Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Novartis    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS (NOVN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Novartis to streamline production in response to lower U.S. prices: NZZ am Sonntag

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2018 | 09:08pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen in Stein

VIENNA (Reuters) - Switzerland's Novartis plans to streamline its worldwide production to increase its operating profit margin despite falling prices for its drugs in the United States, its chairman was reported as saying.

Proceeds from the sale of drugs in its key U.S. market declined between 1 and 2 percent last year, Joerg Reinhardt told Swiss weekly NZZ am Sonntag. This was due to discounts pharmaceutical companies have to grant large buyers to sell their drugs in the Unites States, he said in an interview that will be published on Sunday.

Drugmakers can still charge slightly higher or stable prices in Europe, according to Reinhardt.

To increase the operating profit margin of its pharmaceutical business to around 35 percent from the current 32 percent within five years as planned, the group aims to increase its efficiency, the paper said.

"Overcapacities have accumulated in the area of production over the past years," Reinhardt told the paper in an interview to be published on Sunday. "We are working on a global optimization."

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Andrew Roche)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVARTIS
09:08pNOVARTIS TO STREAMLINE PRODUCTION IN : NZZ am Sonntag
RE
08/30NOVARTIS : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Surgical Guidance And Plannin..
AQ
08/30NOVARTIS : Drug companies drop lawsuit to keep Nebraska from using their product..
AQ
08/30NOVARTIS : Data from Novartis Advance Knowledge in Angiotensin Receptor Blockers..
AQ
08/30NOVARTIS : Alcon announces voluntary global market withdrawal of CyPass Micro-St..
AQ
08/29GLAUKOS : Rises After Competitor Recalls Glaucoma Device -- Market Mover
DJ
08/29Europe ready to cash in on cheap copies of AbbVie biotech drug
RE
08/29NOVARTIS : European Commission approves Novartis combination therapy Tafinlar® +..
GL
08/29NOVARTIS : Alcon announces voluntary global market withdrawal of CyPass Micro-St..
GL
08/28NOVARTIS : receives European Commission approval of its CAR-T cell therapy, Kymr..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/31Big Pharma in the red after AstraZeneca lupus flop 
08/31YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Karyopharm Buoyed, MediNova Succeeds, Ardelyx's Public.. 
08/30Adamis Offers A Rare Business Update 
08/30GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS AND INCLAC : Some Context 
08/30Pfizer mid-stage flop with domagrozumab in DMD another setback for myostatin .. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 52 459 M
EBIT 2018 12 888 M
Net income 2018 11 683 M
Debt 2018 14 565 M
Yield 2018 3,55%
P/E ratio 2018 14,29
P/E ratio 2019 20,35
EV / Sales 2018 4,31x
EV / Sales 2019 4,16x
Capitalization 212 B
Chart NOVARTIS
Duration : Period :
Novartis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 89,9 $
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Srikant Madhav Datar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS-2.45%211 600
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.60%360 348
PFIZER14.63%243 278
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.95%214 262
MERCK AND COMPANY21.89%182 523
AMGEN14.90%128 561
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.