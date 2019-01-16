Novartis : Sandoz Launches EpiPen Generic

By Maria Armental



Swiss drug giant Novartis AG is launching a generic version to Mylan NV's EpiPen, the emergency treatment for allergic reactions that's been beleaguered by pricing and supply challenges.

Novartis's Sandoz generic-drug unit had bought the U.S. commercial rights for the emergency shot, Symjepi, from Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. Symjepi, a small device that fits into the palm of a hand, contains the same active ingredient as EpiPen, epinephrine, though it's not an exact copy of EpiPen.

It will be available to institutional customers before it's sold to the public, Sandoz said, and will be first marketed as a 0.3 mg injection for patients who weigh at least 66 pounds and are determined to be at a higher risk for anaphylaxis.

The companies are working to launch a 0.15 mg injection to treat patients who weigh 33 to 65 pounds.

