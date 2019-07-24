Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Novatek PAO    NVTK   RU000A0DKVS5

NOVATEK PAO

(NVTK)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Novatek : 2Q Net Profit Soars

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 07:48am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

Novatek (NVTK.LN) net profit for the second quarter of the year soared as increased production pushed revenue higher, with the company also benefiting from disposals, it said Wednesday.

The Russian energy company said profit for the second quarter of the year rose to 69.18 billion rubles ($1.09 billion), from RUB32.04 billion in the year-earlier period.

Novatek said second-quarter revenue rose to RUB218.5 billion, from RUB195.8 billion in the year-earlier period.

On July 12 the company reported a 13% increase in second-quarter hydrocarbon production.

For the first half of the year, profit rose to RUB451 billion after the company benefited from a RUB308.6 billion gain on its disposal of a 10% interest in the Arctic Liquefied Natural Gas project in March.

Normalized net profit in the second-quarter of the year, which strips out any effects from disposals and foreign exchange gains, rose 18% to RUB64.3 billion, the company said.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVATEK PAO
07:48aNOVATEK : 2Q Net Profit Soars
DJ
07/12Novatek, Gazprom Neft JV Finishes Well at Urengoyskoye Field
DJ
07/12NOVATEK : Lower Achimov Development Confirmed
PU
07/12NOVATEK : 2Q Hydrocarbon Production Rose 13%
DJ
07/12NOVATEK : Reports Preliminary Operating Data for the Second Quarter and First Ha..
PU
07/10NOVATEK : Atomenergomash Agree to Long-Term Cooperation
DJ
07/10NOVATEK : and Atomenergomash Sign Memorandum on Localizing Fabrication of LNG Eq..
PU
07/05NOVATEK : FTSE4Good Index Reconfirms NOVATEK
PU
07/02GAZPROM : Novatek offers to supply LNG to Gazprom to cover any Ukraine transit i..
RE
06/29NOVATEK : Mitsui and JOGMEC Sign Sale Agreement for Arctic LNG 2 Stake
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13 542 M
EBIT 2019 3 481 M
Net income 2019 7 835 M
Debt 2019 1 318 M
Yield 2019 2,48%
P/E ratio 2019 7,86x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,17x
EV / Sales2020 -0,01x
Capitalization 984 M
Chart NOVATEK PAO
Duration : Period :
Novatek PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 22,21  $
Last Close Price 20,53  $
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin Director-Operations
Mark Anthony Gyetvay CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Burckhard Bergmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVATEK PAO62 151
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL11.56%256 382
PETROCHINA COMPANY-9.15%163 237
TOTAL5.80%140 702
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS20.99%101 218
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)53.62%76 131
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group