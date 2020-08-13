Log in
NOVARTIS AG

Novartis, Genentech : FDA to Review Xolair Self-Administration Option

08/13/2020 | 09:50am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Novartis AG and Roche Holding AG's Genentech unit on Thursday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted their application for a self-administration option for the asthma and allergy drug Xolair.

The companies said they expect a decision by the first quarter of 2021, adding that approval would make Xolair prefilled syringes available for either self-administration by select patients or administration by their caregivers.

Xolair is currently approved in the U.S. for administration by a healthcare provider in a healthcare setting for patients with moderate to severe persistent allergic asthma and chronic idiopathic urticaria, or hives.

Genentech said the Covid-19 pandemic has created an urgent need for the Xolair self-administration option, particularly for patients considered high-risk for severe illness.

Novartis and Genentech, which develop and co-promote Xolair in the U.S., said about 460,000 patients have been treated with the drug in the country since its initial approval for allergic asthma in 2003.

The European Commission approved Xolair self-administration in December 2018.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49 535 M - -
Net income 2020 8 850 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 636 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 3,69%
Capitalization 187 B 187 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,13x
EV / Sales 2021 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 104,30 $
Last Close Price 84,89 $
Spread / Highest target 52,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Elizabeth Theophille Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS AG-15.76%187 147
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.75%394 028
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.08%297 694
PFIZER, INC.-2.17%212 995
MERCK & CO., INC.-9.09%209 118
ABBVIE INC.7.87%168 559
