Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Novartis    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS

(NOVN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Novartis : UK cost watchdog recommends Novartis' blindness therapy Luxturna

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 07:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen in Stein

(Reuters) - Novartis gene therapy for blindness, Luxturna, is recommended for use on England's public health service, the country's healthcare cost-effectiveness watchdog NICE said on Tuesday.

Novartis owns the rights to sell the one-time gene therapy developed by Spark Therapeutics outside the United States.

The decision by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) comes as a boost to the Swiss drugmaker, which had come under regulatory scrutiny for data discrepancy issues related to its $2 million gene therapy, Zolgensma.

Novartis has been expanding into gene and cell therapies for rare diseases and licensed Luxturna last year, for $105 million upfront, up to another $65 million in milestone payments, and royalties on sales.

The gene therapy, injected directly into the retina, won EU approval last November, to treat patients suffering from inherited retinal dystrophy caused by RPE65 gene mutations, a rare genetic disorder that causes vision loss and usually leads to blindness.

In England, Luxturna carries a price tag of 613,410 pounds ($753,083.46) per patient, but the treatment is available to England's National Health Service at a confidential discount, NICE said.

The treatment was labeled too expensive in the United States by non-profit Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), which
last year said it should cost about 50% to 75% less than its list price. (https://reut.rs/2ks7XCh)

The drug, which works by introducing a healthy copy of the defective RPE65 gene into the retinal cells, is priced at $850,000, or $425,000 per eye in the United States, making it one of the costliest drugs.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOVARTIS -0.55% 88.13 Delayed Quote.19.81%
SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVARTIS
07:07pNOVARTIS : UK cost watchdog recommends Novartis' blindness therapy Luxturna
RE
10:26aNOVARTIS : Entresto improved measures of heart structure and function in HFrEF p..
AQ
04:45aNovartis, Lonza deepen biosimilars push with MS, arthritis drug deals
RE
01:48aNOVARTIS : Sandoz Signs Deal to Commercialize Polpharma's Proposed Biosimilar Na..
DJ
09/02China expands drug bulk-buy programme, puts pressure on pharma firms
RE
08/30NOVARTIS : Sandoz Inc. voluntarily recalls Losartan Potassium and Ezetimibe in p..
AQ
08/30Novartis takes aim at Roche's star MS drug
RE
08/30NOVARTIS : CHF0.50(REGD) Novartis Ofatumumab -2-
DJ
08/30NOVARTIS : CHF0.50(REGD) Novartis Ofatumumab Demonstrates Superiority Versus Aub..
DJ
08/29United States Over The Counter Drugs Market Analysis Potential Growth, Demand..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 46 927 M
EBIT 2019 13 637 M
Net income 2019 10 117 M
Debt 2019 17 463 M
Yield 2019 3,37%
P/E ratio 2019 19,0x
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,68x
EV / Sales2020 4,31x
Capitalization 202 B
Chart NOVARTIS
Duration : Period :
Novartis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 94,52  $
Last Close Price 88,13  $
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Srikant T. Madhav Datar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS19.81%204 891
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.53%338 763
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.18%236 089
MERCK AND COMPANY13.17%221 396
PFIZER-18.56%196 629
AMGEN7.17%125 110
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group