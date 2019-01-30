Novartis : Shares Drop on Light Guidance, Gilenya Worries

By Donato Paolo Mancini



Shares in Novartis AG (NOVN.EB) dropped in early trading Wednesday after the company released fourth-quarter and 2018 results, giving out guidance that doesn't include possible generic competition to Gilenya, a blockbuster that sold $3.34 billion last year.

At 0837GMT, shares in the drugmaker were down 2.6% at CHF83.42.

A document reviewed by Dow Jones Newswires last summer suggested the company believed exclusivity for Gilenya was possible until 2027. But if one of the company's crown jewels loses out to generic competition, things may change substantially.

Baader Helvea's Bruno Bulic said there is no risk assessment on Gilenya.

"The market is risk-adjusting [...] It's all a matter of guidance and a little bit of disappointment on Alcon," Mr. Bulic added, referring to the company's eye-care unit.

Jefferies analysts also said in a research note that 2019 consensus was light, noting however that this was similar to 2018, when the yearly view was raised in the third quarter.

