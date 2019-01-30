Novartis : Seeks Growth in Newer Drugs Amid Pricing Challenges--Update

By Denise Roland

Drug companies may be raising list prices in the U.S., but discounts mean the actual price of many drugs is falling.

Novartis AG on Wednesday said net prices -- the sum it gets after discounts to the list price -- slipped last year and would continue to fall in 2019.

Although drug companies are still raising list prices, they are under growing political pressure to limit those increases. At the same time, companies are offering bigger discounts, known as rebates, to the middlemen who manage prescriptions as they compete for their drugs to be given favorable treatment such as lower patient copays. The upshot: drug prices after rebates, known as net prices, are going down.

Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said he expects the company's net prices to decline by a low-single-digit percentage this year.

"We continue to see the need for increased rebates, particularly in the U.S., across our portfolio," said Dr. Narasimhan. "Almost every medicine has some level of rebating."

His comments echo those from executives at Pfizer Inc. on Tuesday. On a call with analysts, they said they are expecting flat net pricing in the U.S. this year.

Allergan PLC also said this week it didn't expect any appreciation in net prices this year. Other companies, such as Sanofi SA, have warned of flat or falling prices.

Overall, net price growth slowed from 6% in 2016 to 2% in 2018, according to Leerink Partners.

A Byzantine system for drug pricing in the U.S. makes it unclear whether a drop in net prices feeds through to patients.

So far, Novartis has been able to offset the impact of pricing pressure with strong sales of its newer drugs, and expects this trend to continue. Since becoming CEO early last year, Dr. Narasimhan has worked to reposition the Swiss health care giant as a leader in cutting-edge treatments, which are less susceptible to pricing pressure. Such therapies only account for a small sliver of revenue, but Dr. Narasimhan hopes they will contribute significantly to sales in the coming years.

Novartis reported a 3% rise in fourth-quarter sales to $13.3 billion, driven by growth for drugs like Cosentyx for psoriasis and rheumatic conditions, Entresto for heart failure and some of its cancer drugs. That was despite a two percentage point hit from lower prices.

Also among the growth drivers was Lutathera, a drug acquired as part of a push to get Novartis into newer forms of medicine. Lutathera is a so-called radiopharmaceutical, a type of drug that carries a radioactive particle to cancer cells so it can attack the tumor at close range.

Novartis snapped up Lutathera through its acquisition of Advanced Accelerator Applications in late 2017, its first in a string of deals aimed at positioning the company in high-tech areas of medicine.

However, that deal-making, as well as a series of moves to unload parts of the business that aren't focused on high-value drugs, also hurt earnings in the quarter. Net income fell 40% to $1.2 billion, mainly because of costs associated with the sale of some of Novartis's generic drugs. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected net income of $1.9 billion.

For the full year, Novartis said sales grew 6% to $51.9 billion, while net income increased 64% to $12.6 billion, boosted by proceeds from the sale of its part in a consumer-healthcare joint venture with GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

--Donato Paolo Mancini contributed to this article.

Write to Denise Roland at Denise.Roland@wsj.com