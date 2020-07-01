Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Novartis AG    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Novartis : Finalizes Settlement of Speaker Program Litigation in US

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Novartis AG on Wednesday said it finalized an agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, the New York State Attorney General, and relator Oswald Bilotta, which will see it pay a $678 million settlement to resolve "a civil suit challenging speaker programs and other promotional events conducted from 2002 through 2011 by Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp."

As part of the settlement, Novartis said, it "agreed to new corporate integrity obligations with the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services that will change how the company delivers peer-to-peer programs in the U.S."

Vas Narasimhan, the company's chief executive, said "Today's settlements are consistent with Novartis commitment to resolve and learn from legacy compliance matters."

The company said it fully provisioned for this settlement in July of last year.

Also on Thursday, Novartis said it finalized a previously disclosed agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts which will see it pay $51.25 million "to resolve an investigation related to the company's support of certain independent charitable co-pay foundations from 2010 to 2014."

Under the terms of this settlement, the company said, it "agreed to additional corporate integrity obligations with OIG to further enhance its controls relating to its interactions with ICCFs."

Novartis said it had provisioned for this settlement.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NOVARTIS AG
05:54pNOVARTIS : pays $729 million to settle U.S. kickback charges
RE
05:25pNOVARTIS : Finalizes Settlement of Speaker Program Litigation in US
DJ
03:16pBioNTech and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine shows potential in human trial
RE
12:46pNOVARTIS : Sandoz May Appeal to US Supreme Court in Biosimilar Erelzi Case
DJ
12:33pAMGEN : Appeals Court Affirms Enbrel Patent Validity in Sandoz Dispute
DJ
06/30INCYTE : Novartis announces MET inhibitor Tabrecta approved in Japan for advance..
AQ
06/30SOSEI : Heptares notes Enerzair approval in Japan the world's first approval of ..
AQ
06/30NOVARTIS : receives simultaneous approval for five new products from Japanese Mi..
AQ
06/29NOVARTIS : announces MET inhibitor Tabrecta™ approved in Japan for advance..
PU
06/28TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Japan's Takeda expects $200 million operating loss relat..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50 067 M - -
Net income 2020 9 107 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 461 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
Yield 2020 3,77%
Capitalization 182 B 193 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 109 000
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 102,53 $
Last Close Price 82,81 $
Spread / Highest target 56,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Elizabeth Theophille Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS AG-10.32%191 738
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.59%370 503
ROCHE HOLDING AG4.57%294 833
MERCK & CO., INC.-14.98%195 189
PFIZER, INC.-16.54%181 643
ABBVIE INC.10.89%173 027
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group