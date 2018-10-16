Novartis : to Present Extension Phase 3 Data on Cosentyx

By Donato Paolo Mancini



Novartis AG (NOVN.EB) is due to present five-year phase 3 extension data on its drug Cosentyx for patients with two long-term, progressive and debilitating conditions, the company said Tuesday.

The two conditions are psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis, and the findings of the phase 3 trial extensions will be presented later this month at the 2018 ACR/ARHP Annual Meeting in Chicago.

Data from one of the two studies shows that 83% and 94% of psoriatic arthritis patients experienced total resolution for two different debilitating symptoms, respectively. More than 80% of the patients who entered the extensions to the trials completed five years in them. Safety profiles were consistent with previous findings, the company said.

The findings reinforce the already reported five-year data for Cosentyx in psoriasis alone, offering a better standard of care for patients with the two conditions who look for complete treatment, Eric Hughes, global head for immunology, hepatology and dermatology, said.

Novartis reported second-quarter Cosentyx sales of $701 million, up from $490 million the year before. The company reports third-quarter earnings on Thursday.

