuroscience

Code

Name

M echanism

Indication(s)

OAV101

Zolgensma®

Gene therapy

SMA IV

OMB157

ofatumumab

CD20 Antagonist

r MS

Respiratory Disease

Code

Name

Mechanism

Indication(s)

IGE025

Xolair

IgE Inhibitor

Nasal polyps

QMF149

Indacaterol acetate

Long acting β2-adrenergic

Asthma

+mometasone furoate

agonist + inhaled corticosteroid

QVM149

Indacaterol acetate

Long acting β2-adrenergic

Asthma

+mometasone fuorate

agonist + long-acting muscarinic

+glycopyrrnium bromide

antagonist + inhaled

corticosteroid

Cardiovascular, Renal, Metabolism

Code

Name

Mechanism

Indication(s)

KJX839

inclisiran

siRNA (PCSK9)

Hyperlipidemia

Global Health

Code

Name

Mechanism

Indication(s)

LAM320

Lamprene®

SMPD1 Inhibitor

Tuberculosisa)

a) WHO Pre-Qualification

47 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Novartis pipeline in Phase 3

5 lead indications

Lead indication

Oncology

Code

Name

Mechanism

Indication(s)

177Lu-PSMA-617

177Lu-PSMA-617

Targeted Radioligand Therapy

mCRPC

177Lu-

Lutathera®

Targeted Radioligand Therapy

GEP-NET 1L

oxodotreotide 3)

ABL001

asciminib

BCR-ABL Inhibitor

CML 3L

ACZ885

canakinumab

IL-1b Inhibitor

NSCLC 1L

NSCLC 2L

Adjuvant

NSCLC

BYL719

Piqray®

PI3Kα inhibitor

HER2+ adv BC

TNBC

HNSCC 2/3L

Ovarian cancer

CTL019

Kymriah

CD19 CART

r/r Follicular

1L high risk

r/r DLBCL 1st

Adult r/r ALL

lymphoma

ALL, pediatrics

relapse

and young

adults

ETB115

Promacta®

Thrombopoietin receptor (TPO-R)

Radiation sickness syndrome

Food effect free formulation

Agonist

INC424

Jakavi

JAK1/2 Inhibitor

Acute GVHD

Chronic GVHD

LEE011

Kisqali®

CDK4 Inhibitor

HR+/HER2- BC (adj)

PDR001

Spartalizumab

PD1 Inhibitor

m BRAF V600+ melanoma (+Taf/Mek)

SEG101

crizanlizumab

P-selectin Inhibitor

Sickle cell anemia new formulation

Immunology, Hepatology, Dermatology

Code

Name

Mechanism

Indication(s)

AIN457

Cosentyx

IL17A Inhibitor

Lupus

Hidradenitis

AS H2H

SpA IVIV

Nephritis

suppurativa

QGE031

ligelizumab

IgE Inhibitor

Chronic spontaneous urticaria

Ophthalmology

Code

Name

Mechanism

Indication(s)

RTH258

Beovu®

VEGF Inhibitor

Diabetic retinopathy

RVO

DME

  1. FDA placed a partial hold onAVXS-101 intrathecal clinical trials for SMA patients based on findings in a small pre-clinical animal study
  2. Approved in US
  3. 177Lu-dotatate in US

Neuroscience

Code

Name

Mechanism

Indication(s)

BAF312

Mayzent®

S1P1 Modulator

Ped MS

OAV101

AVXS-101

Survival motor neuron protein

SMA IT 1)

gene therapy

OMB157

ofatumumab

CD20 Antagonist

Ped MS

Respiratory Disease

Code

Name

Mechanism

Indication(s)

IGE025

Xolair®

IgE Inhibitor

Food allergy

Auto-injector

Cardiovascular, Renal, Metabolism

Code

Name

Mechanism

Indication(s)

KJX839

inclisiran

siRNA (PCSK9)

CVRR-LDLC

LCZ696

Entresto®

AT-II / NEP,NEP,AGTR1,AGTR2 Inhibitor

Post-AMI

Pediatric HF 2)

HFpEF

TQJ230

TQJ230

Anti-Apo(a) ASO targeting Lp(a)

CVRR-Lp(a)

Global Health

Code

Name

Mechanism

Indication(s)

COA566

Coartem®

-

Malaria uncomplicated, <5kg patients

LAM320

Lamprene®

SMPD1 Inhibitor

Tuberculosis US

Biosimilars

Code

Name

Mechanism

Indication(s)

GP2411

denosumab

anti RANKL mAb

Denosumab BioS

48 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Novartis pipeline in Phase 2

30 lead indications

Lead indication

Oncology

Neuroscience

Code

Name

M echanism

Indication(s)

BYL719

alpelisib

PI3Kα inhibitor

PROS

CTL019

Kymriah

CD19 CART

r/r DLBCL (+ pembro)

EGF816

nazartinib+capmatinib Opdivo EGFR Inhibitor

NSCLC

INC280

capmatinib

MET Inhibitor

Solid tumors

MET Inhibitor + spartalizumab

HCC

INC424

Jakavi®

JAK1/2 Inhibitor

Myelofibrosis (combination)

LAG525

LAG525

LAG3 Inhibitor

Solid Tumors

MBG453

MBG453

TIM3 Antagonist

HR-MDS

Unfit AML

NIR178

NIR178, spartalizumab

Ad2AR Inhibitor, PD1 Inhibitor

Cancers

PDR001

spartalizumab

PD1 Inhibitor

Solid tumors (combo)

Metastatic melanoma (combo)

SEG101

crizanlizumab

P-selectin Inhibitor

Ped sickle cell anaemia with

crisis

Immunology, Hepatology, Dermatology

Code

Name

M echanism

Indication(s)

AIN457

Cosentyx®

IL17A Inhibitor

GCA

Lichen Planus

CFZ533

iscalimab

CD40 Inhibitor

Renal/Liver Tx

SjS

HS

LJC242

tropifexor&cenicriviroc

CCR2 Inhibitor, FXR agonist

NASH (combos)

LJN452

tropifexor

FXR agonist

NASH

NASH (combos)

LNA043

LNA043

ANGPTL3 Agonist

Osteoarthritis

LOU064

LOU064

BTK Inhibitor

CSU

SjS

LYS006

LYS006

Anti-inflammatory

Acne

Colitis ulcerative

VAY736

ianalumab

BAFF-R Inhibitor

pSjS

AIH

SLE

ZPL389

adriforant

HRH4 Antagonist

AD

Code

Name

Mechanism

Indication(s)

BAF312

Mayzent®

S1P1 Modulator

Stroke

BLZ945

BLZ945

CSF-1 Inhibitor

ALS

LMI070

branaplam

Survival motor neuron protein

SMA

MIJ821

MIJ821

NR2B Inhibitor

Depression

Respiratory Disease

Code

Name

Mechanism

Indication(s)

ACZ885

canakinumab

IL-1b Inhibitor

Sarcoidosis

CJM112

CJM112

IL-17A Inhibitor

Asthma

CSJ117

CSJ117

TSLP Inhibitor

Severe asthma

LOU064

LOU064

BTK Inhibitor

Asthma

QBW251

QBW251

CFTR Potentiator

COPD

VAY736

ianalumab

BAFF-R Inhibitor

IPF

Cardiovascular, Renal, Metabolism

Code

Name

Mechanism

Indication(s)

CFZ533

iscalimab

CD40 Inhibitor

Lupus Nephritis

T1DM

LCZ696

Entresto®

AT-II / NEP,NEP,AGTR1,AGTR2

nHCM

Inhibitor

LMB763

nidufexor

FXR Agonist

Diabetic Nephropathy

LNP023

LNP023

CFB Inhibitor

PNH

IgAN

C3G

iMN

aHUS

LTW980

LTW980

-

Hypertriglyceridemia

Ophthalmology

Code

Name

Mechanism

Indication(s)

CPK850

CPK850

RLBP1 AAV

RP

ECF843

ECF843

rh-Lubricin

Dry eye

LKA651

LKA651

EPO Inhibitor

DME

SAF312

SAF312

TRPV1 Antagonist

COSP

UNR844

UNR844

disulfide bonds Modulator

Presbyopia

Global Health

Code

Name

Mechanism

Indication(s)

AFQ056

AFQ056

mGluR5 Antagonist

Addiction

KAE609

cipargamin

PfATP4 inhibitor

Malaria Severe

Malaria uncomplicated

KAF156

ganaplacide

-

Malaria uncomplicated

LXE408

LXE408

Protozoan Inhibitor

Visceral leishmaniasis

49 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Novartis pipeline in Phase 1 (1 of 2)

37 lead indications

Lead indication

Oncology

Code

Name

Mechanism

Indication(s)

177Lu-NeoB

177Lu-NeoB

Radioligand therapy target GRPR

Multiple solid tumors

177Lu-PSMA-R2

177Lu-PSMA-R2

Radioligand therapy target PSMA

Prostate cancer

ADPT01

NIR178, LAG525, spartalizumab, canakinumab, capmatinib

LAG3 Inhibitor,PD1 Inhibitor

TNBC

BLZ945

BLZ945 + spartalizumab

CSF-1 Inhibitor + PD1 Inhibitor

Solid tumors

CSJ137

CSJ137

Growth Factor Inhibitor

Anaemia

CTL019

Kymriah®

CD19 CART

Lymphoma

r/r DLBCL (+ pembro)

DKY709

DKY709 + spartalizumab

-

Cancers

EGF816

nazartinib + LXH254, ribociclib, capmatinib, Opdivo, Mekinist

EGFR Inhibitor

NSCLC

HDM201

HDM201 + MBG453, venetoclax

MDM2 Inhibitor

Haematological malignancy

INC424

Jakavi

JAK1/2 Inhibitor

Myelofibrosis (combination)

JEZ567

JEZ567

CD123 CART

AML

JJO686

JJO686

CD22 CART

ALL

KAZ954

KAZ954

-

Solid tumors

LHC165

LHC165 + spartalizumab

TLR7 Agonist

Solid tumors

LXF821

LXF821

EGFR CART, PD1 Inhibitor

Glioblastoma multiforme

LXH254

LXH254 (combos)

cRAF Inhibitor

Solid tumors

Solid tumors

MAK683

MAK683

EED Inhibitor

Cancers

MAS825

MAS825

-

Inflammatory diseases

MBG453

MBG453 (combos)

TIM3 Antagonist

Cancers

MCM998

MCM998, LXG250

BCMA CART, CD19 CART

Multiple myeloma

MIK665

MIK665

MCL1 Inhibitor

AML (combo)

Haematological malignancy

NIS793

NIS793, spartalizumab

TGFB1 Inhibitor, PD1 Inhibitor

Solid tumors

NIZ985

NIZ985, spartalizumab

IL-15 Agonist

Solid tumors

NJH395

NJH395

-

Solid tumors

NZV930

NZV930, spartalizumab, NIR178

CD73 Antagonist

Solid tumors

PDR001

spartalizumab (combos)

PD1 Inhibitor, TIM3 Antagonist

AML

Solid tumors (combo)

SQZ622

SQZ622

CD123xCD3 Modulator

AML

TNO155

TNO155

SHP2 Inhibitor

Solid tumors (single agent)

Solid tumors (combo)

VAY736

ianalumab + ibrutinib

BAFF-R Inhibitor,BTK Inhibitor

Haematological malignancy

VOB560

VOB560

-

Cancers

VPM087

VPM087

IL1B Antagonist

1st line CRC / 1st line RCC

WNT974

WNT974 + spartalizumab

Porcupine Inhibitor

Solid tumors

WVT078

WVT078

-

Multiple myeloma

YTB323

YTB323 ±ibrutinib

CD19 CART

Haematological malignancy

50 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Novartis pipeline in Phase 1 (2 of 2)

Lead indication

37 lead indications

Immunology, Hepatology, Dermatology

Global Health

Code

Name

Mechanism

Indication(s)

Code

Name

Mechanism

Indication(s)

DFV890

DFV890

-

Multiple Indications

KAF156

ganaplacide

-

Malaria prophylaxis

CEE321

CEE321

Pan JAK Inhibitor

AD

LRX712

LRX712

-

Osteoarthritis

MHS552

MHS552

-

Autoimmune Indications

MHV370

MHV370

-

SLE

Neuroscience

Code

Name

Mechanism

Indication(s)

OAV201

AVXS-201

MECP2 gene therapy

Rett syndrome

Respiratory Disease

Code

Name

Mechanism

Indication(s)

CMK389

CMK389

IL-18 Inhibitor

Sarcoidosis

LTP001

LTP001

-

Respiratory Diseases

Cardiovascular, Renal, Metabolism

Code

Name

Mechanism

Indication(s)

HSY244

HSY244

-

Atrial fibrillation

MBL949

MBL949

-

Diabetes

1. FDA placed a partial hold on AVXS-101 intrathecal clinical trials for SMA patients based on findings in a small pre-clinical animal study

51 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Clinical Trials Update

Includes selected ongoing or recently concluded global trials of Novartis development programs/products which are in confirmatory development or marketed (typically Phase 2 or later).

