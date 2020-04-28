MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Swiss Exchange > Novartis NOVN CH0012005267 NOVARTIS (NOVN) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Swiss Exchange - 04/28 04:32:49 am 88.26 CHF +0.26% 04:40a NOVARTIS : sales, profits rise in first quarter on COVID-19 buying rush RE 04:29a NOVARTIS AG : Jefferies gives a Buy rating MD 04:18a NOVARTIS : Q1 2020 Results Presentation PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations Novartis : Q1 2020 Results Presentation 0 04/28/2020 | 04:18am EDT Send by mail :

Cimzia®is a registered trademark of UCB Group of Companies. 2 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Participants Vas Narasimhan John Tsai Chief Executive Officer Head of Global Drug Development and CMO Harry Kirsch Richard Saynor Chief Financial Officer CEO, Sandoz Marie-France Tschudin Shannon Thyme Klinger President, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Group General Counsel Susanne Schaffert President, Novartis Oncology 3 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Company overview 4 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Maintaining strong operational performance while supporting the global response to COVID-19 Strong operational performance Pipeline delivering Robust pandemic response Positive CHMP opinion; Continuing operations 1 +34% Japan approval Stable manufacturing & supply % cc vs. PY 100% sites operational Positive CHMP opinion in nr-axSpA Key regulatory submissions on track Ofatumumab Filing accepted in US, EU >9,100 remote monitoring visits +13% New ways of working Inclisiran Filing accepted in US, EU 22% 400+ disease education online sessions in China HFpEF submitted in US 9% External collaborations Approval in EU, JP, others3 Therapeutics Accelerator, ACTIV partnership Sales Core OpInc Clinical investigation Capmatinib Priority Review Estimate2: 3 sponsored trials, 32 IIT proposals supported COVID-19 related forward purchases TQJ230 Fast Track designation COVID-19 response funds and donations Excluding COVID-19 related forward purchases USD 40m fund, 130m doses hydroxychloroquine 1. Refers to continuing operations as defined on page 33 of the Condensed Interim Financial Report, excludes Alcon, includes the businesses of Innovative Medicines and Sandoz, as well as the continuing corporate functions. 2. We provide these management estimates based on the best data available to Novartis, as we believe this information is helpful to our investors to better understand Q1 underlying business performance 3. Switzerland, Canada, Australia 5 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation COVID-19 response Relentless commitment to our associates, patients, HCPs and society while helping to ensure business continuity Associates Patients HCPs Society Focusing on Helping ensure Embracing new Playing a pivotal employees' safety and ways of working role in the global health and safety uninterrupted supply response Business continuity Clinical trials Manufacturing and supply chain Medical and commercial activities 6 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Business continuity - manufacturing and supply chain Mitigating actions in place to facilitate supply chain integrity and safeguard our people and patients Suppliers Own Operations Customers All major suppliers operational, All internal sites operational, Strong supply reliability performance, no impact foreseen stable supply outlook all launch brands on track Mitigating actions Transparency across the value chain Close collaboration with suppliers

End-to-end supply chain tracking

supply chain tracking Assessment of critical materials and alternative sources Assess and adjust inventory Assessment of inventory levels/policies

Stock replenishments Adapt how we operate Supporting employee health and safety

Scenario planning and optimize capacity

Close collaboration with local HAs Identify and secure logistics capacity Change mode of transport, re-route,pre-book, leverage freight capacity jointly Assess realistic customer demand Market insights to estimate demand

Respond to shortage/buying behavior Strong financial condition, cash collections or liquidity <2% >6months >99.5% Sales supported by APIs single-sourced Inventory for key brands Customer Service Level from China and India across Innovative Medicines YTD 7 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Business continuity - clinical trials Regulatory submissions for 2020 remain on track while COVID-19 impacts on clinical trials are manageable Key regulatory submissions on track Inclisiran (KJX839) Hyperlipidemia (EU) Entresto® HFpEF (US) AVXS-101 IT SMA Alpelisib (BYL719) PROS 177Lu-PSMA-617 mCRPC Spartalizumab (PDR001) combo Metastatic melanoma Clinical trial strategy Continuous trial-by-trial assessment of safety & data integrity 300+ trials1| 96,000 patients Planning(25% of clinical trials1) Continue study start-up planning activities Recruitment (22%) Paused in affected areas, while pivoting to and fully leveraging recovering areas Maintenance (37%) Continue with current mitigations Close out (16%) Continue database lock and clinical study report submissions Slowdowns in new enrollments of ongoing studies and start-up of new studies Mitigation to minimize impact Enabled by real-time digital technologies Direct-to-patient medication delivery Home nursing services Remote medical monitoring Virtual safety assessments >9,100 remote monitoring visits2+2,500 users on SENSE platform <24h time to detect, evaluate, respond to site-level actions 1. GDD trials only 2. As of April 24, 2020 8 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Associates Broad array of initiatives implemented to support our associates throughout the crisis Job safety Employee wellbeing Ways of working & reward No job losses related to COVID-19 12 calendar days paid leave Paused ongoing restructurings Childcare assistance Give back to society Virtual volunteering GlobalGiving via SPARK Wellbeing initiatives TIGNUM X App Virtual coaching sessions Online learning Coursera for family / friends Khan Academy Digital tools for Field Force Adapted sales incentive schemes Increased protective measures Recognition payment 9 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation HCPs and patients Quickly embraced new ways of working with HCPs and patients Patients Prioritized patient-oriented HCPs Scaled up multi-channel digital solutions engagement Access to online drug refill China: partnered with top 3 e-pharmacies Online disease education live broadcasting China: ~12m people, 400+ sessions Access to direct-to-patient services US: Patient platform Phreesia processing ~60m patient intakes annually Supporting patient organizations Web meetings China: 900k HCPs in 31k web meetings1 South Korea: 20x participants increase in webinars Rep-triggered WeChat and email China: engaged ~64k HCPs1 Free licenses for remote detailing Veeva Engage licenses HCP portal Partnerships with P2P HCP and in-workflow platforms US: Doximity with >1m HCPs 1. From February 1 to April 17 10 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Society Playing an important role in addressing COVID-19 pandemic to make a material difference COVID-19 response funds and donations USD 40mCOVID-19 Response Funds Hydroxychloroquine: commitment to donate 130m dosesthrough May, reaching over 60 countries, 50m doses shipped to date to 25countries. External collaborations Co-chairedCOVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator under coordination of Bill & Melinda GatesFoundation Member ofCOVID-19 direct partnershiporganized by Innovative Medicines Initiative Member ofACTIV¹ partnership planned by NIH² Member ofR&D Leaders Consortium Internal discovery Launched drug discovery efforts including collaborationwith University of California, Berkeley Screening selected chemical librariesinternally for potential antiviral activity Identified partners to contribute our unique biomarker capabilities and expertise Clinical investigations Novartis-sponsored studies Investigator-Initiated Trials (IIT) proposals supported Approved Managed Access requests and institution /government requests 1. Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines. 2. NIH: National Institutes of Health 11 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Society - clinical investigations Supporting clinical investigations for promising drugs both company-led and investigator-initiated Novartis-sponsored 32 IIT proposals supported Phase 3 studies including: Canakinumab Secukinumab (Cytokine storm) (Cytokine storm) Ruxolitinib¹ Imatinib (Cytokine storm) (SARS-CoV replication) Hydroxychloroquine Valsartan (Anti-viral and immunomodulator) (ACE2 expression) Omalizumab (Antiviral effect) Access initiatives IP initiative to support broad hydroxychloroquine access if approved for COVID-19 (e.g. non-exclusive voluntary licenses) Individual MAP requests approved in ~4 hours 697 individual MAP requests and 23 institution / government requests approved2 As of April 24, 2020 1. In collaboration with Incyte 2. Canakinumab, ruxolitinib, tesidolumab/LFG316 12 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Monitoring potential impact of the pandemic Patient / physician Payor / healthcare Clinical trial / dynamics system dynamics regulatory dynamics 13 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Strong operational performance from growth drivers Key growth driver sales Q1 2020 Sales Growth vs. PY Growth vs. PY USD Million USD Million cc Key growth drivers and launches, as % of Innovative Medicines sales 569 212 62% 170 170 nm 930 139 19% 403 96 33% 90 90 nm 74 74 nm 161 70 82% 366 69 26% 68 68 nm 213 62 44% 318 60 27% 93 48 109% nm - not meaningful 46% 36% 29% 23% Q1 2017 Q1 2018 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 1. Includes Tasigna®, Xolair®, Aimovig®and Luxturna® Adakveo® Mayzent® Beovu® Piqray® Xiidra® Kymriah® Lutathera® Kisqali® Zolgensma® Ilaris® Jakavi® Tafinlar+Mekinist® Promacta® Entresto® Cosentyx® Other1 14 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Sandoz: Strong underlying momentum in Q1, further benefiting from COVID-19 related forward purchasing Biopharmaceutical sales USD million +31% cc 450 335351 Q1'18 Q1'19 Q1'20 Performance Sales of USD 2.5bn +11% cc (including COVID-19 related forward purchasing), driven by biosimilars which continue to grow strongly

COVID-19 related forward purchasing), driven by biosimilars which continue to grow strongly Europe sales USD 1.4bn +19% cc

Strong underlying operational results

COVID-19 supports Q1 retail growth

supports Q1 retail growth Successful ongoing Sandoz and NTO transformation with core gross margin improvement and functional cost decline US divestment to Aurobindo Mutual agreement to terminate

Opportunity to optimize US business 15 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Zolgensma®: US growth momentum continues; robust IV data presented, CHMP positive opinion Q1 highlights USD 170m Continued broad access & patient demand drove Q1 sales Intravenous data showed significant, clinically meaningful benefit including prolonged event-free survival, motor milestone achievement and durability up to 5 years post-dosing FDA completed review of its August 2019 Form 483 response with no further enforcement action Regulatory milestones CHMP positive opinion (March) EC decision confirming approval expected by June 2020 Japan approval (March) Reimbursement expected by the end of H1 2020, pending agreement OthersDecisions anticipated late 2020 or early 2021 in Switzerland, Canada, Australia, Argentina, South Korea, Brazil 16 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation AVXS-101 IT: Compelling clinical profile; regulatory engagement ongoing STRONG data demonstrates compelling profile Next steps Strong efficacy Robust response Replaces chronic administration Safety profile With a mean 6-point increase in Hammersmith1, twice the clinically meaningful threshold With nearly all (92%) achieving a clinically meaningful response With a single, one-time dose Consistent with IV AVXS-101 program Additional pre-clinical data requested by FDA to lift IT clinical hold expected to be generated in studies planned / initiated Plan to engage with FDA Q2 to clarify scope of data required Plan to approach FDA for pre-BLA meeting based on STRONG data, which confirm the positive benefit/risk of IT formulation BLA submission timing: dependent on FDA feedback, could range from H2 2020 to 2021 1. Efficacy data reflective of patients between 2-5 years of age who received Dose B 17 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation On track for 2020 catalysts Maintaining long-term momentum Potential catalysts Major approvals1 Major submissions3 Major readouts5(Phase 3) Phase 3 starts Selected examples Ofatumumab (OMB157) Capmatinib (INC280)7 Inclisiran (KJX839) Relapsing MS NSCLC Hyperlipidemia (US) QVM / QMF 149 Cosentyx®2 Asthma nr-AxSpA Inclisiran (KJX839) AVXS-101 IT4 Alpelisib (BYL719) Hyperlipidemia (EU) SMA PROS 177Lu-PSMA-617 Spartalizumab (PDR001) combo Entresto® mCRPC Metastatic melanoma HFpEF (US) 177Lu-PSMA-617 Beovu® Entresto® mCRPC DME Post-acute MI (IA) Asciminib (ABL001) Kisqali® Jakavi® Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Breast cancer(MONALEESA-2 OS) Chronic GvHD TQJ2308 LNP023 MBG453 CVRR PNH MDS Tropifexor (LJN452) Alpelisib (BYL719) Beovu® NASH Multiple indications6 PDR 1. First approval in any market. 2. Positive CHMP received 3. First submission in any market 4. FDA placed a partial clinical hold based on findings in a small preclinical animal study 5. Readouts enabling submission, label change or pivotal trial initiation 6. HER2+ aBC, TNBC, ovarian cancer, head and neck cancer 7. Received FDA Priority Review designation 8. Received FDA Fast Track designation 18 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation 19 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Strong Q1 performance and news flow, setting Pharmaceuticals up for continued growth in 2020 Pharmaceuticals net sales Strong underlying momentum across portfolio (incl. COVID-19 related forward purchasing)  Solid demand for growth drivers and established brands USD billion, growth in % cc +14% Q1 COVID-19 effects net positive, expected to reverse 6.1  Benefit of forward buying for orals / self-administered therapies, expected to reverse in later quarters 5.5 0.4  Negative impact on HCP-administered products 1.6 2.0 Rich newsflow on launch brands 3.9 3.7  Beovu®approved in EU and JP Positive CHMP opinion for Cosentyx®nr-axSpA Inclisiran file accepted in US and EU Q1 2019 Q1 2020  Ofatumumab submitted in EU Growth drivers1 Recent launches2 Established products3 1. Cosentyx®, Entresto®, Ilaris®, Xolair®2. Zolgensma®, Xiidra®, Aimovig®, Luxturna®, Mayzent®and Beovu® 3. All other brands. 20 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Cosentyx®: Solid start in 2020 with 19% YoY growth and further evidence of efficacy in joints Sales evolution USD million, % cc Ex-US US +19% 930 791 354 317 474576 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Strong underlying demand across indications PsO TRx +27% YoY vs. market +17% 1

SpA TRx +30% YoY vs. market +13% 2 Strengthened value proposition Positive CHMP opinion for nr-axSpA

nr-axSpA FDA approval for up-titration to 300mg in AS

up-titration to 300mg in AS EMA submission of 300mg / 2mL PFS and autoinjector

ULTIMATE showed early significant effect on joint synovitis Significant additional growth potential nr-axSpA launch expected Q2, completing axSpA spectrum

launch expected Q2, completing axSpA spectrum Large remaining biologic penetration potential in all indications 3 1. IQVIA National Prescription Audit for Dermatology WE 03/27/2020; market includes Enbrel®, Humira®, Siliq®, Skyrizi™, Stelara®, Taltz®, Tremfya®. 2. IQVIA National Prescription Audit for Rheumatology WE 03/27/2020; SpA market includes Cimzia®, Enbrel®, Humira®, Simponi®, Stelara®, Taltz®. 3. PsO: Prevalent to mod+ severe Treated pool is from DRG; Bx treated : DRG + IQVIA patient equivalents. PsA and Axial SpA: Epidemiology, diagnosed, treated and Bx pool and aligned with DRG, latest country inputs (internal assumption based multiple data sources). 21 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Entresto®: Strong Q1 fueled by demand acceleration in key markets Sales evolution USD million, % cc Ex-US US +62% 569 276 357 158 199 293 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 1. IQVIA NPA - TRx March '20; 2. DRG, IQVIA; NRDL- National Reimbursement Drug List. Ejection Fraction Strong momentum across geographies All-time highs in US NBRx >4,500, TRx +46% YoY 1

highs in US NBRx >4,500, TRx +46% YoY Strong acceleration in China following NRDL listing

Co-promotion agreement with Otsuka in JP, ahead of expected launch in H2 2020 Poised for continued growth ~75% of 3.4m eligible HFrEF patient population remaining in G7 2

Submitted HFpEF file to FDA

PARADISE post-AMI on track for readout mid-2021 AHA - American Heart Association; QoL - Quality of Life; NRDL - National Reimbursement Drug List; HFpEF - Heart Failure with preserved 22 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Beovu®: Strong initial uptake based on efficacy. Working with RS community to understand rare safety signal1 After thorough SRC review, Novartis continues to consider benefit-risk to be positive Retinal vasculitis2 1.30/ 10,000 injections Retinal vascular occlusion3 1.95/ 10,000 injections Retinal vasculitis + retinal 2.60/ 10,000 injections vascular occlusion2 Rare safety signal 1 transparently communicated

transparently communicated Updating safety information in Beovu ® PI Continuing root-cause analysis/ clinical trial program and progressing access to Beovu® Extensive investigation in collaboration with external experts to identify root cause of signal

