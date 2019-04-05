Log in
NOVARTIS    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS

(NOVN)
My previous session
News 
News

Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities Acc-no: 0000925421-19-000145 (34 Act) Size: 11 KB

04/05/2019 | 05:33pm EDT

Filing Date

2019-04-05

Accepted

2019-04-05 17:14:00

Documents

1

Period of Report

2019-04-03

Mailing Address LICHTSTRASSE 35BASEL V8 CH 4056

Business Address LICHTSTRASSE 35BASEL V8 CH 405601141613241111

Mailing Address C/O NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AGWSJ-200.220CH-4002 BASEL V8 0000000000

Business Address C/O NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AGWSJ-200.220CH-4002 BASEL V8 000000000041-61-324-6210

Mailing Address 9987 CARVER ROADCINCINNATI OH 45242

Business Address 9987 CARVER ROADCINCINNATI OH 45242(513) 985-1920

Disclaimer

Novartis AG published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 21:32:05 UTC
Latest news on NOVARTIS
05:33pSTATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL O : 0000925421-19-000145 (34 Act) Size: 11 KB
PU
10:38aNOVARTIS : AveXis Expands with Biologics Manufacturing Campus in Longmont, Color..
AQ
06:36aNOVARTIS : Biotech billionaire faces accusations of fraud for $1.3B catch-and-ki..
AQ
05:23aNOVARTIS : Biotech billionaire faces accusations of fraud for $1.3B catch-and-ki..
AQ
01:34aNOVARTIS : Files Suit Against Amgen for Terminating Migraine Agreement
DJ
04/04NOVARTIS : updates on the migraine collaboration with Amgen
GL
04/04EUROPE : European stocks snap winning run, Commerzbank in merger focus
RE
04/03NOVARTIS : first-in-class Cosentyx approved in China for psoriasis patients
AQ
04/03NOVARTIS : first-in-class Cosentyx approved in China for psoriasis patients
AQ
04/03Novartis's Alcon spinoff ousts Baer from Swiss benchmark SMI
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 53 532 M
EBIT 2019 13 682 M
Net income 2019 8 797 M
Debt 2019 14 614 M
Yield 2019 3,14%
P/E ratio 2019 23,50
P/E ratio 2020 21,05
EV / Sales 2019 4,77x
EV / Sales 2020 4,49x
Capitalization 241 B
Chart NOVARTIS
Duration : Period :
Novartis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 94,8 $
Spread / Average Target 0,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Srikant T. Madhav Datar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS12.09%242 267
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.29%370 072
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.51%238 014
PFIZER-2.08%237 839
MERCK AND COMPANY7.12%215 016
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY8.55%133 672
