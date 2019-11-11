Novartis : Sandoz generics unit buying Aspen's Japanese operations

Financials (USD) Sales 2019 47 734 M EBIT 2019 14 075 M Net income 2019 9 877 M Debt 2019 17 395 M Yield 2019 3,39% P/E ratio 2019 19,3x P/E ratio 2020 20,7x EV / Sales2019 4,52x EV / Sales2020 4,24x Capitalization 198 B Chart NOVARTIS Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 24 Average target price 95,69 $ Last Close Price 87,58 $ Spread / Highest target 23,6% Spread / Average Target 9,25% Spread / Lowest Target -7,99% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer John Tsai Chief Medical Officer Elizabeth Theophille Chief Technology & Digital Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) NOVARTIS 17.78% 198 320 JOHNSON & JOHNSON 3.06% 344 670 ROCHE HOLDING AG 22.19% 254 722 MERCK AND COMPANY 9.40% 211 953 PFIZER -15.12% 208 023 NOVO NORDISK AS 30.58% 133 015