Continuing most comprehensive Ph3/4 aVEGF clinical trial program to date

DME studies and MERLIN fully recruited, other studies subject to evolution of COVID-19

COVID-19 Approved in top 9 ex-US markets 4 in Q1 2020

ex-US markets in Q1 2020 Long exclusivity in US and EU SRC = Safety Review Committee; PI = Prescribing Information; IOI = intraocular inflammation; specific diagnoses vary depending on the exact location in the eye and can include iritis and uveitis, among others; DME = Diabetic Macular Edema; 1. Retinal vasculitis and/or Retinal vascular occlusion that may result in severe vision loss. Typically these events occur in the presence of IOI. brolucizumab.info will be updated to reflect these updated rates regularly.Event rates are discrete: There is no double counting between categories. 2. Inflammation of retinal blood vessels that can be a specific diagnosis or part of localized (e.g., IOI) or systemic inflammatory disorder. For some of the cases assessed, it was not clear whether the occlusion was of arterial and/or venous origin. Events typically occur in the presence of IOI. 3. Blockage of any retinal blood vessel - artery or vein - due to any number of causes. Includes physician reports of retinal artery occlusion, retinal artery thrombosis, retinal artery embolism, retinal ischaemia, arterial occlusive disease and retinal vascular occlusion. 4. EU5, UK, CH, JP, Canada 23 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Ophthalmology franchise severely affected by COVID-19, with significant impact on prescriptions across conditions Franchise sales evolution USD million, % cc +5% 1,196 1,161 68 Beovu® 533 90 Xiidra® 487 Lucentis® 628 551Other Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Significant impact of COVID-19 on ophthalmology care Clinic shutdowns, emergency only appointments, elective surgeries postponed, reduced patient flow

"Injection-only" visits fixed schedule visits 1 Reduced prescriptions in the 4 weeks ending April 103 aVEGF scripts Down 15%TRx, down 12%NBRx2 Dry eye disease Down 6%TRx, down 46%NBRx2 Other ophthalmology Down 33%TRx2 1. Retina Society recommendations 2. IQVIA prescription data; w/e 10 April 2020 3. 4 weeks average vs. prior 4 weeks average 24 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Ofatumumab: Has potential to set a new standard for simple, broad and early B-cell therapy use in RMS Can provide broad and early high efficacy treatment for RMS Potential to be first choice for broad range of RMS patients  Powerful sustained efficacy MS market volume mAbs  Favorable safety share by class3 22%  Precise and targeted B-cell therapy 44%Orals  Flexibility through at home self-administration Based on strong ASCLEPIOS I&II data 34% Superior efficacy for relapses, MRI activity BRACE Substantial reductions in disability progression1 Lower levels of NfL 2

No significant signals of infections/ malignancies PDUFA date June 2020, CHMP expected Q1 2021 1. CDW, confirmed disability worsening and CDP, confirmed disability progression are interchangeable terms, defined by an increase ≥1.5 EDSS points for patients with baseline EDSS of 0, increase of ≥1.0 EDSS points patients with baseline EDSS of 1.0-5.0 and increase of t ≥0.5 EDSS points for patients with baseline EDSS of 5.5 2. NfL levels at month three measured as adjusted geometric mean levels and difference is geometric mean ratio (GMR) 3. MS Market = BRACE + Orals + mAbs ; Volume = Standard Units converted to days of therapy (DOT); DOT normalizes dosing schedules to be comparable for different therapies Source: IQVIA PADDS 25 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Inclisiran: Preparing to launch first-in-class siRNA cholesterol-lowering treatment with twice yearly dosing Persistent and underserved patient population in ASCVD #1 CV disease and greatest cause of death globally1 50m Patients with ASCVD or FH in key markets2 60% Patients treated with statins do not meet goal3 and are at risk of LDL-C accumulation over time On track for approval as early as December 2020 Regulatory submissions accepted by FDA/ EMA

ORION-9, ORION-10,ORION-11 published in NEJM 4

ORION-10,ORION-11 published in NEJM durable and potent LDL-C reduction up to 52% twice yearly dosing administration by HCP

Progressing health systems partnering to accelerate access and improve patient outcomes CV = Cardiovascular; ACVD = Aherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease; FH = Familial Hypercholesterolemia; LDL-C = Low Density Lipoproein Cholesterol; HCP = Healthcare Professional; 1. McClellan M, et al. Circulation. 2019;139:e44-e54, 2. DRG (2019); 3. Boekholdt et al. Very Low LDL-C levels and CVD Risk JACC VOL 64.No 5 2014:485-94. 4. Raal FJ., et al. NEJM. March 18 2020. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa1913805, Ray K., et al. NEJM. March 18, 2020. DOI:10.1056/NEJMoa1912387 26 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation 27 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Recent launches and growth drivers off to a strong start in Q1 2020 Oncology net sales (incl. COVID-19 related forward purchasing) USD billion, % cc +12% 3.6 0.4 3.3 0.2 0.9 1.1 2.2 2.1 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Recent launches1 Growth drivers2 Base business3 Q1 key highlights Strong uptake of recent launches, including Piqray ® and Adakveo ® , as well as Kisqali ® (USD 161m, +82% cc)

and Adakveo , as well as Kisqali (USD 161m, +82% cc) Growth drivers continued double-digit performance, led by Promacta ® /Revolade ® (USD 403m, +33% cc), Tafinlar ® + Mekinist ® (USD 366m, +26% cc)

double-digit performance, led by Promacta /Revolade (USD 403m, +33% cc), Tafinlar + Mekinist (USD 366m, +26% cc) Net positive impact from COVID-19-related forward purchasing, expected to reverse in later quarters

COVID-19-related forward purchasing, expected to reverse in later quarters Delivered strong growth despite significant Gx erosion 1. Recent launches include Kisqali®, Kymriah®, Lutathera®, Piqray®, Adakveo®2.Growth drivers include Promacta®/Revolade®, Jakavi®(marketed by Novartis ex-US), Tafinlar®+ Mekinist®. 3. Base business - other brands. 28 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Piqray®: Growth momentum reflects strong launch execution and clear unmet need Net sales 74 67 USD million 43 6 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q1 sales driven by expanded coverage and strong Rx momentum; blockbuster potential in current indication alone

Continued uptake in PIK3CA testing, with goal to reach a rate of 40% by YE 2020

Foundation Medicine PIK3CA CDx plasma anticipated Q2 2020

Expanding geographical footprint with approvals in 13 markets; CHMP opinion expected Q2 2020

Progressing with "EPIK" development programs: study protocols for HER2+ advanced BC, TNBC, ovarian cancer, PROS 1 have been aligned with the FDA 1. RWE study protocol 29 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Adakveo®: Off to a strong start in the US with net sales of USD 15m in Q1 Strong uptake in Q1 320 Accounts have ordered Adakveo®and ~75% have repeated orders 60% Of high-volume accounts1have ordered Adakveo®, while 40% await P&T review 96% Brand awareness among surveyed hematologists Payer coverage and further expansion C / JC code as of April 1, J code as of July 1, improving reimbursement confidence 12 State Medicaid programs from the top 23 states for SCD prevalence have published policies 2 Ex-US approvals (Brazil, India) EU approval expected H2 2020 SCD - Sickle cell disease 1. High patient volume accounts defined as accounts with >200 patients 30 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Financial review and 2020 guidance 31 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Strong underlying performance and COVID-19 related forward purchasing drove Q1 results Continuing operations1 Q1 Change vs. PY USD million 2020 % USD % cc2 Net Sales 12,283 11 13 Core Operating income 2 4,177 28 34 Operating income 2,744 22 30 Net Income 2,173 16 24 Core EPS (USD)2 1.56 29 34 EPS (USD) 0.96 19 27 Free Cash Flow 2 2,021 8 Excluding COVID-19 related forward purchases and lower than expected spend, we estimate3: Sales growth to be approximately 9% (cc)

Core operating income growth to be approximately 22% (cc) The COVID-19 related impacts, +USD 0.4bnon sales and core operating income, are expected to reverse in the remainder of 2020 1. Refers to continuing operations as defined on page 33 of the Condensed Interim Financial Report, excludes Alcon, includes the businesses of Innovative Medicines and Sandoz, as well as the continuing corporate functions 2. Constant currencies (cc), core results and free cash flow are non-IFRS measures. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found on page 43 of the Condensed Interim Financial Report 3. We provide these management estimates based on the best data available to Novartis, as we believe this information is helpful to our investors to better understand Q1 underlying business performance 32 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Strong underlying performance excluding COVID-19 benefits with core margin expansion of +3%pts Continuing operations1 3 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 1 The COVID-19 related impacts are expected to reverse in the remainder of 2020 1. Refers to continuing operations as defined on page 33 of the Condensed Interim Financial Report, excludes Alcon, includes the businesses of Innovative Medicines and Sandoz, as well as the continuing corporate functions 2. Constant currencies (cc), core results and free cash flow are non-IFRS measures. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found on page 43 of the Condensed Interim Financial Report 3. We provide these management estimates based on the best data available to Novartis, as we believe this information is helpful to our investors to better understand Q1 underlying business performance 33 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Operational sales momentum expected to remain throughout the year while investing in new launches Sales growth (cc), illustrative 13% Mainly lapping Xiidra® 9% acquisition and H2 2019 launches Mid to high single digit Q1 2020 COVID-19 Stocking Q1 vs. PY excl. Gx Erosion Others FY 2020 vs. PY normalization COVID-19 estimate1 vs. PY Core OpInc growth (cc), illustrative 34% Sales and investments 22% in upcoming launches including Inclisiran High single to low double digit Q1 2020 COVID-19 Stocking Q1 vs. PY excl. Gx Erosion Launches & FY 2020 vs. PY normalization COVID-19 estimate1 Growth Drivers vs. PY 1. We provide these management estimates based on the best data available to Novartis, as we believe this information is helpful to our investors to better understand Q1 underlying business performance 34 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation FY 2020 key assumptions Barring unforeseen events (in cc) Continuing operations full year guidance key assumptions Sales and core  Retaining the Sandoz US Oral Solids and Dermatology businesses operating income impacts sales and core operating income growth by approximately -1%pt Return to normal prescription and consumption dynamics during Q2 in our major markets  No Gilenya®or Sandostatin®LAR generics enter in 2020 in the US Core net  Expenses expected to increase by around 0.2bn vs. 2019 reflecting financial result additional financing costs to acquire The Medicines Company We will closely monitor the business dynamics and provide any additional guidance at Q2 earnings 35 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation 2020 Novartis full year guidance confirmed Barring unforeseen events; growth vs. PY in cc Continuing operations | full year guidance1 Including the expected impact from retaining the Sandoz US oral solids & dermatology businesses2 Sales expected to grow mid to high single digit IM Division expected to grow mid to high single digit

Sandoz expected to grow low single digit Core operating income expected to grow high single to low double digit 1. Includes the forecast assumption that we see a return to normal prescription and consumption dynamics during Q2 in our major markets. The guidance also includes the forecast assumption that no Gilenya®and no Sandostatin®LAR generics enter in 2020 in the US 2. 1%pt negative impact on both sales and core operating income growth 36 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Q1 free cash flow increased to USD 2bn Continuing operations1free cash flow2 USD billion +8% Key drivers vs. PY: 2.0 +Higher operating income 1.9 (adjusted for non-cash items) − − − Higher working capital* Accounts receivables, supporting sales growth Accounts payables, due to lower spending Q1 2019 Q1 2020 *Overall cash conversion cycle measures broadly in line with historical average Refers to continuing operations as defined on page 33 of the Condensed Interim Financial Report, excludes Alcon, includes the businesses of Innovative Medicines and Sandoz, as well as the continuing corporate functions Free cash flow is a non-IFRS measure. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found on page 43 of the Condensed Interim Financial Report 37 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Expected currency impact for full year 2020 Currency impact vs. PY %pts, assuming late-April exchange rates prevail in 2020 FX impact on net sales FX impact on core operating income -3 -2 -4 -3 -5 -6 -6 -7 FY Q1 Q2 FY FY Q1 Q2 FY 2019 2020 2019 2020 Actual Simulation 38 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation 39 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Conclusion Advancing broad range of efforts with our associates, patients, HCPs and society to support the global response to COVID-19

COVID-19 Continuing to deliver our medicines and advance our innovative pipeline as reflected in our strong operational performance in Q1

