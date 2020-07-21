Log in
NOVARTIS AG

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Novartis : Second-Quarter Income and Sales Fell as Stockpiling Reversed

07/21/2020 | 02:01am EDT

By Cecilia Butini

Novartis AG said Tuesday that its net profit and sales declined in the second quarter with medicine stockpiling triggered by the coronavirus pandemic in the previous quarter largely reversing.

The Swiss pharmaceutical company's net profit from continuing operations was $1.87 billion, down 4% at constant currencies compared with the same quarter a year ago. Core operating income rose 6% at constant currencies, reaching $3.7 billion due to lower spending and improved gross margin, the company said.

Net sales from continuing operations fell to $11.3 billion from $11.7 billion. Sales volume for its flagship drugs Entresto, Zolgensma and cosentyx was partly offset by the impact of the pandemic, it said.

An analysts' consensus forecast provided by FactSet estimated second-quarter sales of $11.83 billion.

The drug maker said increased sales for the first quarter due to stockpiling during the coronavirus pandemic were offset in the second quarter.

"Despite this, our operations remain stable with record high customer service levels," Novartis said.

"Our product portfolio remains resilient despite Covid-19 negatively impacting sales in April and May", the company said.

Novartis backed 2020 guidance within tightened ranges. Net sales are expected to grow mid-single digit and core operating income expected to grow low double-digit rates at constant currencies, it said.

Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49 900 M - -
Net income 2020 9 095 M - -
Net Debt 2020 18 173 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
Yield 2020 3,54%
Capitalization 194 B 194 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 109 000
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 103,60 $
Last Close Price 88,08 $
Spread / Highest target 47,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Elizabeth Theophille Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS AG-10.00%193 969
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.56%393 477
ROCHE HOLDING AG8.73%309 095
MERCK & CO., INC.-12.69%201 600
PFIZER, INC.-7.48%201 363
ABBVIE INC.12.42%177 697
