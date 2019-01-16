Novartis : Sandoz Launches EpiPen Generic -- Update

(Adds details)

By Maria Armental

Swiss drug giant Novartis AG is launching a generic version of Mylan NV's EpiPen, the emergency treatment for allergic reactions that's been beleaguered by pricing and supply challenges.

The single-dose, pre-filled syringe is being marketed at $250 for a set of two.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. released its generic version late last year for $300 for a twin pack, the same price as Mylan's generic. (www.wsj.com/articles/teva-releases-generic-epipen-in-limited-doses-in-the-u-s-1543336473)

Novartis's Sandoz generic-drug unit last year bought the U.S. commercial rights for the emergency shot, Symjepi, from Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. (www.wsj.com/articles/novartis-injects-itself-into-planned-rollout-of-epipen-competitor-1530507301)

Sandoz started shipping the generic epinephrine "pen" to hospitals, clinics and doctors' offices on Wednesday and plans to make it available in pharmacies later. A company representative declined to say when it would be available for sale to the public, citing competitive reasons.

Symjepi, a small device that fits into the palm of a hand, contains the same active ingredient as EpiPen, epinephrine, though it isn't an exact copy of EpiPen.

It will be first marketed as a 0.3 mg injection for people who weigh at least 66 pounds and are determined to be at a higher risk for anaphylaxis.

The companies are working to launch a 0.15 mg injection to treat patients who weigh 33 to 65 pounds. A company representative declined to comment when that version would be available.

Mylan was harshly criticized for raising the list price for a two-pack EpiPen to more than $600, from less than $100 since it began selling the drug in late 2007, according to data from Truven Health Analytics.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com