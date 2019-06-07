Novatek : Enters Arctic Zone Transportation Partnership; Buys Stake In Arctic LNG2

By Adriano Marchese

Novatek (NVTK.LN) Friday said that it has entered into a partnership to ship hydrocarbons from the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation to the Asia-Pacific region.

The Russian gas producer said that the partnership establishes long-term plans for providing joint development, financing and implementing year-round logistics arrangements for Arctic-zone shipping and transport.

The agreement is signed by China's COSCO Shipping Corporation Ltd., PAO Sovcomflot and the Silk Road Fund with regards to the Maritime Arctic Transport LLC, it added.

The company said that the agreement also includes the organization of transit cargo traffic along the Northern Sea route between Asia and Western Europe.

The agreement comes at a time when Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting Russia's Vladimir Putin in Moscow for a summit meeting.

Chairman Leonid Mikhelson said: "The development of Maritime Arctic Transport LLC will facilitate the rapid transformation of the Northern Sea route into a global and commercially effective transportation corridor...as well as in the implementation of the decision made by the leadership of Russia to increase Northern Sea route annual cargo traffic to 80 million tons in 2024."

Novatek also said that it has acquired a 10% participation interest in the Arctic LNG 2 project, a wholly owned subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation. The project plans to construct three liquefied-natural-gas trains with the capacity to transport 6.6 million tons a year, the company said.

