Novartis : Second-Quarter Income and Sales Fell as Stockpiling Reversed

By Cecilia Butini



Novartis AG said Tuesday that its net profit and sales declined in the second quarter with medicine stockpiling triggered by the coronavirus pandemic in the previous quarter largely reversing.

The Swiss pharmaceutical company's net profit from continuing operations was $1.87 billion, down 4% at constant currencies compared with the same quarter a year ago. Core operating income rose 6% at constant currencies, reaching $3.7 billion due to lower spending and improved gross margin, the company said.

Net sales from continuing operations fell to $11.3 billion from $11.7 billion. Sales volume for its flagship drugs Entresto, Zolgensma and cosentyx was partly offset by the impact of the pandemic, it said.

An analysts' consensus forecast provided by FactSet estimated second-quarter sales of $11.83 billion.

The drug maker said increased sales for the first quarter due to stockpiling during the coronavirus pandemic were offset in the second quarter.

"Despite this, our operations remain stable with record high customer service levels," Novartis said.

"Our product portfolio remains resilient despite Covid-19 negatively impacting sales in April and May", the company said.

Novartis backed 2020 guidance within tightened ranges. Net sales are expected to grow mid-single digit and core operating income expected to grow low double-digit rates at constant currencies, it said.