Maintaining our full year outlook 40 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Appendix Net debt increased by USD 13.9bn mainly due to acquisitions and the annual dividend payment -13.9 -15.9 -7.0 0.3 -29.8 0.7 -9.9 2.0 Dec 31, 2019 Dividends M&A Free Cash Treasury share Others Mar 31, 2020 transactions1 Flow transactions, net 1. Mainly the acquisition of The Medicines Company for USD 9.6bn (excluding cash acquired of USD 0.1bn) 42 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation 2020 expected pipeline milestones H1 2020 H2 2020 ✓Achieved ✕Missed Regulatory Beovu® nAMD (EU/JP) ✓ Adakveo® Sickle cell disease (EU) Cosentyx® nr-axSpA (EU/US) ✓2 Capmatinib (INC280) NSCLC (US/JP) decisions and Cosentyx® AS (CN) Cosentyx® Pediatric psoriasis (EU) opinions Ofatumumab (OMB157) Relapsing MS (US) Cosentyx® nr-axSpA (JP) Piqray® HR+/HER2- aBC with PIK3CA Entresto® HFpEF (US) mutation (EU) QVM149 Asthma (EU/JP) Inclisiran (KJX839) Hyperlipidemia (US) Tafinlar®& Mekinist® Adjuvant melanoma (CN) ✓ Xolair® Nasal polyposis (US/EU) Xiidra® DED (EU) Zolgensma®IV SMA (EU/JP) ✓3 Major Entresto® HFpEF (US) ✓ Alpelisib (BYL719) PROS (US) Inclisiran (KJX839) Hyperlipidemia (EU) ✓ AVXS-101 IT4 SMA (US) expected Juvenile PsA / enthesitis-related submissions Cosentyx® arthritis (US/EU) Spartalizumab (PDR001) Metastatic melanoma (US/EU) and Tafinlar®& Mekinist® 177Lu-PSMA-617 mCRPC (US) Major Entresto® Post-acute MI Asciminib (ABL001) CML 3L expected trial Tropifexor (LJN452) NASH Beovu® DME readouts1 UNR844 Presbyopia ✓ Jakavi® chronic GVHD Kisqali® aBC (MONALEESA-2 OS) 177Lu-PSMA-617 mCRPC 1. Achieved = on-time readout of data, irrespective of trial outcome 2. Positive CHMP received, filing underway in US 3. Positive CHMP received, JP approval received 4. Now expected to file H2 2020 to H1 2021 43 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Our pipeline projects at a glance Phase 1/2 Phase 3 Registration Total O N C O LO G Y 52 21 3 76 P H A R MA C E U T IC A LS 58 20 11 89 Cardiovascular, Renal, Metabolism 12 5 1 18 Immunology, Hepatology, Dermatology 22 5 3 30 Neuroscience 5 3 2 10 Ophthalmology 5 3 1 9 Respiratory 8 2 3 13 Global Health 6 2 1 9 B IO S IMILA R S 0 1 0 1 Total 110 42 14 166 CRM: Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism. IHD: Immunology, Hepatology & Dermatology. NS: NeuroScience. 44 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Novartis submission schedule New medical entities: lead and new indications 2020 2021 2022 2023 ≥2024 TQJ230 spartalizumab Lead asciminib Lead ECF843 Lead LAG525 Lead 177Lu-PSMA-R2 Lead ianalumab Lead UNR844 Lead PDR001 ABL001 Dry eye Solid Tumors 177Lu-PSMA-R2 VAY736 Presbyopia CVRR-Lp(a) m BRAF V600+ melanoma (+Taf/Mek) CML 3L Prostate cancer AIH ganaplacide 177Lu-PSMA-617 Lead MBG453 Lead LOU064 Lead 177Lu-NeoB Lead LNA043 Lead CPK850 Lead INDICATIONS 177Lu-PSMA-617 HR-MDS Chronic spontaneous urticaria 177Lu-NeoB Osteoarthritis RP KAF156 mCRPC 3L Multiple Solid Tumors Malaria uncomplicated ligelizumab Lead iscalimab Lead VPM087 Lead tropifexor Lead LMI070 Lead cipargamin QGE031 CFZ533 1st line CRC / 1st line RCC LJN452 SMA KAE609 Chronic urticaria Renal Tx NASH Malaria severe CSJ117 Lead adriforant Lead tropifexor&cenicriviroc Lead MIJ821 Lead LXE408 Severe asthma ZPL389 LJC242 Depression Visceral leishmaniasis Atopic dermatitis NASH LEAD LNP023 Lead CEE321 Lead SAF312 Lead QBW251 Lead PNH Atopic Dermatitis COSP COPD AVXS-201 Lead OAV201 Rett syndrome canakinumab LCM canakinumab LCM capmatinib LCM spartalizumab LCM LOU064 LCM LNP023 INDICATIONS ACZ885 ACZ885 LCM INC280 LCM PDR001 LCM SjS iMN LNP023 MBG453 ianalumab NSCLC 2L Adjuvant NSCLC Solid tumors Malignant melanoma (combo) canakinumab LCM LNP023 LCM crizanlizumab LCM iscalimab Lead tropifexor LCM inclisiran ACZ885 C3G SEG101 CFZ533 LJN452 KJX839 NSCLC 1L Sickle cell anaemia w ith crisis ped Liver Tx NASH (combos) CVRR-LDLC LNP023 LCM MBG453 LCM iscalimab LCM ofatumumab LCM cipargamin IgAN Maintenance for MRD+ AML CFZ533 OMB157 KAE609 SjS Ped MS Malaria uncomplicated NEW aHUS Unfit AML VAY736 pSjS Compared to past reports, we have categorized submission schedules into NMEs (lead & new indications) and supplementary indications for existing brands 45 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Lead Lead Lead Lead LCM LCM LCM Novartis submission schedule Supplementary indications for existing brands 2020 2021 20222023 ≥2024 alpelisib, BYL719 LCM Kymriah PROS tisagenlecleucel-T, CTL019 r/r DLBCL 1st relapse LCM KisqaliLCM ribociclib, LEE011 HR+/HER2- BC (adj) PiqrayLCM alpelisib, BYL719 TNBC PiqrayLCM alpelisib, BYL719 HNSCC 2/3L Kymriah tisagenlecleucel-T, CL019 r/r DLBCL (+ pembro) LCMJakavi ruxolitinib, INC424 Pediatrics Chronic GVHD LCM Cosentyx LCM secukinumab, AIN457 Lupus Nephritis CosentyxLCM secukinumab, AIN457 Psoriasis 2ml Auto-injector Cosentyx LCM secukinumab, AIN457 PsA H2H Cosentyx US LCM secukinumab, AIN457 Ped Psoriasis AVXS-101LCM onasemno-geneabepar-vovec, OAV101 SMA IT XolairLCM omalizumab, IGE025 CSU (for CN) EntrestoLCM valsartan+sacubitril, LCZ696 HFpEF Kymriah tisagenlecleucel-T, CTL019 r/r Follicular lymphoma Tafinlar dabrafenib, DRB436 HGG/LGG - Pediatrics Promacta eltrombopag, ETB115 Food effect free formulation Jakavi ruxolitinib, INC424 Steroid refractory chronic GVHD Jakavi ruxolitinib, INC424 Steroid refractory acute GVHD Beovu brolucizumab, RTH258 DME Xolair omalizumab, IGE025 Food allergy Xolair omalizumab, IGE025 Auto-injector Entresto valsartan+sacubitril, LCZ696 Post-AMI Lamprene US clofazimine, LAM320 Tuberculosis LCM LCM LCM LCM LCM LCM LCM LCM LCM LCM PromactaLCM eltrombopag, ETB115 Radiation sickness syndrome AdakveoLCM crizanlizumab, SEG101 Sickle cell anaemia new formulations Cosentyx LCM secukinumab, AIN457 SpA IV Cosentyx LCM secukinumab, AIN457 Hidradenitis suppurativa Cosentyx LCM secukinumab, AIN457 AS H2H Entresto EUa LCM valsartan+sacubitril, LCZ696 Pediatric HF PiqrayLCM alpelisib, BYL719 HER2+ adv BC PiqrayLCM alpelisib, BYL719 Ovarian cancer KymriahLCM tisagenlecleucel-T, CTL019 Adult r/r ALL TafinlarLCM dabrafenib, DRB436 Tyroid cancer BeovuLCM brolucizumab, RTH258 Diabetic retinopathy BeovuLCM brolucizumab, RTH258 RVO CoartemLCM artemether + lumefantrine, CCA566 Malaria uncomplicated, <5kg patients denosumabBioS GP2411 anti RANKL mAb JakaviLCM ruxolitinib, INC424 Pediatrics Acute GVHD KymriahLCM tisagenlecleucel-T, CTL019 1L high risk ALL, pediatrics & young adults Lutathera 177Lu-oxodotreotideb)GEP-NET 1L Jakavi ruxolitinib, INC424 Myelofibrosis (combination) LCMCosentyx secukinumab, AIN457 GCA LCMCosentyx secukinumab, AIN457 Lichen Planus LCM Mayzent LCM siponimod, BAF312 Ped MS LCM Approved in US 177 Lu-dotatate in US Compared to past reports, we have categorized submission schedules into NMEs (lead & new indications) and supplementary indications for existing brands 46 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Novartis pipeline in registration 6 lead indications Lead indication Oncology Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) BYL719 Piqray PI3Kα inhibitor PIK3CA mutant HR+, HER2 (-) postmenopausal adv BC 2nd line (+fulv) INC280 capmatinib Met Inhibitor NSCLC SEG101 Adakveo® P-selectin Inhibitor Sickle cell disease Immunology, Hepatology, Dermatology Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) AIN457 Cosentyx IL17A Inhibitor Ped Psoriasis nr-axSpA Psoriasis 2ml Auto-injector Ophthalmology Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) LIF606 Xiidra EU LFA-1 antagonist Dry Eye Neuroscience Code Name M echanism Indication(s) OAV101 Zolgensma® Gene therapy SMA IV OMB157 ofatumumab CD20 Antagonist r MS Respiratory Disease Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) IGE025 Xolair IgE Inhibitor Nasal polyps QMF149 Indacaterol acetate Long acting β2-adrenergic Asthma +mometasone furoate agonist + inhaled corticosteroid QVM149 Indacaterol acetate Long acting β2-adrenergic Asthma +mometasone fuorate agonist + long-acting muscarinic +glycopyrrnium bromide antagonist + inhaled corticosteroid Cardiovascular, Renal, Metabolism Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) KJX839 inclisiran siRNA (PCSK9) Hyperlipidemia Global Health Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) LAM320 Lamprene® SMPD1 Inhibitor Tuberculosisa) a) WHO Pre-Qualification 47 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Novartis pipeline in Phase 3 5 lead indications Lead indication Oncology Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) 177Lu-PSMA-617 177Lu-PSMA-617 Targeted Radioligand Therapy mCRPC 177Lu- Lutathera® Targeted Radioligand Therapy GEP-NET 1L oxodotreotide 3) ABL001 asciminib BCR-ABL Inhibitor CML 3L ACZ885 canakinumab IL-1b Inhibitor NSCLC 1L NSCLC 2L Adjuvant NSCLC BYL719 Piqray® PI3Kα inhibitor HER2+ adv BC TNBC HNSCC 2/3L Ovarian cancer CTL019 Kymriah CD19 CART r/r Follicular 1L high risk r/r DLBCL 1st Adult r/r ALL lymphoma ALL, pediatrics relapse and young adults ETB115 Promacta® Thrombopoietin receptor (TPO-R) Radiation sickness syndrome Food effect free formulation Agonist INC424 Jakavi JAK1/2 Inhibitor Acute GVHD Chronic GVHD LEE011 Kisqali® CDK4 Inhibitor HR+/HER2- BC (adj) PDR001 Spartalizumab PD1 Inhibitor m BRAF V600+ melanoma (+Taf/Mek) SEG101 crizanlizumab P-selectin Inhibitor Sickle cell anemia new formulation Immunology, Hepatology, Dermatology Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) AIN457 Cosentyx IL17A Inhibitor Lupus Hidradenitis AS H2H SpA IVIV Nephritis suppurativa QGE031 ligelizumab IgE Inhibitor Chronic spontaneous urticaria Ophthalmology Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) RTH258 Beovu® VEGF Inhibitor Diabetic retinopathy RVO DME FDA placed a partial hold on AVXS-101 intrathecal clinical trials for SMA patients based on findings in a small pre-clinical animal study Approved in US 177 Lu-dotatate in US Neuroscience Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) BAF312 Mayzent® S1P1 Modulator Ped MS OAV101 AVXS-101 Survival motor neuron protein SMA IT 1) gene therapy OMB157 ofatumumab CD20 Antagonist Ped MS Respiratory Disease Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) IGE025 Xolair® IgE Inhibitor Food allergy Auto-injector Cardiovascular, Renal, Metabolism Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) KJX839 inclisiran siRNA (PCSK9) CVRR-LDLC LCZ696 Entresto® AT-II / NEP,NEP,AGTR1,AGTR2 Inhibitor Post-AMI Pediatric HF 2) HFpEF TQJ230 TQJ230 Anti-Apo(a) ASO targeting Lp(a) CVRR-Lp(a) Global Health Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) COA566 Coartem® - Malaria uncomplicated, <5kg patients LAM320 Lamprene® SMPD1 Inhibitor Tuberculosis US Biosimilars Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) GP2411 denosumab anti RANKL mAb Denosumab BioS 48 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Novartis pipeline in Phase 2 30 lead indications Lead indication Oncology Neuroscience Code Name M echanism Indication(s) BYL719 alpelisib PI3Kα inhibitor PROS CTL019 Kymriah CD19 CART r/r DLBCL (+ pembro) EGF816 nazartinib+capmatinib Opdivo EGFR Inhibitor NSCLC INC280 capmatinib MET Inhibitor Solid tumors MET Inhibitor + spartalizumab HCC INC424 Jakavi® JAK1/2 Inhibitor Myelofibrosis (combination) LAG525 LAG525 LAG3 Inhibitor Solid Tumors MBG453 MBG453 TIM3 Antagonist HR-MDS Unfit AML NIR178 NIR178, spartalizumab Ad2AR Inhibitor, PD1 Inhibitor Cancers PDR001 spartalizumab PD1 Inhibitor Solid tumors (combo) Metastatic melanoma (combo) SEG101 crizanlizumab P-selectin Inhibitor Ped sickle cell anaemia with crisis Immunology, Hepatology, Dermatology Code Name M echanism Indication(s) AIN457 Cosentyx® IL17A Inhibitor GCA Lichen Planus CFZ533 iscalimab CD40 Inhibitor Renal/Liver Tx SjS HS LJC242 tropifexor&cenicriviroc CCR2 Inhibitor, FXR agonist NASH (combos) LJN452 tropifexor FXR agonist NASH NASH (combos) LNA043 LNA043 ANGPTL3 Agonist Osteoarthritis LOU064 LOU064 BTK Inhibitor CSU SjS LYS006 LYS006 Anti-inflammatory Acne Colitis ulcerative VAY736 ianalumab BAFF-R Inhibitor pSjS AIH SLE ZPL389 adriforant HRH4 Antagonist AD Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) BAF312 Mayzent® S1P1 Modulator Stroke BLZ945 BLZ945 CSF-1 Inhibitor ALS LMI070 branaplam Survival motor neuron protein SMA MIJ821 MIJ821 NR2B Inhibitor Depression Respiratory Disease Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) ACZ885 canakinumab IL-1b Inhibitor Sarcoidosis CJM112 CJM112 IL-17A Inhibitor Asthma CSJ117 CSJ117 TSLP Inhibitor Severe asthma LOU064 LOU064 BTK Inhibitor Asthma QBW251 QBW251 CFTR Potentiator COPD VAY736 ianalumab BAFF-R Inhibitor IPF Cardiovascular, Renal, Metabolism Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) CFZ533 iscalimab CD40 Inhibitor Lupus Nephritis T1DM LCZ696 Entresto® AT-II / NEP,NEP,AGTR1,AGTR2 nHCM Inhibitor LMB763 nidufexor FXR Agonist Diabetic Nephropathy LNP023 LNP023 CFB Inhibitor PNH IgAN C3G iMN aHUS LTW980 LTW980 - Hypertriglyceridemia Ophthalmology Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) CPK850 CPK850 RLBP1 AAV RP ECF843 ECF843 rh-Lubricin Dry eye LKA651 LKA651 EPO Inhibitor DME SAF312 SAF312 TRPV1 Antagonist COSP UNR844 UNR844 disulfide bonds Modulator Presbyopia Global Health Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) AFQ056 AFQ056 mGluR5 Antagonist Addiction KAE609 cipargamin PfATP4 inhibitor Malaria Severe Malaria uncomplicated KAF156 ganaplacide - Malaria uncomplicated LXE408 LXE408 Protozoan Inhibitor Visceral leishmaniasis 49 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Novartis pipeline in Phase 1 (1 of 2) 37 lead indications Lead indication Oncology Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) 177Lu-NeoB 177Lu-NeoB Radioligand therapy target GRPR Multiple solid tumors 177Lu-PSMA-R2 177Lu-PSMA-R2 Radioligand therapy target PSMA Prostate cancer ADPT01 NIR178, LAG525, spartalizumab, canakinumab, capmatinib LAG3 Inhibitor,PD1 Inhibitor TNBC BLZ945 BLZ945 + spartalizumab CSF-1 Inhibitor + PD1 Inhibitor Solid tumors CSJ137 CSJ137 Growth Factor Inhibitor Anaemia CTL019 Kymriah® CD19 CART Lymphoma r/r DLBCL (+ pembro) DKY709 DKY709 + spartalizumab - Cancers EGF816 nazartinib + LXH254, ribociclib, capmatinib, Opdivo, Mekinist EGFR Inhibitor NSCLC HDM201 HDM201 + MBG453, venetoclax MDM2 Inhibitor Haematological malignancy INC424 Jakavi JAK1/2 Inhibitor Myelofibrosis (combination) JEZ567 JEZ567 CD123 CART AML JJO686 JJO686 CD22 CART ALL KAZ954 KAZ954 - Solid tumors LHC165 LHC165 + spartalizumab TLR7 Agonist Solid tumors LXF821 LXF821 EGFR CART, PD1 Inhibitor Glioblastoma multiforme LXH254 LXH254 (combos) cRAF Inhibitor Solid tumors Solid tumors MAK683 MAK683 EED Inhibitor Cancers MAS825 MAS825 - Inflammatory diseases MBG453 MBG453 (combos) TIM3 Antagonist Cancers MCM998 MCM998, LXG250 BCMA CART, CD19 CART Multiple myeloma MIK665 MIK665 MCL1 Inhibitor AML (combo) Haematological malignancy NIS793 NIS793, spartalizumab TGFB1 Inhibitor, PD1 Inhibitor Solid tumors NIZ985 NIZ985, spartalizumab IL-15 Agonist Solid tumors NJH395 NJH395 - Solid tumors NZV930 NZV930, spartalizumab, NIR178 CD73 Antagonist Solid tumors PDR001 spartalizumab (combos) PD1 Inhibitor, TIM3 Antagonist AML Solid tumors (combo) SQZ622 SQZ622 CD123xCD3 Modulator AML TNO155 TNO155 SHP2 Inhibitor Solid tumors (single agent) Solid tumors (combo) VAY736 ianalumab + ibrutinib BAFF-R Inhibitor,BTK Inhibitor Haematological malignancy VOB560 VOB560 - Cancers VPM087 VPM087 IL1B Antagonist 1st line CRC / 1st line RCC WNT974 WNT974 + spartalizumab Porcupine Inhibitor Solid tumors WVT078 WVT078 - Multiple myeloma YTB323 YTB323 ±ibrutinib CD19 CART Haematological malignancy 50 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Novartis pipeline in Phase 1 (2 of 2) Lead indication 37 lead indications Immunology, Hepatology, Dermatology Global Health Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) DFV890 DFV890 - Multiple Indications KAF156 ganaplacide - Malaria prophylaxis CEE321 CEE321 Pan JAK Inhibitor AD LRX712 LRX712 - Osteoarthritis MHS552 MHS552 - Autoimmune Indications MHV370 MHV370 - SLE Neuroscience Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) OAV201 AVXS-201 MECP2 gene therapy Rett syndrome Respiratory Disease Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) CMK389 CMK389 IL-18 Inhibitor Sarcoidosis LTP001 LTP001 - Respiratory Diseases Cardiovascular, Renal, Metabolism Code Name Mechanism Indication(s) HSY244 HSY244 - Atrial fibrillation MBL949 MBL949 - Diabetes 1. FDA placed a partial hold on AVXS-101 intrathecal clinical trials for SMA patients based on findings in a small pre-clinical animal study 51 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Clinical Trials Update Includes selected ongoing or recently concluded global trials of Novartis development programs/products which are in confirmatory development or marketed (typically Phase 2 or later). For further information on all Novartis clinical trials, please visit: www.novartisclinicaltrials.com Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic Entresto®- Angiotensin receptor neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI) Study NCT02678312 PANORAMA HF (CLCZ696B2319) NCT03785405 (CLCZ696B2319E1 - extension study) Indication Heart failure in pediatric patients Heart failure in pediatric patients Phase Phase 2/3 Phase 3 Patients 360 240 Primary Outcome Part 1: Pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics of Number of participants with Adverse Events (AEs) and sacubitril/valsartan LCZ696 analytes Measures Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) Part 2: Efficacy and safety compared with enalapril • Part 1: Sacubitril/valsartan 0.8 mg/kg or 3.1 mg/kg or both; 0.4 mg/kg or 1.6 mg/kg or both (single doses). • Part 2: enalapril/placebo 0.2 mg/kg bid (ped. formulation • Single arm, open label sacubitril/valsartan (pediatric Arms/Intervention 1mg/ml) and adult formulation (2.5, 5, 10 mg bid); formulation granules (12.5, 31.25 mg in capsules); liquid Sacubitril/valsartan (LCZ696)/placebo: Ped. formulation formulation (1mg/ml and 4mg/ml concentration) and granules (12.5, 31.25 mg in capsules); liquid formulation adult formulation (50, 100, 200 mg bid)) (1mg/ml and 4mg/ml concentration) and adult formulation (50, 100, 200 mg bid) Pediatric patients from 1 month to < 18 years of age with Pediatric patients with heart failure due to systemic left Target Patients heart failure due to systemic left ventricle systolic ventricle systolic dysfunction who have completed study dysfunction CLCZ696B2319 H2-2021; (Analysis of 110 pts from Part 2 formed the basis for pediatric submission in Apr-2019 and approval by the US Expected Completion FDA in Oct-2019 for the treatment of symptomatic HF with 2022 systemic left ventricular systolic dysfunction in children aged 1 year and older) Publication TBD TBD 54Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Entresto®- Angiotensin receptor neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI) Study NCT02884206 PERSPECTIVE (CLCZ696B2320) NCT02468232 PARALLEL-HF (CLCZ696B1301) Indication Heart failure Heart failure, reduced ejection fraction Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 592 225 Primary Outcome Change from baseline in the CogState Global Cognitive Time to the first occurrence of the composite endpoint - either cardiovascular (CV) death or heart failure (HF) Measures Composite Score (GCCS) hospitalization • Sacubitril/valsartan 50, 100, and 200 mg bid with • Sacubitril/valsartan 50 mg, 100 mg, 200 mg bid/placebo Arms/Intervention placebo of valsartan of enalapril • Valsartan 40, 80, and 160 mg bid tablets with placebo • Enalapril 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg bid / placebo of for sacubitril/valsartan sacubitril/valsartan Target Patients Patients with chronic heart failure with preserved ejection Japanese heart failure patients (NYHA Class II-IV) with fraction reduced ejection fraction Expected Completion 2022 Q1-2019(actual);H1-2021(open-label extension) Publication TBD Planned in H1-2020: Core study primary manuscript in Circ J 55Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Entresto®- Angiotensin receptor neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI) Study NCT01920711 PARAGON-HF (CLCZ696D2301) NCT03066804 PARALLAX (CLCZ696D2302) Indication Heart failure, preserved ejection fraction Heart failure, preserved ejection fraction Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 4,822 2,572 Primary Outcome Cumulative number of primary composite events of Change in NT-proBNP from baseline to week 12 cardiovascular (CV) death and total (first and recurrent) HF and change in 6 minute walk distance (6MWD) from Measures hospitalizations baseline to Week 24 • Sacubitril/valsartan 50 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg bid and • Sacubitril/valsartan or placebo 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 matching placebo • Enalapril 2.5 mg, 5 mg and 10 mg bid and matching Arms/Intervention mg bid placebo • Valsartan or placebo 40 mg, 80 mg, and 160 mg bid • Valsartan 40 mg, 80 mg, 160 mg bid and matching placebo Target Patients Heart failure patients (NYHA Class II-IV) with preserved Heart failure patients (NYHA Class II-IV) with preserved ejection fraction ejection fraction Expected Completion 2019(actual) 2019(actual) • Sep-2019: Primary manuscript (ARNI in HFpEF. Solomon S et al; NEJM. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa1908655) • Q2-2020 Study design publication (manuscript is • Sep-2019: ESC: Late breaker presentation of primary accepted in ESC Heart Failure) Publication results • Q3-2020 Baseline data publication • Mar-2020: Effects across full range of EF, effects on • Q3-2020 Primary data presentation at ESC congress NTproBNP in HFpEF, SBP in HFpEF, Subgroups (mode • Q3/Q4-2020 Primary data publication of death, MRA, age, gender). 56Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Entresto®- Angiotensin receptor neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI) Study NCT03909295 (CLCZ696D1301E1 - extension study) NCT02924727 PARADISE-MI (CLCZ696G2301) Indication Heart failure chronic Post-acute myocardial infarction Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 52 5,670 Primary Outcome Number of participants with Adverse Events (AEs) and Time to the first occurrence of a confirmed composite endpoint (cardiovascular (CV) death, heart failure (HF) Measures Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) hospitalization, or outpatient heart failure) • Sacubitril/valsartan 50 mg, 100 mg, 200 mg bid / placebo Arms/Intervention • Sacubitril/valsartan 50 mg,100 mg,200 mg film coated of ramipril/valsartan tablets • Ramipril 1.25 mg, 2.5 mg, and 5 mg bid / placebo of sacubitril/valsartan / placebo for valsartan Japanese heart failure patients (NYHA Class II-IV) with Post-AMI patients with evidence of LV systolic dysfunction Target Patients preserved ejection fraction after CLCZ696D2301 and/or pulmonary congestion, with no known prior history of (PARAGON-HF) chronic HF Expected Completion Q4-2019(actual) H1-2021 Publication TBD TBD 57Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation KJX839 - small interfering RNA (siRNA) inhibitor of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) Study NCT03060577 ORION-3 (CKJX839A12201E1) NCT03814187 ORION-4 (CKJX839A1KJX839B12301) Hypercholesterolemia inc. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Hypercholesterolemia inc. Heterozygous Familial Indication Disease (ASCVD) and ASCVD risk equivalents Hypercholesterolaemia (HeFH) Heterozygous Familial Hypercholesterolaemia (HeFH) Phase Phase 2 Phase 3 Patients ~374: 284 in Group 1 and 90 in Group 2 ~15,000 A composite of major adverse cardiovascular events, LDL-C reduction at Day 210 for Group 1 subjects defined as: Primary Outcome Changes in other lipids and lipoproteins and reduction of • Coronary heart disease (CHD) death; Measures LDL-C of more than 50% for patients that are above LDL-C • Myocardial infarction; goal ; longer term exposure and safety. • Fatal or non-fatal ischaemic stroke; or • Urgent coronary revascularization procedure Arms/Intervention Target Patients Expected Completion Publication • Group 1 - inclisiran 300mg sc every 6 months until day Arm 1: every 6 month treatment KJX839 300mg (given by 720 and then on Day 810, followed by every 6 months for a subcutaneous injection on the day of randomization, at 3 planned duration of 4 years months and then every 6-months) for a planned median • Group 2- Evolocumab 140mg s.c. injection every 2 duration of about 5 years weeks for 360 days, followed by inclisiran 300mg on Day Arm 2: matching placebo (given bysubcutaneous injection 360, Day 450 and then every 6 months for a planned on the day of randomization, at 3 months and then every 6- duration of 4 years. months) for a planned median duration of about 5 years. Patients with HeFH or pre-existing atherosclerotic Patient population with mean baseline LDL-C ≥ 100mg/dL; cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) on background statin +/- long- 5 year- follow-up time is designed to show best in- ezetimibe therapy class CV outcomes (25% benefit). Primary endpoint: 2022 Primary endpoint: 2024 TBD TBD 58Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation KJX839 - small interfering RNA (siRNA) inhibitor of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) Study NCT03851705 ORION-5 (CKJX839A12304) NCT03399370 ORION-8 (CKJX839A12305B) Hypercholesterolemia inc. Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia inc. Heterozygous Familial Indication Hypercholesterolaemia (HeFH) and Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 56 randomized 2:1 inclisiran: placebo 2967 entered the study Primary Outcome Measures Arms/Intervention Target Patients LDL-C reduction at Day 150 The effect of inclisiran treatment on the proportion of subjects achieving prespecified low density lipoprotein Changes in PCSK9, other lipids and lipoproteins and cholesterol(LDL-C)targets at end of study. The safety and reduction of LDL-C of more than 20% tolerability profile of long term use of inclisiran Part 1: inclisiran 300mg on Day 1 and Day 90 or placebo on Day 1 and Day 90 Inclisiran 300mg on day 1 (placebo patients in feeder study) • Part 2: placebo on Day 180, inclisiran on Day 270 and or placebo on Day 1 (inclisiran patients in feeder study ) then every 6 months for a planned duration of 2 years or then inclisiran 300mg on Day 90 and every 6 months for a for placebo patients in part 1 inclisiran on Day 180, Day planned duation of 3 years 270 and then every 6 months for a planned duration of 2 years Patients with HeFH or pre-existing atherosclerotic Patients with HoFH cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) on background statin +/- ezetimibe therapy and risk equivalents. Patients from ORION 9, 10 & 11 studies Expected Completion Primary endpoint: 2021 Primary endpoint: 2023 Publication TBD TBD 59Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation LNP023 - Factor B inhibition of the complement alternative pathway Study NCT03373461 (CLNP023X2203) NCT04154787 (CLNP023D12201) Indication IgA nephropathy (IgAN) Idiopathic membranous nephropathy (iMN) Phase Phase 2 Phase 2 Patients 146 72 Primary Outcome Change from baseline of log transformed UPCR derived Measures from the 24h urine collections at Baseline and Day 90 Change from baseline of UPCR derived from 24hr urine collections at Baseline and Week 24 Arms/Intervention Target Patients Expected Completion Publication Placebo • LNP023 Dose 1 - 10mg bid • LNP023 Dose - 200mg bid • LNP023 Dose 2 - 50mg bid • LNP023 Dose - 50mg bid • LNP023 Dose 3 - 200mg bid • Rituximab • LNP023 Dose 4 - 100mg bid (Part 2 only) Patients with biopsy proven iMN who are at high risk of Patients with biopsy-verified IgA nephropathy disease progression defined on the basis of antibody anti- PLA2R titre and proteinuria H2-2021 2022 TBD TBD 60Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation LNP023 - Factor B inhibition of the complement alternative pathway Study NCT03832114 (CLNP023X2202) NCT03955445 (CLNP023B12001B) Indication C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) Phase Phase 2 Phase 2 (open-label extension) Patients 27 27 (from ongoing Phase 2, potential patient from Ph3) Primary Outcome Measures Cohort A: Ratio to Baseline of UPCR to Week 12 derived from 24hr urine collection Cohort B: Change from Baseline in C3 Deposit Score (based on immunofluorescence microscopy) at Week 12 Characterize the effect of LNP023 treatment on a composite renal response endpoint at 9 months (1. a stable or improved eGFR and, 2. a reduction in proteinuria and 3. an increase in C3 compared to the CLNP023X2202 baseline visit) Arms/Intervention Target Patients Expected Completion Publication Increasing doses of LNP023 up to 200mg bid: • Cohort A: Native kidney patients • Open-label LNP023 200mg bid • Cohort B: Kidney transplanted patients Patients with C3 glomerulopathy Patients with C3 glomerulopathy H1-2021 2025 TBD TBD 61Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation LNP023 - Factor B inhibition of the complement alternative pathway Study NCT03439839 (CLNP023X2201) NCT03896152 (CLNP023X2204) Indication Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) Phase Phase 2 Phase 2 Patients 15 10 Primary Outcome Measures Reduction of chronic hemolysis, based on LDH level at Reduction of PNH associated hemolysis, based on percentage of patients with 60% reduction in LDH or LDH Week 13 below upper limit of normal up to 12 weeks of treatment. • Cohort 1: 10 patients receiving LNP023 200mg bid, in Arms/Intervention addition to SoC, for 13 weeks with 3yr treatment extension period Cohort 2: 5 patients receiving LNP023 50mg bid, in addition to SoC, for minimum 2 weeks with 3yr treatment extension period. Dose may be increased D15 onwards to 200mg bid if LDH not within limit of normal or reduced by at least 60% compared to Baseline. Arm 1: 4wks treatment LNP023 25mg bid followed by 8wk treatment LNP023 100mg bid and 2yr extension LNP023 100mg bid

