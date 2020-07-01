Log in
NOVARTIS AG

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Report
News 


Novartis : pays $729 million to settle U.S. kickback charges

07/01/2020 | 05:54pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is pictured at the French company's headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison

By Jonathan Stempel

Novartis AG agreed to pay more than $729 million to settle U.S. government charges it paid illegal kickbacks to doctors and patients to boost drug sales, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

The Swiss drugmaker will pay $678 million to resolve claims it organized tens of thousands of sham educational events where it lavished doctors with exorbitant speaker fees, expensive dinners and alcohol to induce them to prescribe its cardiovascular and diabetes drugs more often.

It will also pay $51.25 million to resolve charges it funneled money through three charitable foundations to cover co-payments of Medicare patients so they would purchase its drugs.

Both settlements resolved civil charges that Novartis violated the federal False Claims Act.

Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in Manhattan called the incentives for doctors "nothing more than bribes," and said federal healthcare programs paid hundreds of millions of dollars in reimbursements for prescriptions tainted by kickbacks.

"Giving these cash payments and other lavish goodies interferes with the duty of doctors to choose the best treatment for their patients and increases drug costs for everyone," Strauss said in a statement.

The Justice Department said the speaker programs and other promotional events occurred from 2002 to 2011, while the co-payments were made from 2010 to 2014.

In connection with the settlements, Novartis agreed to curtail its speaker programs and enter a five-year corporate integrity agreement.

It also accepted responsibility for many allegations underlying the larger settlement, for which it set aside funds in July 2019.

"We are a different company today with new leadership, a stronger culture and a more comprehensive commitment to ethics," Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said in a statement.

The $678 million payout includes $591.4 million in damages to the U.S. government, a $38.4 million forfeiture for violating an anti-kickback statute and $48.2 million to U.S. states.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Sandra Maler, Leslie Adler and Cynthia Osterman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC. -0.79% 31.3 Delayed Quote.-35.07%
NOVARTIS AG 0.47% 82.81 Delayed Quote.-10.32%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50 067 M - -
Net income 2020 9 107 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 461 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
Yield 2020 3,56%
Capitalization 193 B 193 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,20x
Nbr of Employees 109 000
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 102,53 $
Last Close Price 87,54 $
Spread / Highest target 48,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Elizabeth Theophille Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS AG-10.32%191 738
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.59%370 503
ROCHE HOLDING AG4.57%294 833
MERCK & CO., INC.-14.98%195 189
PFIZER, INC.-16.54%181 643
ABBVIE INC.10.89%173 027
