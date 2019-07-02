Novartis : highlights cognition data in secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS)

Data presented again at European Academy of Neurology (EAN) congress show that baseline neurofilament light chain (NfL) levels can predict cognitive impairment and disability worsening in secondary progressive MS (SPMS) patients, supporting the use of blood NfL levels as a biomarker[1]



EXPAND data previously presented demonstrated Mayzent® (siponimod) has a meaningful benefit on cognitive processing speed with a 22.6% relative risk reduction versus placebo in SPMS patients with cognitive impairment[2]



In addition, EXPAND data suggested early treatment is important for better cognitive outcomes[2]



Novartis presented a total of 23 abstracts at EAN, emphasizing its strong multiple sclerosis (MS) portfolio with 11 abstracts



Also, Novartis presented data in multiple sclerosis on its investigational ofatumumab (OMB157) for relapsing forms of MS

Basel, July 2, 2019 - Novartis today presented data on cognition in multiple sclerosis (MS) at the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) annual meeting in Oslo, Norway. Norman Putzki, Global Program Head, Neuroscience at Novartis, said: 'Mayzent is the only US Food and Drug Administration approved therapy for active SPMS based on evidence from a pivotal prospective Phase III clinical trial in a typical SPMS population. Mayzent can prevent cognitive decline, a fear of many MS patients, as cognitive decline can considerably affect the social and professional lives of these patients and their families. This high burden of MS inspires us to relentlessly reimagine ways to ease the impact of MS, including potential new treatments such as a novel self-injected B-cell therapy for relapsing forms of MS.'

This media update contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as 'potential,' 'can,' 'will,' 'plan,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'look forward,' 'believe,' 'committed,' 'investigational,' 'pipeline,' 'launch,' or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this media update, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this media update will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political and economic conditions; safety, quality or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this media update as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this media update as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world's top companies investing in research and development. Novartis products reach more than 750 million people globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest treatments. About 105 000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com.

1. Kuhle J, et al. Neurofilament Light Chain Levels in Blood are Predictive of Cognitive Impairment in Patients with Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis. ePoster Session. 2019 European Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting, June 30, 2019.

2. Benedict R, Fox R, Tomic D, et al. Siponimod Improves Cognitive Processing Speed in Patients with Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis: EXPAND Subgroup Analyses. ePoster Session. 2019 European Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting, July 1, 2019.

