MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Novartis

NOVARTIS (NOVN)
My previous session
News 
News

Novartis : Sandoz Launches EpiPen Generic

01/16/2019 | 05:14pm EST

By Maria Armental

Swiss drug giant Novartis AG is launching a generic version to Mylan NV's EpiPen, the emergency treatment for allergic reactions that's been beleaguered by pricing and supply challenges.

Novartis's Sandoz generic-drug unit had bought the U.S. commercial rights for the emergency shot, Symjepi, from Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. Symjepi, a small device that fits into the palm of a hand, contains the same active ingredient as EpiPen, epinephrine, though it's not an exact copy of EpiPen.

It will be available to institutional customers before it's sold to the public, Sandoz said, and will be first marketed as a 0.3 mg injection for patients who weigh at least 66 pounds and are determined to be at a higher risk for anaphylaxis.

The companies are working to launch a 0.15 mg injection to treat patients who weigh 33 to 65 pounds.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MYLAN NV -0.31% 29.26 Delayed Quote.7.12%
NOVARTIS 0.41% 87.38 Delayed Quote.3.55%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 52 196 M
EBIT 2018 13 124 M
Net income 2018 12 472 M
Debt 2018 15 383 M
Yield 2018 3,38%
P/E ratio 2018 16,11
P/E ratio 2019 21,40
EV / Sales 2018 4,53x
EV / Sales 2019 4,38x
Capitalization 221 B
Chart NOVARTIS
Duration : Period :
Novartis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 95,1 $
Spread / Average Target 9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Srikant Madhav Datar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS3.55%221 313
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.60%344 044
PFIZER-2.93%245 746
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.5.59%220 097
MERCK AND COMPANY-2.50%190 790
AMGEN2.42%125 392
