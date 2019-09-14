Novartis : The Startup That Manipulated Data to Get a -2

The FDA official on the call said the agency would have taken the treatment off the shelf if it had any doubts. Dozens of babies have been successfully treated with the drug. In some cases, babies who once would have struggled to sit up unassisted are now walking.

Eleven-month-old Isaac Olthoff was scheduled to receive Zolgensma when the data manipulation came to light. His mother, Michelle, said the announcement gave her pause, but she was soon reassured by the FDA's decision to keep the treatment on the market. Isaac received Zolgensma a week later.

--Joseph Walker contributed to this article.

Write to Denise Roland at Denise.Roland@wsj.com