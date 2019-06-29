Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Novatek PAO    NVTK   RU000A0DKVS5

NOVATEK PAO

(NVTK)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NOVATEK : Mitsui and JOGMEC Sign Sale Agreement for Arctic LNG 2 Stake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/29/2019 | 08:08am EDT

29 June 2019

Osaka, 29 June 2019. Today, in the presence of the President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, and the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, PAO NOVATEK ('NOVATEK' and/or the 'Company') and the consortium of Mitsui & Co ('Mitsui') and Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation ('JOGMEC') signed the Sales and Purchase Agreement ('Agreement') to purchase a 10% participation interest in the Arctic LNG 2 project (the 'Project'). The participation in the Project also provides for the long-term LNG offtake of approximately two million tons per annum by the Japanese partners. The Agreement will close in the nearest future subject to regulatory approvals.

'We welcome the consortium of Mitsui and JOGMEC as partners in our Arctic LNG 2 project,' noted Leonid Mikhelson, NOVATEK's Chairman of the Management Board. 'Japan has 50 years of experience with importing LNG and is one of the largest LNG consuming countries. Moreover, Japanese companies have extensive experience in implementing LNG projects as well as marketing LNG around the world. The entry of Japanese partners into Arctic LNG 2 will contribute to its successful implementation'.

Note

The Arctic LNG 2 project envisages constructing three LNG trains at 6.6 million tons per annum each, using gravity-based structure (GBS) platforms. The Project is based on the hydrocarbon resources of the Utrenneye field. As of 31 December 2018, the Utrenneye field's 2P reserves under PRMS totaled 1,138 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 57 million tons of liquids. Under the Russian classification reserves totaled 1,978 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 105 million tons of liquids. OOO Arctic LNG 2 owns an LNG export license.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producers in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global gas market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company's upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world's largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia's natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world's gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company's shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol 'NVTK'.

Disclaimer

OAO Novatek published this content on 29 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2019 12:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVATEK PAO
08:08aNOVATEK : Mitsui and JOGMEC Sign Sale Agreement for Arctic LNG 2 Stake
PU
06/27NOVATEK : Yamal LNG Shipped First LNG Cargo to Japan
AQ
06/26NOVATEK : Published 2018 Report on Payments to Governments
PU
06/26NOVATEK : Yamal LNG Shipped First LNG Cargo to Japan
PU
06/26NOVATEK : Fourth partner for Arctic LNG-2 project likely to be from Asia - Novat..
RE
06/25Saudi Aramco can meet customer demand despite Gulf tension - CEO
RE
06/25France's Total says know-how for Russian Arctic LNG-2 to slash costs
RE
06/24Rosatom sees Northern Sea Route costs at 735 billion roubles, Russian budget ..
RE
06/24NOVATEK : Director Buys $5.8 Million Worth of GDRs in Company
DJ
06/24NOVATEK : Talks with Saudi Aramco on Arctic LNG 2 not over yet - Russia's Novak
RE
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 861 B
EBIT 2019 199 B
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 59 260 M
Yield 2019 1,73%
P/E ratio 2019 6,90
P/E ratio 2020 12,02
EV / Sales 2019 4,78x
EV / Sales 2020 4,43x
Capitalization 4 061 B
Chart NOVATEK PAO
Duration : Period :
Novatek PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1 257  RUB
Spread / Average Target -6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin Director-Operations
Mark Anthony Gyetvay CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Burckhard Bergmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVATEK PAO64 201
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL11.91%263 935
PETROCHINA COMPANY-4.58%173 934
TOTAL6.70%149 379
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS20.06%97 900
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)65.41%87 141
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About