NOVATEK PAO

(NVTK)
Novatek : 2Q Hydrocarbon Production Rose 13%

0
07/12/2019 | 04:14am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

Novatek (NVTK.LN) said Friday that second-quarter hydrocarbon production rose 13% on year and natural gas sales volumes increased 24%.

The Russian oil-and-gas company said average daily production was 1.6 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in the second quarter, compared with 1.5 million barrels of oil a day in the year-earlier period. Total hydrocarbon production for the quarter was 149.0 million barrels of oil equivalent compared with 131.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in the second quarter of 2018.

Novatek said it sold 18.74 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the second quarter, up from 15.15 billion cubic meters in the same period a year before.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13 224 M
EBIT 2019 3 391 M
Net income 2019 7 425 M
Debt 2019 1 344 M
Yield 2019 2,17%
P/E ratio 2019 8,35x
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,18x
EV / Sales2020 0,01x
Capitalization 1 024 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 21,3  $
Last Close Price 21,0  $
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin Director-Operations
Mark Anthony Gyetvay CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Burckhard Bergmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVATEK PAO64 319
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL13.04%261 361
PETROCHINA COMPANY-7.49%168 285
TOTAL7.97%145 679
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS25.22%102 351
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)75.89%87 449
