Novatek : 2Q Hydrocarbon Production Rose 13%

By Adria Calatayud

Novatek (NVTK.LN) said Friday that second-quarter hydrocarbon production rose 13% on year and natural gas sales volumes increased 24%.

The Russian oil-and-gas company said average daily production was 1.6 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in the second quarter, compared with 1.5 million barrels of oil a day in the year-earlier period. Total hydrocarbon production for the quarter was 149.0 million barrels of oil equivalent compared with 131.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in the second quarter of 2018.

Novatek said it sold 18.74 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the second quarter, up from 15.15 billion cubic meters in the same period a year before.