Arm 2: 4wks treatment LNP023 50mg bid followed by 8wk treatment LNP023 200mg bid and 2yr extension LNP023 200mg bid Target Patients Expected Completion Publication Patients with PNH, showing signs of active hemolysis Patients with PNH, showing signs of active hemolysis, not despite treatment with SoC (defined as an antibody with anti treated with any other complement inhibitor less than 3 C5 activity). months prior to study start Day 1 Primary endpoint: Q4-2020 Primary endpoint: Q4-2020 Extension period: 2023 Extension period: 2022 In preparation TBD 62Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation TQJ230 - Antisense oligonucleotide targeting apolipoprotein(a) mRNA Study NCT04023552 Lp(a)HORIZON (CTQJ230A12301) Indication Cardiovascular risk reduction Phase Phase 3 Patients 7,680 Primary Outcome Time to the first occurrence of MACE (cardiovascular death, non-fatal MI, non-fatal stroke and urgent coronary re- Measures vascularization) Arms/Intervention TQJ230 80 mg injected monthly subcutaneously or matched placebo Target Patients Patients with a history of Myocardial infarction or Ischemic Stroke, or a clinically significant symptomatic Peripheral Artery Disease, and Lp(a) ≥ 70 mg/dL Expected Completion 2024 Publication TBD 63Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Immunology, Hepatology & Dermatology CFZ533 - Blocking, non-depleting,Fc-silent,anti-CD40 monoclonal antibody Study NCT03663335 CIRRUS I (CCFZ533A2201) NCT03905525 TWINSS (CCFZ533B2201) Indication Kidney transplantation Sjögren's syndrome Phase Phase 2B Phase 2B Patients 676 260 Primary Outcome Measures Arms/Intervention Composite event (BPAR, Graft Loss or Death) over 12 Change in EULAR Sjögren's syndrome Disease Activity months post-transplantation and post conversion (for Index (ESSDAI) score and EULAR Sjögren's syndrome maintenance cohort) Patient Reported Index (ESSPRI) score • Two cohorts: de novo TX and maintenance • Three dose arms of CFZ533 • Test Arms: CFZ533 + MMF + corticosteroids • Placebo • Standard of Care: TAC + MMF + corticosteroids Target Patients Kidney transplant recipients Patients with Sjögren's syndrome Expected Completion 2022 2022 Publication Manuscript of PoC trial to be submitted in Q1-2020 Manuscript of PoC trial published in The Lancet- Rheumatology January 23, 2020 65Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation CFZ533 - Blocking, non-depleting,Fc-silent,anti-CD40 monoclonal antibody Study NCT03781414 CONTRAIL I (CCFZ533A2202) Indication Liver transplantation Phase Phase 2 Patients 128 Primary Outcome Proportion of patients with composite event (BPAR, Graft Measures Loss or Death) over 12 months • Control/Standard of Care: TAC + MMF + Corticosteroids Arms/Intervention • CFZ533 dose A + MMF + Corticosteroids • CFZ533 dose B + MMF + Corticosteroids Target Patients Expected Completion Publication Liver transplant recipients 2023 TBD 66Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Cosentyx®- Anti IL-17 Study NCT03504852 (CAIN457A2324) NCT03589885 MATURE (CAIN457A2325) Indication Psoriasis Psoriasis Phase Phase 3B Phase 3 Patients 331 122 Primary Outcome PASI 90 response and IGA mod 2011 0 or 1 response after PASI 75 response and IGA mod 2011 0 or 1 response after Measures 16 weeks of treatment 12 weeks of treatment Arms/Intervention Target Patients Expected Completion Publication • Secukinumab 300 mg every 2 weeks after weekly doses • Secukinumab 2 mL (300 mg) auto-injector till Week 4 • Secukinumab 2 x 1 mL (150 mg each) prefilled syringe • Secukinumab 300 mg every 4 weeks after weekly doses • Placebo 2 mL auto-injector till Week 4 • Placebo 2 x 1 mL prefilled syringe Subjects (≥90kg) with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis Subjects with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis Q3-2020 Q4-2020 TBD TBD 67Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Cosentyx®- Anti IL-17 Study NCT02471144 (CAIN457A2310) NCT03668613 (CAIN457A2311) Indication Psoriasis Psoriasis Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 162 84 Primary Outcome Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75 response and Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75 response and Investigators' Global Assessment (IGA) 0 or 1 response at Investigators' Global Assessment (IGA) 0 or 1 response at Measures week 12 week 12 • Secukinumab low dose Arms/Intervention • Secukinumab high dose • Secukinumab low dose • Placebo • Secukinumab high dose • Etanercept (comparator) Target Patients Patients from 6 to less than 18 years of age with severe Pediatric patients of age 6 to <18 years, with moderate to chronic plaque psoriasis severe plaque psoriasis Expected Completion 2023 2023 Publication TBD TBD 68Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Cosentyx®- Anti IL-17 Study NCT03066609 (CAIN457A2318) Indication Psoriasis Phase Phase 3 Patients 543 Primary Outcome Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75 response and Measures Investigators' Global Assessment (IGA) 0 or 1 response at week 12 Arms/Intervention Target Patients Expected Completion Publication Secukinumab 300 mg

