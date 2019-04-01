Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Novartis    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS

(NOVN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Novartis : to pay $310 million for assets from inflammation specialist IFM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 02:55am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen in Stein

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis on Monday said it had agreed to pay $310 million upfront, with the possibility for more later, for some research assets of Boston-based inflammation specialist IFM Therapeutics as the Swiss drugmaker expands its immunology pipeline.

The deal, for the IFM subsidiary IFM Tre, could eventually reach nearly $1.6 billion, IFM said, should its portfolio meet certain milestones. IFM Tre has one molecule, IFM-2427, in an early Phase 1 trial, and a pair of less-developed assets.

IFM, whose research head Martin Seidel spent more than a decade at Novartis before assuming R&D duties at IFM in 2017, focuses on immune system modulation. In buying three potential drugs, Novartis is hoping for agents to fight chronic inflammatory disorders like gout, atherosclerosis and fatty liver disease (NASH), as well as inflammatory bowel disease.

"These programs complement the existing Novartis pipeline of anti-inflammatory medicines," said Novartis, adding studies have shown IFM Tre's molecules can selectively suppress disease-causing inflammation, while allowing the rest of the immune system to continue normal operations.

IFM Therapeutics is part of the portfolio of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Atlas Venture, whose other stakes include Intellia Therapeutics that is also working with Novartis. The IFM Tre deal is seen closing before July.

(Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVARTIS
02:55aNOVARTIS : to pay $310 million for assets from inflammation specialist IFM
RE
01:42aNOVARTIS : to Buy Anti-Inflammatory Specialist IFM Tre
DJ
01:16aNOVARTIS : adds clinical and preclinical anti-inflammatory programs to portfolio..
AQ
01:16aNOVARTIS : adds clinical and preclinical anti-inflammatory programs to portfolio..
GL
03/29NOVARTIS` : new MS drug to cost $88,000 a year
AQ
03/28STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL O : 0000925421-19-000139 (34 Act) Size: 11 KB
PU
03/28NOVARTIS : receives FDA approval for Mayzent, the first oral drug to treat secon..
AQ
03/27GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Renault, Daimler, Swedbank, Lufthansa
03/27VECTURA : 2018 Preliminary Results
AQ
03/26NOVARTIS : FDA Approves Novartis Multiple Sclerosis Drug Mayzent -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 53 530 M
EBIT 2019 13 682 M
Net income 2019 8 797 M
Debt 2019 14 614 M
Yield 2019 3,08%
P/E ratio 2019 24,00
P/E ratio 2020 21,50
EV / Sales 2019 4,86x
EV / Sales 2020 4,58x
Capitalization 245 B
Chart NOVARTIS
Duration : Period :
Novartis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 94,8 $
Spread / Average Target -1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Srikant T. Madhav Datar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS13.97%245 403
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.32%372 229
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.72%237 129
PFIZER-2.70%235 785
MERCK AND COMPANY8.85%214 680
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY12.13%134 408
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About