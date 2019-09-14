Novartis : Trial and Error -2

Although the FDA has allowed the drug to stay on the market, saying the data manipulation doesn't affect its efficacy or safety, the episode has nonetheless sowed worry among parents of babies with SMA. Cure SMA, a charity that raises money for research into SMA, quickly arranged a webinar with representatives from AveXis and the FDA to address concerns after the manipulation disclosures. One participant asked whether Zolgensma was safe, and if the FDA had been "duped" into approving it.

The FDA official on the call said the agency would have taken the treatment off the shelf if it had any doubts. Dozens of babies have been successfully treated with the drug. In some cases, babies who once would have struggled to sit up unassisted are now walking.

Eleven-month-old Isaac Olthoff was scheduled to receive Zolgensma when the data manipulation came to light. His mother, Michelle, said the announcement gave her pause, but she was soon reassured by the FDA's decision to keep the treatment on the market. Isaac received Zolgensma a week later.

