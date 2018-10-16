Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Novartis    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS (NOVN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Novartis : to Present Extension Phase 3 Data on Cosentyx

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 07:30am CEST

By Donato Paolo Mancini

Novartis AG (NOVN.EB) is due to present five-year phase 3 extension data on its drug Cosentyx for patients with two long-term, progressive and debilitating conditions, the company said Tuesday.

The two conditions are psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis, and the findings of the phase 3 trial extensions will be presented later this month at the 2018 ACR/ARHP Annual Meeting in Chicago.

Data from one of the two studies shows that 83% and 94% of psoriatic arthritis patients experienced total resolution for two different debilitating symptoms, respectively. More than 80% of the patients who entered the extensions to the trials completed five years in them. Safety profiles were consistent with previous findings, the company said.

The findings reinforce the already reported five-year data for Cosentyx in psoriasis alone, offering a better standard of care for patients with the two conditions who look for complete treatment, Eric Hughes, global head for immunology, hepatology and dermatology, said.

Novartis reported second-quarter Cosentyx sales of $701 million, up from $490 million the year before. The company reports third-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Write to Donato Paolo Mancini at donatopaolo.mancini@dowjones.com; @donatopmancini

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVARTIS
07:30aNOVARTIS : to Present Extension Phase 3 Data on Cosentyx
DJ
07:16aNOVARTIS : 5-year data in psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis reinfor..
GL
10/15AstraZeneca will keep UK investment freeze if no Brexit clarity
RE
10/15AstraZeneca will keep UK investment freeze if no Brexit clarity
RE
10/15NOVARTIS AG : quaterly earnings release
10/11ABBVIE : Resolves Humira Patent Dispute With Sandoz
DJ
10/11NOVARTIS : Sandoz announces global resolution of biosimilar adalimumab patent di..
AQ
10/11NOVARTIS : Sandoz announces global resolution of biosimilar adalimumab patent di..
GL
10/11NOVARTIS : analysis shows crizanlizumab increased the number of patients free of..
AQ
10/10NOVARTIS : announces new data from the first direct head-to-head trial to demons..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/15FDA issues new guidance aimed at more efficient drug development 
10/15Healthcare 16-24% Target Net Gains Pace WallStars For October 
10/11AbbVie settles Humira patent dispute with Sandoz; shares up 1% after hours 
10/11Novartis Will Hold Through A Downturn 
10/11BAYER AG : A Good Opportunity To Buy The Dips 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 52 421 M
EBIT 2018 12 730 M
Net income 2018 11 710 M
Debt 2018 14 573 M
Yield 2018 3,53%
P/E ratio 2018 14,38
P/E ratio 2019 20,51
EV / Sales 2018 4,33x
EV / Sales 2019 4,16x
Capitalization 212 B
Chart NOVARTIS
Duration : Period :
Novartis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 91,6 $
Spread / Average Target 9,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Srikant Madhav Datar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS0.07%212 170
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.13%359 060
PFIZER19.05%250 957
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.44%204 875
MERCK AND COMPANY23.44%181 832
AMGEN12.47%125 474
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.