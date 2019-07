By Carlo Martuscelli

Novatek said Friday that its Arcticgas joint venture with Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MZ) has successfully drilled a gas well at the Urengoyskoye field in Russia.

The U2802 well--completed after a hydraulic fracturing program--achieved a daily flow rate of more than one million cubic meters of natural gas and 500 tons of gas condensate. Novatek said the results validate the prospects of the Achimov deposits at the field.

