Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Novatek PAO    NVTK   RU000A0DKVS5

NOVATEK PAO (NVTK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Novatek : Hydrocarbon Reserves Rose 4% in 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 05:38am EST

By Adam Clark

Novatek (NVTK.MZ) said Thursday that its hydrocarbon reserves rose 4% in 2018, including its production during the year.

The Russian oil-and-gas company said its total proved reserves stood at 15.79 billion barrels of oil equivalent at the end of the year.

Reserves were boosted by successful exploration work and assets acquisitions. Novatek noted that its license areas in the Yamal and Gydan peninsulas weren't included in the current-year reserves but will support its plans for a liquefied natural gas platform in the Arctic region.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVATEK PAO
05:38aNOVATEK : Hydrocarbon Reserves Rose 4% in 2018
DJ
01/16NOVATEK : Reports Preliminary Operating Data for Twelve Months 2018
PU
01/16NOVATEK : Total Hydrocarbon Production Rose 6.9% in 2018
DJ
01/16PetroChina boosts European LNG activity with Yamal cargoes
RE
2018MITSUI : Russia's RDIF considers investing in Arctic LNG 2 with Saudi Aramco - R..
RE
2018NOVATEK : Arctic LNG 2 & Nuovo Pignone Sign Equipment Supply Agreement
AQ
2018EXCLUSIVE : Mitsui, Saudi Aramco, Russia's RDIF in talks to buy Arctic LNG 2 sta..
RE
2018EXCLUSIVE : Mitsui, Saudi Aramco, Russia's RDIF in talks to buy Arctic LNG 2 sta..
RE
2018NOVATEK : Arctic LNG 2 and Nuovo Pignone Sign Equipment Supply Agreement
PU
2018NOVATEK : Arctic LNG 2 Signs Agreement on Design and Construction of GBS
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 326 M
EBIT 2018 3 275 M
Net income 2018 2 828 M
Debt 2018 553 M
Yield 2018 1,61%
P/E ratio 2018 18,79
P/E ratio 2019 10,92
EV / Sales 2018 4,24x
EV / Sales 2019 4,22x
Capitalization 51 653 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 17,0 $
Spread / Average Target 0,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin Director-Operations
Mark Anthony Gyetvay CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Burckhard Bergmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVATEK PAO51 653
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL1.05%242 014
PETROCHINA COMPANY0.69%186 559
TOTAL0.92%139 841
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS11.60%94 825
EQUINOR2.50%73 125
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.