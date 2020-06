By Mauro Orru



Novartis AG said late Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended its review of the supplemental biologics license application for ofatumumab.

The Swiss drug giant said regulatory action is expected in the U.S. in September 2020, anticipating approval for the targeted B-cell therapy for patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis in Europe by the second quarter of 2021.

