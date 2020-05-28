Log in
Novartis : data highlight benefit of early treatment initiation in patients with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS)

05/28/2020 | 01:38am EDT
  • Novartis presented a total of 34 abstracts at the Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN), emphasizing its strong multiple sclerosis (MS) portfolio with 20 abstracts
  • Long-term efficacy data from EXPAND, previously presented at the American Association of Neurology Congress,show patients with SPMS continuously treated with Mayzent® (siponimod) experienced a sustained effect in delaying disability for up to 5 years, demonstrating the advantages of early treatment1
  • These data also show that for every 2 years of treatment with Mayzent patients can achieve 1 year of delay of progression and cognitive decline2
  • EXPAND data demonstrated Mayzent consistently slowed cortical grey matter and thalamic atrophy across all SPMS patient subgroups, including those with less active disease and higher disability3

The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:

Basel, May 28, 2020 - Novartis announced today that Mayzent data from the Phase III EXPAND trial were published in the European Journal of Neurology after the 6th EAN, held virtually due to COVID-19. These data, which included separate post hoc analyses from the Phase III EXPAND trial, continue to build on existing clinical evidence that Mayzent has significant impact on reducing the risk of disease progression, including physical disability and cognitive decline for patients with SPMS4.

'We are pleased to highlight data demonstrating that Mayzent helps slow disability progression and declining cognitive function,' said Norman Putzki, M.D., Global Head of Development Neuroscience. 'For people living with MS, it's essential to get ahead of disease progression and treat early so that they can maintain as much independence as possible in the future. We are dedicated to reimagining MS treatment and bringing hope to people with progressive diseases like MS.'

Disclaimer
This media update contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as 'potential,' 'can,' 'will,' 'plan,' 'may,' 'could,' 'would,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'seek,' 'look forward,' 'believe,' 'committed,' 'investigational,' 'pipeline,' 'launch,' or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this media update, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this media update will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this media update as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this media update as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world's top companies investing in research and development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 145 nationalities work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at https://twitter.com/novartisnews
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact [email protected]

References
1. Kappos L, et al. Long-term Efficacy and Safety of Siponimod in Patients with SPMS: EXPAND Extension Analysis up to 5 Years. Eur J Neurol. 2020;27(1).
2. Gold R, et al. Siponimod Slows Physical Disability Progression and Decline in Cognitive Processing Speed in SPMS Patients with Active Disease: A Post Hoc Analysis of the EXPAND Study. Eur J Neurol. 2020;27(1).
3. Fox R, et al. Effect of Siponimod on Grey Matter Atrophy in Patients with Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis: Subgroup Analyses from the EXPAND Study. Eur J Neurol. 2020;27(1).
4. Kappos L, Cree B, Fox R, et al. Siponimod versus placebo in secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (EXPAND): a double-blind, randomized, phase 3 study. Lancet. Published online March 22, 2018. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(18)30475-6.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: [email protected]

Antonio Ligi
Novartis External Communications
+41 79 723 3681 (mobile)
[email protected]

Eric Althoff
Novartis US External Communications
+1 862 778 3243
+1 646 438 4335
[email protected]

Michael Amos
Novartis Global Pharma Communications
+41 79 123 7806 (mobile)
[email protected]

Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: [email protected]

Central +41 61 324 7944 North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 1065 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052
Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 8425 Cory Twining +1 862 778 3258
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

Disclaimer

Novartis AG published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 05:37:09 UTC