For further information on all Novartis clinical trials, please visit: www.novartisclinicaltrials.com

Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic

Entresto®- Angiotensin receptor neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI)

Study

NCT02678312 PANORAMA HF (CLCZ696B2319)

NCT03785405 (CLCZ696B2319E1 - extension study)

Indication

Heart failure in pediatric patients

Heart failure in pediatric patients

Phase

Phase 2/3

Phase 3

Patients

360

240

Primary Outcome

Part 1: Pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics of

Number of participants with Adverse Events (AEs) and

sacubitril/valsartan LCZ696 analytes

Measures

Serious Adverse Events (SAEs)

Part 2: Efficacy and safety compared with enalapril

• Part 1: Sacubitril/valsartan 0.8 mg/kg or 3.1 mg/kg or

both; 0.4 mg/kg or 1.6 mg/kg or both (single doses).

• Part 2: enalapril/placebo 0.2 mg/kg bid (ped. formulation

• Single arm, open label sacubitril/valsartan (pediatric

Arms/Intervention

1mg/ml) and adult formulation (2.5, 5, 10 mg bid);

formulation granules (12.5, 31.25 mg in capsules); liquid

Sacubitril/valsartan (LCZ696)/placebo: Ped. formulation

formulation (1mg/ml and 4mg/ml concentration) and

granules (12.5, 31.25 mg in capsules); liquid formulation

adult formulation (50, 100, 200 mg bid))

(1mg/ml and 4mg/ml concentration) and adult

formulation (50, 100, 200 mg bid)

Pediatric patients from 1 month to < 18 years of age with

Pediatric patients with heart failure due to systemic left

Target Patients

heart failure due to systemic left ventricle systolic

ventricle systolic dysfunction who have completed study

dysfunction

CLCZ696B2319

H2-2021; (Analysis of 110 pts from Part 2 formed the basis

for pediatric submission in Apr-2019 and approval by the US

Expected Completion

FDA in Oct-2019 for the treatment of symptomatic HF with

2022

systemic left ventricular systolic dysfunction in children aged

1 year and older)

Publication

TBD

TBD

54Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Entresto®- Angiotensin receptor neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI)

Study

NCT02884206 PERSPECTIVE (CLCZ696B2320)

NCT02468232 PARALLEL-HF (CLCZ696B1301)

Indication

Heart failure

Heart failure, reduced ejection fraction

Phase

Phase 3

Phase 3

Patients

592

225

Primary Outcome

Change from baseline in the CogState Global Cognitive

Time to the first occurrence of the composite endpoint -

either cardiovascular (CV) death or heart failure (HF)

Measures

Composite Score (GCCS)

hospitalization

• Sacubitril/valsartan 50, 100, and 200 mg bid with

Sacubitril/valsartan 50 mg, 100 mg, 200 mg bid/placebo

Arms/Intervention

placebo of valsartan

of enalapril

• Valsartan 40, 80, and 160 mg bid tablets with placebo

Enalapril 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg bid / placebo of

for sacubitril/valsartan

sacubitril/valsartan

Target Patients

Patients with chronic heart failure with preserved ejection

Japanese heart failure patients (NYHA Class II-IV) with

fraction

reduced ejection fraction

Expected Completion

2022

Q1-2019(actual);H1-2021(open-label extension)

Publication

TBD

Planned in H1-2020: Core study primary manuscript in Circ

J

55Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Entresto®- Angiotensin receptor neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI)

Study

NCT01920711 PARAGON-HF (CLCZ696D2301)

NCT03066804 PARALLAX (CLCZ696D2302)

Indication

Heart failure, preserved ejection fraction

Heart failure, preserved ejection fraction

Phase

Phase 3

Phase 3

Patients

4,822

2,572

Primary Outcome

Cumulative number of primary composite events of

Change in NT-proBNP from baseline to week 12

cardiovascular (CV) death and total (first and recurrent) HF

and change in 6 minute walk distance (6MWD) from

Measures

hospitalizations

baseline to Week 24

• Sacubitril/valsartan 50 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg bid and

Sacubitril/valsartan or placebo 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200

matching placebo

Enalapril 2.5 mg, 5 mg and 10 mg bid and matching

Arms/Intervention

mg bid

placebo

Valsartan or placebo 40 mg, 80 mg, and 160 mg bid

• Valsartan 40 mg, 80 mg, 160 mg bid and matching

placebo

Target Patients

Heart failure patients (NYHA Class II-IV) with preserved

Heart failure patients (NYHA Class II-IV) with preserved

ejection fraction

ejection fraction

Expected Completion

2019(actual)

2019(actual)

• Sep-2019: Primary manuscript (ARNI in HFpEF.

Solomon S et al; NEJM. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa1908655)

Q2-2020 Study design publication (manuscript is

• Sep-2019: ESC: Late breaker presentation of primary

accepted in ESC Heart Failure)

Publication

results

Q3-2020 Baseline data publication

• Mar-2020: Effects across full range of EF, effects on

• Q3-2020 Primary data presentation at ESC congress

NTproBNP in HFpEF, SBP in HFpEF, Subgroups (mode

Q3/Q4-2020 Primary data publication

of death, MRA, age, gender).

56Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Entresto®- Angiotensin receptor neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI)

Study

NCT03909295 (CLCZ696D1301E1 - extension study)

NCT02924727 PARADISE-MI (CLCZ696G2301)

Indication

Heart failure chronic

Post-acute myocardial infarction

Phase

Phase 3

Phase 3

Patients

52

5,670

Primary Outcome

Number of participants with Adverse Events (AEs) and

Time to the first occurrence of a confirmed composite

endpoint (cardiovascular (CV) death, heart failure (HF)

Measures

Serious Adverse Events (SAEs)

hospitalization, or outpatient heart failure)

• Sacubitril/valsartan 50 mg, 100 mg, 200 mg bid / placebo

Arms/Intervention

• Sacubitril/valsartan 50 mg,100 mg,200 mg film coated

of ramipril/valsartan

tablets

• Ramipril 1.25 mg, 2.5 mg, and 5 mg bid / placebo of

sacubitril/valsartan / placebo for valsartan

Japanese heart failure patients (NYHA Class II-IV) with

Post-AMI patients with evidence of LV systolic dysfunction

Target Patients

preserved ejection fraction after CLCZ696D2301

and/or pulmonary congestion, with no known prior history of

(PARAGON-HF)

chronic HF

Expected Completion

Q4-2019(actual)

H1-2021

Publication

TBD

TBD

57Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

KJX839 - small interfering RNA (siRNA) inhibitor of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9)

Study

NCT03060577 ORION-3 (CKJX839A12201E1)

NCT03814187 ORION-4 (CKJX839A1KJX839B12301)

Hypercholesterolemia inc. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular

Hypercholesterolemia inc. Heterozygous Familial

Indication

Disease (ASCVD) and ASCVD risk equivalents

Hypercholesterolaemia (HeFH)

Heterozygous Familial Hypercholesterolaemia (HeFH)

Phase

Phase 2

Phase 3

Patients

~374: 284 in Group 1 and 90 in Group 2

~15,000

A composite of major adverse cardiovascular events,

LDL-C reduction at Day 210 for Group 1 subjects

defined as:

Primary Outcome

Changes in other lipids and lipoproteins and reduction of

Coronary heart disease (CHD) death;

Measures

LDL-C of more than 50% for patients that are above LDL-C

Myocardial infarction;

goal ; longer term exposure and safety.

Fatal or non-fatal ischaemic stroke; or

• Urgent coronary revascularization procedure

Arms/Intervention

Target Patients

Expected Completion

Publication

Group 1 - inclisiran 300mg sc every 6 months until day

Arm 1: every 6 month treatment KJX839 300mg (given by

720 and then on Day 810, followed by every 6 months for a

subcutaneous injection on the day of randomization, at 3

planned duration of 4 years

months and then every 6-months) for a planned median

Group 2- Evolocumab 140mg s.c. injection every 2

duration of about 5 years

weeks for 360 days, followed by inclisiran 300mg on Day

Arm 2: matching placebo (given bysubcutaneous injection

360, Day 450 and then every 6 months for a planned

on the day of randomization, at 3 months and then every 6-

duration of 4 years.

months) for a planned median duration of about 5 years.

Patients with HeFH or pre-existing atherosclerotic

Patient population with mean baseline LDL-C ≥ 100mg/dL;

cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) on background statin +/-

long- 5 year- follow-up time is designed to show best in-

ezetimibe therapy

class CV outcomes (25% benefit).

Primary endpoint: 2022

Primary endpoint: 2024

TBD

TBD

58Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

KJX839 - small interfering RNA (siRNA) inhibitor of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9)

Study

NCT03851705 ORION-5 (CKJX839A12304)

NCT03399370 ORION-8 (CKJX839A12305B)

Hypercholesterolemia inc. Homozygous Familial

Hypercholesterolemia inc. Heterozygous Familial

Indication

Hypercholesterolaemia (HeFH) and Homozygous Familial

Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)

Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)

Phase

Phase 3

Phase 3

Patients

56 randomized 2:1 inclisiran: placebo

2967 entered the study

Primary Outcome Measures

Arms/Intervention

Target Patients

LDL-C reduction at Day 150

The effect of inclisiran treatment on the proportion of

subjects achieving prespecified low density lipoprotein

Changes in PCSK9, other lipids and lipoproteins and

cholesterol(LDL-C)targets at end of study. The safety and

reduction of LDL-C of more than 20%

tolerability profile of long term use of inclisiran

  • Part 1: inclisiran 300mg on Day 1 and Day 90 or placebo

on Day 1 and Day 90

Inclisiran 300mg on day 1 (placebo patients in feeder study)

• Part 2: placebo on Day 180, inclisiran on Day 270 and

or placebo on Day 1 (inclisiran patients in feeder study )

then every 6 months for a planned duration of 2 years or

then inclisiran 300mg on Day 90 and every 6 months for a

for placebo patients in part 1 inclisiran on Day 180, Day

planned duation of 3 years

270 and then every 6 months for a planned duration of 2

years

Patients with HeFH or pre-existing atherosclerotic

Patients with HoFH

cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) on background statin +/-

ezetimibe therapy and risk equivalents. Patients from

ORION 9, 10 & 11 studies

Expected Completion

Primary endpoint: 2021

Primary endpoint: 2023

Publication

TBD

TBD

59Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

LNP023 - Factor B inhibition of the complement alternative pathway

Study

NCT03373461 (CLNP023X2203)

NCT04154787 (CLNP023D12201)

Indication

IgA nephropathy (IgAN)

Idiopathic membranous nephropathy (iMN)

Phase

Phase 2

Phase 2

Patients

146

72

Primary Outcome

Change from baseline of log transformed UPCR derived

Measures

from the 24h urine collections at Baseline and Day 90

Change from baseline of UPCR derived from 24hr urine collections at Baseline and Week 24

Arms/Intervention

Target Patients

Expected Completion

Publication

  • Placebo

• LNP023 Dose 1 - 10mg bid

• LNP023 Dose - 200mg bid

• LNP023 Dose 2 - 50mg bid

• LNP023 Dose - 50mg bid

LNP023 Dose 3

- 200mg bid

• Rituximab

LNP023 Dose 4

- 100mg bid (Part 2 only)

