NOVATEK : Opens New Residential School in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region

30 August 2018

Moscow, 30 August 2018. PAO NOVATEK jointly with the Yamal-Nenets Regional Administration announced the opening of a new residential school for 800 schoolchildren in the Gyda settlement located beyond the Arctic Circle in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region. Schoolchildren in the Gydan peninsula will begin the current academic year in a new school fully financed by NOVATEK.

The new residential school will become an important educational and cultural center of the Gydan Peninsula. It is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for education, cultural and sporting events. The school houses a dining room, a medical unit, workshops, a language laboratory, a reading and assembly halls, a museum and a cinema, where students can show their creativity and explore their interest in the arts.

'The construction of a new, modern residential school in one of the most remote settlements of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region is a project aimed at supporting and improving the quality of life for the indigenous people of the Far North' noted NOVATEK's Chairman of Management Board Leonid Mikhelson. 'Education is a key prerequisite to unlocking the unlimited potential of children and developing the future talent pool for the region in particular and for the country as a whole. Our social commitment fosters goodwill and maintains the cultural heritage in our main areas of operation.'

The Company also implemented a number of other regional social development projects and provides ongoing economic support to the indigenous population of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region.

