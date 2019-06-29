NOVATEK : Mitsui and JOGMEC Sign Sale Agreement for Arctic LNG 2 Stake

29 June 2019

Osaka, 29 June 2019. Today, in the presence of the President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, and the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, PAO NOVATEK ('NOVATEK' and/or the 'Company') and the consortium of Mitsui & Co ('Mitsui') and Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation ('JOGMEC') signed the Sales and Purchase Agreement ('Agreement') to purchase a 10% participation interest in the Arctic LNG 2 project (the 'Project'). The participation in the Project also provides for the long-term LNG offtake of approximately two million tons per annum by the Japanese partners. The Agreement will close in the nearest future subject to regulatory approvals.

'We welcome the consortium of Mitsui and JOGMEC as partners in our Arctic LNG 2 project,' noted Leonid Mikhelson, NOVATEK's Chairman of the Management Board. 'Japan has 50 years of experience with importing LNG and is one of the largest LNG consuming countries. Moreover, Japanese companies have extensive experience in implementing LNG projects as well as marketing LNG around the world. The entry of Japanese partners into Arctic LNG 2 will contribute to its successful implementation'.

Note

The Arctic LNG 2 project envisages constructing three LNG trains at 6.6 million tons per annum each, using gravity-based structure (GBS) platforms. The Project is based on the hydrocarbon resources of the Utrenneye field. As of 31 December 2018, the Utrenneye field's 2P reserves under PRMS totaled 1,138 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 57 million tons of liquids. Under the Russian classification reserves totaled 1,978 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 105 million tons of liquids. OOO Arctic LNG 2 owns an LNG export license.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producers in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global gas market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company's upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world's largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia's natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world's gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company's shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol 'NVTK'.