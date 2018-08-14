Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Novartis    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS (NOVN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Novartis : recruits new compliance head from Siemens after ethics stumbles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 11:47am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen in Stein

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis has recruited a new chief ethics officer from Siemens after costly bribery scandals and a disputed $1.2 million (938,673.3 pounds) contract with President Donald Trump's former lawyer that the Swiss drugmaker now calls a mistake.

Novartis said on Tuesday it had hired Klaus Moosmayer, 49, from Siemens, where he spent more than a decade helping oversee the German engineering company's efforts to build its compliance system after several of its own bribery scandals.

Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan, promoted on Feb. 1 to lead the Basel-based company, has promised to boost its reputation following settlements or fines in corruption cases in China, South Korea and the United States.

He has also faced U.S. lawmakers' criticism over the contract with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, something Narasimhan called a "mistake" that exposed Novartis to accusations it paid to gain influence within the administration.

Moosmayer, a German, replaces Shannon Thyme Klinger, who was appointed as Novartis's general counsel when Felix Ehrat resigned in May to take responsibility for the Cohen agreement.

"We must hold ourselves to (the) highest ethical standards and always aim to win and maintain the trust of society and our many stakeholders," Narasimhan said in a statement, while lauding Moosmayer's extensive experience in compliance matters.

Novartis has said neither Narasimhan nor Klinger knew of the contract with Cohen when it was signed in early 2017, shortly after Trump's inauguration.

In recent years, Novartis has paid hundreds of millions of dollars to resolve cases where employees were accused of flouting the law to accelerate sales. Units remain under scrutiny in Greece, Asia and Russia, and a trial is scheduled next year in another U.S. federal lawsuit.

SHORTCOMINGS

Novartis has acknowledged shortcomings amid what ex-CEO Joe Jimenez called a "results-oriented" culture, while insisting the Greek probe includes "many sensational and unfounded claims".

Moosmayer, a Siemens lawyer since 2000, played a central role in building up the company's policies governing internal investigations, disciplinary sanctions, remediation and compliance risk assessment.

In 2008, Siemens paid about $1.6 billion to resolve U.S. and European allegations it bribed officials around the world in exchange for business.

At Siemens, one of Moosmayer's main duties was to handle the remainder of what the company dubbed a “compliance crisis" that had once put the group's future in doubt.

His brief also included helping manage Siemens's response to the diversion of four turbines to Crimea, in breach of EU sanctions imposed after Russia annexed the region from Ukraine in 2014. Siemens's efforts to seize the turbines have been rejected by a Russian court.

Moosmayer, who joins the Novartis executive committee, said he hopes to build on Novartis's personal accountability focus.

"Society has high expectations of the pharmaceutical industry and rightfully so," Moosmayer said.

(Reporting by John Miller in Zurich, Alexander Huebner in Munich; Editing by Adrian Croft)

By John Miller

Stocks treated in this article : Siemens, Novartis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOVARTIS 0.32% 81.9 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
SIEMENS 0.18% 110.74 Delayed Quote.-5.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVARTIS
11:47aNOVARTIS : recruits new compliance head from Siemens after ethics stumbles
RE
10:06aREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : FDA issues CRL for 12-week Eylea regimen
AQ
07:01aNOVARTIS : appoints Dr. Klaus Moosmayer as Chief Ethics Risk and Compliance Offi..
GL
08/13GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Orchard raises $150 million to expand after GSK gene therapy d..
RE
08/13Genentech Gets FDA Breakthrough-Therapy Designation for Xolair in Food Allerg..
DJ
08/10NOVARTIS : Sandoz Symposium Set for Sept. 20-22
AQ
08/09NOVARTIS : Patent Issued for Methods For Treating Neovascular Age-Related Macula..
AQ
08/09NOVARTIS : Laekna Acquires Exclusive Worldwide Rights to Two Clinical Stage Onco..
AQ
08/09NOVARTIS : New Clinical Trials and Studies Data Have Been Reported by Researcher..
AQ
08/09NOVARTIS : "System And Method For Reducing Post-Surgical Rainbow Effect" in Pate..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/13Regeneron's Pain Is Novartis' Gain 
08/11VENTURE CAPITAL DEALS OF THE WEEK : SoftBank Hands WeWork $1B 
08/09RECRO PHARMA : Cautious Cheer Following Earnings 
08/09BeiGene launches late-stage study of tislelizumab in first-line lung cancer 
08/07NOVARTIS : Business Transformation In Progress 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 52 359 M
EBIT 2018 13 041 M
Net income 2018 11 118 M
Debt 2018 14 565 M
Yield 2018 3,58%
P/E ratio 2018 14,57
P/E ratio 2019 20,29
EV / Sales 2018 4,28x
EV / Sales 2019 4,13x
Capitalization 210 B
Chart NOVARTIS
Duration : Period :
Novartis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 89,6 $
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Srikant Madhav Datar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS-0.87%209 596
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.42%350 770
PFIZER13.00%239 423
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-3.39%207 317
MERCK AND COMPANY17.42%175 715
AMGEN11.80%125 843
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.