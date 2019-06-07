Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Novatek PAO    NVTK   RU000A0DKVS5

NOVATEK PAO

(NVTK)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Novatek : Enters Arctic Zone Transportation Partnership; Buys Stake In Arctic LNG2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 05:29am EDT

By Adriano Marchese

Novatek (NVTK.LN) Friday said that it has entered into a partnership to ship hydrocarbons from the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation to the Asia-Pacific region.

The Russian gas producer said that the partnership establishes long-term plans for providing joint development, financing and implementing year-round logistics arrangements for Arctic-zone shipping and transport.

The agreement is signed by China's COSCO Shipping Corporation Ltd., PAO Sovcomflot and the Silk Road Fund with regards to the Maritime Arctic Transport LLC, it added.

The company said that the agreement also includes the organization of transit cargo traffic along the Northern Sea route between Asia and Western Europe.

The agreement comes at a time when Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting Russia's Vladimir Putin in Moscow for a summit meeting.

Chairman Leonid Mikhelson said: "The development of Maritime Arctic Transport LLC will facilitate the rapid transformation of the Northern Sea route into a global and commercially effective transportation corridor...as well as in the implementation of the decision made by the leadership of Russia to increase Northern Sea route annual cargo traffic to 80 million tons in 2024."

Novatek also said that it has acquired a 10% participation interest in the Arctic LNG 2 project, a wholly owned subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation. The project plans to construct three liquefied-natural-gas trains with the capacity to transport 6.6 million tons a year, the company said.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVATEK PAO
05:29aNOVATEK : Enters Arctic Zone Transportation Partnership; Buys Stake In Arctic LN..
DJ
05:12aNOVATEK : and CNPC Sign Share Purchase Agreement for Arctic LNG 2 Stake
PU
05:12aNOVATEK : and CNOOC Sign Share Purchase Agreement for Arctic LNG 2 Stake
PU
05:12aNOVATEK : COSCO, Sovcomflot and Silk Road Fund Sign an Agreement in Respect of M..
PU
05:05aNOVATEK : Saudi's Falih says OPEC has no doubt of need to extend oil deal -Ifax
RE
06/06Novatek, Gazprom Neft to Team Up for Arctic Drilling
DJ
06/06NOVATEK : and Gazprom Neft Sign Agreement of Joint Arctic Development
PU
06/06NOVATEK : and Severgroup Sign Memorandum on Strategic Partnership and Cooperatio..
PU
06/06NOVATEK : and TMK Sign Memorandum on Strategic Partnership and Cooperation
PU
06/06Mitsui, JOGMEC to invest in Novatek's Arctic LNG 2 project - Jiji Press
RE
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 839 B
EBIT 2019 219 B
Net income 2019 311 B
Debt 2019 10 646 M
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 11,41
P/E ratio 2020 11,30
EV / Sales 2019 4,69x
EV / Sales 2020 4,36x
Capitalization 3 926 B
Chart NOVATEK PAO
Duration : Period :
Novatek PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1 194  RUB
Spread / Average Target -7,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin Director-Operations
Mark Anthony Gyetvay CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Burckhard Bergmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVATEK PAO61 336
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL8.44%253 149
PETROCHINA COMPANY-1.53%178 973
TOTAL1.51%138 575
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS15.52%92 747
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)58.05%85 352
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About