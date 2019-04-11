Novartis : Sandoz drives differentiated portfolio with deal to commercialize new treatment for Opioid-Induced Constipation in key European countries

Novartis International AG / Sandoz drives differentiated portfolio with deal to commercialize new treatment for Opioid-Induced Constipation in key European countries . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Agreement with Shionogi to commercialize Rizmoic® (naldemedine) in Germany, UK and Netherlands, plus right of first refusal for certain other European markets

Rizmoic ® is an innovative medicine for treating constipation caused by opioid pain relief medicines, in patients who have previously been treated with a laxative

Agreement reinforces Sandoz anti-pain franchise and commitment to pioneer access to healthcare in areas of unmet medical need

HOLZKIRCHEN, April 11 2019 - Sandoz today announces that it has signed an agreement with Shionogi & Co Ltd for commercialization of Rizmoic® (naldemedine) in the key European markets of Germany, the UK and the Netherlands, plus right of first refusal for certain other European markets.

Rizmoic®, a once-daily 200-microgram oral tablet discovered and developed by Shionogi, is an innovative medicine indicated to treat opioid induced constipation (OIC) in adult patients previously treated with a laxative. Shionogi announced on February 22, 2019 that it had received EU marketing authorization for Rizmoic®.

OIC is a prevalent and distressing side-effect of opioid therapy that does not respond reliably to treatment with conventional laxatives[1].

"Our purpose at Sandoz is to pioneer access by focusing increasingly on differentiated, value-added therapeutics that can make a real difference when it comes to meeting unmet medical needs," said Francesco Balestrieri, Sandoz CEO a.i.

He added: "This agreement represents a significant step forward for that strategy and for patients in Europe, reinforcing our long-term commitment to building a leading anti-pain franchise and complementing our portfolio dedicated to minimizing the side-effects of opioid use."

Sandoz has a strong presence in the European market for anti-pain therapeutics, as well as a complementary strategic focus on innovative therapeutic alternatives to combat opioid dependency. This year saw the US launch of two such products, including the first prescription digital therapeutic in this field.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sandoz will be responsible for commercializing Rizmoic® in Germany, the UK and the Netherlands and Shionogi will be responsible for its manufacturing and development. Further details of the deal are not being disclosed.

About Rizmoic® (naldemedine)

Naldemedine is a peripherally-acting mu-opioid receptor antagonist (PAMORA) that has been developed by Shionogi as a once-daily treatment for OIC. The efficacy and safety of naldemedine have been evaluated in randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies in adult OIC patients in different countries who have chronic non-cancer pain or cancer. OIC is a change in bowel movements caused by opioid therapy that is characterized by any of the following: reduced bowel movement frequency, development or worsening of straining to pass bowel movements, a sense of incomplete rectal evacuation, or harder stool consistency [2].

About Sandoz

Sandoz, a Novartis division, is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars and a pioneer in the emerging field of prescription digital therapeutics. Our purpose is to pioneer access to healthcare by developing and commercializing novel, affordable approaches that address unmet medical need. Our broad portfolio of high-quality medicines, covering all major therapeutic areas and increasingly focused on value-adding differentiated medicines, accounted for 2018 sales of USD 9.9 billion. Sandoz is headquartered in Holzkirchen, in Germany's Greater Munich area.

