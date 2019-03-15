Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities Acc-no: 0000925421-19-000114 (34 Act) Size: 11 KB

Log in
NOVARTIS

(NOVN)
Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities Acc-no: 0000925421-19-000114 (34 Act)

03/15/2019

Filing Date

2019-03-15

Accepted

2019-03-15 17:25:56

Documents

1

Period of Report

2019-03-13

Mailing Address LICHTSTRASSE 35BASEL V8 CH 4056

Business Address LICHTSTRASSE 35BASEL V8 CH 405601141613241111

Mailing Address C/O NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AGWSJ-200.220CH-4002 BASEL V8 0000000000

Business Address C/O NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AGWSJ-200.220CH-4002 BASEL V8 000000000041-61-324-6210

Mailing Address 490 ARSENAL WAYWATERTOWN MA 02472

Business Address 490 ARSENAL WAYWATERTOWN MA 02472617-995-0900

Disclaimer

Novartis AG published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 21:38:07 UTC
Latest news on NOVARTIS
05:39pSTATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL O : 0000925421-19-000114 (34 Act) Size: 11 KB
PU
03/14NOVARTIS : joins the Global Chagas Disease Coalition and also announces first mu..
GL
03/14NOVARTIS : generics boss quits amid conjecture over business's future
RE
03/14NOVARTIS : Richard Francis to Step Down as CEO of Sandoz
DJ
03/14NOVARTIS : announces change in Sandoz leadership
GL
03/12NOVARTIS : Volkswagen Focus on Improving Culture Following Compliance Setbacks
DJ
03/12Oxford BioMedica Looks to Cut Costs of Gene Therapies With Microsoft Collabor..
DJ
03/12NOVARTIS : Sandoz announces results of digital innovation HACk
AQ
03/12Oxford BioMedica to Work With Microsoft on Gene Therapy Manufacturing
DJ
03/10NOVARTIS : Three winners of 2019 Sandoz Healthcare Access Challenge (HACk) are a..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 53 522 M
EBIT 2019 13 933 M
Net income 2019 8 825 M
Debt 2019 14 792 M
Yield 2019 3,22%
P/E ratio 2019 22,94
P/E ratio 2020 20,56
EV / Sales 2019 4,67x
EV / Sales 2020 4,39x
Capitalization 235 B
Chart NOVARTIS
Duration : Period :
Novartis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 94,5 $
Spread / Average Target 2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Srikant T. Madhav Datar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS10.11%235 141
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.95%367 566
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.90%235 951
PFIZER-5.64%228 679
MERCK AND COMPANY6.65%210 344
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY6.36%127 439
