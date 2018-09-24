NOVATEK : Increases Number of Management Board Members

24 September 2018

Moscow, 24 September 2018. The Board of Directors (the 'Board') of PAO NOVATEK ('NOVATEK' and/or the 'Company') has approved the decision to increase the number of the Company's Management Board members.

The Company's Board has elected the following individuals to NOVATEK's Management Board:

Eduard S. Gudkov (Deputy Chairman of the Management Board); and

Denis B. Solovyov (Deputy Chairman of the Management Board - Director of Communications Development Department).

PAO NOVATEK is one of the largest independent natural gas producers in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global gas market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company's upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world's largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia's natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world's gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company's shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol 'NVTK'.