Patients with biopsy proven iMN who are at high risk of

Patients with biopsy-verified IgA nephropathy

disease progression defined on the basis of antibody anti-

PLA2R titre and proteinuria

H2-2021

2022

TBD

TBD

60Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

LNP023 - Factor B inhibition of the complement alternative pathway

Study

NCT03832114 (CLNP023X2202)

NCT03955445 (CLNP023B12001B)

Indication

C3 glomerulopathy (C3G)

C3 glomerulopathy (C3G)

Phase

Phase 2

Phase 2 (open-label extension)

Patients

27

27 (from ongoing Phase 2, potential patient from Ph3)

Primary Outcome Measures

Cohort A: Ratio to Baseline of UPCR to Week 12 derived from 24hr urine collection

Cohort B: Change from Baseline in C3 Deposit Score (based on immunofluorescence microscopy) at Week 12

Characterize the effect of LNP023 treatment on a composite renal response endpoint at 9 months (1. a stable or improved eGFR and, 2. a reduction in proteinuria and 3. an increase in C3 compared to the CLNP023X2202 baseline visit)

Arms/Intervention

Target Patients

Expected Completion

Publication

Increasing doses of LNP023 up to 200mg bid:

• Cohort A: Native kidney patients

• Open-label LNP023 200mg bid

• Cohort B: Kidney transplanted patients

Patients with C3 glomerulopathy

Patients with C3 glomerulopathy

H1-2021

2025

TBD

TBD

61Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

LNP023 - Factor B inhibition of the complement alternative pathway

Study

NCT03439839 (CLNP023X2201)

NCT03896152 (CLNP023X2204)

Indication

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH)

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH)

Phase

Phase 2

Phase 2

Patients

15

10

Primary Outcome Measures

Reduction of chronic hemolysis, based on LDH level at

Reduction of PNH associated hemolysis, based on

percentage of patients with 60% reduction in LDH or LDH

Week 13

below upper limit of normal up to 12 weeks of treatment.

• Cohort 1: 10 patients receiving LNP023 200mg bid, in

Arms/Intervention

addition to SoC, for 13 weeks with 3yr treatment extension period

  • Cohort 2: 5 patients receiving LNP023 50mg bid, in addition to SoC, for minimum 2 weeks with 3yr treatment extension period. Dose may be increased D15 onwards to 200mg bid if LDH not within limit of normal or reduced by at least 60% compared to Baseline.
  • Arm 1: 4wks treatment LNP023 25mg bid followed by 8wk treatment LNP023 100mg bid and 2yr extension LNP023 100mg bid
  • Arm 2: 4wks treatment LNP023 50mg bid followed by 8wk treatment LNP023 200mg bid and 2yr extension LNP023 200mg bid

Target Patients

Expected Completion

Publication

Patients with PNH, showing signs of active hemolysis

Patients with PNH, showing signs of active hemolysis, not

despite treatment with SoC (defined as an antibody with anti

treated with any other complement inhibitor less than 3

C5 activity).

months prior to study start Day 1

Primary endpoint: Q4-2020

Primary endpoint: Q4-2020

Extension period: 2023

Extension period: 2022

In preparation

TBD

62Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

TQJ230 - Antisense oligonucleotide targeting apolipoprotein(a) mRNA

Study

NCT04023552 Lp(a)HORIZON (CTQJ230A12301)

Indication

Cardiovascular risk reduction

Phase

Phase 3

Patients

7,680

Primary Outcome

Time to the first occurrence of MACE (cardiovascular death,

non-fatal MI, non-fatal stroke and urgent coronary re-

Measures

vascularization)

Arms/Intervention

TQJ230 80 mg injected monthly subcutaneously or

matched placebo

Target Patients

Patients with a history of Myocardial infarction or Ischemic

Stroke, or a clinically significant symptomatic Peripheral

Artery Disease, and Lp(a) ≥ 70 mg/dL

Expected Completion

2024

Publication

TBD

63Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Immunology, Hepatology & Dermatology

CFZ533 - Blocking, non-depleting,Fc-silent,anti-CD40 monoclonal antibody

Study

NCT03663335 CIRRUS I (CCFZ533A2201)

NCT03905525 TWINSS (CCFZ533B2201)

Indication

Kidney transplantation

Sjögren's syndrome

Phase

Phase 2B

Phase 2B

Patients

676

260

Primary Outcome Measures

Arms/Intervention

Composite event (BPAR, Graft Loss or Death) over 12

Change in EULAR Sjögren's syndrome Disease Activity

months post-transplantation and post conversion (for

Index (ESSDAI) score and EULAR Sjögren's syndrome

maintenance cohort)

Patient Reported Index (ESSPRI) score

• Two cohorts: de novo TX and maintenance

• Three dose arms of CFZ533

• Test Arms: CFZ533 + MMF + corticosteroids

• Placebo

• Standard of Care: TAC + MMF + corticosteroids

Target Patients

Kidney transplant recipients

Patients with Sjögren's syndrome

Expected Completion

2022

2022

Publication

Manuscript of PoC trial to be submitted in Q1-2020

Manuscript of PoC trial published in The Lancet-

Rheumatology January 23, 2020

65Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

CFZ533 - Blocking, non-depleting,Fc-silent,anti-CD40 monoclonal antibody

Study

NCT03781414 CONTRAIL I (CCFZ533A2202)

Indication

Liver transplantation

Phase

Phase 2

Patients

128

Primary Outcome

Proportion of patients with composite event (BPAR, Graft

Measures

Loss or Death) over 12 months

• Control/Standard of Care: TAC + MMF + Corticosteroids

Arms/Intervention

• CFZ533 dose A + MMF + Corticosteroids

• CFZ533 dose B + MMF + Corticosteroids

Target Patients

Expected Completion

Publication

Liver transplant recipients

2023

TBD

66Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Cosentyx®- Anti IL-17

Study

NCT03504852 (CAIN457A2324)

NCT03589885 MATURE (CAIN457A2325)

Indication

Psoriasis

Psoriasis

Phase

Phase 3B

Phase 3

Patients

331

122

Primary Outcome

PASI 90 response and IGA mod 2011 0 or 1 response after

PASI 75 response and IGA mod 2011 0 or 1 response after

Measures

16 weeks of treatment

12 weeks of treatment

Arms/Intervention

Target Patients

Expected Completion

Publication

Secukinumab 300 mg every 2 weeks after weekly doses

Secukinumab 2 mL (300 mg) auto-injector

till Week 4

Secukinumab 2 x 1 mL (150 mg each) prefilled syringe

Secukinumab 300 mg every 4 weeks after weekly doses

Placebo 2 mL auto-injector

till Week 4

Placebo 2 x 1 mL prefilled syringe

Subjects (≥90kg) with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis

Subjects with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis

Q3-2020

Q4-2020

TBD

TBD

67Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Cosentyx®- Anti IL-17

Study

NCT02471144 (CAIN457A2310)

NCT03668613 (CAIN457A2311)

Indication

Psoriasis

Psoriasis

Phase

Phase 3

Phase 3

Patients

162

84

Primary Outcome

Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75 response and

Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75 response and

Investigators' Global Assessment (IGA) 0 or 1 response at

Investigators' Global Assessment (IGA) 0 or 1 response at

Measures

week 12

week 12

Secukinumab low dose

Arms/Intervention

Secukinumab high dose

Secukinumab low dose

Placebo

Secukinumab high dose

Etanercept (comparator)

Target Patients

Patients from 6 to less than 18 years of age with severe

Pediatric patients of age 6 to <18 years, with moderate to

chronic plaque psoriasis

severe plaque psoriasis

Expected Completion

2023

2023

Publication

TBD

TBD

68Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Cosentyx®- Anti IL-17

Study

NCT03066609 (CAIN457A2318)

Indication

Psoriasis

Phase

Phase 3

Patients

543

Primary Outcome

Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75 response and

Measures

Investigators' Global Assessment (IGA) 0 or 1 response at

week 12

Arms/Intervention

Target Patients

Expected Completion

Publication

  • Secukinumab 300 mg
  • Secukinumab 150 mg
  • Placebo

Patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque-type psoriasis with or without psoriatic arthritis comorbidity

Q1-2019(actual)

  • Week 16 results: Poster presented at: 2019 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting,
  • March1-5, 2019, Washington, D.C.
  • 52-weekresults: Poster at EADV 2019, Madrid 9-13 October, 2019
  • Manuscript Publication under assessment

69Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Cosentyx®- Anti IL-17

Study

NCT03031782 (CAIN457F2304)

NCT03769168 (CAIN457F2304E1 - extension study)

Indication

Psoriatic arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis

Phase

Phase 3

Phase 3

Patients

80

64

Primary Outcome

Time to 33 flares

Number of participants with JIA ACR30 response

Measures

Arms/Intervention

Secukinumab (pre-filled syringe) 75 mg

Secukinumab 75 mg/0.5 ml

Placebo

Secukinumab 150 mg/1.0 ml

Target Patients

Juvenile idiopathic arthritis subtypes of psoriatic and

Patients with juvenile idiopathic arthritis subtypes of juvenile

enthesitis-related arthritis

psoriatic arthritis and enthesitis related arthritis

Expected Completion

H1-2021

2025

Publication

TBD

TBD

70Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Cosentyx®- Anti IL-17

Study

NCT01892436 FUTURE 1 extension (CAIN457F2306E1)

NCT01649375 MEASURE 2 (CAIN457F2310)

Indication

Psoriatic arthritis

Ankylosing spondylitis

Phase

Phase 3

Phase 3

Patients

460

219

Primary Outcome

Proportion of subjects that have a positive clinical response

Assessment of SpondyloArthritis International Society /

to treatment (individual improvement) in disease activity

Measures

ASAS 20 response

according to ACR20 (or ACR50 or ACR 70)

Secukinumab 75 mg

Secukinumab 75 mg

Arms/Intervention

Secukinumab 150 mg

Secukinumab 150 mg

Placebo

Target Patients

Patients with active psoriatic arthritis

Patients with active ankylosing spondylitis

Expected Completion

2018(actual)

2018(actual)

• 3 year results: ACR 2016; Mease PJ et al. Arthritis

• Primary 52 week results: Baeten D & Sieper J, et al. N

Rheumatol. 2016; 68 (suppl 10)

Engl J Med 2015;373:2534-48

3 years results: Manuscript published in September

2 year results: Marzo-Ortega, et al. Arthritis Care Res

2018 (Mease PJ, et al. RMD Open 2018;4:e000723.

2017 Feb 24. doi: - 10.1002/acr.23233

doi:10.1136/rmdopen-2018-000723)

3 year results: Marzo-Ortega, et al. RMD 2017

Publication

5 year results: Philip J. Mease, Arthur Kavanaugh,

5 year results: EULAR 2019; Marzo-Ortega H, et al.

Andreas Reimold, et al. "Secukinumab Provides

FRI0379. Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases

Sustained Improvements in the Signs and Symptoms of

2019;78:873.

Psoriatic Arthritis: Final 5year Results from the Phase 3

5 year results; manuscript accepted and to be published

FUTURE 1 Study." ACR Open Rheumatology. November

in Q2-2020

14, 2019. https://doi.org/10.1002/acr2.11097

71Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Cosentyx®- Anti IL-17

Study

NCT01752634 FUTURE 2 (CAIN457F2312)

NCT02008916 MEASURE 3 (CAIN457F2314)

Indication

Psoriatic arthritis

Ankylosing spondylitis

Phase

Phase 3

Phase 3

Patients

399

222

Primary Outcome

Proportion of subjects achieving American College of

Assessment of Spondyloarthritis International Society

Measures

Rheumatology 20 (ACR20) response criteria

criteria / ASAS 20 response

Secukinumab (AIN457) 150 mg s.c.

Secukinumab 10 mg/kg / 300 mg

Secukinumab (AIN457) 75 mg s.c.

Arms/Intervention

Secukinumab 10 mg/kg / 150 mg

Secukinumab (AIN457) 300 mg s.c.

Placebo

Placebo s.c.

