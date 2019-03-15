|
Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities Acc-no: 0000925421-19-000114 (34 Act) Size: 11 KB
03/15/2019 | 05:39pm EDT
Filing Date
2019-03-15
Accepted
2019-03-15 17:25:56
Period of Report
2019-03-13
Mailing Address LICHTSTRASSE 35BASEL V8 CH 4056
Business Address LICHTSTRASSE 35BASEL V8 CH 405601141613241111
Mailing Address C/O NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AGWSJ-200.220CH-4002 BASEL V8 0000000000
Business Address C/O NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AGWSJ-200.220CH-4002 BASEL V8 000000000041-61-324-6210
Mailing Address 490 ARSENAL WAYWATERTOWN MA 02472
Business Address 490 ARSENAL WAYWATERTOWN MA 02472617-995-0900
Novartis AG published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 21:38:07 UTC
Sales 2019
53 522 M
EBIT 2019
13 933 M
Net income 2019
8 825 M
Debt 2019
14 792 M
Yield 2019
3,22%
P/E ratio 2019
22,94
P/E ratio 2020
20,56
EV / Sales 2019
4,67x
EV / Sales 2020
4,39x
Capitalization
235 B
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
28
|Average target price
94,5 $
|Spread / Average Target
2,5%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|NOVARTIS
|10.11%
|235 141