Secukinumab 150 mg

Placebo Patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque-type psoriasis with or without psoriatic arthritis comorbidity Q1-2019(actual) Week 16 results: Poster presented at: 2019 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting,

March 1-5, 2019, Washington, D.C.

1-5, 2019, Washington, D.C. 52-week results: Poster at EADV 2019, Madrid 9-13 October, 2019

results: Poster at EADV 2019, Madrid 9-13 October, 2019 Manuscript Publication under assessment 69Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Cosentyx®- Anti IL-17 Study NCT03031782 (CAIN457F2304) NCT03769168 (CAIN457F2304E1 - extension study) Indication Psoriatic arthritis Psoriatic arthritis Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 80 64 Primary Outcome Time to 33 flares Number of participants with JIA ACR30 response Measures Arms/Intervention • Secukinumab (pre-filled syringe) 75 mg • Secukinumab 75 mg/0.5 ml • Placebo • Secukinumab 150 mg/1.0 ml Target Patients Juvenile idiopathic arthritis subtypes of psoriatic and Patients with juvenile idiopathic arthritis subtypes of juvenile enthesitis-related arthritis psoriatic arthritis and enthesitis related arthritis Expected Completion H1-2021 2025 Publication TBD TBD 70Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Cosentyx®- Anti IL-17 Study NCT01892436 FUTURE 1 extension (CAIN457F2306E1) NCT01649375 MEASURE 2 (CAIN457F2310) Indication Psoriatic arthritis Ankylosing spondylitis Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 460 219 Primary Outcome Proportion of subjects that have a positive clinical response Assessment of SpondyloArthritis International Society / to treatment (individual improvement) in disease activity Measures ASAS 20 response according to ACR20 (or ACR50 or ACR 70) • Secukinumab 75 mg • Secukinumab 75 mg Arms/Intervention • Secukinumab 150 mg • Secukinumab 150 mg • Placebo Target Patients Patients with active psoriatic arthritis Patients with active ankylosing spondylitis Expected Completion 2018(actual) 2018(actual) • 3 year results: ACR 2016; Mease PJ et al. Arthritis • Primary 52 week results: Baeten D & Sieper J, et al. N Rheumatol. 2016; 68 (suppl 10) Engl J Med 2015;373:2534-48 • 3 years results: Manuscript published in September • 2 year results: Marzo-Ortega, et al. Arthritis Care Res 2018 (Mease PJ, et al. RMD Open 2018;4:e000723. 2017 Feb 24. doi: - 10.1002/acr.23233 doi:10.1136/rmdopen-2018-000723) • 3 year results: Marzo-Ortega, et al. RMD 2017 Publication • 5 year results: Philip J. Mease, Arthur Kavanaugh, • 5 year results: EULAR 2019; Marzo-Ortega H, et al. Andreas Reimold, et al. "Secukinumab Provides FRI0379. Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases Sustained Improvements in the Signs and Symptoms of 2019;78:873. Psoriatic Arthritis: Final 5‐year Results from the Phase 3 • 5 year results; manuscript accepted and to be published FUTURE 1 Study." ACR Open Rheumatology. November in Q2-2020 14, 2019. https://doi.org/10.1002/acr2.11097 71Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Cosentyx®- Anti IL-17 Study NCT01752634 FUTURE 2 (CAIN457F2312) NCT02008916 MEASURE 3 (CAIN457F2314) Indication Psoriatic arthritis Ankylosing spondylitis Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 399 222 Primary Outcome Proportion of subjects achieving American College of Assessment of Spondyloarthritis International Society Measures Rheumatology 20 (ACR20) response criteria criteria / ASAS 20 response • Secukinumab (AIN457) 150 mg s.c. • Secukinumab 10 mg/kg / 300 mg • Secukinumab (AIN457) 75 mg s.c. Arms/Intervention • Secukinumab 10 mg/kg / 150 mg • Secukinumab (AIN457) 300 mg s.c. • Placebo • Placebo s.c. Target Patients Patients with active psoriatic arthritis Patients with active ankylosing spondylitis Expected Completion 2019(actual) 2018(actual) • 16 weeks results: PANLAR congress in Apr-2016 • Primary results: McInnes IB, et al. Lancet. • 52 weeks results: Pavelka et al. Arthritis Research & Therapy 2017 2015;386:1137-46 • 2 year results: Presented at ACR in Nov-2017 Publication • 2 years results: McInnes et al, Rheumatology • 3 year (EOS) results: To be presented (ORAL) at 2017;56:1993-2003 PANLAR April 2019 • 5 years: published Lancet Rheumatology in March 2020 • 3 year (EOS) manuscript published in ACR Open Rheumatology in January 2020 72Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Cosentyx®- Anti IL-17 Study NCT02745080 EXCEED (CAIN457F2366) Indication Psoriatic arthritis Phase Phase 3 Patients 850 Primary Outcome American College of Rheumatology 20 (ACR20) response Measures Arms/Intervention • Secukinumab 300 mg s.c. • Adalimumab 40 mg s.c. Target Patients Patients with active psoriatic arthritis Expected Completion Q1-2020 Publication • Manuscript will be published in Apr-2020 73Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Cosentyx®- Anti IL-17 Study NCT02696031 PREVENT (CAIN457H2315) NCT03259074 SURPASS (CAIN457K2340) Indication Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis Ankylosing spondylitis Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 555 837 Primary Outcome The proportion of participants who achieved an ASAS 40 No radiographic structural progression as measured by response (Assessment of SpondyloArthritis International modified Stoke Ankylosing Spondylitis Spine Score Measures Society criteria); (mSASSS) • Secukinumab 150 mg load • Secukinumab 150/300 mg Arms/Intervention • Secukinumab 150 mg no load • Adalimumab biosimilar 40 mg • Placebo Target Patients Patients with non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis Patients with active ankylosing spondylitis Expected Completion Week 52: Q3-2019(actual); Final: H1-2021 2022 • Abstract (16 week results) submitted as a late breaker to Publication ACR 2019 TBD • Manuscript submitted in Mar-2020 74Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Cosentyx®- Anti IL-17 Study NCT03713619 SUNSHINE (CAIN457M2301) NCT04179175 (CAIN457M2301E1) Indication Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 471 745 Primary Outcome Proportion of participants with Hidradenitis Suppurativa Proportion of patients with Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Measures clinical response (HiSCR) Response (HiSCR) • Secukinumab 300 mg every 2 weeks Arms/Intervention • Secukinumab 300 mg every 4 weeks • Secukinumab 300 mg every 2 weeks • Placebo (every 2 weeks) • Secukinumab 300 mg every 4 weeks • Placebo (every 4 weeks) Patients with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa Target Patients Patients with moderate to severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa completing either of the core trials AIN457M2301 (NCT 0313632) or AIN567M2302 (NCT03713619) Expected Completion H2-2021 2025 Publication Preliminary results in EADV (most likely) in 2021 TBD 75Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Cosentyx®- Anti IL-17 Study NCT03713632 SUNRISE (CAIN457M2302) Indication Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) Phase Phase 3 Patients 471 Primary Outcome Proportion of patients with Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Measures Response (HiSCR) • Secukinumab 300 mg every 2 weeks Arms/Intervention • Secukinumab 300 mg every 4 weeks • Placebo (every 2 weeks) • Placebo (every 4 weeks) Target Patients Expected Completion Subjects with moderate to severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa H2-2021 Publication Preliminary results in EADV (most likely) in 2021 76Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Cosentyx®- Anti IL-17 Study NCT04156620 INVIGORATE-1 (CAIN457P12301) NCT04209205 INVIGORATE-2 (CAIN457P12302) Indication Axial spondyloarthritis Axial spondyloarthritis Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 500 380 Primary Outcome The proportion of subjects achieving an ASAS40 The proportion of subjects achieving American College of (Assessment of SpondyloArthritis International Society Measures Rheumatology 50 (ACR50) response criteria criteria) response Arms/Intervention • Secukinumab intravenous (i.v.) regimen • Secukinumab intravenous (i.v.) regimen • Placebo intravenous (i.v.) regimen • Placebo intravenous (i.v.) regimen Target Patients Patients with active axial spondyloarthritis Patients with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) despite current or previous NSAID, DMARD and/or anti-TNF therapy Expected Completion 2022 2022 Publication TBD TBD 77Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Ilaris®- Anti IL-1β Study NCT02296424 (CACZ885G2306) Indication SJIA - Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Phase Phase 3B/4 Patients 182 Proportion of patients in clinical remission on Primary Outcome canakinumab who are able to remain in remission following canakinumab dose tapering (reduced Measures canakinumab dose or prolonged canakinumab dosing interval) Arms/Intervention • Canakinumab dose reduction • Canakinumab dose interval prolongation Target Patients Patients with Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (SJIA) (Pediatric) Expected Completion 2018(actual) • Remission & flexible dosing - presented at ISSAID & Publication EULAR in Q2-2019 • Planned manuscript in 2019: Remission & flexible dosing submitted in Q4-2019 78Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation LJN452 - FXR Agonist Study NCT02855164 (CLJN452A2202) NCT04065841 ELIVATE (CLJN452D12201C) Indication Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) Phase Phase 2 Phase 2 Patients 345 210 Adverse event profile of different doses; determine the dose relationship of LJN452 on markers of hepatic inflammation Proportion of patients with resolution of NASH and no Primary Outcome in NASH (ALT and AST); determine dose-response worsening of fibrosis OR improvement in fibrosis by at least Measures relationship of LJN452 on liver fat content by changes in one stage without worsening of NASH at Week 48 quantitative MRI; determine effect of LJN452 on liver fibrosis compared with baseline by biopsy • Arm A: combination therapytropifexor + licogliflozin • Arm B: tropifexor monotherapytropifexor (+ licogliflozin Arms/Intervention • Multiple LJN452 doses and placebo placebo) • Arm C: licogliflozin monotherapylicogliflozin (+ tropifexor placebo) Target Patients Patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) Adult patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and liver fibrosis Expected Completion Q2-2020 2022 • Primary (interim) data abstract submitted to AASLD in Publication Q3-2019 Planned in H1-2023 • Manuscript to be submitted in Q4-2020 79Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation LOU064 - Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor Study NCT03926611 (CLOU064A2201) NCT04109313 (CLOU064A2201E1) Indication Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) Phase Phase 2 Phase 2 Patients 308 250 Primary Outcome Measures Change from baseline in weekly Urticaria Activity Score (UAS7) at Week • Long-term safety and tolerability 4 • Arm 1 Low dose of LOU064 orally in the morning (once daily) and matching placebo in the evening from Day 1 to 85 • Arm 2 Medium dose of LOU064 orally in the morning (once daily) and matching placebo in the evening from Day 1 to 85 Arms/Intervention • Arm 3 High dose of LOU064 orally in the morning (once daily) and • Selected dose of LOU064 taken orally twice a day matching placebo in the evening from Day 1 to 85 (morning and evening) from day 1 to week 52 • Arm 4 Low dose of LOU064 orally, twice daily from Day 1 to 85 • Arm 5 Medium dose of LOU064 orally, twice daily from Day 1 to 85 • Arm 6 High dose of LOU064 orally, twice daily from Day 1 to 85 • Placebo arm Matching placebo, orally, twice daily from Day 1 to 85 Target Patients Adults with CSU inadequately controlled by H1-antihistamines Patients with CSU who have participated in preceding studies with LOU064 Expected Completion Q3-2020 2022 Publication TBD TBD 80Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation LJC242 - FXR agonist + CCR2/CCR5 inhibitor Study NCT03517540 TANDEM (CLJC242A2201J) Indication Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis Phase Phase 2 Patients 193 Primary Outcome • Evaluation of safety and tolerability of combination Measures therapy (tropifexor + cenicriviroc) by monitoring adverse event profile, vital signs and laboratory parameters Arms/Intervention Target Patients Expected Completion Publication Tropifexor

