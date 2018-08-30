NOVATEK : Opens New Residential School in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region

Log in
08/30/2018 | 09:07am CEST

30 August 2018

Moscow, 30 August 2018. PAO NOVATEK jointly with the Yamal-Nenets Regional Administration announced the opening of a new residential school for 800 schoolchildren in the Gyda settlement located beyond the Arctic Circle in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region. Schoolchildren in the Gydan peninsula will begin the current academic year in a new school fully financed by NOVATEK.

The new residential school will become an important educational and cultural center of the Gydan Peninsula. It is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for education, cultural and sporting events. The school houses a dining room, a medical unit, workshops, a language laboratory, a reading and assembly halls, a museum and a cinema, where students can show their creativity and explore their interest in the arts.

'The construction of a new, modern residential school in one of the most remote settlements of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region is a project aimed at supporting and improving the quality of life for the indigenous people of the Far North' noted NOVATEK's Chairman of Management Board Leonid Mikhelson. 'Education is a key prerequisite to unlocking the unlimited potential of children and developing the future talent pool for the region in particular and for the country as a whole. Our social commitment fosters goodwill and maintains the cultural heritage in our main areas of operation.'

The Company also implemented a number of other regional social development projects and provides ongoing economic support to the indigenous population of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region.

PAO NOVATEK is one of the largest independent natural gas producers in Russia. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company's upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world's largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia's natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world's gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company's shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol «NVTK».

Disclaimer

OAO Novatek published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 07:06:15 UTC
