Novartis : Volkswagen Focus on Improving Culture Following Compliance Setbacks

03/12/2019 | 05:51pm EDT

By Kristin Broughton

The chief compliance officer, once responsible for simply making sure companies stayed within legal bounds, is now responsible for a broader range of priorities.

Among them: guarding a company's reputation, ensuring investors and government agencies have the information they need, and strengthening internal culture around compliance efforts, executives said Tuesday during a panel discussion hosted by Dow Jones Risk & Compliance and The Wall Street Journal.

"In the past, it might have been good enough to get good business results and do what is legal," said Thomas Kendris, president of Novartis Corp., the U.S. subsidiary of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG. "What the government and our shareholders are expecting -- and what society is expecting -- is to do what's right. They are not only looking at whether we follow the law, but how we do business."

Mr. Kendris was joined by Stephanie Davis, chief ethics and compliance officer at Volkswagen Group of America.

Both of their companies have been under scrutiny in recent years for setbacks in the companies' compliance programs. The executives provided updates on their efforts to improve their workplace cultures and offered insight on how the role of compliance is changing for companies and professionals. Here are highlights from the panel.

On improving Volkswagen's culture after its emissions-cheating scandal: Ms. Davis said that Volkswagen AG has taken steps to improve its workplace culture after the scandal that resulted in roughly $30 billion in fines and the indictments of senior executives accused of conspiring to rig diesel vehicles to cheat on emissions tests.

Ms. Davis said she has made it a priority to create a workplace where employees feel comfortable asking tough questions and admitting their mistakes. She measures her progress by tracking responses from employee surveys and the number of calls placed to the company's ethics hotline.

"We saw what not having a strong robust compliance program can do for you," Ms. Davis said, referring to the fines Volkswagen has paid in diesel-related settlements. "The company is eager to change." Ms. Davis joined the company in 2017, after the emissions scandal.

On changing the focus of compliance at Novartis: Novartis is in the midst of revamping its corporate culture, with the goal of encouraging employees to make better decisions based on ethical principles rather than formal rules, Mr. Kendris said.

The drugmaker recently faced a series of compliance challenges. The company last year said it made a mistake by paying $1.2 million to secure a consulting deal with Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

Novartis has also come under scrutiny in Greece over allegations that the company bribed political leaders to fix prices and boost sales.

Mr. Kendris said the company continues to work with U.S. authorities as they investigate the case. "This is distracting, but we are hoping to put it behind us," said Mr. Kendris.

He said the case has become politicized in Greece, which will hold legislative elections this year. "It may be more politicized as we go into this year because of the elections," Mr. Kendris said.

On how a strong compliance program can minimize legal risk: One way for companies to protect themselves from litigation is to have a rigorous training and compliance program in place, the executives said.

"If you can show that you have a very robust compliance system, and someone still made the wrong decision, the company can be in less danger than it used to be," Ms. Davis said.

Rather than punishing companies when rules are broken, law enforcement agencies more frequently want to review companies' internal audits, and ask for proof of remediation, according to Mr. Kendris.

On using third-party audits to catch supply-chain issues: Problems in a company's supply chain -- such shipment delays, or the improper use of chemicals -- can expose it to reputational and financial risks.

As a result, companies have become more forceful about demanding audits of their third-party suppliers, according Mr. Kendris. As recently as 10 years ago, Novartis would question whether it could enforce a provision in a vendor contract that required an audit, he said.

"Today, every third party that works with us knows we're going to audit them, and we're going to do it frequently, and they're going to be held to high standards," Mr. Kendris said.

Write to Kristin Broughton at Kristin.Broughton@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
NOVARTIS 0.11% 90.98 8.14%
VOLKSWAGEN -1.83% 143.98 5.57%