Cenicriviroc

Tropifexor + cenicriviroc Adult patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and liver fibrosis Q4-2020 Manuscript to be submitted in H1-2021 81Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation QGE031 - Anti-IgE Study NCT02477332 (CQGE031C2201) NCT02649218 (CQGE031C2201E1) Indication Chronic spontaneous urticaria / Chronic idiopathic urticaria Chronic spontaneous urticaria / Chronic idiopathic urticaria Phase Phase 2B Phase 2B Patients 382 226 Primary Outcome Establish dose-response relationship of QGE031 with respect Long-term safety; number of participants with treatment- Measures to achievement of complete hives response at week 12 emergent adverse events • Ligelizumab 24mg q4wks for 20 weeks • Ligelizumab 72mg q4wks for 20 weeks Arms/Intervention • Ligelizumab 240mg q4wks for 20 weeks Ligelizumab 240 mg q4wks open label for 52 weeks • Ligelizumab 120mg single dose • Omalizumab 300mg q4wks for 20 weeks • Placebo q 4wks for 20 weeks Adult patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria inadequately Adult patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria inadequately controlled with H1-antihistamines at approved or increased Target Patients controlled with H1-antihistamines at approved or increased doses, alone or in combination with H2-antihistamines or doses, alone or in combination with H2-antihistamines or leukotriene receptor antagonists. leukotriene receptor antagonists. Expected Completion 2017(actual) 2019(actual) • Primary results: Presented at EAACI 2018, EADV 2018, • Primary results: AAD 2019; • Secondary results presented in 2019 at: AAD, EAACI, and GUF 2018; NEJM publication (3 Oct 2019); WCD, EADV, PAAM, ACAAI, UCARE • Secondary results presented in 2019 at: AAD, EAACI, Publication • Exploratory results presented/ planned in 2020: AAAAI, WCD, EADV, PAAM, ACAAI, UCARE. EAACI, EADV, ACAAI; Encoring all at GUF • Exploratory results presented/ planned in 2020: AAAAI, • 5 Manuscripts 2020: core results extension; time to loss EAACI, EADV, ACAAI; Encoring all at GUF response, fast response; angioedema; data visualization 82Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation QGE031 - Anti-IgE Study NCT03437278 (CQGE031C2202) Indication Chronic spontaneous urticarial / Chronic idiopathic urticaria Phase Phase 2 Patients 48 Primary Outcome Change in the 7 day Urticaria Activity Score (UAS7) Measures • Ligelizumab high dose q4wks for 24 weeks Arms/Intervention • Ligelizumab low dose q4wks for 24 weeks • Placebo / ligelizumab high dose q4wks for 8 / 16 weeks Target Patients Expected Completion Adolescents from 12 to <18 years of age, with chronic spontaneous urticaria H2-2021 • Study design was presented at PAAM (Peds Allergy & Asthma Meeting) and at UCARE meeting 2019 Publication • Primary results to be presented in 2022 (e.g. EAACI, PAAM, EADV) • Manuscript to be submitted in 2022 83Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation QGE031 - Anti-IgE Study NCT03580369 Pearl 1 (CQGE031C2302) NCT03580356 Pearl 2 (CQGE031C2303) Indication Chronic spontaneous urticaria Chronic spontaneous urticaria Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 1,050 1,050 Primary Outcome Absolute change from baseline in UAS7 (Urticaria Activity Absolute change from baseline in UAS7 (Urticaria Activity Measures Score) at week 12 Score) at week 12 • Ligelizumab dose A q4w for 52 weeks • Ligelizumab dose A q4w for 52 weeks • Ligelizumab dose B q4w for 52 weeks • Ligelizumab dose B q4w for 52 weeks Arms/Intervention • Omalizumab 300 mg q4w for 52 weeks • Omalizumab 300 mg q4w for 52 weeks • Placebo q4w from randomization to wk20, then • Placebo q4w from randomization to wk20, then ligelizumab dose B from wk24 to wk52 ligelizumab dose B from wk24 to wk52 Target Patients Adolescents and adults with chronic spontaneous urticaria Adolescents and adults with chronic spontaneous urticaria inadequately controlled with H1-antihistamines inadequately controlled with H1-antihistamines Expected Completion H2-2021 H2-2021 • Study design presented at UCARE 2018 Publication • 2020: C2302E1 extension study (NCT04210843) design EAACI • Primary results to be presented in 2022 (e.g. EAACI, PAAM, EADV) • Manuscript to be submitted in 2022 84Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation VAY736 - Fully human IgG1/κ anti-BAFF-R mAb Study NCT02962895 (CVAY736A2201) NCT03217422 AMBER (CVAY736B2201) Indication Primary Sjögren's syndrome Autoimmune hepatitis Phase Phase 2B Phase 2/3 Patients 180 80 Primary Outcome Safety and efficacy of VAY736 in primary Sjögren's Alanine aminotransferase (ALT) normalization Measures syndrome (pSS) Arms/Intervention • VAY736 • VAY736 • Placebo • Placebo control with conversion to active VAY736 Target Patients Patients with moderate to severe primary Sjögren's Autoimmune hepatitis patients with incomplete response or syndrome (pSS) intolerant to standard treatment of care Expected Completion Q2-2020 2023 Publication • Manuscript to be submitted in 2020 TBD 85Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation ZPL389 - H4 receptor antagonist Study NCT03517566 ZEST (CZPL389A2203) NCT03948334 ZESTExt (CZPL389A2203E1 - extension study) Indication Atopic dermatitis Atopic dermatitis Phase Phase 2 Phase 2 Patients 360 360 Primary Outcome IGA (Investigator's global assessment) response at week 16 Frequency of Adverse Events (AEs) and Serious Adverse Measures Events (SAEs) • ZPL389 dose 1 • ZPL389 Dose 1 + Topical Corticosteroids (TCS) and /or • ZPL389 dose 2 Topical Calcineurin Inhibitors (TCI) Arms/Intervention • ZPL389 dose 3 • ZPL389 Dose 2 + Topical Corticosteroids (TCS) and /or • ZPL389 dose 4 Topical Calcineurin Inhibitors (TCI) • Placebo Target Patients Patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis Adult patients with atopic dermatitis Expected Completion H1-2021 2023 Publication TBD TBD 86Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Neuroscience Aimovig®- CGRP receptor antagonist Study NCT03096834 LIBERTY (CAMG334A2301) NCT03333109 EMPOWER (CAMG334A2302) Indication Migraine Migraine Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 246 900 Primary Outcome Percentage of patients with a 50% response in the reduction Change from baseline in monthly migraine days at the last Measures of Monthly Migraine Days (MMD) month (Month 3) of the double-blind treatment period • Subcutaneous injection of AMG334 (erenumab) • AMG334 (erenumab) Dose 1 Arms/Intervention • AMG334 (erenumab) Dose 2 • Subcutaneous injection of placebo • Placebo Target Patients Adult episodic migraine patients who have failed prophylactic Adult episodic migraine patients migraine treatments Expected Completion 2017 DBT phase (actual); H1-2021 OLE phase (final DBL) Q2-2020 • Planned for Q1-2020 (Neurology): PROs and prespecified subgroup analysis (DBT phase) Publication • Planned for Q2-2020: 1Y OLE Planned for H2-2020 • Planned for Q4 2020: 2Y OLE - TBC. Potentially abstract only 88Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Aimovig®- CGRP receptor antagonist Study NCT03867201 DRAGON (CAMG334A2304) Indication Migraine Phase Phase 3 Patients 550 Primary Outcome Change from baseline in monthly migraine days during the Measures last 4 weeks of the 12-week treatment period Arms/Intervention • Subcutaneous injection of AMG334 (erenumab) 70 mg • Subcutaneous injection of placebo Target Patients Adult chronic migraine patients Expected Completion 2022 DBT phase; 2024 OLE phase Publication Planned in Q4-2023 (DBT) 89Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Gilenya®- S1P-R modulator Study NCT01633112 ASSESS (CFTY720D2312) Indication Relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) Phase Phase 3B Patients 1,064 Primary Outcome Comparison of 2 doses (0.25 mg and 0.5 mg) of fingolimod to glatiramer acetate (20 mg) in reducing the annualized Measures relapse rate up to 12 months • Fingolimod 0.5 mg orally Arms/Intervention • Fingolimod 0.25mg orally • Copaxone®20 mg s.c. Target Patients Patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis Expected Completion 2018(actual) • Primary data presentation at AAN in 2019 Publication • Primary manuscript submitted in February 2020, publication expected by Jun-2020 90Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation LMI070 - SMN2 RNA splice modulator Study NCT02268552 (CLMI070X2201) Indication Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy Phase Phase 1/2 Patients 39 Primary Outcome Number of participants with adverse events (AEs), serious Measures adverse events (SAEs) and deaths Branaplam oral, once weekly: • Part 1: 5 ascending doses Arms/Intervention • Part 2: 2 different dose levels • Part 3: patients continue on initial dose assigned in Part 1 or Part 2 Target Patients Patients with type 1 spinal muscular atrophy Expected Completion Q3-2020 (Part 2) Publication TBD 91Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Mayzent ®- S1P-R modulator Study NCT01665144 -EXPAND (CBAF312A2304) Indication Secondary progressive multiple sclerosis Phase Phase 3 Patients 1,652 Primary Outcome Measures The delay in time to confirmed disability progression as measured by EDSS (Expanded Disability Status Scale) Arms/Intervention Target Patients Expected Completion Publication BAF312 (5-day titration: 0.25mg to 1.25mg; Maintenance

dose: 2mg (day 6))

(5-day titration: 0.25mg to 1.25mg; Maintenance dose: 2mg (day 6)) Placebo Patients with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis Core in 2016/Extension in 2023 The Lancet Neurology, Volume 39, No.10127, p1237-1330, March 2018 92Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation OMB157 - Anti-CD20 Study NCT02792218 Asclepios I (COMB157G2301) NCT02792231 Asclepios II (COMB157G2302) Indication Multiple sclerosis Multiple sclerosis Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 900 900 Primary Outcome Annualized Relapse Rate (ARR) - number of confirmed Annualized Relapse Rate (ARR) - number of confirmed relapses in a year calculated based on cumulative number relapses in a year calculated based on cumulative number Measures of relapses by patient adjusted for time-in-study by patient of relapses by patient adjusted for time-in-study by patient Arms/Intervention • Ofatumumab subcutaneous • Ofatumumab subcutaneous • Teriflunomide oral • Teriflunomide oral Target Patients Patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis Patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis Expected Completion Q3-2019(actual) Q3-2019(actual) Publication Primary manuscript planned in H1-2020 Primary manuscript planned in H1-2020 93Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation OMB157 - Anti-CD20 Study NCT03249714 APOLITOS (COMB157G1301) NCT03650114 ALITHIOS (COMB157G2399) Indication Multiple sclerosis Multiple Sclerosis Phase Phase 2 Phase 3 Patients 60 2010 Primary Outcome Reduced cumulative number of Gd-enhanced T1 lesions Evaluate the long-term safety and tolerability of ofatumumab across 4 MRI scans at week 12, 16, 20 and 24 (ofatumumab 20 mg subcutaneous (sc) once every 4 (q4) weeks in Measures vs placebo) subjects with RMS from the first dose of ofatumumab Arms/Intervention • Ofatumumab 20 mg subcutaneous injections • Ofatumumab 20 mg every 4 weeks • Placebo Target Patients Patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis Patients with relapsing MS Expected Completion Q1-2020(actual) 2025 Publication TBD TBD 94Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Zolgensma®- SMN1 gene replacement therapy Study NCT03461289 STRIVE-EU(CL-302) NCT03306277 STRIVE (CL-303) Indication Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 33 22 Primary Outcome • Achievement of independent sitting for at least 30 Proportion of participants sitting without support seconds Measures • Event-free survival Arms/Intervention Open-label,single-arm,single-dose, intravenous Open-label,single-arm,single-dose, intravenous Target Patients Patients with spinal muscular atrophy Type 1 Patients with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 Expected Completion H2-2020 Q4-2019(actual) Publication ICNMD 2020, Manuscript planned H1-2021 MDA 2020, Manuscript planned H2-2020 95Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Zolgensma®- SMN1 gene replacement therapy Study NCT03505099 SPR1NT (CL-304) NCT03837184 STRIVE Asia Pacific (CL-306) Indication Spinal muscular atrophy Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 30 6 • [2 copies of SMN2] Percentage of participants achieving functional independent sitting for at least 30 seconds at Primary Outcome any visit Proportion of participants sitting without support Measures • [3 copies of SMN2] Percentage of participants achieving the ability to stand without support for at least 3 seconds at any visit Arms/Intervention Open-label,single-arm,single-dose, intravenous Open-label,single-arm,single-dose, intravenous Target Patients Pre-symptomatic patients with spinal muscular atrophy and Patients with spinal muscular atrophy Type 1 multiple copies SMN2 Expected Completion H2-2021 H2-2021 Publication MDA 2020 (interim) TBD 96Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Zolgensma®- SMN1 gene replacement therapy Study NCT03381729 STRONG (CL-102) Indication Type 2 spinal muscular atrophy Phase Phase 1 Patients 51 Primary Outcome • Safety and tolerability, incidence of adverse events • Proportion of patients achieving Standing Milestone Measures • Change in Hammersmith Functional Motor Scale Arms/Intervention Open-label,single-arm,single-dose, intrathecal Target Patients Patients with spinal muscular atrophy with 3 copies of SMN2 Expected Completion Q4-2019 [Cohort B] (actual) Publication MDA 2020, Manuscript planned for 2H 2020 97Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Oncology ABL001 - Specific, allosteric Bcr-Abl kinase inhibitor Study NCT03106779 ASCEMBL (CABL001A2301) Indication Phase Patients Primary Outcome Measures Arms/Intervention Target Patients Expected Completion Publication Chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) Phase 3 233 Major Molecular Response (MMR) rate at 24 weeks ABL001 40 mg bid

Bosutinib 500 mg Patients with chronic myelogenous leukemia in chronic phase, previously treated with 2 or more tyrosine kinase inhibitors Q3-2020 Manuscript submission Q4-2020

Q4-2020 Abstract submission to congress Q3-2020 99Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation ACZ885 - IL-1β inhibitor Study NCT03447769 CANOPY-A (CACZ885T2301) NCT03631199 CANOPY-1 (CACZ885U2301) Indication Adjuvant NSCLC 1stLine Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 1,500 627 Primary Outcome Measures Arms/Intervention Target Patients • Safety run-in part: Incidence of dose limiting toxicities Disease free survival (primary), overall survival (key • Double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled part: secondary) Progression free survival (PFS) • Overall survival (OS) • Canakinumab 200mg q3w sc for 18 cycles • Canakinumab or matching placebo in combination with pembrolizumab and platinum-based doublet • Placebo q3w sc for 18 cycles chemotherapy Patients with: Patients with • High-risk NSCLC (AJCC/UICC v.8 stage II-IIIA and IIIB • Histologically confirmed Stage IIIB, IV NSCLC with no (T>5cm N2)) after complete resection and standard of prior systemic anticancer therapy care adjuvant cisplatin-based chemotherapy • Squamous and non-squamous NSCLC • All histologies • No EGFR mutation and ALK rearrangement Expected Completion Interim Analysis: 2022; Final: 2023 Interim Analysis: Q4-2020 (PFS); Final: 2022 (OS) Johnson B et al. Presented at AACR-NCI-EORTC 2019 Publication TBD (safety run-in) Manuscript submission Q4-2020 (safety run-in) Abstract submission to congress H1-2021 100Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation ACZ885 - IL1β inhibitor Study NCT03626545 CANOPY-2 (CACZ885V2301) Indication Phase Patients Primary Outcome Measures Arms/Intervention Target Patients Expected Completion Publication 2nd/ 3rdLine Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) Phase 3 240 Safety run-in part: Incidence of dose limiting toxicities

run-in part: Incidence of dose limiting toxicities Double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled part: Overall Survival

randomized, placebo-controlled part: Overall Survival canakinumab in combination with docetaxel

canakinumab matching-placebo in combination with docetaxel Patients with: Stage IIIB or IV NSCLCwithout EGFR, ALK, ROS-1 or B- RAF mutation

