Novartis : to Buy Anti-Inflammatory Specialist IFM Tre

By Nathan Allen



Novartis AG (NOVN.EB) said Monday that it has agreed to buy IFM Tre, a developer of anti-inflammatory medicines, from IFM Therapeutics for an undisclosed amount.

Preclinical studies have shown that IFM Tre's molecules can selectively suppress inflammation while allowing the rest of the immune system to continue normal operations, Novartis said.

Under the terms of the deal, which is set to close in the second quarter, IFM Tre will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible for milestone payments in future.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com