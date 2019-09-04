Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Novartis    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS

(NOVN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Novartis : UK Health Watchdog Recommends Novartis Gene Therapy for Sight Disorder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 01:15am EDT

By Carlo Martuscelli

A U.K. regulator said Wednesday that it is recommending that the National Health Service in England provides Luxturna, a gene therapy for an inherited eye disease developed by Switzerland's Novartis AG (NOVN.EB).

In its decision, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence noted that it was able to negotiate down the therapy from its list price of 613,410 pounds ($742,084) per patient. It didn't disclose the final price it reached with Novartis.

"The company's willingness to work with us early and constructively has allowed us to publish this guidance on a much faster timeline than normal which is good news for patients," said Meindert Boysen, director of NICE's Centre for Health Technology Evaluation.

The recommendation is for people with vision loss caused by inherited retinal dystrophy from a mutation in the RPE65 gene. The disease involves progressive loss of vision until near-total blindness.

Luxturna is a one-time treatment that is intended to provide patients with a working copy of the faulty gene. According to Novartis, it is able to restore vision in people with the retinal disease.

The Swiss pharmaceutical company estimates that some 86 patients are eligible for treatment in England. NICE said that the recommendation is currently at the draft stage. Barring appeals, it expects to publish its final guidance next month.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVARTIS
01:15aNOVARTIS : UK Health Watchdog Recommends Novartis Gene Therapy for Sight Disorde..
DJ
09/03NOVARTIS : Entresto improved measures of heart structure and function in HFrEF p..
AQ
09/03Novartis, Lonza deepen biosimilars push with MS, arthritis drug deals
RE
09/03NOVARTIS : Sandoz Signs Deal to Commercialize Polpharma's Proposed Biosimilar Na..
DJ
09/02China expands drug bulk-buy programme, puts pressure on pharma firms
RE
08/30NOVARTIS : Sandoz Inc. voluntarily recalls Losartan Potassium and Ezetimibe in p..
AQ
08/30Novartis takes aim at Roche's star MS drug
RE
08/30NOVARTIS : CHF0.50(REGD) Novartis Ofatumumab -2-
DJ
08/30NOVARTIS : CHF0.50(REGD) Novartis Ofatumumab Demonstrates Superiority Versus Aub..
DJ
08/29United States Over The Counter Drugs Market Analysis Potential Growth, Demand..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 46 927 M
EBIT 2019 13 637 M
Net income 2019 10 117 M
Debt 2019 17 463 M
Yield 2019 3,32%
P/E ratio 2019 19,3x
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
EV / Sales2019 4,73x
EV / Sales2020 4,37x
Capitalization 205 B
Chart NOVARTIS
Duration : Period :
Novartis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 94,52  $
Last Close Price 89,28  $
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Srikant T. Madhav Datar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS19.81%204 891
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.53%338 763
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.18%236 089
MERCK AND COMPANY13.17%221 396
PFIZER-18.56%196 629
AMGEN7.17%125 110
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group