ROS-1 or B- RAF mutation Previously treated with platinum therapy and PD(L)1- inhibitor H1-2021 Abstract submission to congress H1-2021 101Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation BYL719 - Alpha-specific PI3K inhibitor Study NCT02437318 SOLAR-1 (CBYL719C2301) Indication HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer with PIK3CA mutation Phase Phase 3 Patients 572 Primary Outcome Progression-free survival (PFS) for patients with PIK3CA Measures mutant status Arms/Intervention • Fulvestrant 500 mg + alpelisib 300 mg • Fulvestrant 500 mg + placebo Men and postmenopausal women with hormone receptor Target Patients positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer which progressed on or after aromatase inhibitor treatment Expected Completion 2018(actual) • Andre F, et al. Presentation at ESMO 2018 Publication • Andre et al. Manuscript N Engl J Med 2019;380:1929- 1940. 102Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Exjade®- Iron chelation of bis-hydroxy-phenyl triazole type Study NCT00940602 TELESTO (CICL670A2302) Indication Iron overload Phase Phase 2 Patients 224 Primary Outcome To compare deferasirox to placebo with regard to event-free survival in low and int-1 risk MDS patient with transfusional Measures iron overload Arms/Intervention • Deferasirox, iron chelator • Placebo Target Patients Patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (low/int-1 risk) and transfusional iron overload Expected Completion 2018(actual) • Angelucci E, et al. Presentation at ASH 2018 Publication • Angelucci E, et al. Manuscript Ann Intern Med 2020 Mar 24 [Online ahead of print] 103Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation INC280 - MET Inhibitor Study NCT02414139 (CINC280A2201) Indication EGFR Wild-type, ALK negative advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Phase Phase 2 Patients 364 Primary Outcome Overall Response Rate (ORR) Measures • Pre-treated pts. with MET GCN: ≥ 6; ≥ 4 and < 6; < 4 • Pre-treated pts. with MET mutations regardless of cMET GCN as second or third line Arms/Intervention • Treatment-naïve pts. with MET dysregulation • Pre-treated pts with MET dysregulation - second line • Treatment-naïve pts with cMET mutations regardless of cMET GCN Target Patients Expected Completion Publication Adult patients with EGFR wild-type (wt), ALK-negative advanced/ metastatic NSCLC with either MET amplification or MET mutations 2019(actual) Wolf J, et al. Presented at ASCO 2019

Wolf J, et al. Manuscript submitted Q1-2020 104Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Jakavi®- JAK1/2 inhibitor Study NCT02913261 REACH2 (CINC424C2301) NCT03112603 REACH3 (CINC424D2301) Indication Steroid-refractory acute graft vs. host disease (SR aGVHD) Steroid-refractory chronic graft vs. host disease (SR cGVHD) Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 310 330 Primary Outcome Overall Response Rate (ORR) at 28 Days Overall Response Rate (ORR) at 183 Days Measures Arms/Intervention • Ruxolitinib 10mg bid • Ruxolitinib 10mg bid • Best available therapy (BAT) • Best available therapy (BAT) Target Patients Patients with SR aGVHD Patients with SR cGVHD Expected Completion 2019(actual) Interim Analysis: 2019(actual); Final: Q3-2020 • Zeiser R, et al. Manuscript N Engl J Med (accepted Q1- Publication 2020, not yet published) • Manuscript submission in H2-2020 • Zeiser R, et al. Abstract accepted for presentation at • Abstract submission to congress in H2-2020 EBMT Q3-2020 105Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Jakavi®- JAK1/2 inhibitor Study NCT03491215 REACH4 (CINC424F12201) NCT04097821 ADORE (CINC424H12201) Indication Acute graft versus host disease Myelofibrosis Phase Phase 2 Phase 1/2 Patients 45 130 Primary Outcome Measures Arms/Intervention Target Patients Expected Completion Publication • Measurement of PK parameters • Incidence of dose limiting toxicities within the first 2 cycles • Overall Response Rate (ORR) • Response rate at the end of cycle 6 • Ruxolitinib • Ruxolitinib • Ruxolitinib+Siremadlin • Ruxolitinib+Crizanlizumab • Ruxolitinib+MBG453 Pediatric patients with grade II-IV acute graft vs. host disease Patients with Myelofibrosis (MF) after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation 2023 2024 TBD TBD 106Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Kisqali®- CDK 4/6 inhibitor Study NCT03701334 NATALEE (CLEE011O12301C) Indication Adjuvant treatment of hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-negative, early breast cancer (EBC) Phase Phase 3 Patients ~4,000 Primary Outcome Invasive Disease-Free Survival for using STEEP criteria (Standardized Definitions for Efficacy End Points in adjuvant Measures breast cancer trials) Arms/Intervention • Ribociclib + endocrine therapy • Endocrine therapy Pre and postmenopausal women and men with HR-positive, Target Patients HER2-negative EBC, after adequate surgical resection, who are eligible for adjuvant endocrine therapy Expected Completion Interim Analysis: H1-2021;Final: H2-2022 Publication TBD 107Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Kymriah®- CAR-T therapy Study NCT02445248 JULIET (CCTL019C2201) NCT03568461 ELARA (CCTL019E2202) Indication Relapsed / refractory DLBCL Relapsed / refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) Phase Phase 2 Phase 2 Patients 128 113 Primary Outcome Measures Arms/Intervention Target Patients Expected Completion Publication Overall response rate; efficacy and safety of CTL019 Complete Response Rate (CRR) Single-arm study of single dose of CTL019 Single-arm study of tisagenlecleucel Adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell Adult patients with relapsed or refractory FL lymphoma (DLBCL) 2017(actual) Interim Analysis: Q3-2020 Schuster et al. Presentations at ICML 2017; at EHA 2017; at ASH 2017; at ASH 2018; Borchmann et al. Presentation at EHA 2018; Bachanova et al. Abstract submission to congress in H2-2020 Presentation at ICML 2019 Schuster et al. N Engl J Med. 2019;380(1):45-56. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa1804980. Epub 2018 Dec 1. 108Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Kymriah®- CAR-T therapy Study NCT03876769 CASSIOPEIA (CCTL019G2201J) NCT03570892 BELINDA (CCTL019H2301) Indication 1stline high risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) 2ndline Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) Phase Phase 2 Phase 3 Patients 160 318 Primary Outcome Measures Arms/Intervention Target Patients Expected Completion 5 year Disease Free Survival (DFS) Event-free Survival (EFS) Single-arm study of tisagenlecleucel; retreatment allowed Tisagenlecleucel versus standard of care Adult patients with aggressive B-cellNon-Hodgkin Pediatric and young adult patients with 1stline high risk ALL Lymphoma after failure of rituximab and anthracycline- containing frontline immunochemotherapy 2025 H2-2021 Publication TBD TBD 109Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation MBG453 - TIM-3 antagonist Study NCT03946670 STIMULUS MDS-1 (CMBG453B12201) Indication Myelodysplastic syndrome Phase Phase 2 Patients 120 Primary Outcome Complete Remission (CR) rate and Progression Free Measures Survival (PFS) Arms/Intervention • Experimental: MBG453 + hypomethylating agents • Placebo comparator: Placebo + hypomethylating agents Target Patients Adult subjects with intermediate, high or very high risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) as per IPSS-R criteria Expected Completion H2-2021 Publication TBD 110Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation PDR001 - PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor Study NCT02967692 COMBI-i (CPDR001F2301) Indication Phase Patients Primary Outcome Measures Arms/Intervention Target Patients BRAFV600 mutant metastatic melanoma Phase 3 538 Part 1 (safety-run in): 9; Part 2 (biomarker cohort): 27; Part 3 (Phase III, randomized, placebo controlled): 532 Progression-Free Survival (PFS) Spartalizumab 400mg i.v. Q4W + Tafinlar 150mg bid + Mekinist 2 mg

Placebo + Tafinlar 150 mg bid + Mekinist 2 mg Previously untreated patients with unresectable or metastatic BRAF V600 mutant melanoma Expected Completion Q3-2020 Publication • Abstract submission to congress in Q3-2020 • Manuscript submission Q3-2020 111Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation PDR001 - PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor Study NCT03484923 (CPDR001J2201) Indication Previously treated unresectable or metastatic melanoma Phase Phase 2 Patients 230 Primary Outcome Objective Response Rate (ORR) Measures • PDR001 400mg i.v. Q4W + LAG525 600 mg i.v. Q4W • PDR001 400mg i.v. Q4W + capmatinib 400 mg bid orally Arms/Intervention • PDR001 400mg i.v. Q4W + canakinumab 300 mg (s.c) Q4W • PDR001 400mg i.v. Q4W + ribociclib 600 mg p.o QD on Days 1 to 21 of a 28-day cycle Target Patients Expected Completion Publication Adult patients with previously treated unresectable or metastatic melanoma H2-2021 TBD 112Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Promacta®/Revolade®- Thrombopoetin receptor agonist Study NCT03025698 (CETB115E2201) NCT03988608 (CETB115E2202) Indication Previously untreated or relapsed/refractory severe aplastic Previously untreated or relapsed/refractory severe aplastic anemia or recurrent aplastic anemia anemia or recurrent aplastic anemia Phase Phase 2 Phase 2 Patients 60 20 Primary Outcome PK of eltrombopag at steady state in pediatric patients with Hematologic response rate Measures SAA Arms/Intervention Target Patients Expected Completion Eltrombopag 12.5, 25, 50, 75 mg FCT & 25 mg pFOS

Arm B: previously untreated SAA-hATG/cyclosporine + eltrombopag • Eltrombopag 25 mg film-coated tablets • Arm A: relapsed/refractory SAA or AA: hATG/cyclosporine + eltrombopag or cyclosporine + eltrombopag Pediatric patients from age 1 <18 years with Chinese patients with refractory or relapsed severe aplastic relapsed/refractory SAA or recurrent AA after IST or anemia previously untreated SAA 2025 2023 Publication TBD TBD 113Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Rydapt®- Multi-targeted kinase inhibitor Study NCT03280030 (CPKC412A2220) NCT03591510 (CPKC412A2218) Indication Acute myeloid leukemia Acute myeloid leukemia Phase Phase 2 Phase 2 Patients 66 50 Primary Outcome Incidence of safety events and event free survival Occurrence of dose limiting toxicities Measures Event Free Survival ( EFS) Arms/Intervention Target Patients Expected Completion • Midostaurin 50 mg • Chemotherapy followed by Midostaurin • Placebo Newly diagnosed patients with FLT3-mutated acute myeloid Newly diagnosed pediatric patients with FLT3 mutated acute leukemia (AML) from pan-Asia countries myeloid leukemia (AML) Q2-2020 H2-2022 Publication Abstract submission to congress in Q4-2020 TBD 114Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation SEG101 - p-Selectin inhibitor Study NCT03264989 SOLACE-Adults (CSEG101A2202) NCT03474965 SOLACE-Kids (CSEG101B2201) Indication Prevention of Vaso-Occlusive Crises (VOC) in patients with Prevention of VOC in pediatric patients with SCD Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) Phase Phase 2 Phase 2 Patients 55 100 Primary Outcome PK/PD and safety of SEG101 (crizanlizumab) at 5 mg/kg PK/PD and safety of SEG101 at 5 mg/kg Measures SEG101 (crizanlizumab) at a dose of 5.0 mg/kg (or 7.5 SEG101 (crizanlizumab) at a dose of 5 mg/kg by IV infusion Arms/Intervention mg/kg for exploratory group) by IV infusion, ± ± Hydroxyurea/Hydroxycarbamide Hydroxyurea/Hydroxycarbamide Target Patients Adult SCD patients with VOC Pediatric SCD patients with VOC Expected Completion 2018(actual) H2-2021 (pediatric patients ≥6 year old) 2022 (pediatric patients 6 months - 6 year old) Publication Abstract submission to congress in Q3-2020 (7.5 mg group) Abstract submission to congress in Q3-2020 115Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation SEG101 - p-Selectin inhibitor Study NCT03814746 STAND (CSEG101A2301) Indication Prevention of Vaso-Occlusive Crises (VOC) in patients with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) Phase Phase 3 Patients 240 Primary Outcome Rate of VOC events leading to healthcare visit Measures Arms/Intervention Target Patients Expected Completion Publication Crizanlizumab 5.0 mg/kg

