NOVATEK : and Repsol Sign Heads of Agreement for LNG Supply from Arctic LNG 2

0
04/02/2019 | 04:27am EDT

02 April 2019

Moscow, 2 April 2019.Today, Novatek Gas&Power Asia, a trading subsidiary of PAO NOVATEK ('NOVATEK' and/or the 'Company') announced at the International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas in Shanghai, that it has signed a non-binding Heads of Agreement for the supply of LNG with Repsol.

The Heads of Agreement envisages concluding a 15-year contract with annual supply of one (1) million tons of LNG from the Arctic LNG 2 project as well as other NOVATEK's projects. The LNG will be delivered ex-ship primarily to markets on the Iberian Peninsula.

'The agreement for the sale of LNG would allow us to increase our market presence on the Iberian Peninsula where Russian pipeline gas is not supplied,' noted NOVATEK's First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Lev Feodosyev. 'Expanding our supply geography and diversifying our long-term contract customer base is consistent with the Company's strategy to ramp up LNG production in the Russian Arctic.'

Note:

The Arctic LNG 2 project envisages constructing three LNG trains at 6.6 million tons per annum each, using gravity-based structure (GBS) platforms. The Project is based on the hydrocarbon resources of the Utrenneye field. As of 31 December 2018, the Utrenneye field's 2P reserves under PRMS totaled 1,138 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 57 million tons of liquids. Under the Russian classification reserves totaled 1,978 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 105 million tons of liquids. OOO Arctic LNG 2 owns an LNG export license.

PAO NOVATEK is one of the largest independent natural gas producers in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global gas market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company's upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world's largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia's natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world's gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company's shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol 'NVTK'.

Disclaimer

OAO Novatek published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 08:26:09 UTC