Target Patients

Patients with active psoriatic arthritis

Patients with active ankylosing spondylitis

Expected Completion

2019(actual)

2018(actual)

• 16 weeks results: PANLAR congress in Apr-2016

Primary results: McInnes IB, et al. Lancet.

52 weeks results: Pavelka et al. Arthritis Research &

Therapy 2017

2015;386:1137-46

2 year results: Presented at ACR in Nov-2017

Publication

2 years results: McInnes et al, Rheumatology

3 year (EOS) results: To be presented (ORAL) at

2017;56:1993-2003

PANLAR April 2019

5 years: published Lancet Rheumatology in March 2020

• 3 year (EOS) manuscript published in ACR Open

Rheumatology in January 2020

72Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Cosentyx®- Anti IL-17

Study

NCT02745080 EXCEED (CAIN457F2366)

Indication

Psoriatic arthritis

Phase

Phase 3

Patients

850

Primary Outcome

American College of Rheumatology 20 (ACR20) response

Measures

Arms/Intervention

Secukinumab 300 mg s.c.

• Adalimumab 40 mg s.c.

Target Patients

Patients with active psoriatic arthritis

Expected Completion

Q1-2020

Publication

Manuscript will be published in Apr-2020

73Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Cosentyx®- Anti IL-17

Study

NCT02696031 PREVENT (CAIN457H2315)

NCT03259074 SURPASS (CAIN457K2340)

Indication

Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis

Ankylosing spondylitis

Phase

Phase 3

Phase 3

Patients

555

837

Primary Outcome

The proportion of participants who achieved an ASAS 40

No radiographic structural progression as measured by

response (Assessment of SpondyloArthritis International

modified Stoke Ankylosing Spondylitis Spine Score

Measures

Society criteria);

(mSASSS)

Secukinumab 150 mg load

Secukinumab 150/300 mg

Arms/Intervention

Secukinumab 150 mg no load

Adalimumab biosimilar 40 mg

Placebo

Target Patients

Patients with non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis

Patients with active ankylosing spondylitis

Expected Completion

Week 52: Q3-2019(actual); Final: H1-2021

2022

• Abstract (16 week results) submitted as a late breaker to

Publication

ACR 2019

TBD

Manuscript submitted in Mar-2020

74Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Cosentyx®- Anti IL-17

Study

NCT03713619 SUNSHINE (CAIN457M2301)

NCT04179175 (CAIN457M2301E1)

Indication

Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS)

Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS)

Phase

Phase 3

Phase 3

Patients

471

745

Primary Outcome

Proportion of participants with Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Proportion of patients with Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical

Measures

clinical response (HiSCR)

Response (HiSCR)

• Secukinumab 300 mg every 2 weeks

Arms/Intervention

Secukinumab 300 mg every 4 weeks

Secukinumab 300 mg every 2 weeks

Placebo (every 2 weeks)

Secukinumab 300 mg every 4 weeks

Placebo (every 4 weeks)

Patients with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa

Target Patients

Patients with moderate to severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa

completing either of the core trials AIN457M2301 (NCT

0313632) or AIN567M2302 (NCT03713619)

Expected Completion

H2-2021

2025

Publication

Preliminary results in EADV (most likely) in 2021

TBD

75Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Cosentyx®- Anti IL-17

Study

NCT03713632 SUNRISE (CAIN457M2302)

Indication

Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS)

Phase

Phase 3

Patients

471

Primary Outcome

Proportion of patients with Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical

Measures

Response (HiSCR)

• Secukinumab 300 mg every 2 weeks

Arms/Intervention

Secukinumab 300 mg every 4 weeks

Placebo (every 2 weeks)

Placebo (every 4 weeks)

Target Patients

Expected Completion

Subjects with moderate to severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa

H2-2021

Publication

Preliminary results in EADV (most likely) in 2021

76Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Cosentyx®- Anti IL-17

Study

NCT04156620 INVIGORATE-1 (CAIN457P12301)

NCT04209205 INVIGORATE-2 (CAIN457P12302)

Indication

Axial spondyloarthritis

Axial spondyloarthritis

Phase

Phase 3

Phase 3

Patients

500

380

Primary Outcome

The proportion of subjects achieving an ASAS40

The proportion of subjects achieving American College of

(Assessment of SpondyloArthritis International Society

Measures

Rheumatology 50 (ACR50) response criteria

criteria) response

Arms/Intervention

Secukinumab intravenous (i.v.) regimen

Secukinumab intravenous (i.v.) regimen

Placebo intravenous (i.v.) regimen

Placebo intravenous (i.v.) regimen

Target Patients

Patients with active axial spondyloarthritis

Patients with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) despite current

or previous NSAID, DMARD and/or anti-TNF therapy

Expected Completion

2022

2022

Publication

TBD

TBD

77Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Ilaris®- Anti IL-1β

Study

NCT02296424 (CACZ885G2306)

Indication

SJIA - Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

Phase

Phase 3B/4

Patients

182

Proportion of patients in clinical remission on

Primary Outcome

canakinumab who are able to remain in remission

following canakinumab dose tapering (reduced

Measures

canakinumab dose or prolonged canakinumab dosing

interval)

Arms/Intervention

Canakinumab dose reduction

Canakinumab dose interval prolongation

Target Patients

Patients with Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (SJIA)

(Pediatric)

Expected Completion

2018(actual)

• Remission & flexible dosing - presented at ISSAID &

Publication

EULAR in Q2-2019

• Planned manuscript in 2019: Remission & flexible

dosing submitted in Q4-2019

78Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

LJN452 - FXR Agonist

Study

NCT02855164 (CLJN452A2202)

NCT04065841 ELIVATE (CLJN452D12201C)

Indication

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)

Phase

Phase 2

Phase 2

Patients

345

210

Adverse event profile of different doses; determine the dose

relationship of LJN452 on markers of hepatic inflammation

Proportion of patients with resolution of NASH and no

Primary Outcome

in NASH (ALT and AST); determine dose-response

worsening of fibrosis OR improvement in fibrosis by at least

Measures

relationship of LJN452 on liver fat content by changes in

one stage without worsening of NASH at Week 48

quantitative MRI; determine effect of LJN452 on liver fibrosis

compared with baseline

by biopsy

• Arm A: combination therapytropifexor + licogliflozin

• Arm B: tropifexor monotherapytropifexor (+ licogliflozin

Arms/Intervention

Multiple LJN452 doses and placebo

placebo)

• Arm C: licogliflozin monotherapylicogliflozin (+ tropifexor

placebo)

Target Patients

Patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)

Adult patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)

and liver fibrosis

Expected Completion

Q2-2020

2022

• Primary (interim) data abstract submitted to AASLD in

Publication

Q3-2019

Planned in H1-2023

Manuscript to be submitted in Q4-2020

79Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

LOU064 - Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor

Study

NCT03926611 (CLOU064A2201)

NCT04109313 (CLOU064A2201E1)

Indication

Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU)

Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU)

Phase

Phase 2

Phase 2

Patients

308

250

Primary Outcome Measures

Change from baseline in weekly Urticaria Activity Score (UAS7) at Week

Long-term safety and tolerability

4

Arm 1 Low dose of LOU064 orally in the morning (once daily) and

matching placebo in the evening from Day 1 to 85

Arm 2 Medium dose of LOU064 orally in the morning (once daily) and

matching placebo in the evening from Day 1 to 85

Arms/Intervention

Arm 3 High dose of LOU064 orally in the morning (once daily) and

Selected dose of LOU064 taken orally twice a day

matching placebo in the evening from Day 1 to 85

(morning and evening) from day 1 to week 52

• Arm 4 Low dose of LOU064 orally, twice daily from Day 1 to 85

• Arm 5 Medium dose of LOU064 orally, twice daily from Day 1 to 85

• Arm 6 High dose of LOU064 orally, twice daily from Day 1 to 85

Placebo arm Matching placebo, orally, twice daily from Day 1 to 85

Target Patients

Adults with CSU inadequately controlled by H1-antihistamines

Patients with CSU who have participated in preceding

studies with LOU064

Expected Completion

Q3-2020

2022

Publication

TBD

TBD

80Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

LJC242 - FXR agonist + CCR2/CCR5 inhibitor

Study

NCT03517540 TANDEM (CLJC242A2201J)

Indication

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis

Phase

Phase 2

Patients

193

Primary Outcome

• Evaluation of safety and tolerability of combination

Measures

therapy (tropifexor + cenicriviroc) by monitoring adverse

event profile, vital signs and laboratory parameters

Arms/Intervention

Target Patients

Expected Completion

Publication

  • Tropifexor
  • Cenicriviroc
  • Tropifexor + cenicriviroc

Adult patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and liver fibrosis

Q4-2020

Manuscript to be submitted in H1-2021

81Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

QGE031 - Anti-IgE

Study

NCT02477332 (CQGE031C2201)

NCT02649218 (CQGE031C2201E1)

Indication

Chronic spontaneous urticaria / Chronic idiopathic urticaria

Chronic spontaneous urticaria / Chronic idiopathic urticaria

Phase

Phase 2B

Phase 2B

Patients

382

226

Primary Outcome

Establish dose-response relationship of QGE031 with respect

Long-term safety; number of participants with treatment-

Measures

to achievement of complete hives response at week 12

emergent adverse events

Ligelizumab 24mg q4wks for 20 weeks

Ligelizumab 72mg q4wks for 20 weeks

Arms/Intervention

Ligelizumab 240mg q4wks for 20 weeks

Ligelizumab 240 mg q4wks open label for 52 weeks

• Ligelizumab 120mg single dose

Omalizumab 300mg q4wks for 20 weeks

Placebo q 4wks for 20 weeks

Adult patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria inadequately

Adult patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria inadequately

controlled with H1-antihistamines at approved or increased

Target Patients

controlled with H1-antihistamines at approved or increased

doses, alone or in combination with H2-antihistamines or

doses, alone or in combination with H2-antihistamines or

leukotriene receptor antagonists.

leukotriene receptor antagonists.

Expected Completion

2017(actual)

2019(actual)

• Primary results: Presented at EAACI 2018, EADV 2018,

• Primary results: AAD 2019;

• Secondary results presented in 2019 at: AAD, EAACI,

and GUF 2018; NEJM publication (3 Oct 2019);

WCD, EADV, PAAM, ACAAI, UCARE

• Secondary results presented in 2019 at: AAD, EAACI,

Publication

• Exploratory results presented/ planned in 2020: AAAAI,

WCD, EADV, PAAM, ACAAI, UCARE.

