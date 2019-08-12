Log in
Novartis

NOVARTIS

(NOVN)
  Report  
News 
News

Novartis : Sandoz to Appeal Erelzi Patent Case in US

0
08/12/2019 | 02:10am EDT

By Anthony Shevlin

Novartis generic-drug division Sandoz said late Friday that it will appeal a District Court of New Jersey ruling in a U.S. patent case concerning biosimilar Erelzi.

The Swiss pharma giant's Sandoz division said it will appeal the decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and the parties have agreed to an expedited appeal.

"Sandoz respectfully disagrees with the court's ruling, which prevents us from launching an additional treatment option for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases," said Carol Lynch, president of Sandoz U.S. and head of North America.

"Amgen asserted two patents that it obtained from Roche Holding, in what we believe is an attempt to extend its U.S. compound patent protection for etanercept to 2029," Ms. Lynch said.

Sandoz said it remains committed to providing Erelzi as soon as possible.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOVARTIS -0.85% 88.24 Delayed Quote.18.78%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. 0.87% 272.1 Delayed Quote.11.79%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 46 921 M
EBIT 2019 13 860 M
Net income 2019 10 087 M
Debt 2019 17 051 M
Yield 2019 3,28%
P/E ratio 2019 21,2x
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,79x
EV / Sales2020 4,45x
Capitalization 208 B
Chart NOVARTIS
Duration : Period :
Novartis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 93,87  $
Last Close Price 90,67  $
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Srikant T. Madhav Datar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS18.78%208 074
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.32%348 475
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.79%239 688
ROCHE HOLDING13.70%239 688
MERCK AND COMPANY11.92%218 963
PFIZER-16.72%201 054
