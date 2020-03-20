Novartis : to Donate Drug in Coronavirus Fight

By Giulia Petroni



Novartis AG said Friday that it would donate up to 130 million doses of generic hydroxychloroquine by the end of May to support the global response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Swiss drug maker said hydroxychloroquine and a related drug, chloroquine, are currently being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of the virus. The company is exploring the possibility of increasing supply to meet global demand.

Novartis said its division Sandoz, which focuses on generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars, holds a registration for hydroxychloroquine in the U.S. and will therefore pursue regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicine Agency.

It added that it would collaborate with the World Health Organization to determine the best distribution of the medicine on a global scale.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com