Novartis : highlights new publication showing IL-17A antibody Cosentyx® improves inflammation and rapidly suppresses IL-23 in plaque psoriasis

New data show that Cosentyx modulates gene expression leading to substantial improvement of inflammation, as early as Week 12 by reversing plaque histopathology in the majority of patients[1]



The results show that the IL-17A antibody Cosentyx induces also a rapid and sustained suppression of additional cytokines including IL-23 and IL-17F



These data have been published in Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (JACI)



Future analysis of the clinical, histological and gene transcription changes is needed to determine the full potential of IL-17A inhibition

Basel, June 26, 2019 - Sam Khalil, Worldwide Head of Medical Affairs Immunology, Hepatology and Dermatology at Novartis said: 'The results of the study highlight the importance of a direct inhibition of IL-17A. We are excited about this gene expression data which is adding value to the scientific understanding of psoriatic disease. We reimagine science to help improve patients' quality of life.' The article was published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (JACI).[1]

Illustration: Interleukin 17-A (IL-17A) in Psoriasis, Mar 21, 2017

References

[1] Krueger J. et al. IL-17A inhibition by secukinumab induces early clinical, histopathological, and molecular resolution of psoriasis. Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. 2019.

