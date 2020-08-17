Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Novartis AG    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Novartis : U.S. court upholds patent for Novartis MS drug Gilenya

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 02:18pm EDT

ZURICH, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. district court upheld the validity of the dosage regimen patent for Swiss drugmaker Novartis' top-selling multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Gilenya, dealing a blow to generic maker HEC Pharm Co.

The U.S. District Court for the district of Delaware said in a ruling dated Aug. 10 and unsealed on Monday that Novartis's dosage regimen patent was valid and HEC was infringing it.

HEC had submitted an Abbreviated New Drug Application ("ANDA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval to make a generic copy of Gilenya prior to the expiration of Novartis's patent, the court said in the ruling.

The Swiss drugmaker welcomed the decision in a statement, saying it continued the injunction against the marketing and sale of this and other generics that was granted to Novartis in June 2019.

The FDA approved three generic versions of the Novartis MS treatment in December.

HEC could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, additional reporting by Jan Wolfe in Washington, editing by Chris Reese and Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NOVARTIS AG
02:18pNOVARTIS : U.S. court upholds patent for Novartis MS drug Gilenya
RE
01:54pNOVARTIS : says U.S. court upholds validity of Gilenya dosage regimen patent
RE
08/13NOVARTIS, GENENTECH : FDA to Review Xolair Self-Administration Option
DJ
08/12NOVARTIS AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
08/07Roche-PTC Therapeutics' oral spinal muscular atrophy drug wins FDA approval
RE
08/07U.S. FDA approves Roche, PTC Therapeutics' spinal muscular atrophy drug
RE
08/07CATALENT : Gene Therapy Facility Receives FDA Approval as an Additional Manufact..
AQ
08/06NOVARTIS : receives EC approval for new Xolair® indication to treat severe chron..
PU
08/03NOVARTIS : Kymriah meets endpoint in follicular lymphoma trial
RE
08/03NOVARTIS : gets European approval for psoriasis drug Cosentyx
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49 535 M - -
Net income 2020 8 850 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 636 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 3,69%
Capitalization 187 B 187 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,13x
EV / Sales 2021 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 104,33 $
Last Close Price 84,93 $
Spread / Highest target 52,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Elizabeth Theophille Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS AG-15.94%187 198
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.62%390 290
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.05%292 115
PFIZER, INC.-2.86%211 495
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.21%211 141
ABBVIE INC.7.38%167 783
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group