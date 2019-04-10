Log in
Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities Acc-no: 0000925421-19-000149 (34 Act) Size: 11 KB

0
04/10/2019 | 06:33pm EDT

Filing Date

2019-04-10

Accepted

2019-04-10 18:26:02

Documents

1

Period of Report

2019-04-08

Mailing Address LICHTSTRASSE 35BASEL V8 CH 4056

Business Address LICHTSTRASSE 35BASEL V8 CH 405601141613241111

Mailing Address C/O NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AGWSJ-200.220CH-4002 BASEL V8 0000000000

Business Address C/O NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AGWSJ-200.220CH-4002 BASEL V8 000000000041-61-324-6210

Mailing Address 9987 CARVER ROADCINCINNATI OH 45242

Business Address 9987 CARVER ROADCINCINNATI OH 45242(513) 985-1920

Disclaimer

Novartis AG published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 22:32:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 52 702 M
EBIT 2019 13 516 M
Net income 2019 8 652 M
Debt 2019 13 977 M
Yield 2019 3,48%
P/E ratio 2019 21,57
P/E ratio 2020 19,35
EV / Sales 2019 4,38x
EV / Sales 2020 4,15x
Capitalization 217 B
Chart NOVARTIS
Duration : Period :
Novartis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 92,8 $
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Srikant T. Madhav Datar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS10.47%216 600
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.49%360 992
PFIZER-1.86%237 839
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.98%236 655
MERCK AND COMPANY5.75%208 563
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY9.96%131 715
