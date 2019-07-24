Novatek : 2Q Net Profit Soars

By Oliver Griffin

Novatek (NVTK.LN) net profit for the second quarter of the year soared as increased production pushed revenue higher, with the company also benefiting from disposals, it said Wednesday.

The Russian energy company said profit for the second quarter of the year rose to 69.18 billion rubles ($1.09 billion), from RUB32.04 billion in the year-earlier period.

Novatek said second-quarter revenue rose to RUB218.5 billion, from RUB195.8 billion in the year-earlier period.

On July 12 the company reported a 13% increase in second-quarter hydrocarbon production.

For the first half of the year, profit rose to RUB451 billion after the company benefited from a RUB308.6 billion gain on its disposal of a 10% interest in the Arctic Liquefied Natural Gas project in March.

Normalized net profit in the second-quarter of the year, which strips out any effects from disposals and foreign exchange gains, rose 18% to RUB64.3 billion, the company said.