EAACI, EADV, ACAAI; Encoring all at GUF

Exploratory results presented/ planned in 2020: AAAAI,

• 5 Manuscripts 2020: core results extension; time to loss

EAACI, EADV, ACAAI; Encoring all at GUF

response, fast response; angioedema; data visualization

82Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

QGE031 - Anti-IgE

Study

NCT03437278 (CQGE031C2202)

Indication

Chronic spontaneous urticarial / Chronic idiopathic urticaria

Phase

Phase 2

Patients

48

Primary Outcome

Change in the 7 day Urticaria Activity Score (UAS7)

Measures

• Ligelizumab high dose q4wks for 24 weeks

Arms/Intervention

Ligelizumab low dose q4wks for 24 weeks

Placebo / ligelizumab high dose q4wks for 8 / 16 weeks

Target Patients

Expected Completion

Adolescents from 12 to <18 years of age, with chronic spontaneous urticaria

H2-2021

• Study design was presented at PAAM (Peds Allergy &

Asthma Meeting) and at UCARE meeting 2019

Publication

Primary results to be presented in 2022 (e.g. EAACI,

PAAM, EADV)

Manuscript to be submitted in 2022

83Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

QGE031 - Anti-IgE

Study

NCT03580369 Pearl 1 (CQGE031C2302)

NCT03580356 Pearl 2 (CQGE031C2303)

Indication

Chronic spontaneous urticaria

Chronic spontaneous urticaria

Phase

Phase 3

Phase 3

Patients

1,050

1,050

Primary Outcome

Absolute change from baseline in UAS7 (Urticaria Activity

Absolute change from baseline in UAS7 (Urticaria Activity

Measures

Score) at week 12

Score) at week 12

Ligelizumab dose A q4w for 52 weeks

Ligelizumab dose A q4w for 52 weeks

Ligelizumab dose B q4w for 52 weeks

Ligelizumab dose B q4w for 52 weeks

Arms/Intervention

Omalizumab 300 mg q4w for 52 weeks

Omalizumab 300 mg q4w for 52 weeks

Placebo q4w from randomization to wk20, then

Placebo q4w from randomization to wk20, then

ligelizumab dose B from wk24 to wk52

ligelizumab dose B from wk24 to wk52

Target Patients

Adolescents and adults with chronic spontaneous urticaria

Adolescents and adults with chronic spontaneous urticaria

inadequately controlled with H1-antihistamines

inadequately controlled with H1-antihistamines

Expected Completion

H2-2021

H2-2021

• Study design presented at UCARE 2018

Publication

• 2020: C2302E1 extension study (NCT04210843) design EAACI

• Primary results to be presented in 2022 (e.g. EAACI, PAAM, EADV)

Manuscript to be submitted in 2022

84Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

VAY736 - Fully human IgG1/κ anti-BAFF-R mAb

Study

NCT02962895 (CVAY736A2201)

NCT03217422 AMBER (CVAY736B2201)

Indication

Primary Sjögren's syndrome

Autoimmune hepatitis

Phase

Phase 2B

Phase 2/3

Patients

180

80

Primary Outcome

Safety and efficacy of VAY736 in primary Sjögren's

Alanine aminotransferase (ALT) normalization

Measures

syndrome (pSS)

Arms/Intervention

VAY736

• VAY736

Placebo

• Placebo control with conversion to active VAY736

Target Patients

Patients with moderate to severe primary Sjögren's

Autoimmune hepatitis patients with incomplete response or

syndrome (pSS)

intolerant to standard treatment of care

Expected Completion

Q2-2020

2023

Publication

Manuscript to be submitted in 2020

TBD

85Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

ZPL389 - H4 receptor antagonist

Study

NCT03517566 ZEST (CZPL389A2203)

NCT03948334 ZESTExt (CZPL389A2203E1 - extension

study)

Indication

Atopic dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis

Phase

Phase 2

Phase 2

Patients

360

360

Primary Outcome

IGA (Investigator's global assessment) response at week 16

Frequency of Adverse Events (AEs) and Serious Adverse

Measures

Events (SAEs)

ZPL389 dose 1

ZPL389 Dose 1 + Topical Corticosteroids (TCS) and /or

ZPL389 dose 2

Topical Calcineurin Inhibitors (TCI)

Arms/Intervention

ZPL389 dose 3

ZPL389 Dose 2 + Topical Corticosteroids (TCS) and /or

ZPL389 dose 4

Topical Calcineurin Inhibitors (TCI)

Placebo

Target Patients

Patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis

Adult patients with atopic dermatitis

Expected Completion

H1-2021

2023

Publication

TBD

TBD

86Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Neuroscience

Aimovig®- CGRP receptor antagonist

Study

NCT03096834 LIBERTY (CAMG334A2301)

NCT03333109 EMPOWER (CAMG334A2302)

Indication

Migraine

Migraine

Phase

Phase 3

Phase 3

Patients

246

900

Primary Outcome

Percentage of patients with a 50% response in the reduction

Change from baseline in monthly migraine days at the last

Measures

of Monthly Migraine Days (MMD)

month (Month 3) of the double-blind treatment period

Subcutaneous injection of AMG334 (erenumab)

AMG334 (erenumab) Dose 1

Arms/Intervention

AMG334 (erenumab) Dose 2

Subcutaneous injection of placebo

Placebo

Target Patients

Adult episodic migraine patients who have failed prophylactic

Adult episodic migraine patients

migraine treatments

Expected Completion

2017 DBT phase (actual); H1-2021 OLE phase (final DBL)

Q2-2020

• Planned for Q1-2020 (Neurology): PROs and

prespecified subgroup analysis (DBT phase)

Publication

• Planned for Q2-2020: 1Y OLE

Planned for H2-2020

• Planned for Q4 2020: 2Y OLE - TBC. Potentially

abstract only

88Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Aimovig®- CGRP receptor antagonist

Study

NCT03867201 DRAGON (CAMG334A2304)

Indication

Migraine

Phase

Phase 3

Patients

550

Primary Outcome

Change from baseline in monthly migraine days during the

Measures

last 4 weeks of the 12-week treatment period

Arms/Intervention

• Subcutaneous injection of AMG334 (erenumab) 70 mg

• Subcutaneous injection of placebo

Target Patients

Adult chronic migraine patients

Expected Completion

2022 DBT phase; 2024 OLE phase

Publication

Planned in Q4-2023 (DBT)

89Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Gilenya®- S1P-R modulator

Study

NCT01633112 ASSESS (CFTY720D2312)

Indication

Relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS)

Phase

Phase 3B

Patients

1,064

Primary Outcome

Comparison of 2 doses (0.25 mg and 0.5 mg) of fingolimod

to glatiramer acetate (20 mg) in reducing the annualized

Measures

relapse rate up to 12 months

• Fingolimod 0.5 mg orally

Arms/Intervention

Fingolimod 0.25mg orally

• Copaxone®20 mg s.c.

Target Patients

Patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis

Expected Completion

2018(actual)

• Primary data presentation at AAN in 2019

Publication

Primary manuscript submitted in February 2020,

publication expected by Jun-2020

90Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

LMI070 - SMN2 RNA splice modulator

Study

NCT02268552 (CLMI070X2201)

Indication

Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy

Phase

Phase 1/2

Patients

39

Primary Outcome

Number of participants with adverse events (AEs), serious

Measures

adverse events (SAEs) and deaths

Branaplam oral, once weekly:

• Part 1: 5 ascending doses

Arms/Intervention

• Part 2: 2 different dose levels

• Part 3: patients continue on initial dose assigned in Part

1 or Part 2

Target Patients

Patients with type 1 spinal muscular atrophy

Expected Completion

Q3-2020 (Part 2)

Publication

TBD

91Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Mayzent ®- S1P-R modulator

Study

NCT01665144 -EXPAND (CBAF312A2304)

Indication

Secondary progressive multiple sclerosis

Phase

Phase 3

Patients

1,652

Primary Outcome Measures

The delay in time to confirmed disability progression as

measured by EDSS (Expanded Disability Status Scale)

Arms/Intervention

Target Patients

Expected Completion

Publication

  • BAF312(5-day titration: 0.25mg to 1.25mg; Maintenance
    dose: 2mg (day 6))
  • Placebo

Patients with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis

Core in 2016/Extension in 2023

The Lancet Neurology, Volume 39, No.10127, p1237-1330, March 2018

92Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

OMB157 - Anti-CD20

Study

NCT02792218 Asclepios I (COMB157G2301)

NCT02792231 Asclepios II (COMB157G2302)

Indication

Multiple sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis

Phase

Phase 3

Phase 3

Patients

900

900

Primary Outcome

Annualized Relapse Rate (ARR) - number of confirmed

Annualized Relapse Rate (ARR) - number of confirmed

relapses in a year calculated based on cumulative number

relapses in a year calculated based on cumulative number

Measures

of relapses by patient adjusted for time-in-study by patient

of relapses by patient adjusted for time-in-study by patient

Arms/Intervention

Ofatumumab subcutaneous

Ofatumumab subcutaneous

Teriflunomide oral

Teriflunomide oral

Target Patients

Patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis

Patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis

Expected Completion

Q3-2019(actual)

Q3-2019(actual)

Publication

Primary manuscript planned in H1-2020

Primary manuscript planned in H1-2020

93Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

OMB157 - Anti-CD20

Study

NCT03249714 APOLITOS (COMB157G1301)

NCT03650114 ALITHIOS (COMB157G2399)

Indication

Multiple sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis

Phase

Phase 2

Phase 3

Patients

60

2010

Primary Outcome

Reduced cumulative number of Gd-enhanced T1 lesions

Evaluate the long-term safety and tolerability of ofatumumab

across 4 MRI scans at week 12, 16, 20 and 24 (ofatumumab

20 mg subcutaneous (sc) once every 4 (q4) weeks in

Measures

vs placebo)

subjects with RMS from the first dose of ofatumumab

Arms/Intervention

Ofatumumab 20 mg subcutaneous injections

• Ofatumumab 20 mg every 4 weeks

Placebo

Target Patients

Patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis

Patients with relapsing MS

Expected Completion

Q1-2020(actual)

2025

Publication

TBD

TBD

94Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Zolgensma®- SMN1 gene replacement therapy

Study

NCT03461289 STRIVE-EU(CL-302)

NCT03306277 STRIVE (CL-303)

Indication

Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy

Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy

Phase

Phase 3

Phase 3

Patients

33

22

Primary Outcome

• Achievement of independent sitting for at least 30

Proportion of participants sitting without support

seconds

Measures

• Event-free survival

Arms/Intervention

Open-label,single-arm,single-dose, intravenous

Open-label,single-arm,single-dose, intravenous

Target Patients

Patients with spinal muscular atrophy Type 1

Patients with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1

Expected Completion

H2-2020

Q4-2019(actual)

Publication

ICNMD 2020, Manuscript planned H1-2021

MDA 2020, Manuscript planned H2-2020

95Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Zolgensma®- SMN1 gene replacement therapy

Study

NCT03505099 SPR1NT (CL-304)

NCT03837184 STRIVE Asia Pacific (CL-306)

Indication

Spinal muscular atrophy

Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy

Phase

Phase 3

Phase 3

Patients

30

6

• [2 copies of SMN2] Percentage of participants achieving

functional independent sitting for at least 30 seconds at

Primary Outcome

any visit

Proportion of participants sitting without support

Measures

• [3 copies of SMN2] Percentage of participants achieving

the ability to stand without support for at least 3 seconds

at any visit

Arms/Intervention

Open-label,single-arm,single-dose, intravenous

Open-label,single-arm,single-dose, intravenous

Target Patients

Pre-symptomatic patients with spinal muscular atrophy and

Patients with spinal muscular atrophy Type 1

multiple copies SMN2

Expected Completion

H2-2021

H2-2021

Publication

MDA 2020 (interim)

TBD

96Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Zolgensma®- SMN1 gene replacement therapy

Study

NCT03381729 STRONG (CL-102)

Indication

Type 2 spinal muscular atrophy

Phase

Phase 1

Patients

51

Primary Outcome

Safety and tolerability, incidence of adverse events

Proportion of patients achieving Standing Milestone

Measures

• Change in Hammersmith Functional Motor Scale

Arms/Intervention

Open-label,single-arm,single-dose, intrathecal

Target Patients

Patients with spinal muscular atrophy with 3 copies of SMN2

Expected Completion

Q4-2019 [Cohort B] (actual)

Publication

MDA 2020, Manuscript planned for 2H 2020

97Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Oncology

ABL001 - Specific, allosteric Bcr-Abl kinase inhibitor

Study

NCT03106779 ASCEMBL (CABL001A2301)

Indication

Phase

Patients

Primary Outcome Measures

Arms/Intervention

Target Patients

Expected Completion

Publication

Chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML)

Phase 3

233

Major Molecular Response (MMR) rate at 24 weeks

  • ABL001 40 mg bid
  • Bosutinib 500 mg

Patients with chronic myelogenous leukemia in chronic phase, previously treated with 2 or more tyrosine kinase inhibitors

Q3-2020

  • Manuscript submissionQ4-2020
  • Abstract submission to congressQ3-2020

99Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

ACZ885 - IL-1β inhibitor

Study

NCT03447769 CANOPY-A (CACZ885T2301)

NCT03631199 CANOPY-1 (CACZ885U2301)

Indication

Adjuvant NSCLC

1stLine Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Phase

Phase 3

Phase 3

Patients

1,500

627

Primary Outcome Measures

Arms/Intervention

Target Patients

• Safety run-in part: Incidence of dose limiting toxicities

Disease free survival (primary), overall survival (key

Double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled part:

secondary)

Progression free survival (PFS)

Overall survival (OS)

