Novartis : highlights new publication showing IL-17A antibody Cosentyx® improves inflammation and rapidly suppresses IL-23 in plaque psoriasis

06/26/2019 | 01:47am EDT
  • New data show that Cosentyx modulates gene expression leading to substantial improvement of inflammation, as early as Week 12 by reversing plaque histopathology in the majority of patients[1]
  • The results show that the IL-17A antibody Cosentyx induces also a rapid and sustained suppression of additional cytokines including IL-23 and IL-17F
  • These data have been published in Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (JACI)
  • Future analysis of the clinical, histological and gene transcription changes is needed to determine the full potential of IL-17A inhibition

Basel, June 26, 2019 - Sam Khalil, Worldwide Head of Medical Affairs Immunology, Hepatology and Dermatology at Novartis said: 'The results of the study highlight the importance of a direct inhibition of IL-17A. We are excited about this gene expression data which is adding value to the scientific understanding of psoriatic disease. We reimagine science to help improve patients' quality of life.' The article was published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (JACI).[1]

Illustration: Interleukin 17-A (IL-17A) in Psoriasis, Mar 21, 2017

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as 'potential,' 'can,' 'will,' 'plan,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'look forward,' 'believe,' 'committed,' 'investigational,' 'pipeline,' 'launch,' or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward healthcare cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political and economic conditions; safety, quality or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world's top companies investing in research and development. Novartis products reach more than 750 million people globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest treatments. Around 105,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com.

References
[1] Krueger J. et al. IL-17A inhibition by secukinumab induces early clinical, histopathological, and molecular resolution of psoriasis. Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. 2019.

Novartis Global External Communications
Email: [email protected]

Antonio Ligi
Novartis Global External Communications
+41 61 324 1374 (direct)
[email protected]

Eric Althoff
Novartis US External Communications
+1 646 438 4335
[email protected]

Friedrich von Heyl
Novartis Global Pharma Communications
+41 61 324 8984 (direct)
+41 79 749 0286 (mobile)
[email protected]

Novartis AG published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 05:46:07 UTC
