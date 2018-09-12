NOVATEK : Сreates a Joint Venture with Rosatom

12 September 2018

Vladivostok, 12 September 2018. Today, during the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Chairman of the Management Board of PAO NOVATEK ('NOVATEK') Leonid Mikhelson and Director General of State Corporation ROSATOM Alexey Likhachev signed an agreement of intent on establishment of a joint venture ('Agreement').

According to the Agreement, the Parties intend to establish a long-term partnership to jointly develop, finance and implement a project to create a LNG-fueled icebreaker fleet to support NOVATEK's Arctic projects in frozen areas along the Northern Sea Route as well as building port fleet and supply vessels.

'We already have successful experience of working with ROSATOM providing ice-breaker support for the LNG carriers of our 'Yamal LNG' project.' - noted Leonid Mikhelson, NOVATEK's Chairman of the Management Board, 'This Agreement will facilitate the further development of an icebreaking fleet and support the growth of cargo traffic along the Northern Sea Route that is very important for our company and for Russia's economy as a whole.'