Canakinumab 200mg q3w sc for 18 cycles

Canakinumab or matching placebo in combination with

pembrolizumab and platinum-based doublet

Placebo q3w sc for 18 cycles

chemotherapy

Patients with:

Patients with

High-risk NSCLC (AJCC/UICC v.8 stage II-IIIA and IIIB

Histologically confirmed Stage IIIB, IV NSCLC with no

(T>5cm N2)) after complete resection and standard of

prior systemic anticancer therapy

care adjuvant cisplatin-based chemotherapy

Squamous and non-squamous NSCLC

All histologies

• No EGFR mutation and ALK rearrangement

Expected Completion

Interim Analysis: 2022; Final: 2023

Interim Analysis: Q4-2020 (PFS); Final: 2022 (OS)

Johnson B et al. Presented at AACR-NCI-EORTC 2019

Publication

TBD

(safety run-in)

Manuscript submission Q4-2020 (safety run-in)

Abstract submission to congress H1-2021

100Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

ACZ885 - IL1β inhibitor

Study

NCT03626545 CANOPY-2 (CACZ885V2301)

Indication

Phase

Patients

Primary Outcome Measures

Arms/Intervention

Target Patients

Expected Completion

Publication

2nd/ 3rdLine Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Phase 3

240

  • Safetyrun-in part: Incidence of dose limiting toxicities
  • Double-blind,randomized, placebo-controlled part: Overall Survival
  • canakinumab in combination with docetaxel
  • canakinumabmatching-placebo in combination with docetaxel

Patients with:

  • Stage IIIB or IV NSCLCwithout EGFR, ALK,ROS-1 or B- RAF mutation
  • Previously treated with platinum therapy and PD(L)1- inhibitor

H1-2021

Abstract submission to congress H1-2021

101Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

BYL719 - Alpha-specific PI3K inhibitor

Study

NCT02437318 SOLAR-1 (CBYL719C2301)

Indication

HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer with PIK3CA mutation

Phase

Phase 3

Patients

572

Primary Outcome

Progression-free survival (PFS) for patients with PIK3CA

Measures

mutant status

Arms/Intervention

• Fulvestrant 500 mg + alpelisib 300 mg

• Fulvestrant 500 mg + placebo

Men and postmenopausal women with hormone receptor

Target Patients

positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer which

progressed on or after aromatase inhibitor treatment

Expected Completion

2018(actual)

• Andre F, et al. Presentation at ESMO 2018

Publication

• Andre et al. Manuscript N Engl J Med 2019;380:1929-

1940.

102Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Exjade®- Iron chelation of bis-hydroxy-phenyl triazole type

Study

NCT00940602 TELESTO (CICL670A2302)

Indication

Iron overload

Phase

Phase 2

Patients

224

Primary Outcome

To compare deferasirox to placebo with regard to event-free

survival in low and int-1 risk MDS patient with transfusional

Measures

iron overload

Arms/Intervention

Deferasirox, iron chelator

Placebo

Target Patients

Patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (low/int-1 risk) and

transfusional iron overload

Expected Completion

2018(actual)

• Angelucci E, et al. Presentation at ASH 2018

Publication

Angelucci E, et al. Manuscript Ann Intern Med 2020 Mar

24 [Online ahead of print]

103Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

INC280 - MET Inhibitor

Study

NCT02414139 (CINC280A2201)

Indication

EGFR Wild-type, ALK negative advanced Non-small Cell

Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Phase

Phase 2

Patients

364

Primary Outcome

Overall Response Rate (ORR)

Measures

Pre-treated pts. with MET GCN: ≥ 6; ≥ 4 and < 6; < 4

• Pre-treated pts. with MET mutations regardless of

cMET GCN as second or third line

Arms/Intervention

Treatment-naïve pts. with MET dysregulation

Pre-treated pts with MET dysregulation - second line

• Treatment-naïve pts with cMET mutations regardless of cMET GCN

Target Patients

Expected Completion

Publication

Adult patients with EGFR wild-type (wt), ALK-negative advanced/ metastatic NSCLC with either MET amplification or MET mutations

2019(actual)

  • Wolf J, et al. Presented at ASCO 2019
  • Wolf J, et al. Manuscript submittedQ1-2020

104Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Jakavi®- JAK1/2 inhibitor

Study

NCT02913261 REACH2 (CINC424C2301)

NCT03112603 REACH3 (CINC424D2301)

Indication

Steroid-refractory acute graft vs. host disease (SR aGVHD)

Steroid-refractory chronic graft vs. host disease (SR cGVHD)

Phase

Phase 3

Phase 3

Patients

310

330

Primary Outcome

Overall Response Rate (ORR) at 28 Days

Overall Response Rate (ORR) at 183 Days

Measures

Arms/Intervention

Ruxolitinib 10mg bid

Ruxolitinib 10mg bid

Best available therapy (BAT)

Best available therapy (BAT)

Target Patients

Patients with SR aGVHD

Patients with SR cGVHD

Expected Completion

2019(actual)

Interim Analysis: 2019(actual); Final: Q3-2020

• Zeiser R, et al. Manuscript N Engl J Med (accepted Q1-

Publication

2020, not yet published)

Manuscript submission in H2-2020

• Zeiser R, et al. Abstract accepted for presentation at

Abstract submission to congress in H2-2020

EBMT Q3-2020

105Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Jakavi®- JAK1/2 inhibitor

Study

NCT03491215 REACH4 (CINC424F12201)

NCT04097821 ADORE (CINC424H12201)

Indication

Acute graft versus host disease

Myelofibrosis

Phase

Phase 2

Phase 1/2

Patients

45

130

Primary Outcome Measures

Arms/Intervention

Target Patients

Expected Completion

Publication

• Measurement of PK parameters

• Incidence of dose limiting toxicities within the first 2

cycles

• Overall Response Rate (ORR)

• Response rate at the end of cycle 6

Ruxolitinib

• Ruxolitinib

Ruxolitinib+Siremadlin

Ruxolitinib+Crizanlizumab

Ruxolitinib+MBG453

Pediatric patients with grade II-IV acute graft vs. host disease

Patients with Myelofibrosis (MF)

after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

2023

2024

TBD

TBD

106Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Kisqali®- CDK 4/6 inhibitor

Study

NCT03701334 NATALEE (CLEE011O12301C)

Indication

Adjuvant treatment of hormone receptor (HR)-positive,

HER2-negative, early breast cancer (EBC)

Phase

Phase 3

Patients

~4,000

Primary Outcome

Invasive Disease-Free Survival for using STEEP criteria

(Standardized Definitions for Efficacy End Points in adjuvant

Measures

breast cancer trials)

Arms/Intervention

Ribociclib + endocrine therapy

Endocrine therapy

Pre and postmenopausal women and men with HR-positive,

Target Patients

HER2-negative EBC, after adequate surgical resection, who

are eligible for adjuvant endocrine therapy

Expected Completion

Interim Analysis: H1-2021;Final: H2-2022

Publication

TBD

107Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Kymriah®- CAR-T therapy

Study

NCT02445248 JULIET (CCTL019C2201)

NCT03568461 ELARA (CCTL019E2202)

Indication

Relapsed / refractory DLBCL

Relapsed / refractory follicular lymphoma (FL)

Phase

Phase 2

Phase 2

Patients

128

113

Primary Outcome Measures

Arms/Intervention

Target Patients

Expected Completion

Publication

Overall response rate; efficacy and safety of CTL019

Complete Response Rate (CRR)

Single-arm study of single dose of CTL019

Single-arm study of tisagenlecleucel

Adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell

Adult patients with relapsed or refractory FL

lymphoma (DLBCL)

2017(actual)

Interim Analysis: Q3-2020

  • Schuster et al. Presentations at ICML 2017; at EHA 2017; at ASH 2017; at ASH 2018; Borchmann et al.

Presentation at EHA 2018; Bachanova et al.

Abstract submission to congress in H2-2020

Presentation at ICML 2019

  • Schuster et al. N Engl J Med.2019;380(1):45-56. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa1804980. Epub 2018 Dec 1.

108Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Kymriah®- CAR-T therapy

Study

NCT03876769 CASSIOPEIA (CCTL019G2201J)

NCT03570892 BELINDA (CCTL019H2301)

Indication

1stline high risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL)

2ndline Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)

Phase

Phase 2

Phase 3

Patients

160

318

Primary Outcome Measures

Arms/Intervention

Target Patients

Expected Completion

5 year Disease Free Survival (DFS)

Event-free Survival (EFS)

Single-arm study of tisagenlecleucel; retreatment allowed

Tisagenlecleucel versus standard of care

Adult patients with aggressive B-cellNon-Hodgkin

Pediatric and young adult patients with 1stline high risk ALL

Lymphoma after failure of rituximab and anthracycline-

containing frontline immunochemotherapy

2025

H2-2021

Publication

TBD

TBD

109Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

MBG453 - TIM-3 antagonist

Study

NCT03946670 STIMULUS MDS-1 (CMBG453B12201)

Indication

Myelodysplastic syndrome

Phase

Phase 2

Patients

120

Primary Outcome

Complete Remission (CR) rate and Progression Free

Measures

Survival (PFS)

Arms/Intervention

• Experimental: MBG453 + hypomethylating agents

• Placebo comparator: Placebo + hypomethylating agents

Target Patients

Adult subjects with intermediate, high or very high risk

Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) as per IPSS-R criteria

Expected Completion

H2-2021

Publication

TBD

110Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

PDR001 - PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor

Study

NCT02967692 COMBI-i (CPDR001F2301)

Indication

Phase

Patients

Primary Outcome Measures

Arms/Intervention

Target Patients

BRAFV600 mutant metastatic melanoma

Phase 3

538

Part 1 (safety-run in): 9; Part 2 (biomarker cohort): 27; Part 3

(Phase III, randomized, placebo controlled): 532

Progression-Free Survival (PFS)

  • Spartalizumab 400mg i.v. Q4W + Tafinlar 150mg bid + Mekinist 2 mg
  • Placebo + Tafinlar 150 mg bid + Mekinist 2 mg

Previously untreated patients with unresectable or metastatic BRAF V600 mutant melanoma

Expected Completion

Q3-2020

Publication

Abstract submission to congress in Q3-2020

Manuscript submission Q3-2020

111Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

PDR001 - PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor

Study

NCT03484923 (CPDR001J2201)

Indication

Previously treated unresectable or metastatic melanoma

Phase

Phase 2

Patients

230

Primary Outcome

Objective Response Rate (ORR)

Measures

PDR001 400mg i.v. Q4W + LAG525 600 mg i.v. Q4W

PDR001 400mg i.v. Q4W + capmatinib 400 mg bid orally

Arms/Intervention

PDR001 400mg i.v. Q4W + canakinumab 300 mg (s.c)

Q4W

• PDR001 400mg i.v. Q4W + ribociclib 600 mg p.o QD on Days 1 to 21 of a 28-day cycle

Target Patients

Expected Completion

Publication

Adult patients with previously treated unresectable or metastatic melanoma

H2-2021

TBD

112Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Promacta®/Revolade®- Thrombopoetin receptor agonist

Study

NCT03025698 (CETB115E2201)

NCT03988608 (CETB115E2202)

Indication

Previously untreated or relapsed/refractory severe aplastic

Previously untreated or relapsed/refractory severe aplastic

anemia or recurrent aplastic anemia

anemia or recurrent aplastic anemia

Phase

Phase 2

Phase 2

Patients

60

20

Primary Outcome

PK of eltrombopag at steady state in pediatric patients with

Hematologic response rate

Measures

SAA

Arms/Intervention

Target Patients

Expected Completion

  • Eltrombopag 12.5, 25, 50, 75 mg FCT & 25 mg pFOS
  • Arm B: previously untreatedSAA-hATG/cyclosporine +

eltrombopag

• Eltrombopag 25 mg film-coated tablets

• Arm A: relapsed/refractory SAA or AA:

hATG/cyclosporine + eltrombopag or cyclosporine +

eltrombopag

Pediatric patients from age 1 <18 years with

Chinese patients with refractory or relapsed severe aplastic

relapsed/refractory SAA or recurrent AA after IST or

anemia

previously untreated SAA

2025

2023

Publication

TBD

TBD

113Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Rydapt®- Multi-targeted kinase inhibitor