Crizanlizumab 7.5 mg/kg

Placebo Adolescent and adult SCD patients (12 years and older) H1-2022 TBD 116Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Tafinlar®- BRAF inhibitor Study NCT01677741 (CDRB436A2102) Indication BRAFV600 mutant cancers Phase Phase 1/2 Patients 86 Primary Outcome Safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics Measures Arms/Intervention Single-arm study of oral dabrafenib (dose based on age and weight) Target Patients Pediatric subjects aged 1 year to <18 years with advanced BRAF V600-mutation positive solid tumors Expected Completion H1-2021 • Kieran MW et al. Manuscript Clin Cancer Res 2019;25(24):7294-7302 (PK analysis) Publication • Hargrave DR et al. Manuscript Clin Cancer Res 2019;25(24):7303-7311 (safety/efficacy in low-grade gliomas) 117Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Tafinlar®+Mekinist®- BRAF inhibitor and MEK inhibitor Study NCT02684058 (CDRB436G2201) Indication BRAFV600 mutant gliomas Phase Phase 2 Patients 142 Primary Outcome Objective response rate Measures Arms/Intervention Dabrafenib + trametinib (dose based on age and weight) Target Patients Children and adolescent patients with BRAF V600 mutation positive relapsed or refractory high grade glioma (HGG) or BRAF V600 mutation positive low grade glioma (LGG) Expected Completion 2022 Publication TBD 118Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Tafinlar®+Mekinist®- BRAFV600 inhibitor and MEK inhibitor Study NCT02124772 (CTMT212X2101) Indication BRAFV600 mutant solid tumors Phase Phase 1/2A Patients 142 Primary Outcome Safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics and clinical activity Measures Arms/Intervention Trametinib (dose based on age and weight) Dabrafenib + trametinib (dose based on age and weight) Target Patients Pediatric Subjects Aged 1 Month to <18 Years with Advanced V600-Mutation Positive Solid Tumors Expected Completion H1-2021 Publication Abstract accepted for presentation at ASCO Q2-2020 119Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Zykadia®- ALK inhibitor Study NCT02299505 ASCEND-8 (CLDK378A2112) Indication ALK activated NSCLC Phase Phase 2 Patients 306 Primary Outcome Part 1: Pharmacokinetics when taken with food Measures Part 2: Overall Response Rate (ORR) when taken with food • Oral LDK378 450 mg once daily taken with food Arms/Intervention • Oral LDK378 600 mg once daily taken with food • Oral LDK378 750 mg once daily fasted Target Patients Adult patients with ALK-rearranged(ALK-positive) advanced non-small cell lung cancer Part 1 (PK): 2016 (actual) Expected Completion Part 2 (ORR): Q4-2018(actual) Final (ORR): Q3-2020 • Part 1 (PK): Cho BC, et al. J Thorac Oncol. 2017 Sep; 12(9) 1357-1367 Publication • Part 2 (ORR): Cho B et al. J Thorac Oncol. 2019 Jul; 14(7) 1255-1265 • Final (ORR): Abstract submission to congress Q3-2020 120Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation 177Lu-PSMA-617 - Lu-labelled prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA) Study NCT03511664 VISION (PSMA-617-01) Indication PSMA-positive Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) Phase Phase 3 Patients 831 Primary Outcome • Radiographic Progression Free Survival Measures • Overall Survival Arms/Intervention • 177Lu-PSMA-617 plus BS/BSC • BS/BSC alone Adult patients with PSMA-positive Metastatic Castration- Target Patients resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) Expected Completion Q4-2020 Publication TBD 121Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Ophthalmology Lucentis®- Anti-VEGF Study NCT02375971 RAINBOW (CRFB002H2301) NCT02640664 RAINBOW Extension (CRFB002H2301E1) Indication Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 224 180 Absence of active Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) and Primary Outcome unfavorable structural outcome at Week 24, defined as, 1) To evaluate the visual function of patients by assessing the survival, 2) no intervention with a second modality for ROP, visual acuity in the better-seeing eye at the patient's fifth Measures 3) absence of active ROP and 4) absence of unfavorable birthday. structural outcome • Ranibizumab 0.2 mg (up to 3 injections max) • Ranibizumab 0.2 mg (up to Week 40, if warranted) Arms/Intervention • Ranibizumab 0.1 mg (up to 3 injections max) • Ranibizumab 0.1 mg (up to Week 40, if warranted) • Laser therapy Target Patients Male and female preterm infants with bilateral retinopathy of Male and female preterm infants with bilateral retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) who require treatment. prematurity (ROP) who completed RAINBOW . Expected Completion 2018(actual) 2023 • EURETINA: Sep-2018 • AAO: Oct-2018 • Primary manuscript published online by The Lancet in Sep-2019 Publication (https://www.thelancet.com/pdfs/journals/lancet/PIIS0140 Submission of publication of 2 year data (Interim Analysis 2) -6736(19)31344-3.pdf) in 2020 • Submission of manuscript on Pop PK/PD analysis in 2020 • Submission of manuscript on time-course of clinical response to treatment in 2020 123Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation RTH258 - Anti-VEGF Study NCT02434328 HARRIER (CRTH258A2302) NCT02307682 HAWK (CRTH258A2301) Indication Neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) Neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 743 1,082 Primary Outcome Change in Best Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA) from Change in Best Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA) from Measures baseline at week 48 baseline at week 48 • Brolucizumab (RTH258) 6 mg/50 µL • Brolucizumab (RTH258) 3 mg/50 µL Arms/Intervention • Brolucizumab (RTH258) 6 mg/50 µL • Aflibercept 2 mg/50 µL • Aflibercept 2 mg/50 µL Target Patients Subjects with exudative age-related macular degeneration Subjects with exudative age-related macular degeneration Expected Completion 2018(actual) 2018(actual) • Year 1 Manuscript: Dugel P, et al. Ophthalmology 2019 Apr 12; HAWK and HARRIER: Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Masked Trials of Brolucizumab for Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration. Publication • Secondary publications planned for 2020 are: Fluid resolution, PCV and CNV subtypes, CST variability, the IPDA, safety and VFQ outcomes submitting in Q1-Q3 of 2020 • Abstracts submissions on superior anatomic outcomes/Fluid/PostHoc results are planned for key retinal congresses (WOC; ARVO; ASRS, EURETINA AAO and APVRS) throughout 2020 124Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation RTH258 - Anti-VEGF Study NCT03386474 (CRTH258A2301E1) NCT03481634 KESTREL (CRTH258B2301) Indication Neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) Diabetic eye disease Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 150 534 Primary Outcome Number of treatment-emergent adverse events Change from baseline in best-corrected visual acuity Measures (BCVA) • Brolucizumab (RTH258) 6 mg/50 µL • Brolucizumab (RTH258) 3 mg/50 µL Arms/Intervention • Brolucizumab (RTH258) 6 mg/50 µL • Aflibercept 2 mg/50 µL • Aflibercept 2mg/50 uL Target Patients Patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration Patients with visual impairment due to diabetic macular who have completed the CRTH258A2301 study edema (DME) Expected Completion 2018(actual) H2-2021 Publication Planned publication of the attributes of brolucizumab and Week 52 safety and efficacy data to be submitted as an durability in Q1-2020 abstract in H1-2021 (KITE and KESTREL) 125Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation RTH258 - Anti-VEGF Study NCT03481660 KITE (CRTH258B2302) NCT04058067 KINGLET (CRTH258B2304) Indication Diabetic eye disease Diabetic macular edema Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 356 268 Primary Outcome Change from baseline in best-corrected visual acuity Change in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) Measures (BCVA) Arms/Intervention • Brolucizumab (RTH258) 6 mg/50 µL • Brolucizumab (RTH258) 6 mg/50 µL • Aflibercept 2 mg/50 µL • Aflibercept 2 mg/50 µL Target Patients Patients with visual impairment due to diabetic macular Chinese patients with visual impairment due to diabetic edema (DME) macular edema Expected Completion H2-2021 2022 Publication Week 52 safety and efficacy data to be submitted as an Publication planned for 2023 abstract H1 2021 (KITE and KESTREL) 126Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation RTH258 - Anti-VEGF Study NCT03917472 KINGFISHER (CRTH258B2305) NCT03802630 RAPTOR (CRTH258C2301) Indication Diabetic macular edema Retinal vein occlusion Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 500 500 Primary Outcome Change in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) from Change from baseline in best-corrected visual acuity Measures baseline up to week 52 (BCVA) at week 24 Arms/Intervention • Brolucizumab (RTH258) 6 mg/50 µL • Brolucizumab (RTH258) 6 mg/50 µL • Aflibercept 2 mg/50 µL • Aflibercept 2 mg/50 µL Target Patients Patients with visual impairment due to diabetic macular Adult patients with visual impairment due to macular edema edema secondary to branch retinal vein occlusion Expected Completion H2-2021 2022 Publication Publication submission planned for 2022 Publication submission planned for 2022 127Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation RTH258 - Anti-VEGF Study NCT03810313 RAVEN (CRTH258C2302) NCT04047472 HOBBY (CRTH258A2307) Indication Retinal vein occlusion Macular degeneration Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 750 494 Primary Outcome Measures Arms/Intervention Change from baseline in best-corrected visual acuity Change from baseline in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at week 24 (BCVA) at week 48 • Brolucizumab (RTH258) 6 mg/50 µL • Brolucizumab (RTH258) 6 mg/50 µL • Aflibercept 2 mg/50 µL • Aflibercept 2 mg/50 µL Target Patients Adult patients with visual impairment due to macular edema Chinese patients with neovascular age-related macular secondary to central retinal vein occlusion degeneration Expected Completion 2023 2023 Publication TBD TBD 128Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation UNR844 - Disulfide bonds modulator Study NCT03809611 (CUNR844A2203) Indication Presbyopia Phase Phase 2 Patients 124 Primary Outcome Change in binocular distance-corrected near visual acuity Measures (DNCVA) from baseline at month 3 Arms/Intervention • 1.5% solution UNR844-Cl • Placebo Target Patients Patients with presbyopia Expected Completion Q1-2020 Publication TBD (Original plan to publish at ASCRS in 2020, but ASCRS got cancelled due to COVID-19) 129Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Respiratory QBW251 - CFTR potentiator Study NCT04072887 (CQBW251B2201) Indication Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) Phase Phase 2 Patients 900 Primary Outcome Trough FEV1 (Forced Expiratory Volume in 1 second) Measures change from baseline after 12 weeks of treatment • QBW251 450 mg • QBW251 300 mg Arms/Intervention • QBW251 150 mg • QBW251 75 mg • QBW251 25 mg • Placebo Target Patients Expected Completion Publication COPD patients on background triple inhaled therapy (LABA / LAMA / ICS) H2-2021 TBD 131Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation QMF149 - Long-acting beta2 agonist and inhaled corticosteroid Study NCT02892019 (CQMF149G2202) Indication Asthma Phase Phase 2 Patients 80 Primary Outcome Trough FEV1 Measures Arms/Intervention • Indacaterol acetate 75 μg od (via Concept1 inhaler) • Indacaterol acetate 150 μg od (via Concept1 inhaler) Target Patients Children ≥ 6 to < 12 years of age with asthma Expected Completion 2019(actual) Publication Planned in H2-2020 132Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation QVM149 - Long-acting beta2 agonist, Long-acting muscarinic antagonist and inhaled corticosteroid Study NCT02554786 PALLADIUM (CQVM149B2301) NCT02571777 IRIDIUM (CQVM149B2302) Indication Asthma Asthma Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 2,216 3,092 Primary Outcome Trough FEV1 Trough FEV1 Measures • QMF149 150/160 µg od • QVM149 150/50/160 µg od • QMF149 150/320 µg od • QVM149 150/50/80 µg od Arms/Intervention • MF 400 µg od • QMF149 150/160 µg od • MF 400 µg bid • QMF149 150/320 µg od • Salmeterol 50 µg /fluticasone 500 µg bid • Salmeterol 50 µg /fluticasone 500 µg bid Adult and adolescent (≥12 years) patients with asthma Adult (≥18 years) patients with asthma inadequately Target Patients inadequately controlled on medium/high-dose ICS or low- controlled on medium/high-dose of LABA/ICS (GINA step ≥4) dose LABA/ICS (GINA step ≥ 3) Expected Completion 2019(actual) 2019(actual) Publication • Planned in H1-2020 • Planned in H1-2020 • Abstract: van Zyl-Smit et al, presented at BTS Dec-2019 • Abstract ATS Q2-2020 133Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation QVM149 - Long-acting beta2 agonist, Long-acting muscarinic antagonist and inhaled corticosteroid Study NCT03100500 (CQVM149B1305) NCT03100825 (CQVM149B1304) Indication Asthma Asthma Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 51 94 Primary Outcome Long-term safety/tolerability: Incidence and severity of Long-term safety/tolerability: Incidence and severity of treatment emergent adverse events during the 52 weeks treatment emergent adverse events during the 52 weeks Measures study study Arms/Intervention • Single arm: QMF149 150/320 μg od • Single Arm: QVM149 150/50/160 μg od Target Patients Japanese patients with asthma inadequately controlled Japanese patients with asthma inadequately controlled Expected Completion 2019(actual) 2019(actual) • Japanese J Allergo (B1304/1305 combined); Planned in • Japanese J Allergo (B1304/1305 combined); Planned in Publication H2-2020 H2-2020 • Abstract for ATS in Q2-2020 • Abstract for ATS in Q2-2020 134Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation QVM149 - Long-acting beta2 agonist, Long-acting muscarinic antagonist and inhaled corticosteroid Study NCT02892344 QUARTZ (CQVM149B2303) NCT03158311 ARGON (CQVM149B2306) Indication Asthma Asthma Phase Phase 3 Phase 3 Patients 802 1,251 Primary Outcome Trough FEV1 Non-inferiority of Asthma Quality of Life Questionnaire Measures (AQLQ) • QMF149 150/80 µg od • QVM149 150/50/80 μg od Arms/Intervention • QVM149 150/50/160 μg od • MF 200 µg od • Salmeterol/fluticasone 50/500 μg bid + tiotropium 5 μg od Adult and adolescent (≥12 years) patients with mild asthma Target Patients inadequately controlled on low-dose ICS or low-dose Patients with uncontrolled asthma LABA/ICS (Gina step 2-3) Expected Completion 2019(actual) 2019(actual) Publication • O. Kornmann et al. Respiratory Medicine 161 (2020) • Resp Med; Planned in Q2-2020 • Abstract: D'Andrea et al, presented at ERS Sep-2019 • Abstract ATS Q2-2020 135Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Xolair ®- anti-IgE antibody Study NCT03369704 (CIGE025F1301) Indication Seasonal allergic rhinitis: Severe Japanese Cedar Pollinosis Phase Phase 3 Patients 337 Primary Outcome Measures Mean nasal symptom score, consists of severity of sneezing, rhinorrhea and nasal congestion. In addition to standard of care: Arms/Intervention • Omalizumab per approved allergic asthma dosing table for IgE/body weight combinations • Placebo Target Patients Expected Completion Publication Patients with severe Japanese cedar pollinosis, whose symptoms were inadequately controlled with current recommended therapies 2019(actual) Late breaking abstract was published at AAAAI (American Association of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology) annual meeting, Feb 2019

Poster published at EAACI (the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology), Jun 2019

Oral presentations were made at JRS (Japanese Rhinologic Society), Oct 2019, and Asian Pacific Society of Respirology congress, Nov 2019

Manuscript submitted to JACI in Practice, Q1-2020 136Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals Hyrimoz®- Biosimilar adalimumab Study NCT02744755 ADMYRA (GP17-302) Indication Immunology Phase Phase 3 Patients 353 Primary Outcome Change in DAS28-CRP score from baseline to week 12 in patients treated with GP2017 and patients treated with Measures Humira® Arms/Intervention • GP2017 • US licensed Humira®adalimumab Target Patients Patients with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis Expected Completion 2018(actual) • Wiland, P. et al., presented at EULAR 2019 Publication • Wiland, P. et al., BioDrugs, Q2 2020 138Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation GP2411 - Biosimilar denosumab Study NCT03974100 (CGP24112301) Indication Osteoporosis Phase Phase 3 Patients 522 Primary Outcome Percent change from baseline (%CfB) in lumbar spine Bone Measures Mineral Density • GP2411 60 mg /mL subcutaneous injection every 6 Arms/Intervention months • Prolia®60 mg /mL subcutaneous injection every 6 months Target Patients Expected Completion Publication Postmenopausal women with osteoporosis 2022 Study data publications expected for 2024 and beyond. The overall study design will be published at WCO and ECTS congresses 2020. 139Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Global Health KAF156 - Plasmodium Falciparum Inhibitor - PfCARL mediated Study NCT03167242 (CKAF156A2202) Indication Malaria Phase Phase 2 Patients ~500 Primary Outcome PCR-corrected adequate clinical and parasitological Measures response (ACPR) Arms/Intervention • KAF156 and LUM-SDF (different combinations) • Coartem Target Patients Adults and children with uncomplicated Plasmodium Falciparum Malaria Expected Completion H2-2021 Publication TBD 141Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation KAE609 - Plasmodium Falciparum Inhibitor - spiroindolone against PfATP4 Study NCT03334747 (CKAE609A2202) Indication Malaria Phase Phase 2 Patients 186 Primary Outcome CTCAE grades increase from baseline in alanine aminotransferase (ALT) or aspartate aminotransferase Measures (AST) Arms/Intervention • KAE609 • Coartem Target Patients Adults with uncomplicated Plasmodium Falciparum malaria Expected Completion Q1-2020(actual) Publication TBD 142Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Abbreviations AIH Autoimmune hepatitis mCRPC Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer aHUS atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome MDR Multi-drug resistant ALL Acute lymphoblastic leukemia MDS Myelodysplastic syndrome ALS Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis MS Multiple sclerosis AMI Acute myocardial infarction nAMD Neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration AML Acute myeloid leukemia NASH Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis AS H2H Ankylosing spondylitis head-to-head study versus adalimumab nHCM Non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy BC Breast cancer nr-axSpA Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis C3G C3 glomerulopathy NSCLC Non-small cell lung cancer CCF Congestive cardiac failure PDR Proliferative diabetic retinopathy CLL Chronic lymphocytic leukemia PEF Preserved ejection fraction CML Chronic myeloid leukemia PNH Paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria CRC Colorectal cancer PsA H2H Psoriatic arthritis head-to-head study versus adalimumab COPD Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease RCC Renal cell carcinoma COSP Chronic ocular surface pain PROS PIK3CA related overgrowth spectrum CSU Chronic spontaneous urticaria RA Rheumatoid arthritis CVRR-Lp(a) Secondary prevention of cardiovascular events in patients with elevated levels of lipoprotein (a) rMS Relapsing multiple sclerosis CVRR-LDLC Secondary prevention of cardiovascular events in patients with elevated levels of LDLC ROP Retinopathy of prematurity DME Diabetic macular edema RP Retinitis pigmentosa DLBCL Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma refractory RVO Retinal vein occlusion GCA Giant cell arteritis SAA Severe aplastic anemia GVHD Graft-versus-host disease SjS Sjögren's syndrome HCC Hepatocellular carcinoma SLE Systemic lupus erythematosus HFpEF Chronic heart failure with preserved ejection fraction SMA Type 1 Spinal muscular atrophy type 1 HF-rEF Chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction SMA Type 2/3 Spinal muscular atrophy type 2/3 HNSCC Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma SpA Spondyloarthritis HS Hidradenitis suppurativa SPMS Secondary progressive multiple sclerosis IgAN IgA nephropathy TNBC Triple negative breast cancer iMN Membranous nephropathy T1DM Type 1 Diabetes melitus IPF Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis 143 Novartis Q1 Results | April 28, 2020 | Novartis Investor Presentation Attachments Original document

