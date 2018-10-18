Log in
NOVARTIS (NOVN)
Novartis : to Buy Cancer-Drug Maker Endocyte for $2.1 Billion -- Update

10/18/2018 | 09:21am CEST

By Donato Paolo Mancini

Novartis AG on Thursday said it would buy cancer-drug maker Endocyte Inc. for $2.1 billion, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant's latest move to refocus on higher-value medicines.

Novartis said it would pay $24 a share for the U.S.-based company, which has a focus on prostate cancer -- an area with significant unmet medical need. It said the deal would bolster its capability in radiopharmaceuticals, which it expects to be a key growth driver for its business.

The deal is the latest move by new Chief Executive Vasant Narasimhan, who took the helm earlier this year, to refocus Novartis on medicines. Over the past year the company has decided to shed its Alcon eye-care unit, sold parts of its generics business and announced layoffs. It also bought U.S.-based gene-therapy company AveXis Inc. for $8.7 billion and sold its stake in a consumer health-care business to joint-venture partner GlaxoSmithKline PLC for $13 billion.

The acquisition of Endocyte is the company's second radiopharmaceuticals acquisition in roughly a year, after it bought Advance Accelerator Applications for $3.9 billion last October.

Thursday's deal came as Novartis reported a rise in third-quarter sales and raised its outlook for the rest of the year.

It now expects net sales growth in the mid-single digit, compared with its previous guidance of low to mid-single digit.

For the third quarter, net group sales came in at $12.78 billion, compared with $12.41 billion in the previous year. Sales in the innovative medicines division grew by 9% at constant currencies.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENDOCYTE, INC. -2.45% 15.56 Delayed Quote.256.07%
NOVARTIS 1.80% 85.72 Delayed Quote.0.07%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 52 353 M
EBIT 2018 12 552 M
Net income 2018 11 956 M
Debt 2018 14 552 M
Yield 2018 3,48%
P/E ratio 2018 14,59
P/E ratio 2019 20,82
EV / Sales 2018 4,33x
EV / Sales 2019 4,18x
Capitalization 212 B
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 91,6 $
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Srikant Madhav Datar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS0.07%212 170
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.19%359 141
PFIZER20.87%256 643
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.56%204 777
MERCK AND COMPANY23.44%185 661
AMGEN12.47%127 765