Study

NCT03280030 (CPKC412A2220)

NCT03591510 (CPKC412A2218)

Indication

Acute myeloid leukemia

Acute myeloid leukemia

Phase

Phase 2

Phase 2

Patients

66

50

Primary Outcome

Incidence of safety events and event free survival

Occurrence of dose limiting toxicities

Measures

Event Free Survival ( EFS)

Arms/Intervention

Target Patients

Expected Completion

Midostaurin 50 mg

• Chemotherapy followed by Midostaurin

Placebo

Newly diagnosed patients with FLT3-mutated acute myeloid

Newly diagnosed pediatric patients with FLT3 mutated acute

leukemia (AML) from pan-Asia countries

myeloid leukemia (AML)

Q2-2020

H2-2022

Publication

Abstract submission to congress in Q4-2020

TBD

114Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

SEG101 - p-Selectin inhibitor

Study

NCT03264989 SOLACE-Adults (CSEG101A2202)

NCT03474965 SOLACE-Kids (CSEG101B2201)

Indication

Prevention of Vaso-Occlusive Crises (VOC) in patients with

Prevention of VOC in pediatric patients with SCD

Sickle Cell Disease (SCD)

Phase

Phase 2

Phase 2

Patients

55

100

Primary Outcome

PK/PD and safety of SEG101 (crizanlizumab) at 5 mg/kg

PK/PD and safety of SEG101 at 5 mg/kg

Measures

SEG101 (crizanlizumab) at a dose of 5.0 mg/kg (or 7.5

SEG101 (crizanlizumab) at a dose of 5 mg/kg by IV infusion

Arms/Intervention

mg/kg for exploratory group) by IV infusion, ±

± Hydroxyurea/Hydroxycarbamide

Hydroxyurea/Hydroxycarbamide

Target Patients

Adult SCD patients with VOC

Pediatric SCD patients with VOC

Expected Completion

2018(actual)

H2-2021 (pediatric patients ≥6 year old)

2022 (pediatric patients 6 months - 6 year old)

Publication

Abstract submission to congress in Q3-2020 (7.5 mg group)

Abstract submission to congress in Q3-2020

115Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

SEG101 - p-Selectin inhibitor

Study

NCT03814746 STAND (CSEG101A2301)

Indication

Prevention of Vaso-Occlusive Crises (VOC) in patients with

Sickle Cell Disease (SCD)

Phase

Phase 3

Patients

240

Primary Outcome

Rate of VOC events leading to healthcare visit

Measures

Arms/Intervention

Target Patients

Expected Completion

Publication

  • Crizanlizumab 5.0 mg/kg
  • Crizanlizumab 7.5 mg/kg
  • Placebo

Adolescent and adult SCD patients (12 years and older)

H1-2022

TBD

116Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Tafinlar®- BRAF inhibitor

Study

NCT01677741 (CDRB436A2102)

Indication

BRAFV600 mutant cancers

Phase

Phase 1/2

Patients

86

Primary Outcome

Safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics

Measures

Arms/Intervention

Single-arm study of oral dabrafenib (dose based on age

and weight)

Target Patients

Pediatric subjects aged 1 year to <18 years with advanced

BRAF V600-mutation positive solid tumors

Expected Completion

H1-2021

• Kieran MW et al. Manuscript Clin Cancer Res

2019;25(24):7294-7302 (PK analysis)

Publication

• Hargrave DR et al. Manuscript Clin Cancer Res

2019;25(24):7303-7311 (safety/efficacy in low-grade

gliomas)

117Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Tafinlar®+Mekinist®- BRAF inhibitor and MEK inhibitor

Study

NCT02684058 (CDRB436G2201)

Indication

BRAFV600 mutant gliomas

Phase

Phase 2

Patients

142

Primary Outcome

Objective response rate

Measures

Arms/Intervention

Dabrafenib + trametinib (dose based on age and weight)

Target Patients

Children and adolescent patients with BRAF V600 mutation

positive relapsed or refractory high grade glioma (HGG) or

BRAF V600 mutation positive low grade glioma (LGG)

Expected Completion

2022

Publication

TBD

118Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Tafinlar®+Mekinist®- BRAFV600 inhibitor and MEK inhibitor

Study

NCT02124772 (CTMT212X2101)

Indication

BRAFV600 mutant solid tumors

Phase

Phase 1/2A

Patients

142

Primary Outcome

Safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics and clinical activity

Measures

Arms/Intervention

Trametinib (dose based on age and weight)

Dabrafenib + trametinib (dose based on age and weight)

Target Patients

Pediatric Subjects Aged 1 Month to <18 Years with

Advanced V600-Mutation Positive Solid Tumors

Expected Completion

H1-2021

Publication

Abstract accepted for presentation at ASCO Q2-2020

119Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Zykadia®- ALK inhibitor

Study

NCT02299505 ASCEND-8 (CLDK378A2112)

Indication

ALK activated NSCLC

Phase

Phase 2

Patients

306

Primary Outcome

Part 1: Pharmacokinetics when taken with food

Measures

Part 2: Overall Response Rate (ORR) when taken with food

• Oral LDK378 450 mg once daily taken with food

Arms/Intervention

• Oral LDK378 600 mg once daily taken with food

• Oral LDK378 750 mg once daily fasted

Target Patients

Adult patients with ALK-rearranged(ALK-positive) advanced non-small cell

lung cancer

Part 1 (PK): 2016 (actual)

Expected Completion

Part 2 (ORR): Q4-2018(actual)

Final (ORR): Q3-2020

• Part 1 (PK): Cho BC, et al. J Thorac Oncol. 2017 Sep; 12(9) 1357-1367

Publication

• Part 2 (ORR): Cho B et al. J Thorac Oncol. 2019 Jul; 14(7) 1255-1265

• Final (ORR): Abstract submission to congress Q3-2020

120Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

177Lu-PSMA-617 - Lu-labelled prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)

Study

NCT03511664 VISION (PSMA-617-01)

Indication

PSMA-positive Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate

Cancer (mCRPC)

Phase

Phase 3

Patients

831

Primary Outcome

Radiographic Progression Free Survival

Measures

Overall Survival

Arms/Intervention

177Lu-PSMA-617 plus BS/BSC

BS/BSC alone

Adult patients with PSMA-positive Metastatic Castration-

Target Patients

resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC)

Expected Completion

Q4-2020

Publication

TBD

121Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Ophthalmology

Lucentis®- Anti-VEGF

Study

NCT02375971 RAINBOW (CRFB002H2301)

NCT02640664 RAINBOW Extension (CRFB002H2301E1)

Indication

Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)

Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)

Phase

Phase 3

Phase 3

Patients

224

180

Absence of active Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) and

Primary Outcome

unfavorable structural outcome at Week 24, defined as, 1)

To evaluate the visual function of patients by assessing the

survival, 2) no intervention with a second modality for ROP,

visual acuity in the better-seeing eye at the patient's fifth

Measures

3) absence of active ROP and 4) absence of unfavorable

birthday.

structural outcome

Ranibizumab 0.2 mg (up to 3 injections max)

Ranibizumab 0.2 mg (up to Week 40, if warranted)

Arms/Intervention

Ranibizumab 0.1 mg (up to 3 injections max)

Ranibizumab 0.1 mg (up to Week 40, if warranted)

Laser therapy

Target Patients

Male and female preterm infants with bilateral retinopathy of

Male and female preterm infants with bilateral retinopathy of

prematurity (ROP) who require treatment.

prematurity (ROP) who completed RAINBOW .

Expected Completion

2018(actual)

2023

EURETINA: Sep-2018

AAO: Oct-2018

Primary manuscript published online by The Lancet in

Sep-2019

Publication

(https://www.thelancet.com/pdfs/journals/lancet/PIIS0140

Submission of publication of 2 year data (Interim Analysis 2)

-6736(19)31344-3.pdf)

in 2020

• Submission of manuscript on Pop PK/PD analysis in

2020

• Submission of manuscript on time-course of clinical

response to treatment in 2020

123Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

RTH258 - Anti-VEGF

Study

NCT02434328 HARRIER (CRTH258A2302)

NCT02307682 HAWK (CRTH258A2301)

Indication

Neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD)

Neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD)

Phase

Phase 3

Phase 3

Patients

743

1,082

Primary Outcome

Change in Best Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA) from

Change in Best Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA) from

Measures

baseline at week 48

baseline at week 48

Brolucizumab (RTH258) 6 mg/50 µL

Brolucizumab (RTH258) 3 mg/50 µL

Arms/Intervention

Brolucizumab (RTH258) 6 mg/50 µL

Aflibercept 2 mg/50 µL

Aflibercept 2 mg/50 µL

Target Patients

Subjects with exudative age-related macular degeneration

Subjects with exudative age-related macular degeneration

Expected Completion

2018(actual)

2018(actual)

• Year 1 Manuscript: Dugel P, et al. Ophthalmology 2019 Apr 12; HAWK and HARRIER: Phase 3, Multicenter,

Randomized, Double-Masked Trials of Brolucizumab for Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration.

Publication

Secondary publications planned for 2020 are: Fluid resolution, PCV and CNV subtypes, CST variability, the IPDA, safety

and VFQ outcomes submitting in Q1-Q3 of 2020

• Abstracts submissions on superior anatomic outcomes/Fluid/PostHoc results are planned for key retinal congresses (WOC; ARVO; ASRS, EURETINA AAO and APVRS) throughout 2020

124Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

RTH258 - Anti-VEGF

Study

NCT03386474 (CRTH258A2301E1)

NCT03481634 KESTREL (CRTH258B2301)

Indication

Neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD)

Diabetic eye disease

Phase

Phase 3

Phase 3

Patients

150

534

Primary Outcome

Number of treatment-emergent adverse events

Change from baseline in best-corrected visual acuity

Measures

(BCVA)

Brolucizumab (RTH258) 6 mg/50 µL

Brolucizumab (RTH258) 3 mg/50 µL

Arms/Intervention

Brolucizumab (RTH258) 6 mg/50 µL

Aflibercept 2 mg/50 µL

Aflibercept 2mg/50 uL

Target Patients

Patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration

Patients with visual impairment due to diabetic macular

who have completed the CRTH258A2301 study

edema (DME)

Expected Completion

2018(actual)

H2-2021

Publication

Planned publication of the attributes of brolucizumab and

Week 52 safety and efficacy data to be submitted as an

durability in Q1-2020

abstract in H1-2021 (KITE and KESTREL)

125Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

RTH258 - Anti-VEGF

Study

NCT03481660 KITE (CRTH258B2302)

NCT04058067 KINGLET (CRTH258B2304)

Indication

Diabetic eye disease

Diabetic macular edema

Phase

Phase 3

Phase 3

Patients

356

268

Primary Outcome

Change from baseline in best-corrected visual acuity

Change in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA)

Measures

(BCVA)

Arms/Intervention

Brolucizumab (RTH258) 6 mg/50 µL

Brolucizumab (RTH258) 6 mg/50 µL

Aflibercept 2 mg/50 µL

Aflibercept 2 mg/50 µL

Target Patients

Patients with visual impairment due to diabetic macular

Chinese patients with visual impairment due to diabetic

edema (DME)

macular edema

Expected Completion

H2-2021

2022

Publication

Week 52 safety and efficacy data to be submitted as an

Publication planned for 2023

abstract H1 2021 (KITE and KESTREL)

126Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

RTH258 - Anti-VEGF

Study

NCT03917472 KINGFISHER (CRTH258B2305)

NCT03802630 RAPTOR (CRTH258C2301)

Indication

Diabetic macular edema

Retinal vein occlusion

Phase

Phase 3

Phase 3

Patients

500

500

Primary Outcome

Change in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) from

Change from baseline in best-corrected visual acuity

Measures

baseline up to week 52

(BCVA) at week 24

Arms/Intervention

Brolucizumab (RTH258) 6 mg/50 µL

Brolucizumab (RTH258) 6 mg/50 µL

Aflibercept 2 mg/50 µL

Aflibercept 2 mg/50 µL

Target Patients

Patients with visual impairment due to diabetic macular

Adult patients with visual impairment due to macular edema

edema

secondary to branch retinal vein occlusion

Expected Completion

H2-2021

2022

Publication

Publication submission planned for 2022

Publication submission planned for 2022

127Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

RTH258 - Anti-VEGF

Study

NCT03810313 RAVEN (CRTH258C2302)

