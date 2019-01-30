Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Novartis    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS (NOVN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Novartis : Shares Drop on Light Guidance, Gilenya Worries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 04:10am EST

By Donato Paolo Mancini

Shares in Novartis AG (NOVN.EB) dropped in early trading Wednesday after the company released fourth-quarter and 2018 results, giving out guidance that doesn't include possible generic competition to Gilenya, a blockbuster that sold $3.34 billion last year.

At 0837GMT, shares in the drugmaker were down 2.6% at CHF83.42.

A document reviewed by Dow Jones Newswires last summer suggested the company believed exclusivity for Gilenya was possible until 2027. But if one of the company's crown jewels loses out to generic competition, things may change substantially.

Baader Helvea's Bruno Bulic said there is no risk assessment on Gilenya.

"The market is risk-adjusting [...] It's all a matter of guidance and a little bit of disappointment on Alcon," Mr. Bulic added, referring to the company's eye-care unit.

Jefferies analysts also said in a research note that 2019 consensus was light, noting however that this was similar to 2018, when the yearly view was raised in the third quarter.

Write to Donato Paolo Mancini at donatopaolo.mancini@dowjones.com; @donatopmancini

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVARTIS
04:11aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Switzerland's Novartis sees 2019 drug unit growth as it narrow..
RE
04:10aNOVARTIS : Shares Drop on Light Guidance, Gilenya Worries
DJ
04:04aNOVARTIS : Seeks Growth in Newer Drugs Amid Pricing Challenges--Update
DJ
03:41aLuxury stocks sparkle in tepid European trading as U.S.-China trade talks loo..
RE
02:55aNOVARTIS : Bet on Higher-Value Drugs Pays Off, Four More Drugs Top $1 Billion Ma..
DJ
01:42aNOVARTIS : 2018 Sales Grew, Boosted by Oncology
DJ
01:01aNOVARTIS : delivered strong sales growth with core margin expansion, built leadi..
GL
01/29NOVARTIS : data show psoriasis patients treated with Cosentyx reported improveme..
AQ
01/29Swiss exports reach record high in 2018 despite strong franc
RE
01/29MANAGEMENT TRACKS : Ironwood reveals board for new companies
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 52 178 M
EBIT 2018 12 912 M
Net income 2018 12 464 M
Debt 2018 15 401 M
Yield 2018 3,41%
P/E ratio 2018 15,97
P/E ratio 2019 21,20
EV / Sales 2018 4,52x
EV / Sales 2019 4,35x
Capitalization 220 B
Chart NOVARTIS
Duration : Period :
Novartis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 94,9 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Srikant Madhav Datar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS1.93%220 382
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.99%345 948
PFIZER-6.60%229 274
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.4.29%220 218
MERCK AND COMPANY-4.57%189 619
AMGEN-1.32%122 314
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.