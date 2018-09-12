Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Novatek PAO    NVTK   RU000A0DKVS5

NOVATEK PAO (NVTK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NOVATEK : Сreates a Joint Venture with Rosatom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 08:23am CEST

12 September 2018

Vladivostok, 12 September 2018. Today, during the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Chairman of the Management Board of PAO NOVATEK ('NOVATEK') Leonid Mikhelson and Director General of State Corporation ROSATOM Alexey Likhachev signed an agreement of intent on establishment of a joint venture ('Agreement').

According to the Agreement, the Parties intend to establish a long-term partnership to jointly develop, finance and implement a project to create a LNG-fueled icebreaker fleet to support NOVATEK's Arctic projects in frozen areas along the Northern Sea Route as well as building port fleet and supply vessels.

'We already have successful experience of working with ROSATOM providing ice-breaker support for the LNG carriers of our 'Yamal LNG' project.' - noted Leonid Mikhelson, NOVATEK's Chairman of the Management Board, 'This Agreement will facilitate the further development of an icebreaking fleet and support the growth of cargo traffic along the Northern Sea Route that is very important for our company and for Russia's economy as a whole.'

PAO NOVATEK is one of the largest independent natural gas producers in Russia. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company's upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world's largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia's natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world's gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company's shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol «NVTK».

Disclaimer

OAO Novatek published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 06:22:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVATEK PAO
08:23aNOVATEK : Сreates a Joint Venture with Rosatom
PU
09/10NOVATEK : Signed Agreement with the Ministry of the Russian Federation for Devel..
PU
09/10NOVATEK : and JOGMEC Sign MOU on LNG Cooperation
PU
09/05Three new Arctic-class ships on way to Russia's Yamal LNG terminal
RE
08/31Russia's Yamal LNG exports accelerate in time for winter, top Sakhalin
RE
08/30NOVATEK : Opens New Residential School in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region
PU
08/28DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP : Announces Early Delivery of Yenisei River and Extensio..
AQ
08/24NOVATEK : Board Recommends 1H 2018 Dividend
PU
08/09NOVATEK : Yamal LNG Realized LNG Commissioning in Record Time
PU
08/02NOVATEK : FTSE4Good Index Reconfirms NOVATEK
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 358 M
EBIT 2018 3 245 M
Net income 2018 3 393 M
Debt 2018 307 M
Yield 2018 1,73%
P/E ratio 2018 15,52
P/E ratio 2019 10,91
EV / Sales 2018 4,36x
EV / Sales 2019 4,22x
Capitalization 49 244 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 16,5 $
Spread / Average Target 2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin Director-Operations
Mark Anthony Gyetvay CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Burckhard Bergmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVATEK PAO49 244
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-0.81%262 859
PETROCHINA COMPANY1.85%208 577
TOTAL15.06%159 662
EQUINOR22.49%83 012
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS15.42%66 939
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.