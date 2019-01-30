Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Novartis    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS (NOVN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Novartis : Seeks Growth in Newer Drugs Amid Pricing Challenges--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 04:04am EST

By Denise Roland and Donato Paolo Mancini

BASEL -- Novartis AG is counting on strong sales of its newer medicines to offset mounting pressure on drug prices this year.

The Swiss health care giant said Wednesday it expected sales to grow by a mid-single digit percentage in 2019, even though it is likely to have to cut the prices of its drugs.

Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said on a call with reporters that he expected Novartis's net prices to decline by a low-single-digit percentage this year.

Drug companies are under political pressure to limit increases to their list prices. At the same time, they are offering bigger discounts, known as rebates, to the middlemen who manage prescriptions as they compete for their drugs to be given favorable treatment such as lower patient copays. The overall effect is for the price after rebate, known as net price, to decrease.

"We continue to see the need for increased rebates, particularly in the U.S., across our portfolio," said Mr. Narasimhan, who is positioning the company as a leader in certain cutting-edge treatments like gene therapies, which are less susceptible to pricing pressures.

So far, the company has been able to overcome such pricing pressure with strong sales of its newer drugs.

Novartis reported a 3% rise in sales for the three months to December to $13.3 billion, driven by growth for drugs like Cosentyx for psoriasis and rheumatic conditions, Entresto for heart failure and some of its cancer drugs. That was despite a two percentage point hit from lower prices.

Also among the growth drivers was Lutathera, a drug acquired as part of a push to get Novartis into newer forms of medicine. Lutathera is a so-called radiopharmaceutical, a type of drug that carries a radioactive particle to cancer cells so it can attack the tumor at close range.

Novartis snapped up Lutathera through its acquisition of Advanced Accelerator Applications in late 2017, its first in a string of deals aimed at positioning the company in high-tech areas of medicine.

However, that deal-making, as well as a series of moves to unload parts of the business that aren't focused on high-value drugs, also hurt earnings in the fourth quarter. Net income in the period fell 40% to $1.2 billion, mainly because of costs associated with the sale of some of Novartis's generic drugs. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected net income of $1.9 billion.

Write to Denise Roland at Denise.Roland@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVARTIS
04:11aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Switzerland's Novartis sees 2019 drug unit growth as it narrow..
RE
04:10aNOVARTIS : Shares Drop on Light Guidance, Gilenya Worries
DJ
04:04aNOVARTIS : Seeks Growth in Newer Drugs Amid Pricing Challenges--Update
DJ
03:41aLuxury stocks sparkle in tepid European trading as U.S.-China trade talks loo..
RE
02:55aNOVARTIS : Bet on Higher-Value Drugs Pays Off, Four More Drugs Top $1 Billion Ma..
DJ
01:42aNOVARTIS : 2018 Sales Grew, Boosted by Oncology
DJ
01:01aNOVARTIS : delivered strong sales growth with core margin expansion, built leadi..
GL
01/29NOVARTIS : data show psoriasis patients treated with Cosentyx reported improveme..
AQ
01/29Swiss exports reach record high in 2018 despite strong franc
RE
01/29MANAGEMENT TRACKS : Ironwood reveals board for new companies
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 52 178 M
EBIT 2018 12 912 M
Net income 2018 12 464 M
Debt 2018 15 401 M
Yield 2018 3,41%
P/E ratio 2018 15,97
P/E ratio 2019 21,20
EV / Sales 2018 4,52x
EV / Sales 2019 4,35x
Capitalization 220 B
Chart NOVARTIS
Duration : Period :
Novartis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 94,9 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Srikant Madhav Datar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS1.93%220 382
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.99%345 948
PFIZER-6.60%229 274
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.4.29%220 218
MERCK AND COMPANY-4.57%189 619
AMGEN-1.32%122 314
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.