NCT04047472 HOBBY (CRTH258A2307)

Indication

Retinal vein occlusion

Macular degeneration

Phase

Phase 3

Phase 3

Patients

750

494

Primary Outcome Measures

Arms/Intervention

Change from baseline in best-corrected visual acuity

Change from baseline in best-corrected visual acuity

(BCVA) at week 24

(BCVA) at week 48

Brolucizumab (RTH258) 6 mg/50 µL

Brolucizumab (RTH258) 6 mg/50 µL

Aflibercept 2 mg/50 µL

Aflibercept 2 mg/50 µL

Target Patients

Adult patients with visual impairment due to macular edema

Chinese patients with neovascular age-related macular

secondary to central retinal vein occlusion

degeneration

Expected Completion

2023

2023

Publication

TBD

TBD

128Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

UNR844 - Disulfide bonds modulator

Study

NCT03809611 (CUNR844A2203)

Indication

Presbyopia

Phase

Phase 2

Patients

124

Primary Outcome

Change in binocular distance-corrected near visual acuity

Measures

(DNCVA) from baseline at month 3

Arms/Intervention

1.5% solution UNR844-Cl

Placebo

Target Patients

Patients with presbyopia

Expected Completion

Q1-2020

Publication

TBD (Original plan to publish at ASCRS in 2020, but ASCRS

got cancelled due to COVID-19)

129Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Respiratory

QBW251 - CFTR potentiator

Study

NCT04072887 (CQBW251B2201)

Indication

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Phase

Phase 2

Patients

900

Primary Outcome

Trough FEV1 (Forced Expiratory Volume in 1 second)

Measures

change from baseline after 12 weeks of treatment

QBW251 450 mg

QBW251 300 mg

Arms/Intervention

QBW251 150 mg

QBW251 75 mg

QBW251 25 mg

Placebo

Target Patients

Expected Completion

Publication

COPD patients on background triple inhaled therapy (LABA / LAMA / ICS)

H2-2021

TBD

131Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

QMF149 - Long-acting beta2 agonist and inhaled corticosteroid

Study

NCT02892019 (CQMF149G2202)

Indication

Asthma

Phase

Phase 2

Patients

80

Primary Outcome

Trough FEV1

Measures

Arms/Intervention

• Indacaterol acetate 75 μg od (via Concept1 inhaler)

• Indacaterol acetate 150 μg od (via Concept1 inhaler)

Target Patients

Children ≥ 6 to < 12 years of age with asthma

Expected Completion

2019(actual)

Publication

Planned in H2-2020

132Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

QVM149 - Long-acting beta2 agonist, Long-acting muscarinic antagonist and inhaled corticosteroid

Study

NCT02554786 PALLADIUM (CQVM149B2301)

NCT02571777 IRIDIUM (CQVM149B2302)

Indication

Asthma

Asthma

Phase

Phase 3

Phase 3

Patients

2,216

3,092

Primary Outcome

Trough FEV1

Trough FEV1

Measures

QMF149 150/160 µg od

QVM149 150/50/160 µg od

QMF149 150/320 µg od

• QVM149 150/50/80 µg od

Arms/Intervention

• MF 400 µg od

• QMF149 150/160 µg od

• MF 400 µg bid

• QMF149 150/320 µg od

Salmeterol 50 µg /fluticasone 500 µg bid

Salmeterol 50 µg /fluticasone 500 µg bid

Adult and adolescent (≥12 years) patients with asthma

Adult (≥18 years) patients with asthma inadequately

Target Patients

inadequately controlled on medium/high-dose ICS or low-

controlled on medium/high-dose of LABA/ICS (GINA step ≥4)

dose LABA/ICS (GINA step ≥ 3)

Expected Completion

2019(actual)

2019(actual)

Publication

Planned in H1-2020

Planned in H1-2020

Abstract: van Zyl-Smit et al, presented at BTS Dec-2019

Abstract ATS Q2-2020

133Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

QVM149 - Long-acting beta2 agonist, Long-acting muscarinic antagonist and inhaled corticosteroid

Study

NCT03100500 (CQVM149B1305)

NCT03100825 (CQVM149B1304)

Indication

Asthma

Asthma

Phase

Phase 3

Phase 3

Patients

51

94

Primary Outcome

Long-term safety/tolerability: Incidence and severity of

Long-term safety/tolerability: Incidence and severity of

treatment emergent adverse events during the 52 weeks

treatment emergent adverse events during the 52 weeks

Measures

study

study

Arms/Intervention

• Single arm: QMF149 150/320 μg od

• Single Arm: QVM149 150/50/160 μg od

Target Patients

Japanese patients with asthma inadequately controlled

Japanese patients with asthma inadequately controlled

Expected Completion

2019(actual)

2019(actual)

• Japanese J Allergo (B1304/1305 combined); Planned in

• Japanese J Allergo (B1304/1305 combined); Planned in

Publication

H2-2020

H2-2020

• Abstract for ATS in Q2-2020

• Abstract for ATS in Q2-2020

134Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

QVM149 - Long-acting beta2 agonist, Long-acting muscarinic antagonist and inhaled corticosteroid

Study

NCT02892344 QUARTZ (CQVM149B2303)

NCT03158311 ARGON (CQVM149B2306)

Indication

Asthma

Asthma

Phase

Phase 3

Phase 3

Patients

802

1,251

Primary Outcome

Trough FEV1

Non-inferiority of Asthma Quality of Life Questionnaire

Measures

(AQLQ)

QMF149 150/80 µg od

• QVM149 150/50/80 μg od

Arms/Intervention

QVM149 150/50/160 μg od

• MF 200 µg od

Salmeterol/fluticasone 50/500 μg bid + tiotropium 5 μg od

Adult and adolescent (≥12 years) patients with mild asthma

Target Patients

inadequately controlled on low-dose ICS or low-dose

Patients with uncontrolled asthma

LABA/ICS (Gina step 2-3)

Expected Completion

2019(actual)

2019(actual)

Publication

O. Kornmann et al. Respiratory Medicine 161 (2020)

Resp Med; Planned in Q2-2020

• Abstract: D'Andrea et al, presented at ERS Sep-2019

Abstract ATS Q2-2020

135Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Xolair ®- anti-IgE antibody

Study

NCT03369704 (CIGE025F1301)

Indication

Seasonal allergic rhinitis: Severe Japanese Cedar Pollinosis

Phase

Phase 3

Patients

337

Primary Outcome Measures

Mean nasal symptom score, consists of severity of sneezing, rhinorrhea and nasal congestion.

In addition to standard of care:

Arms/Intervention

Omalizumab per approved allergic asthma dosing table for IgE/body weight combinations

Placebo

Target Patients

Expected Completion

Publication

Patients with severe Japanese cedar pollinosis, whose symptoms were inadequately controlled with current recommended therapies

2019(actual)

  • Late breaking abstract was published at AAAAI (American Association of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology) annual meeting, Feb 2019
  • Poster published at EAACI (the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology), Jun 2019
  • Oral presentations were made at JRS (Japanese Rhinologic Society), Oct 2019, and Asian Pacific Society of Respirology congress, Nov 2019
  • Manuscript submitted to JACI in Practice,Q1-2020

136Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals

Hyrimoz®- Biosimilar adalimumab

Study

NCT02744755 ADMYRA (GP17-302)

Indication

Immunology

Phase

Phase 3

Patients

353

Primary Outcome

Change in DAS28-CRP score from baseline to week 12 in

patients treated with GP2017 and patients treated with

Measures

Humira®

Arms/Intervention

GP2017

• US licensed Humira®adalimumab

Target Patients

Patients with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis

Expected Completion

2018(actual)

• Wiland, P. et al., presented at EULAR 2019

Publication

Wiland, P. et al., BioDrugs, Q2 2020

138Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

GP2411 - Biosimilar denosumab

Study

NCT03974100 (CGP24112301)

Indication

Osteoporosis

Phase

Phase 3

Patients

522

Primary Outcome

Percent change from baseline (%CfB) in lumbar spine Bone

Measures

Mineral Density

GP2411 60 mg /mL subcutaneous injection every 6

Arms/Intervention

months

Prolia®60 mg /mL subcutaneous injection every 6

months

Target Patients

Expected Completion

Publication

Postmenopausal women with osteoporosis

2022

Study data publications expected for 2024 and beyond. The overall study design will be published at WCO and ECTS congresses 2020.

139Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Global Health

KAF156 - Plasmodium Falciparum Inhibitor - PfCARL mediated

Study

NCT03167242 (CKAF156A2202)

Indication

Malaria

Phase

Phase 2

Patients

~500

Primary Outcome

PCR-corrected adequate clinical and parasitological

Measures

response (ACPR)

Arms/Intervention

• KAF156 and LUM-SDF (different combinations)

• Coartem

Target Patients

Adults and children with uncomplicated Plasmodium

Falciparum Malaria

Expected Completion

H2-2021

Publication

TBD

141Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

KAE609 - Plasmodium Falciparum Inhibitor - spiroindolone against PfATP4

Study

NCT03334747 (CKAE609A2202)

Indication

Malaria

Phase

Phase 2

Patients

186

Primary Outcome

CTCAE grades increase from baseline in alanine

aminotransferase (ALT) or aspartate aminotransferase

Measures

(AST)

Arms/Intervention

KAE609

Coartem

Target Patients

Adults with uncomplicated Plasmodium Falciparum malaria

Expected Completion

Q1-2020(actual)

Publication

TBD

142Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Abbreviations

AIH

Autoimmune hepatitis

mCRPC

Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer

aHUS

atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome

MDR

Multi-drug resistant

ALL

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia

MDS

Myelodysplastic syndrome

ALS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

MS

Multiple sclerosis

AMI

Acute myocardial infarction

nAMD

Neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration

AML

Acute myeloid leukemia

NASH

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis

AS H2H

Ankylosing spondylitis head-to-head study versus adalimumab

nHCM

Non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

BC

Breast cancer

nr-axSpA

Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis

C3G

C3 glomerulopathy

NSCLC

Non-small cell lung cancer

CCF

Congestive cardiac failure

PDR

Proliferative diabetic retinopathy

CLL

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia

PEF

Preserved ejection fraction

CML

Chronic myeloid leukemia

PNH

Paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria

CRC

Colorectal cancer

PsA H2H

Psoriatic arthritis head-to-head study versus adalimumab

COPD

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

RCC

Renal cell carcinoma

COSP

Chronic ocular surface pain

PROS

PIK3CA related overgrowth spectrum

CSU

Chronic spontaneous urticaria

RA

Rheumatoid arthritis

CVRR-Lp(a)

Secondary prevention of cardiovascular events in patients with elevated levels of lipoprotein (a)

rMS

Relapsing multiple sclerosis

CVRR-LDLC

Secondary prevention of cardiovascular events in patients with elevated levels of LDLC

ROP

Retinopathy of prematurity

DME

Diabetic macular edema

RP

Retinitis pigmentosa

DLBCL

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma refractory

RVO

Retinal vein occlusion

GCA

Giant cell arteritis

SAA

Severe aplastic anemia

GVHD

Graft-versus-host disease

SjS

Sjögren's syndrome

HCC

Hepatocellular carcinoma

SLE

Systemic lupus erythematosus

HFpEF

Chronic heart failure with preserved ejection fraction

SMA Type 1

Spinal muscular atrophy type 1

HF-rEF

Chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction

SMA Type 2/3

Spinal muscular atrophy type 2/3

HNSCC

Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma

SpA

Spondyloarthritis

HS

Hidradenitis suppurativa

SPMS

Secondary progressive multiple sclerosis

IgAN

IgA nephropathy

TNBC

Triple negative breast cancer

iMN

Membranous nephropathy

T1DM

Type 1 Diabetes melitus

IPF

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

143 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation

Novartis AG published this content on 28 April 2020
