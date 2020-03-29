Novartis : South Korea to draw up second extra budget, give cash payments to many families as virus relief
03/29/2020 | 10:59pm EDT
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that the government will provide emergency cash payments to many families and draw up a second supplementary budget soon to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
The cash payments will be made to all households except the top 30% by income.
The president said the extra budget should receive parliamentary approval in April.