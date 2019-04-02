Novartis : to Face U.S. Lawsuit Over Doctor Kickbacks -Reuters

--Novartis must face a U.S. government lawsuit over accusations the Swiss drugmaker paid doctors millions of dollars in kickbacks to prescribe its drugs following a court decision issued Monday, Reuters reports.

--A U.S. federal judge said the U.S. government had offered evidence of a "company-wide kickback scheme" and dismissed Novartis's attempt to exclude U.S. government evidence from the case, Reuters writes, citing the ruling.

--The case will now head for trial unless Novartis settles, according to Reuters.

--A Novartis spokesman said it will present its case at trial and that the company continues to believe the U.S. government has "insufficient evidence" to support its claim, Reuters says.

Full story: https://reut.rs/2VcBjBU

