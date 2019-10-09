Novartis : real-world evidence confirms high efficacy, long-term response and favorable safety profile of Cosentyx® in clinical practice

Data from five real-world evidence (RWE) and observational studies being conducted in North America, Latin America and Europe provide extensive cumulative insights for Cosentyx (secukinumab) clinical practice among more than 13,000 patients [1-6]



The studies report on the real-world sustained efficacy, favorable safety profile, and impact on quality of life of Cosentyx over the long-term up to 2.5 years [1-6]



Cosentyx is backed by robust clinical evidence, including 5-year sustained efficacy and safety data across psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis, and dedicated studies in the persistent manifestations of psoriasis, namely nails, scalp, palms and soles [7-10]



Cosentyx has a broad head-to-head study program that includes FIXTURE, CLEAR, CLARITY, SURPASS and EXCEED clinical superiority trials [11-16]



Basel, October 9, 2019 - 'These extensive results confirm what has been previously observed in Phase 3 clinical trials, and support our continued use of Cosentyx in psoriatic disease, to offer patients improved symptom control and quality of life,' said Prof. Matthias Augustin, Director of the Institute for Health Services Research in Dermatology and Nursing. 'Real-world evidence and observational studies help to bridge the gap in knowledge that exists between clinical trials and clinical practice. They provide important insights about patient characteristics, disease severity and management. Moreover, they also support the evidence of the treatment effectiveness in the routine clinical practice.'

These data are being presented at the 28th Congress of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV), 9-13 October 2019, Madrid, Spain.

This media update contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as 'potential,' 'can,' 'will,' 'plan,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'look forward,' 'believe,' 'committed,' 'investigational,' 'pipeline,' 'launch,' or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this media update, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this media update will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political and economic conditions; safety, quality or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this media update as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this media update as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

References

