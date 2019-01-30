Novartis : Seeks Growth in Newer Drugs Amid Pricing Challenges--Update

By Denise Roland and Donato Paolo Mancini

BASEL -- Novartis AG is counting on strong sales of its newer medicines to offset mounting pressure on drug prices this year.

The Swiss health care giant said Wednesday it expected sales to grow by a mid-single digit percentage in 2019, even though it is likely to have to cut the prices of its drugs.

Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said on a call with reporters that he expected Novartis's net prices to decline by a low-single-digit percentage this year.

Drug companies are under political pressure to limit increases to their list prices. At the same time, they are offering bigger discounts, known as rebates, to the middlemen who manage prescriptions as they compete for their drugs to be given favorable treatment such as lower patient copays. The overall effect is for the price after rebate, known as net price, to decrease.

"We continue to see the need for increased rebates, particularly in the U.S., across our portfolio," said Mr. Narasimhan, who is positioning the company as a leader in certain cutting-edge treatments like gene therapies, which are less susceptible to pricing pressures.

So far, the company has been able to overcome such pricing pressure with strong sales of its newer drugs.

Novartis reported a 3% rise in sales for the three months to December to $13.3 billion, driven by growth for drugs like Cosentyx for psoriasis and rheumatic conditions, Entresto for heart failure and some of its cancer drugs. That was despite a two percentage point hit from lower prices.

Also among the growth drivers was Lutathera, a drug acquired as part of a push to get Novartis into newer forms of medicine. Lutathera is a so-called radiopharmaceutical, a type of drug that carries a radioactive particle to cancer cells so it can attack the tumor at close range.

Novartis snapped up Lutathera through its acquisition of Advanced Accelerator Applications in late 2017, its first in a string of deals aimed at positioning the company in high-tech areas of medicine.

However, that deal-making, as well as a series of moves to unload parts of the business that aren't focused on high-value drugs, also hurt earnings in the fourth quarter. Net income in the period fell 40% to $1.2 billion, mainly because of costs associated with the sale of some of Novartis's generic drugs. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected net income of $1.9 billion.

