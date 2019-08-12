Novartis : Sandoz to Appeal Erelzi Patent Case in US

By Anthony Shevlin



Novartis generic-drug division Sandoz said late Friday that it will appeal a District Court of New Jersey ruling in a U.S. patent case concerning biosimilar Erelzi.

The Swiss pharma giant's Sandoz division said it will appeal the decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and the parties have agreed to an expedited appeal.

"Sandoz respectfully disagrees with the court's ruling, which prevents us from launching an additional treatment option for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases," said Carol Lynch, president of Sandoz U.S. and head of North America.

"Amgen asserted two patents that it obtained from Roche Holding, in what we believe is an attempt to extend its U.S. compound patent protection for etanercept to 2029," Ms. Lynch said.

Sandoz said it remains committed to providing Erelzi as soon as possible.

