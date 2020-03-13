Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Novartis    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS

(NOVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Novartis : secures alternate options for Kymriah shipments after Europe travel ban

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 02:34am EDT
Logo is seen at a building of Swiss drugmaker Novartis in Rotkreuz

Novartis has found alternate transport options for its cell therapy Kymriah to address potential disruptions from European travel restrictions ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump this week in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

The Swiss drugmaker said on Friday it does not foresee Kymriah supply issues at this time.

Novartis has been shipping immune cells from European cancer patients receiving its so-called CAR-T therapy for re-engineering at one of its laboratories in New Jersey. The modified T cells are then sent back to Europe, for re-infusion into patients.

"While we have used passenger aircraft to transport our CAR-T therapies, we have secured alternate options to mitigate potential interruption of supply at this time," Novartis said in a statement. "We are confident that our existing manufacturing supply chain is sufficient to cover our production and distribution needs. We continue to watch the situation closely."

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NOVARTIS
02:34aNOVARTIS : secures alternate options for Kymriah shipments after Europe travel b..
RE
03/10INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
03/10GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: The US shale oil industry is under scrutiny, so are airl..
03/07Dozens of Swiss companies keen on export channel to Iran
RE
03/04China approves use of Roche drug in battle against coronavirus complications
RE
03/04Europe 'panicking' over India's pharmaceutical export curbs - industry group
RE
03/03GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Apple settles lawsuit, Xerox launches hostile bid for HP
03/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/03Sandoz Admits Rigging Prices -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50 062 M
EBIT 2020 14 808 M
Net income 2020 9 559 M
Debt 2020 19 934 M
Yield 2020 4,22%
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,75x
EV / Sales2021 3,45x
Capitalization 168 B
Chart NOVARTIS
Duration : Period :
Novartis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 103,21  $
Last Close Price 74,04  $
Spread / Highest target 69,4%
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Elizabeth Theophille Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS-15.89%166 141
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-9.65%330 625
ROCHE HOLDING AG-5.30%243 989
MERCK AND COMPANY-16.02%188 825
PFIZER, INC.-17.89%166 540
NOVO NORDISK AS1.10%125 987
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group