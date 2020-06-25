Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Novartis AG    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Novartis : Current and Former Subsidiaries Paying $347 Million to Settle Bribery Allegations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 02:42pm EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

Novartis AG, a subsidiary of the pharmaceutical company and a unit of eyecare company Alcon Inc. have agreed to pay about $347 million in fines to resolve claims they violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, officials and Novartis said Thursday.

A Novartis unit for Greece allegedly tried to bribe employees of state-owned and state-controlled hospitals and clinics, among other alleged violations, the Justice Department said Thursday.

An Alcon subsidiary allegedly made and falsely recorded improper payments in Vietnam, according to prosecutors.

The Novartis business for Greece agreed to pay a criminal penalty of $225 million, the Justice Department said.

"Today's resolutions contain no allegations relating to any bribery of Greek politicians, which is consistent with what Novartis found in its own internal investigation," Novartis said in a statement.

The Alcon subsidiary will pay a criminal penalty of about $8.9 million, the Justice Department said.

"We are pleased with the completion of the investigation and settlement," Alcon said in a statement.

Alcon merged with Novartis in 2011 and was spun off from the company last year, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Novartis will pay more than $112 million to the SEC to settle charges with the agency that it violated the books and records and internal accounting controls provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the commission said.

"With today's agreements, all outstanding FCPA investigations into Novartis are now closed," the Swiss pharmaceutical company said.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALCON INC. -1.13% 54.06 Delayed Quote.-0.22%
NOVARTIS AG 0.23% 84.6 Delayed Quote.-8.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NOVARTIS AG
02:42pNOVARTIS : Current and Former Subsidiaries Paying $347 Million to Settle Bribery..
DJ
01:45pALCON : Novartis, former unit to pay $346 million to resolve U.S. bribery charge..
RE
12:30pEXCLUSIVE : Sanofi considers job cuts as CEO seeks to reduce costs - sources
RE
12:11pEXCLUSIVE : Sanofi considers job cuts as CEO seeks to reduce costs - sources
RE
08:49aNOVARTIS : announces FDA filing acceptance of Entresto for patients with heart f..
AQ
05:48aNOVARTIS AG : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06/24NOVARTIS : research shows technology talent increasingly drawn to pharma industr..
PU
06/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: New details emerge on the Wirecard scandal
06/22NOVARTIS AG : Buy rating from Oddo
MD
06/22NOVARTIS : discontinues hydroxychloroquine clinical trial based on slow enrollme..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50 062 M - -
Net income 2020 9 021 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 670 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
Yield 2020 3,52%
Capitalization 196 B 197 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 109 000
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 101,62 $
Last Close Price 88,98 $
Spread / Highest target 45,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Elizabeth Theophille Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS AG-8.15%196 253
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.15%368 369
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.80%298 183
MERCK & CO., INC.-16.58%191 504
PFIZER, INC.-17.84%178 810
ABBVIE INC.7.45%167 669
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group