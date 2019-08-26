Nova Tech Enterprises Inc. Announces Expanding of the New Natural Alkaline Water Bottle AlkaKrisp™ through new additional distributors.

Las Vegas, NV, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Tech Enterprises Inc. (NTEI) (the “Company”),



An operating company, that include manufactory, domestic distribution and international export of the flagship beverage, the beyond natural alkaline water, sold under the brand name; AlkaKrisp™., today announced that it added more than 300 new convenience stores in the first two weeks of launching with TenAce Incubation, Beverage & Food Distribution. In August 2019, the Company formed an agreement with TenAce Co. to assist with expanding the retail presence of our flagship AlkaKrisp™, bottled alkaline drinking water within the convenience store channel across several territories in Southern California and Northern California.

NTEI also announcing great expending of the successful AlkaKrisp™ marketing at the prestige boutique hotels and resorts in Las Vegas and Henderson cities of Nevada, from Marriott and Hilton Hotels Affiliates, Non-Gaming Resorts and Food Chain stores.

Nova Tech Enterprises Inc. (NTEI) is a Natural Alkaline Beverage and Purification Systems Company. The Company is developing and marketing functional beverages. The Natural Alkaline Water offered by the company, AlkaKrisp™ is best known for its flavor, purity, high PH (9-10) and stability. Our flagship product AlkaKrisp™ is available through the biggest internet retailer AMAZON at: www.amazon.com/AlkaKrisp and alkakrisp.com

The company’s decision to make its product available through Amazon.com is a strategic plan to increase availability of AlkaKrisp™ across the country. As part of its ongoing marketing plan, the Company is firmly dedicated to ensuring its current consumer's and any potential consumers have ready access to the product at all times. Product deployment through Amazon.com is vital to many growing companies by ensuring demand is met quickly and efficiently by providing the valuable logistical advantages delivered through Amazon's network of distribution centers.

Alexander Hazan, President and CEO of Nova Tech Enterprises Inc. comments, "Having our product at the best prestige boutique hotels in Las Vegas Areas and have that kind of exposure to our flagship, AlkaKrisp™ is just another step in achieving our goal of going national. I am pleased with the progress the company has made so far, and having our product available for more distributors helps ensure AlkaKrisp™ success. Our goal is to be accessible to aid in servicing those that are interested in better healthy living and balanced lifestyle".

